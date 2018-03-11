HOU
Defense lifts No. 8 Cincinnati over Houston in AAC final

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 11, 2018

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) Gary Clark put Cincinnati ahead for good with a free throw with 4.3 seconds remaining and the eight-ranked Bearcats held on Sunday for a 56-55 victory over No. 21 Houston in the American Athletic Conference championship.

Clark finished with 20 points and the league regular-season champions rescued themselves for the second straight day with a stellar second-half performance, limiting Houston to 20 percent shooting and 18 points after halftime.

Cincinnati (30-4) earned the AAC's automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament with its first conference tournament championship since the Bearcats won Conference USA in 2004.

Houston (26-7), which split a pair of games against Cincinnati during the regular season, lost for just the third time in its last 15 games and is headed to the NCAA Tournament, too.

Rob Gray led the Cougars with 17 points but missed a long 3-pointer in the closing seconds, then had a turnover that cost Houston a chance to try to win the game after Clark made one of two free throws after rebounding Gray's miss.

Corey Davis Jr., who had 15 points for Houston, went scoreless after helping the Cougars to a 37-35 halftime lead. Devin Davis added 13, including a jumper and layup that turned a one-point deficit into a 55-52 lead with 1:34 remaining.

Kyle Washington's 3-pointer tied the game for the final time, setting the stage for a suspenseful finish.

Houston made just 6 of 30 shots in the second half. Gray finished six of 22 from the field after scoring 33 in the Cougars' victory over Wichita State in the semifinals. His unforced error, a wild pass behind teammate Galen Robinson Jr., sailed out of bounds with 1 second left.

Cincinnati didn't shoot the ball much better after halftime, going six for 18. That didn't stop the Bearcats from getting it done on the other end, though.

The Bearcats rallied from a 13-point halftime deficit to beat Memphis 70-60 in Saturday's semifinals, outscoring the Tigers 41-18 in the final 20 minutes.

Houston becomes the fourth team coach Kelvin Sampson has led to the NCAA Tournament, joining Washington State, Oklahoma and Indiana. The Cougars appeared in the NIT the past two seasons.

Cincinnati, meanwhile, will receive its eighth straight NCAA berth under coach Mick Cronin, who is in his 12th season with the Bearcats.

BIG PICTURE

Houston: The Cougars, who have won 12 of 15 following a 2-2 start to January, are one of the hottest teams in the country. That could make them dangerous entering the NCAA Tournament.

Cincinnati: The Bearcats have been projected to be as high as a No. 2 or 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament. That would be a first for the AAC, which has never had a team seeded higher than fourth (Louisville, 2014).

UP NEXT

Houston: Cougars await NCAA Tournament bid.

Cincinnati: Bearcats also await word on who they'll face in their opening game.

Key Players
R. Gray
32 G
J. Evans III
1 G/F
30.5 Min. Per Game 30.5
12.9 Pts. Per Game 12.9
3.2 Ast. Per Game 3.2
4.5 Reb. Per Game 4.5
44.9 Field Goal % 43.0
34.0 Three Point % 37.4
80.9 Free Throw % 75.0
  Bad pass turnover on Rob Gray 1.0
+ 1 Gary Clark made 2nd of 2 free throws 4.0
  Gary Clark missed 1st of 2 free throws 4.0
  Personal foul on Nura Zanna 4.0
  Defensive rebound by Gary Clark 4.0
  Rob Gray missed 3-pt. jump shot 6.0
  Offensive rebound by Galen Robinson Jr. 34.0
  Devin Davis missed jump shot 36.0
+ 3 Kyle Washington made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jarron Cumberland 59.0
+ 2 Devin Davis made layup 1:15
  Defensive rebound by Corey Davis Jr. 1:38
Team Stats
Points 55 56
Field Goals 19-55 (34.5%) 20-46 (43.5%)
3-Pointers 7-23 (30.4%) 4-14 (28.6%)
Free Throws 10-12 (83.3%) 12-19 (63.2%)
Total Rebounds 29 33
Offensive 8 7
Defensive 20 22
Team 1 4
Assists 12 8
Steals 8 4
Blocks 2 5
Turnovers 11 11
Fouls 19 13
Technicals 0 0
32
R. Gray G
17 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST
11
G. Clark F
20 PTS, 12 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo 21 Houston 26-7 78.1 PPG 42.1 RPG 15.0 APG
home team logo 8 Cincinnati 30-4 75.0 PPG 42.7 RPG 16.2 APG
32
R. Gray G 18.6 PPG 3.3 RPG 4.6 APG 45.8 FG%
11
G. Clark F 12.8 PPG 8.4 RPG 2.1 APG 51.6 FG%
32
R. Gray G 17 PTS 5 REB 3 AST
11
G. Clark F 20 PTS 12 REB 2 AST
34.5 FG% 43.5
30.4 3PT FG% 28.6
83.3 FT% 63.2
Houston
Starters
R. Gray
C. Davis Jr.
D. Davis
G. Robinson Jr.
B. Brady
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
R. Gray 36 17 5 3 1 0 4 2 6/22 2/9 3/4 2 3
C. Davis Jr. 35 15 2 3 0 0 2 4 5/11 5/10 0/0 0 2
D. Davis 24 13 5 0 0 1 2 4 6/11 0/0 1/2 0 5
G. Robinson Jr. 29 6 4 5 5 0 1 1 1/5 0/0 4/4 1 3
B. Brady 12 0 1 1 1 0 1 2 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 0
Cincinnati
Starters
G. Clark
J. Evans III
K. Washington
J. Cumberland
J. Jenifer
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
G. Clark 33 20 12 2 0 1 1 3 5/8 2/5 8/11 2 10
J. Evans III 40 12 6 3 2 1 2 1 5/17 0/3 2/6 3 3
K. Washington 25 10 5 0 0 1 1 0 4/6 2/3 0/0 2 3
J. Cumberland 31 8 1 1 0 0 4 4 3/5 0/1 2/2 0 1
J. Jenifer 19 2 1 2 1 0 1 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 1
NCAA BB Scores