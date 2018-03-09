GWASH
Saint Louis stages comeback to beat George Washington, 70-63

WASHINGTON (AP) Jalen Johnson scored 18 points and No. 6 seed Saint Louis roared back from an 11-point halftime deficit to down 10th-seeded George Washington 70-63 in the second round of the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament on Thursday night.

Saint Louis advances to face No. 3 seed Davidson in a semifinal game Friday.

A night after downing Fordham to advance, the Colonials scored 10 points off of turnovers by the Billikens and used 16 second-chance baskets to take a 32-21 advantage at the break.

Saint Louis took the lead midway through the second half, but George Washington tied the game at 52 on a Jair Bolden 3-pointer with 7:17 left. Davell Roby answered with two free throws, a layup and a jumper and Javon Bess hit a 3 to end the threat.

Bess finished with 16 points and eight rebounds and Roby contributed 15 points for the Billikens (17-15), who shot just 25 percent in the first half, but roared back to shoot 66.7 percent in the second.

Bolden finished with 16 points to lead George Washington (15-18). Terry Nolan Jr. and Bo Zeigler each added 13 points.

Key Players
Y. Watanabe
J. Goodwin
0 G
33.3 Min. Per Game 33.3
11.5 Pts. Per Game 11.5
4.0 Ast. Per Game 4.0
7.5 Reb. Per Game 7.5
43.7 Field Goal % 37.2
36.4 Three Point % 23.5
80.7 Free Throw % 69.1
+ 2 Bo Zeigler made layup, assist by Terry Nolan Jr. 6.0
+ 1 Javon Bess made 2nd of 2 free throws 13.0
+ 1 Javon Bess made 1st of 2 free throws 13.0
  Personal foul on Maceo Jack 13.0
  Lost ball turnover on Terry Nolan Jr. 17.0
  Defensive rebound by Arnaldo Toro 22.0
  Aaron Hines missed 2nd of 2 free throws 22.0
+ 1 Aaron Hines made 1st of 2 free throws 22.0
  Personal foul on Jair Bolden 22.0
  Turnover on Arnaldo Toro 26.0
  Offensive foul on Arnaldo Toro 26.0
Team Stats
Points 63 70
Field Goals 25-56 (44.6%) 21-44 (47.7%)
3-Pointers 4-14 (28.6%) 7-19 (36.8%)
Free Throws 9-14 (64.3%) 21-36 (58.3%)
Total Rebounds 35 31
Offensive 11 11
Defensive 20 17
Team 4 3
Assists 11 10
Steals 6 5
Blocks 5 4
Turnovers 9 9
Fouls 22 17
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
3
J. Bolden G
16 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
20
J. Johnson F
18 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Geo. Wash. 15-18 323163
home team logo Saint Louis 17-15 214970
Capital One Arena Washington, DC
Capital One Arena Washington, DC
Team Stats
away team logo Geo. Wash. 15-18 67.6 PPG 36.3 RPG 13.4 APG
home team logo Saint Louis 17-15 65.8 PPG 39.9 RPG 12.1 APG
Key Players
3
J. Bolden G 11.1 PPG 3.0 RPG 3.0 APG 36.4 FG%
20
J. Johnson F 8.8 PPG 3.9 RPG 0.6 APG 41.9 FG%
Top Scorers
3
J. Bolden G 16 PTS 3 REB 4 AST
20
J. Johnson F 18 PTS 3 REB 1 AST
44.6 FG% 47.7
28.6 3PT FG% 36.8
64.3 FT% 58.3
Geo. Wash.
Starters
J. Bolden
Y. Watanabe
A. Toro
P. Steeves
J. Mazzulla
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Bolden 37 16 3 4 1 0 1 3 7/15 2/7 0/1 2 1
Y. Watanabe 30 11 3 1 1 3 1 2 3/9 1/3 4/4 1 2
A. Toro 39 6 9 3 1 1 2 3 3/8 0/0 0/2 3 6
P. Steeves 15 2 3 0 0 0 1 3 1/4 0/1 0/0 1 2
J. Mazzulla 16 0 5 2 0 0 1 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 4
Bench
B. Zeigler
T. Nolan Jr.
M. Jack
L. Sasser
A. Mitola
J. Williams
J. Granger
J. Langarica
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
B. Zeigler 21 13 7 0 0 1 1 4 6/10 0/0 1/2 3 4
T. Nolan Jr. 28 13 1 1 3 0 2 4 4/8 1/3 4/5 0 1
M. Jack 14 2 0 0 0 0 0 2 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
L. Sasser - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Mitola - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Granger - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Langarica - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 63 31 11 6 5 9 22 25/56 4/14 9/14 11 20
Saint Louis
Starters
J. Johnson
J. Bess
D. Roby
H. French
D. Foreman
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Johnson 40 18 3 1 1 2 1 3 6/12 4/8 2/2 0 3
J. Bess 40 16 8 2 1 0 2 3 4/11 2/4 6/8 4 4
D. Roby 32 15 5 4 1 0 1 4 4/9 0/3 7/11 1 4
H. French 38 11 10 0 2 1 3 2 4/4 0/0 3/7 4 6
D. Foreman 17 4 2 0 0 1 0 4 1/2 0/0 2/6 2 0
Bench
A. Hines
R. Anthony
A. Henriquez
J. Bishop
E. Welmer
T. Graves
M. Psimitis
J. Goodwin
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Hines 27 6 0 3 0 0 1 0 2/6 1/4 1/2 0 0
R. Anthony 6 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
A. Henriquez - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bishop - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Welmer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Graves - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Psimitis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Goodwin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 70 28 10 5 4 9 17 21/44 7/19 21/36 11 17
NCAA BB Scores