Penn beats Harvard to clinch spot in NCAA Tournament

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 11, 2018

PHILADELPHIA (AP) Darnell Foreman scored 19 points, AJ Brodeur had 16 points and 10 rebounds and Penn earned its first NCAA Tournament berth since 2007 with a 68-65 win over Harvard in the Ivy League Tournament title game Sunday.

Ryan Betley added 17 points for the Quakers (24-8), who will be making their 24th appearance in the NCAAs.

Senior Caleb Wood, a junior college transfer, drilled two straight 3-pointers, getting fouled on the second, to put Penn ahead 63-60 with 3:42 remaining. Betley followed with a 3-point play, before Harvard's Christian Juzang pulled the Crimson to 66-63 with a 3-pointer with 47.6 seconds to go.

Harvard trimmed Penn's lead to 66-65 on two Justin Bassey foul shots with 14.6 seconds left. But after Betley hit two free throws, Bassey and Juzang both missed potentially game-tying threes in the final seconds, and Penn fans stormed the court for a celebration a decade in the making.

Chris Lewis led Harvard (18-13) with 16 points, while Bassey had 15 and Seth Towns, the league's player of the year, finished with 13.

Harvard and Penn proved to be the top two teams in the Ivies this year after sharing the regular-season title with 12-2 conference records and then dominating Cornell and Yale, respectively, in Saturday's Ivy League Tournament semifinal games.

And after splitting their two regular-season meetings, both teams traded punches like heavyweight fighters in front of a packed crowd at the Palestra, Penn's home gym.

Fueled by a 16-0 run in which Penn was held scoreless for seven minutes, Harvard led 30-17 with five minutes left in the first half. That's when the Quakers turned things around, closing the first half on a 17-2 run capped by a Foreman 3-pointer right before the buzzer. Foreman, who sprinted right into the locker room as the Palestra crowd went wild, scored his 19 points all in the first half.

The Quakers continued to surge after the break, with sophomore standouts Brodeur and Betley combining to score the first 11 points of the first half to put the Quakers ahead 45-32 and complete a 28-2 run spanning halves.

Trailing by 10 midway through the second half, Harvard reeled off a 13-0 run to take a 58-55 lead, sparked by 3-point plays from Bassey and Juzang.

Once a staple of the NCAA Tournament, Penn went to the tourney seven times between 1999 and 2007 before falling on hard times, due in large part to the rise of Harvard.

BIG PICTURE

Harvard: Despite Sunday's result, the Crimson continue to be the class of the Ivies with Tommy Amaker at the helm, having won six Ivy League championships since 2011 with NCAA Tournament wins in 2013 and 2014.

Penn: The Quakers have made a speedy turnaround under third-year coach Steve Donahue. And with only two key players graduating and several underclassmen returning from injury, they should be poised to remain at the top of the Ivies next season and beyond.

UP NEXT

Harvard receives an automatic berth in the NIT by virtue of its top seed in the Ivies.

Penn is headed to the NCAA Tournament.

---

More AP college basketball: https://collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
A. Brodeur
25 F
J. Bassey
20 G
30.5 Min. Per Game 30.5
5.0 Pts. Per Game 5.0
1.9 Ast. Per Game 1.9
4.8 Reb. Per Game 4.8
51.3 Field Goal % 44.6
31.5 Three Point % 36.1
58.1 Free Throw % 90.5
  Offensive rebound by Justin Bassey 0.0
  Christian Juzang missed 3-pt. jump shot 1.0
  Offensive rebound by Rio Haskett 3.0
  Justin Bassey missed 3-pt. jump shot 5.0
+ 1 Ryan Betley made 2nd of 2 free throws 12.0
+ 1 Ryan Betley made 1st of 2 free throws 12.0
  Personal foul on Justin Bassey 12.0
+ 1 Justin Bassey made 2nd of 2 free throws 14.0
+ 1 Justin Bassey made 1st of 2 free throws 14.0
  Shooting foul on Darnell Foreman 14.0
  Defensive rebound by Justin Bassey 15.0
Team Stats
Points 68 65
Field Goals 24-52 (46.2%) 23-55 (41.8%)
3-Pointers 8-18 (44.4%) 7-18 (38.9%)
Free Throws 12-16 (75.0%) 12-12 (100.0%)
Total Rebounds 30 34
Offensive 3 5
Defensive 25 24
Team 2 5
Assists 10 6
Steals 3 2
Blocks 3 2
Turnovers 7 8
Fouls 14 17
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
4
D. Foreman G
19 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
0
C. Lewis F
16 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo Pennsylvania 24-8 343468
home team logo Harvard 18-13 323365
O/U 132.0, HARV +2.5
Palestra Philadelphia, PA
O/U 132.0, HARV +2.5
Palestra Philadelphia, PA
Team Stats
away team logo Pennsylvania 24-8 76.7 PPG 41.4 RPG 15.5 APG
home team logo Harvard 18-13 68.6 PPG 37.3 RPG 13.0 APG
Key Players
4
D. Foreman G 10.4 PPG 4.5 RPG 3.6 APG 44.0 FG%
0
C. Lewis F 12.8 PPG 5.7 RPG 1.2 APG 61.0 FG%
Top Scorers
4
D. Foreman G 19 PTS 5 REB 1 AST
0
C. Lewis F 16 PTS 4 REB 3 AST
46.2 FG% 41.8
44.4 3PT FG% 38.9
75.0 FT% 100.0
Pennsylvania
Starters
D. Foreman
R. Betley
A. Brodeur
A. Woods
M. Rothschild
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Foreman 37 19 5 1 1 1 1 4 6/10 3/5 4/4 1 4
R. Betley 37 17 4 1 1 1 0 0 6/13 2/5 3/3 1 3
A. Brodeur 34 16 10 0 0 0 2 3 8/14 0/0 0/2 0 10
A. Woods 32 4 3 3 0 0 1 1 1/4 1/2 1/2 0 3
M. Rothschild 14 0 2 3 1 1 2 2 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 2
Bench
C. Wood
M. MacDonald
J. Donahue
D. Goodman
D. Dwyer
S. Jones
T. Hamilton
C. McManus
J. Silpe
R. Jerome
Z. Kaminsky
J. Mijakowski
M. Jackson
E. Scott
J. Simmons
J. Williams
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Wood 28 12 3 1 0 0 1 2 3/9 2/5 4/5 1 2
M. MacDonald 2 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Donahue 4 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
D. Goodman 12 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
D. Dwyer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Hamilton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. McManus - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Silpe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Jerome - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Kaminsky - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Mijakowski - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Jackson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Scott - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Simmons - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 68 28 10 3 3 7 14 24/52 8/18 12/16 3 25
Harvard
Starters
C. Lewis
J. Bassey
S. Towns
C. Juzang
C. Johnson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Lewis 33 16 4 3 0 1 4 3 7/15 0/0 2/2 0 4
J. Bassey 36 15 8 0 1 0 3 4 5/7 2/4 3/3 1 7
S. Towns 24 13 6 1 1 1 0 2 5/14 1/3 2/2 2 4
C. Juzang 35 11 3 2 0 0 0 1 3/11 2/7 3/3 0 3
C. Johnson 30 0 2 0 0 0 0 4 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 2
Bench
R. Haskett
D. Djuricic
H. Welsh
A. Chatfield
C. Egi
Z. Yoshor
B. Dragovic
T. McCarthy
J. McLean
W. Perez
R. Feinberg
B. Aiken
R. Baker
R. Farley
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
R. Haskett 19 7 4 0 0 0 1 0 2/3 1/1 2/2 1 3
D. Djuricic 19 3 2 0 0 0 0 3 1/2 1/2 0/0 1 1
H. Welsh 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 0
A. Chatfield - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Egi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Yoshor - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Dragovic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. McCarthy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. McLean - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Perez - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Feinberg - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Aiken - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Baker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Farley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 65 29 6 2 2 8 17 23/55 7/18 12/12 5 24
