Saint Louis stages comeback to beat George Washington, 70-63
WASHINGTON (AP) Jalen Johnson scored 18 points and No. 6 seed Saint Louis roared back from an 11-point halftime deficit to down 10th-seeded George Washington 70-63 in the second round of the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament on Thursday night.
Saint Louis advances to face No. 3 seed Davidson in a semifinal game Friday.
A night after downing Fordham to advance, the Colonials scored 10 points off of turnovers by the Billikens and used 16 second-chance baskets to take a 32-21 advantage at the break.
Saint Louis took the lead midway through the second half, but George Washington tied the game at 52 on a Jair Bolden 3-pointer with 7:17 left. Davell Roby answered with two free throws, a layup and a jumper and Javon Bess hit a 3 to end the threat.
Bess finished with 16 points and eight rebounds and Roby contributed 15 points for the Billikens (17-15), who shot just 25 percent in the first half, but roared back to shoot 66.7 percent in the second.
Bolden finished with 16 points to lead George Washington (15-18). Terry Nolan Jr. and Bo Zeigler each added 13 points.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|33.3
|Min. Per Game
|33.3
|11.5
|Pts. Per Game
|11.5
|4.0
|Ast. Per Game
|4.0
|7.5
|Reb. Per Game
|7.5
|43.7
|Field Goal %
|37.2
|36.4
|Three Point %
|23.5
|80.7
|Free Throw %
|69.1
|+ 2
|Bo Zeigler made layup, assist by Terry Nolan Jr.
|6.0
|+ 1
|Javon Bess made 2nd of 2 free throws
|13.0
|+ 1
|Javon Bess made 1st of 2 free throws
|13.0
|Personal foul on Maceo Jack
|13.0
|Lost ball turnover on Terry Nolan Jr.
|17.0
|Defensive rebound by Arnaldo Toro
|22.0
|Aaron Hines missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|22.0
|+ 1
|Aaron Hines made 1st of 2 free throws
|22.0
|Personal foul on Jair Bolden
|22.0
|Turnover on Arnaldo Toro
|26.0
|Offensive foul on Arnaldo Toro
|26.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|63
|70
|Field Goals
|25-56 (44.6%)
|21-44 (47.7%)
|3-Pointers
|4-14 (28.6%)
|7-19 (36.8%)
|Free Throws
|9-14 (64.3%)
|21-36 (58.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|35
|31
|Offensive
|11
|11
|Defensive
|20
|17
|Team
|4
|3
|Assists
|11
|10
|Steals
|6
|5
|Blocks
|5
|4
|Turnovers
|9
|9
|Fouls
|22
|17
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Geo. Wash. 15-18
|67.6 PPG
|36.3 RPG
|13.4 APG
|Saint Louis 17-15
|65.8 PPG
|39.9 RPG
|12.1 APG
|Key Players
|
3
|J. Bolden G
|11.1 PPG
|3.0 RPG
|3.0 APG
|36.4 FG%
|
20
|J. Johnson F
|8.8 PPG
|3.9 RPG
|0.6 APG
|41.9 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Bolden G
|16 PTS
|3 REB
|4 AST
|J. Johnson F
|18 PTS
|3 REB
|1 AST
|
|44.6
|FG%
|47.7
|
|
|28.6
|3PT FG%
|36.8
|
|
|64.3
|FT%
|58.3
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Bolden
|37
|16
|3
|4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|7/15
|2/7
|0/1
|2
|1
|Y. Watanabe
|30
|11
|3
|1
|1
|3
|1
|2
|3/9
|1/3
|4/4
|1
|2
|A. Toro
|39
|6
|9
|3
|1
|1
|2
|3
|3/8
|0/0
|0/2
|3
|6
|P. Steeves
|15
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1/4
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|2
|J. Mazzulla
|16
|0
|5
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|4
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Zeigler
|21
|13
|7
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|6/10
|0/0
|1/2
|3
|4
|T. Nolan Jr.
|28
|13
|1
|1
|3
|0
|2
|4
|4/8
|1/3
|4/5
|0
|1
|M. Jack
|14
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|L. Sasser
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Mitola
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Granger
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Langarica
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|63
|31
|11
|6
|5
|9
|22
|25/56
|4/14
|9/14
|11
|20
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Johnson
|40
|18
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|3
|6/12
|4/8
|2/2
|0
|3
|J. Bess
|40
|16
|8
|2
|1
|0
|2
|3
|4/11
|2/4
|6/8
|4
|4
|D. Roby
|32
|15
|5
|4
|1
|0
|1
|4
|4/9
|0/3
|7/11
|1
|4
|H. French
|38
|11
|10
|0
|2
|1
|3
|2
|4/4
|0/0
|3/7
|4
|6
|D. Foreman
|17
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|1/2
|0/0
|2/6
|2
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Hines
|27
|6
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2/6
|1/4
|1/2
|0
|0
|R. Anthony
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|A. Henriquez
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Bishop
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Welmer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Graves
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Psimitis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Goodwin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|70
|28
|10
|5
|4
|9
|17
|21/44
|7/19
|21/36
|11
|17
-
PORTST
EWASH70
77
2nd 34.0
-
WYO
NMEX59
68
2nd 7:42 CBSSN
-
CPOLY
UCSB27
53
2nd 14:12
-
TEXPA
SEATTLE43
53
2nd 9:53 ESP3
-
OREG
UTAH38
45
2nd 12:40 FS1
-
DAYTON
VCU72
77
Final
-
3XAVIER
STJOHN88
60
Final
-
SMU
UCONN80
73
Final
-
CMICH
BUFF74
89
Final
-
LVILLE
1UVA58
75
Final
-
TCU
KSTATE64
66
Final/OT
-
BAMA
TEXAM71
70
Final
-
BC
19CLEM82
90
Final
-
UMASS
GMASON75
80
Final
-
KENTST
BALLST76
73
Final
-
SFLA
MEMP77
79
Final
-
PROV
CREIGH72
68
Final/OT
-
COLO
15ARIZ67
83
Final
-
UCRIV
UCDAV66
70
Final
-
22NEVADA
UNLV79
74
Final
-
UMKC
GC74
77
Final
-
NDAK
MNTNA76
84
Final
-
OKLAST
9KANSAS68
82
Final
-
UGA
MIZZOU62
60
Final
-
LNGBCH
CSFULL74
76
Final
-
NCOLO
WEBER80
55
Final
-
SDGST
FRESNO64
52
Final
-
CSBAK
UTVALL74
81
Final
-
STNFRD
UCLA77
88
Final
-
DUQ
RICH68
81
Final
-
NCCU
SAV58
56
Final
-
NORL
SAMHOU63
85
Final
-
MIAOH
TOLEDO69
71
Final
-
TEXAS
14TXTECH69
73
Final
-
LSU
MISSST77
80
Final
-
ND
5DUKE70
88
Final
-
USM
MTSU71
68
Final/OT
-
TULANE
TEMPLE77
82
Final
-
MARQET
2NOVA70
94
Final
-
TXSA
MRSHL81
95
Final
-
GWASH
STLOU63
70
Final
-
CARK
SFA64
86
Final
-
SUTAH
IDAHO92
78
Final
-
NORFLK
NCAT64
70
Final
-
OREGST
USC48
61
Final
-
UTAHST
BOISE78
75
Final
-
HAWAII
UCIRV67
68
Final
-
CHIST
NMEXST70
97
Final
-
AKRON
EMICH58
67
Final
-
12UNC
24MIAMI82
65
Final
-
BAYLOR
18WVU65
78
Final
-
LATECH
ODU58
62
Final
-
BUTLER
SETON75
74
Final
-
ECU
UCF52
66
Final
-
SC
ARK64
69
Final
-
UAB
WKY70
98
Final