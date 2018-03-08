XAVIER
STJOHN

Bluiett sparks No. 3 Xavier in Big East win over St. John's

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 08, 2018

NEW YORK (AP) Trevon Bluiett scored 27 points, Kaiser Gates had 16 and No. 3 Xavier looked every bit the top seed in the Big East Tournament in an 88-60 win over St. John's on Thursday.

The teams scuffled on the postgame handshake line and had to be separated as the crowd stood for the unexpected fracas.

The Musketeers (28-4) dominated in the second half on the Red Storm's home court at Madison Square Garden. Xavier plays the winner of the Providence-Creighton game in a tourney semifinal Friday. Providence beat Xavier 81-72 on Jan. 6.

Xavier lost only three times during conference play to take its first Big East title and the top seed into MSG. The Musketeers snapped out of a sluggish first half in a hurry in the second to win for 13th time in their last 14 games.

Bluiett buried a 3 from the top of the arc for a 45-35 lead. Bluiett was high-fived by his teammates, who bounced around him headed into a timeout. Xavier coach Mack sternly pointed Bluiett toward the huddle, then smacked him on the rear for a good job.

Gates followed with another 3-pointer and Sean O'Mara's block led to Quentin Goodin's fast-break bucket to help the Musketeers finally build some separation. Gates and JP Macura hit consecutive 3s for a 56-42 lead and the Musketeers showed again why they expect to play deep in March. Xavier has reached the Sweet 16 six times in the last 10 years and set a school record in victories this season.

The only hiccup: Xavier ended Villanova's four-year run of regular-season Big East titles but lost twice to the Wildcats. The potential for a third game looms in the tourney final Saturday.

Mack was voted Big East coach of the year and this season became the school's career leader in victories when he won his 203rd game.

St. John's lost 73-68 to Xavier in January that capped an 0-11 conference start. The Red Storm (16-17) beat then-No. 4 Duke and followed with a stunning win over then-No. 1 Villanova in Philadelphia that straightened out their season. They went 5-3 down the stretch and knocked off Georgetown in the tourney opener.

About 12 hours after knocking off Georgetown, the Red Storm came out with another upset on their minds. Justin Simon waved his arms and exhorted the home crowd to get louder on a 3 that gave St. John's a two-point lead. Xavier let St. John's hang around in large part because it missed its first six 3-pointers. But the Musketeers hit two straight to spark a 10-0 run and take a 33-29 lead into halftime.

Marvin Clark II led St. John's with 18 points.

St. John's Tariq Owens was hit with three fouls in the first half and Shamorie Ponds, who returned from an abdominal strain to score 26 points against the Hoyas, was scoreless in the first half.

BIG PICTURE

St. John's: St. John's could have a promising future under coach Chris Mullin.

Xavier: Xavier will likely earn a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament if it wins it all in New York.

UP NEXT

St. John's: The Red Storm will regroup.

Xavier: Xavier is looking to win its first Big East Tournament title. Xavier's best finish in four previous tourneys was a loss in the 2015 title game.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
T. Bluiett
5 G
J. Simon
5 G
36.2 Min. Per Game 36.2
12.1 Pts. Per Game 12.1
5.2 Ast. Per Game 5.2
7.2 Reb. Per Game 7.2
45.2 Field Goal % 47.3
43.1 Three Point % 41.7
85.5 Free Throw % 66.1
+ 2 Sean O'Mara made dunk, assist by Naji Marshall 4.0
  Defensive rebound by Kaiser Gates 33.0
  Marvin Clark II missed driving layup 35.0
+ 3 Kaiser Gates made 3-pt. jump shot 43.0
  Defensive rebound by Paul Scruggs 58.0
  Shamorie Ponds missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:00
  Defensive rebound by Amar Alibegovic 1:09
  Sean O'Mara missed hook shot 1:11
  Defensive rebound by Trevon Bluiett 1:29
  Bashir Ahmed missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:31
+ 2 Sean O'Mara made dunk, assist by Naji Marshall 1:46
Team Stats
Points 88 60
Field Goals 28-59 (47.5%) 21-59 (35.6%)
3-Pointers 9-21 (42.9%) 6-27 (22.2%)
Free Throws 23-28 (82.1%) 12-14 (85.7%)
Total Rebounds 42 30
Offensive 9 5
Defensive 28 25
Team 5 0
Assists 18 6
Steals 8 6
Blocks 3 2
Turnovers 7 10
Fouls 15 20
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
5
T. Bluiett G
27 PTS, 7 REB
home team logo
13
M. Clark II F
18 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo 3 Xavier 28-4 335588
home team logo St. John's 15-17 293160
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Team Stats
away team logo 3 Xavier 28-4 84.5 PPG 40.7 RPG 16.7 APG
home team logo St. John's 15-17 73.5 PPG 36.2 RPG 13.0 APG
Key Players
5
T. Bluiett G 19.4 PPG 5.6 RPG 2.6 APG 45.2 FG%
13
M. Clark II F 12.4 PPG 4.7 RPG 1.0 APG 46.3 FG%
Top Scorers
5
T. Bluiett G 27 PTS 7 REB 0 AST
13
M. Clark II F 18 PTS 6 REB 1 AST
47.5 FG% 35.6
42.9 3PT FG% 22.2
82.1 FT% 85.7
Xavier
Starters
T. Bluiett
K. Kanter
J. Macura
Q. Goodin
N. Marshall
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Bluiett 31 27 7 0 1 0 4 3 8/18 4/11 7/8 1 6
K. Kanter 17 12 3 0 0 0 0 0 4/7 0/0 4/4 1 2
J. Macura 32 9 6 5 4 0 0 1 2/6 1/3 4/4 1 5
Q. Goodin 29 7 1 4 1 0 1 2 2/4 0/0 3/4 0 1
N. Marshall 26 5 7 4 0 1 1 4 1/2 0/0 3/4 1 6
Bench
T. Bluiett
K. Kanter
J. Macura
Q. Goodin
N. Marshall
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Bluiett 31 27 7 0 1 0 4 3 8/18 4/11 7/8 1 6
K. Kanter 17 12 3 0 0 0 0 0 4/7 0/0 4/4 1 2
J. Macura 32 9 6 5 4 0 0 1 2/6 1/3 4/4 1 5
Q. Goodin 29 7 1 4 1 0 1 2 2/4 0/0 3/4 0 1
N. Marshall 26 5 7 4 0 1 1 4 1/2 0/0 3/4 1 6
Bench
K. Gates
S. O'Mara
T. Jones
E. Harden
P. Scruggs
L. Schrand
M. Singleton
N. Vanderpohl
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Gates 22 16 4 2 0 0 1 2 6/7 4/5 0/0 1 3
S. O'Mara 12 9 2 1 1 1 0 0 4/10 0/0 1/2 2 0
T. Jones 11 3 2 0 1 0 0 2 1/2 0/0 1/2 2 0
E. Harden 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
P. Scruggs 19 0 5 2 0 1 0 1 0/3 0/2 0/0 0 5
L. Schrand - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Singleton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Vanderpohl - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 88 37 18 8 3 7 15 28/59 9/21 23/28 9 28
St. John's
Starters
M. Clark II
S. Ponds
J. Simon
B. Ahmed
T. Owens
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Clark II 39 18 6 1 3 0 1 3 6/16 3/10 3/4 1 5
S. Ponds 39 15 7 3 0 0 3 1 4/14 0/7 7/8 1 6
J. Simon 33 14 3 1 2 1 4 5 6/11 2/3 0/0 0 3
B. Ahmed 28 6 4 1 0 0 0 2 2/6 0/2 2/2 1 3
T. Owens 18 2 6 0 0 0 1 5 1/6 0/0 0/0 1 5
Bench
M. Clark II
S. Ponds
J. Simon
B. Ahmed
T. Owens
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Clark II 39 18 6 1 3 0 1 3 6/16 3/10 3/4 1 5
S. Ponds 39 15 7 3 0 0 3 1 4/14 0/7 7/8 1 6
J. Simon 33 14 3 1 2 1 4 5 6/11 2/3 0/0 0 3
B. Ahmed 28 6 4 1 0 0 0 2 2/6 0/2 2/2 1 3
T. Owens 18 2 6 0 0 0 1 5 1/6 0/0 0/0 1 5
Bench
A. Alibegovic
J. Cole
B. Trimble Jr.
J. Camus
K. Yakwe
B. Lawrence
B. Diakite
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Alibegovic 24 5 3 0 1 1 1 2 2/3 1/2 0/0 1 2
J. Cole 5 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
B. Trimble Jr. 14 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/3 0/3 0/0 0 0
J. Camus - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Yakwe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Lawrence - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Diakite - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 60 30 6 6 2 10 20 21/59 6/27 12/14 5 25
