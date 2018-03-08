Mississippi St. downs LSU, heads to SEC quarters
ST. LOUIS (AP) With 34 seconds left, Mississippi State extended its lead to 78-71, and it looked as if the Bulldogs were going to keep their NCAA Tournament hopes alive.
But as time wound down, those hopes faded as LSU's Skylar Mays hit a 3-pointer and the Bulldogs turned it over on the ensuing possession. With 10 seconds left, Tremont Waters drilled a 3 and the Tigers closed to 78-77.
The Bulldogs avoided foul attempts on the inbound and Nick Weatherspoon capped the victory with a dunk.
Lamar Peters scored a season-high 24 points and Mississippi State hit 10 3-pointers in defeating LSU 80-77 in the second round of the Southeastern Conference Tournament on Thursday.
Peters led an unlikely charge from 3 for the seventh-seeded Bulldogs, who came into the contest the 15th-worst team at 30.7 percent shooting from beyond the arc. Mississippi State (22-10), which faces Tennessee in Friday's third quarterfinal, shot 9 of 12 from 3 in the first half and finished the game 10 for 17.
''I swear to you that I'm not surprised,'' Mississippi State coach Ben Howland said. ''If you look back at those threes, a lot of them were pretty open. Their strategy is to go under the ball screen and make you make shots.''
Tenth-seeded LSU (17-14) trimmed a once 19-point Bulldogs' lead to just two with 5:52 remaining. The game stayed close until the end, but the Tigers never retook the lead.
Tremont Waters led LSU with 28 points and six assists. He sustained an injury in the final minutes but battled through till the end of the game.
''That's what we get pretty much every night from him,'' LSU coach Will Wade said. ''(He's) the only reason we're in a lot of games.''
Waters and Peters went back and forth all game, but Peters' teammates scored more down the stretch. Quinndary Weatherspoon and his brother, Nick, each finished with 15 points for the Bulldogs. Aric Holman posted a double-double, scoring 11 points and grabbing 12 boards.
BIG PICTURE
LSU: The Tigers simply started slow and got torched in the first half by Mississippi State's 3-point attack. They put together a valiant effort in the second half, but couldn't stop the Bulldogs on the defensive end.
Mississippi State: A hot-shooting night keeps the Bulldogs alive for another game. They'll face Tennessee on Friday. If they win that, it may be time to reconsider the Bulldogs as a bubble team.
TREADING WATERS
With his 28-point performance against Mississippi State, Waters has now scored 20 or more points in four of his last six games.
''Waters is something special,'' Howland said. ''Obviously, Waters was the key. What did they do special? He just went crazy. I think he's really that good.''
SQUEAKING ONE OUT
Mississippi State never relinquished its lead, but struggled mightily to hold on. The Bulldogs allowed 14 offensive rebounds and 17 second-chance points. Late turnovers also kept the Tigers alive. Despite his best offensive performance of the season, Peters wasn't pleased with the team's ability to finish.
''It was just fortunate to get the win,'' Peters said. ''I feel like we need to close out games better than we did. We still got life trying to get into the NCAA Tournament.''
UP NEXT
LSU will wait to see its postseason fate.
Mississippi State faces Tennessee on Friday in the evening session of the tournament.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|31.3
|Min. Per Game
|31.3
|14.7
|Pts. Per Game
|14.7
|3.5
|Ast. Per Game
|3.5
|5.9
|Reb. Per Game
|5.9
|41.5
|Field Goal %
|49.3
|36.0
|Three Point %
|31.9
|80.0
|Free Throw %
|75.2
|+ 2
|Nick Weatherspoon made dunk, assist by Lamar Peters
|1.0
|+ 3
|Tremont Waters made 3-pt. jump shot
|9.0
|Bad pass turnover on Lamar Peters, stolen by Brandon Rachal
|17.0
|+ 3
|Skylar Mays made 3-pt. jump shot
|21.0
|Offensive rebound by Daryl Edwards
|23.0
|Tremont Waters missed 3-pt. jump shot
|25.0
|+ 1
|Aric Holman made 2nd of 2 free throws
|34.0
|+ 1
|Aric Holman made 1st of 2 free throws
|34.0
|Personal foul on Skylar Mays
|34.0
|Defensive rebound by Aric Holman
|37.0
|Skylar Mays missed 3-pt. jump shot
|39.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|77
|80
|Field Goals
|29-63 (46.0%)
|28-48 (58.3%)
|3-Pointers
|11-31 (35.5%)
|10-17 (58.8%)
|Free Throws
|8-14 (57.1%)
|14-23 (60.9%)
|Total Rebounds
|31
|28
|Offensive
|10
|7
|Defensive
|16
|21
|Team
|5
|0
|Assists
|14
|17
|Steals
|11
|5
|Blocks
|1
|8
|Turnovers
|11
|16
|Fouls
|15
|18
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|LSU 17-14
|77.6 PPG
|35.8 RPG
|14.3 APG
|Miss. State 22-10
|74.0 PPG
|39.2 RPG
|13.3 APG
|
|46.0
|FG%
|58.3
|
|
|35.5
|3PT FG%
|58.8
|
|
|57.1
|FT%
|60.9
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Waters
|35
|28
|4
|6
|2
|0
|3
|3
|10/20
|5/10
|3/4
|1
|3
|S. Mays
|28
|8
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|3/9
|1/5
|1/1
|0
|3
|D. Reath
|22
|4
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|2/5
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|2
|A. Epps
|14
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1/4
|0/3
|1/2
|1
|1
|R. Onwuasor
|7
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Waters
|35
|28
|4
|6
|2
|0
|3
|3
|10/20
|5/10
|3/4
|1
|3
|S. Mays
|28
|8
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|3/9
|1/5
|1/1
|0
|3
|D. Reath
|22
|4
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|2/5
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|2
|A. Epps
|14
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1/4
|0/3
|1/2
|1
|1
|R. Onwuasor
|7
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Edwards
|27
|11
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|4/8
|3/6
|0/0
|1
|1
|B. Rachal
|32
|10
|9
|2
|4
|0
|2
|3
|5/7
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|6
|B. Sampson
|27
|9
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|1
|2/8
|2/5
|3/6
|2
|0
|W. Sims
|8
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/1
|1
|0
|J. Combs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Graves
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Vial
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Alexander
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Kiir
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|77
|26
|14
|11
|1
|11
|15
|29/63
|11/31
|8/14
|10
|16
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Peters
|31
|24
|2
|6
|1
|0
|6
|2
|8/11
|5/7
|3/6
|1
|1
|Q. Weatherspoon
|34
|15
|4
|6
|3
|0
|6
|3
|6/14
|0/2
|3/4
|1
|3
|N. Weatherspoon
|35
|15
|2
|3
|0
|0
|2
|1
|6/8
|1/1
|2/2
|0
|2
|A. Ado
|22
|3
|3
|0
|1
|3
|0
|4
|0/0
|0/0
|3/6
|1
|2
|X. Stapleton
|13
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Peters
|31
|24
|2
|6
|1
|0
|6
|2
|8/11
|5/7
|3/6
|1
|1
|Q. Weatherspoon
|34
|15
|4
|6
|3
|0
|6
|3
|6/14
|0/2
|3/4
|1
|3
|N. Weatherspoon
|35
|15
|2
|3
|0
|0
|2
|1
|6/8
|1/1
|2/2
|0
|2
|A. Ado
|22
|3
|3
|0
|1
|3
|0
|4
|0/0
|0/0
|3/6
|1
|2
|X. Stapleton
|13
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Holman
|30
|11
|12
|2
|0
|4
|1
|1
|3/7
|2/3
|3/5
|2
|10
|T. Carter
|15
|8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3/4
|2/3
|0/0
|0
|1
|E. Wright
|7
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|0
|K. Feazell
|13
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|E. Datcher
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Davis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Singleton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Clayton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Gray
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Storm
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|80
|28
|17
|5
|8
|16
|18
|28/48
|10/17
|14/23
|7
|21
-
UTAHST
BOISE78
75
2nd 7.0 CBSSN
-
HAWAII
UCIRV64
63
2nd 1:52
-
12UNC
24MIAMI62
56
2nd 7:30 ESPN
-
BAYLOR
18WVU32
46
2nd 13:52 ESP2
-
LATECH
ODU51
53
2nd 4:14
-
BUTLER
SETON55
57
2nd 8:38 FS1
-
ECU
UCF45
50
2nd 7:49 ESPU
-
SC
ARK39
52
2nd 11:42 SECN
-
UAB
WKY35
48
2nd 18:48
-
CMICH
BUFF74
89
Final
-
DAYTON
VCU72
77
Final
-
SMU
UCONN80
73
Final
-
LVILLE
1UVA58
75
Final
-
3XAVIER
STJOHN88
60
Final
-
TCU
KSTATE64
66
Final/OT
-
BAMA
TEXAM71
70
Final
-
BC
19CLEM82
90
Final
-
UMASS
GMASON75
80
Final
-
KENTST
BALLST76
73
Final
-
SFLA
MEMP77
79
Final
-
PROV
CREIGH72
68
Final/OT
-
UMKC
GC74
77
Final
-
UCRIV
UCDAV66
70
Final
-
COLO
15ARIZ67
83
Final
-
22NEVADA
UNLV79
74
Final
-
NDAK
MNTNA76
84
Final
-
OKLAST
9KANSAS68
82
Final
-
UGA
MIZZOU62
60
Final
-
LNGBCH
CSFULL74
76
Final
-
NCOLO
WEBER80
55
Final
-
SDGST
FRESNO64
52
Final
-
CSBAK
UTVALL74
81
Final
-
STNFRD
UCLA77
88
Final
-
NCCU
SAV58
56
Final
-
DUQ
RICH68
81
Final
-
NORL
SAMHOU63
85
Final
-
MIAOH
TOLEDO69
71
Final
-
ND
5DUKE70
88
Final
-
USM
MTSU71
68
Final/OT
-
TULANE
TEMPLE77
82
Final
-
LSU
MISSST77
80
Final
-
MARQET
2NOVA70
94
Final
-
TEXAS
14TXTECH69
73
Final
-
TXSA
MRSHL81
95
Final
-
GWASH
STLOU63
70
Final
-
CARK
SFA64
86
Final
-
SUTAH
IDAHO92
78
Final
-
NORFLK
NCAT64
70
Final
-
OREGST
USC48
61
Final
-
CHIST
NMEXST70
97
Final
-
AKRON
EMICH58
67
Final
-
PORTST
EWASH0
0154.5 O/U
-4.0
11:05pm
-
OREG
UTAH0
0
11:30pm FS1
-
WYO
NMEX0
0
11:30pm CBSSN
-
CPOLY
UCSB0
0139.5 O/U
-10.0
11:30pm
-
TEXPA
SEATTLE0
0148.5 O/U
-3.5
11:30pm ESP3