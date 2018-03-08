LSU
MISSST

No Text

Mississippi St. downs LSU, heads to SEC quarters

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 08, 2018

ST. LOUIS (AP) With 34 seconds left, Mississippi State extended its lead to 78-71, and it looked as if the Bulldogs were going to keep their NCAA Tournament hopes alive.

But as time wound down, those hopes faded as LSU's Skylar Mays hit a 3-pointer and the Bulldogs turned it over on the ensuing possession. With 10 seconds left, Tremont Waters drilled a 3 and the Tigers closed to 78-77.

The Bulldogs avoided foul attempts on the inbound and Nick Weatherspoon capped the victory with a dunk.

Lamar Peters scored a season-high 24 points and Mississippi State hit 10 3-pointers in defeating LSU 80-77 in the second round of the Southeastern Conference Tournament on Thursday.

Peters led an unlikely charge from 3 for the seventh-seeded Bulldogs, who came into the contest the 15th-worst team at 30.7 percent shooting from beyond the arc. Mississippi State (22-10), which faces Tennessee in Friday's third quarterfinal, shot 9 of 12 from 3 in the first half and finished the game 10 for 17.

''I swear to you that I'm not surprised,'' Mississippi State coach Ben Howland said. ''If you look back at those threes, a lot of them were pretty open. Their strategy is to go under the ball screen and make you make shots.''

Tenth-seeded LSU (17-14) trimmed a once 19-point Bulldogs' lead to just two with 5:52 remaining. The game stayed close until the end, but the Tigers never retook the lead.

Tremont Waters led LSU with 28 points and six assists. He sustained an injury in the final minutes but battled through till the end of the game.

''That's what we get pretty much every night from him,'' LSU coach Will Wade said. ''(He's) the only reason we're in a lot of games.''

Waters and Peters went back and forth all game, but Peters' teammates scored more down the stretch. Quinndary Weatherspoon and his brother, Nick, each finished with 15 points for the Bulldogs. Aric Holman posted a double-double, scoring 11 points and grabbing 12 boards.

BIG PICTURE

LSU: The Tigers simply started slow and got torched in the first half by Mississippi State's 3-point attack. They put together a valiant effort in the second half, but couldn't stop the Bulldogs on the defensive end.

Mississippi State: A hot-shooting night keeps the Bulldogs alive for another game. They'll face Tennessee on Friday. If they win that, it may be time to reconsider the Bulldogs as a bubble team.

TREADING WATERS

With his 28-point performance against Mississippi State, Waters has now scored 20 or more points in four of his last six games.

''Waters is something special,'' Howland said. ''Obviously, Waters was the key. What did they do special? He just went crazy. I think he's really that good.''

SQUEAKING ONE OUT

Mississippi State never relinquished its lead, but struggled mightily to hold on. The Bulldogs allowed 14 offensive rebounds and 17 second-chance points. Late turnovers also kept the Tigers alive. Despite his best offensive performance of the season, Peters wasn't pleased with the team's ability to finish.

''It was just fortunate to get the win,'' Peters said. ''I feel like we need to close out games better than we did. We still got life trying to get into the NCAA Tournament.''

UP NEXT

LSU will wait to see its postseason fate.

Mississippi State faces Tennessee on Friday in the evening session of the tournament.

Key Players
T. Waters
Q. Weatherspoon
31.3 Min. Per Game 31.3
14.7 Pts. Per Game 14.7
3.5 Ast. Per Game 3.5
5.9 Reb. Per Game 5.9
41.5 Field Goal % 49.3
36.0 Three Point % 31.9
80.0 Free Throw % 75.2
+ 2 Nick Weatherspoon made dunk, assist by Lamar Peters 1.0
+ 3 Tremont Waters made 3-pt. jump shot 9.0
  Bad pass turnover on Lamar Peters, stolen by Brandon Rachal 17.0
+ 3 Skylar Mays made 3-pt. jump shot 21.0
  Offensive rebound by Daryl Edwards 23.0
  Tremont Waters missed 3-pt. jump shot 25.0
+ 1 Aric Holman made 2nd of 2 free throws 34.0
+ 1 Aric Holman made 1st of 2 free throws 34.0
  Personal foul on Skylar Mays 34.0
  Defensive rebound by Aric Holman 37.0
  Skylar Mays missed 3-pt. jump shot 39.0
Team Stats
Points 77 80
Field Goals 29-63 (46.0%) 28-48 (58.3%)
3-Pointers 11-31 (35.5%) 10-17 (58.8%)
Free Throws 8-14 (57.1%) 14-23 (60.9%)
Total Rebounds 31 28
Offensive 10 7
Defensive 16 21
Team 5 0
Assists 14 17
Steals 11 5
Blocks 1 8
Turnovers 11 16
Fouls 15 18
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
3
T. Waters G
28 PTS, 4 REB, 6 AST
home team logo
1
L. Peters G
24 PTS, 2 REB, 6 AST
12T
away team logo LSU 17-14 294877
home team logo Miss. State 22-10 453580
Scottrade Center St. Louis, MO
away team logo LSU 17-14 77.6 PPG 35.8 RPG 14.3 APG
home team logo Miss. State 22-10 74.0 PPG 39.2 RPG 13.3 APG
3
T. Waters G 15.6 PPG 3.4 RPG 5.9 APG 41.0 FG%
1
L. Peters G 9.2 PPG 2.4 RPG 4.0 APG 35.8 FG%
3
T. Waters G 28 PTS 4 REB 6 AST
1
L. Peters G 24 PTS 2 REB 6 AST
46.0 FG% 58.3
35.5 3PT FG% 58.8
57.1 FT% 60.9
LSU
Starters
T. Waters
S. Mays
D. Reath
A. Epps
R. Onwuasor
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Waters 35 28 4 6 2 0 3 3 10/20 5/10 3/4 1 3
S. Mays 28 8 3 1 2 0 1 1 3/9 1/5 1/1 0 3
D. Reath 22 4 3 2 1 0 0 4 2/5 0/2 0/0 1 2
A. Epps 14 3 2 1 0 0 1 1 1/4 0/3 1/2 1 1
R. Onwuasor 7 2 0 0 0 0 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
Bench
D. Edwards
B. Rachal
B. Sampson
W. Sims
J. Combs
M. Graves
R. Vial
G. Alexander
M. Kiir
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Edwards 27 11 2 1 0 1 1 1 4/8 3/6 0/0 1 1
B. Rachal 32 10 9 2 4 0 2 3 5/7 0/0 0/0 3 6
B. Sampson 27 9 2 1 2 0 2 1 2/8 2/5 3/6 2 0
W. Sims 8 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 1/1 0/0 0/1 1 0
J. Combs - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Graves - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Vial - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Alexander - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Kiir - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 77 26 14 11 1 11 15 29/63 11/31 8/14 10 16
Miss. State
Starters
L. Peters
Q. Weatherspoon
N. Weatherspoon
A. Ado
X. Stapleton
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
L. Peters 31 24 2 6 1 0 6 2 8/11 5/7 3/6 1 1
Q. Weatherspoon 34 15 4 6 3 0 6 3 6/14 0/2 3/4 1 3
N. Weatherspoon 35 15 2 3 0 0 2 1 6/8 1/1 2/2 0 2
A. Ado 22 3 3 0 1 3 0 4 0/0 0/0 3/6 1 2
X. Stapleton 13 0 2 0 0 1 1 3 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 2
Bench
A. Holman
T. Carter
E. Wright
K. Feazell
E. Datcher
D. Davis
N. Singleton
T. Clayton
T. Gray
M. Storm
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Holman 30 11 12 2 0 4 1 1 3/7 2/3 3/5 2 10
T. Carter 15 8 1 0 0 0 0 2 3/4 2/3 0/0 0 1
E. Wright 7 2 2 0 0 0 0 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 2 0
K. Feazell 13 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
E. Datcher - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Singleton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Clayton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Gray - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Storm - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 80 28 17 5 8 16 18 28/48 10/17 14/23 7 21
NCAA BB Scores