BUTLER
ARK

No Text

Martin, Baldwin lead Butler past Arkansas 79-62

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 16, 2018

DETROIT (AP) ��� Butler coach LaVall Jordan watched his team race out to a huge early lead, then give it all away before the first half was even over.

That could have been a huge emotional swing, but the Bulldogs kept their cool.

"We got up big and I didn't expect to beat them by 20," Jordan said. "They've got firepower and some offensive weapons that can get you back in the game. I thought our guys just had a really good response when they came back to the huddle. ... It was all about the next play."

When the 10th-seeded Bulldogs pulled away again at the start of the second half, they stayed out in front, dispatching seventh-seeded Arkansas 79-62 in the NCAA Tournament's East Region on Friday. Kelan Martin scored 27 points and Kamar Baldwin added 24 for Butler, which advanced to face second-seeded Purdue on Sunday.

The Bulldogs (21-13) raced to a 21-2 lead in the opening minutes, only for Arkansas to answer with a 27-6 tear. Butler took control again early in the second.

Jaylen Barford scored 15 points for Arkansas, but the Razorbacks (23-12) struggled in the paint - 6-foot-11 freshman Daniel Gafford managed only two field goals.

The Arkansas pregame notes noted that Gafford had 27 more dunks this season than Butler's whole team, but it was the Bulldogs who threw down the first one of this game when Tyler Wideman slammed in an offensive rebound to make it 7-2. Another Butler dunk - this one by Baldwin - made it 18-2, and after a 3-pointer by Martin, the Razorbacks used their second timeout of the half.

Arkansas answered with a quick 10-0 run, and although Gafford was contributing little offensively, the Razorbacks came all the way back and took a 29-27 lead on a 3-pointer by C.J. Jones.

That advantage was brief, though. Butler was up 36-31 at halftime.

The Bulldogs quickly pushed the lead back to double digits in the second. Martin, who surpassed 2,000 points for his career during the game, made two 3-pointers in a 9-2 run that made it 49-38 .

"Butler did good tonight by making tough shots, getting rebounds, getting key stops," Barford said. "They just made plays down the stretch that hurt us a lot."

BIG PICTURE

Butler has won at least one game in each of the last four NCAA Tournaments, this one in the team's first season under Jordan. The Bulldogs opened commanding leads over Arkansas in both halves and won on the strength of 11-of-26 shooting from beyond the arc.

The Razorbacks came in shooting 40 percent from 3-point range, but they went just 4 of 18 in this game and didn't have enough success inside to make up for that.

DYNAMIC DUO

Martin and Baldwin scored 32 points in the second half. For the game, those two outscored the Arkansas tandem of Barford and Macon 51-27.

"It was a team effort. It took all of us out there to shrink the court, and that's what we did," Baldwin said. "We just made them take tough 2s and limited their touches. So it was a team effort tonight."

PROBLEMS INSIDE

Arkansas managed only 22 points in the paint and was outrebounded 45-25. Although the Razorbacks made a nice comeback in the first half, they'd have been in better shape at halftime if they hadn't allowed 10 offensive rebounds in the first 20 minutes.

Gafford finished with seven points, five rebounds and three blocks in 21 minutes.

"I didn't think Daniel played one of his better games," Arkansas coach Mike Anderson said. "I thought his intentions were there. I just didn't think he - didn't finish well around the basket. But I thought he played with his heart. That's all you can ask."

It was the first loss in the tournament for the Southeastern Conference, which had been 5-0.

UP NEXT

Butler takes on Purdue in an all-Indiana matchup. The Boilermakers beat the Bulldogs 82-67 on Dec. 16, but Purdue won't have Isaac Haas this weekend after he injured his elbow in Friday's win over Cal State Fullerton.

Arkansas heads into the offseason and will have some changes on the horizon. This team had three senior starters.

---

More AP college basketball: https://collegebasketball.ap.org; https://twitter.com/AP-Top25 and https://www.podcastone.com/ap-sports-special-events

---

Follow Noah Trister at www.Twitter.com/noahtrister

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
K. Martin
30 F
D. Macon
4 G
30.8 Min. Per Game 30.8
16.9 Pts. Per Game 16.9
3.9 Ast. Per Game 3.9
2.9 Reb. Per Game 2.9
44.5 Field Goal % 44.7
36.7 Three Point % 42.1
83.6 Free Throw % 87.5
  Defensive rebound by Tyler Wideman 20.0
  Anton Beard missed 3-pt. jump shot 22.0
+ 2 Kelan Martin made layup 26.0
+ 2 Anton Beard made layup 50.0
+ 1 Kelan Martin made 2nd of 2 free throws 59.0
+ 1 Kelan Martin made 1st of 2 free throws 59.0
  Personal foul on Daniel Gafford 59.0
  Defensive rebound by Kelan Martin 1:24
  Daryl Macon missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:26
+ 1 Kelan Martin made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:32
+ 1 Kelan Martin made 1st of 2 free throws 1:32
Team Stats
Points 79 62
Field Goals 29-59 (49.2%) 20-56 (35.7%)
3-Pointers 11-26 (42.3%) 4-18 (22.2%)
Free Throws 10-12 (83.3%) 18-23 (78.3%)
Total Rebounds 45 25
Offensive 8 4
Defensive 33 19
Team 4 2
Assists 15 9
Steals 5 6
Blocks 0 6
Turnovers 14 7
Fouls 20 14
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
30
K. Martin F
27 PTS, 9 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
0
J. Barford G
15 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo 10 Butler 21-13 364379
home team logo 7 Arkansas 23-12 313162
O/U 150.5, ARK +2.0
Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI
O/U 150.5, ARK +2.0
Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI
Team Stats
away team logo 10 Butler 21-13 79.1 PPG 37.3 RPG 14.0 APG
home team logo 7 Arkansas 23-12 81.1 PPG 37.6 RPG 14.5 APG
Key Players
30
K. Martin F 20.8 PPG 6.2 RPG 2.0 APG 44.1 FG%
0
J. Barford G 18.0 PPG 4.0 RPG 2.6 APG 47.2 FG%
Top Scorers
30
K. Martin F 27 PTS 9 REB 1 AST
0
J. Barford G 15 PTS 2 REB 2 AST
49.2 FG% 35.7
42.3 3PT FG% 22.2
83.3 FT% 78.3
Butler
Starters
K. Martin
K. Baldwin
S. McDermott
T. Wideman
A. Thompson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Martin 39 27 9 1 0 0 5 1 9/16 5/11 4/4 0 9
K. Baldwin 36 24 9 5 1 0 1 3 9/17 2/3 4/4 1 8
S. McDermott 31 11 7 0 0 0 0 4 4/6 3/5 0/0 1 6
T. Wideman 25 7 9 1 1 0 2 4 3/8 0/1 1/2 5 4
A. Thompson 34 5 2 7 3 0 5 3 2/4 0/1 1/2 0 2
Starters
K. Martin
K. Baldwin
S. McDermott
T. Wideman
A. Thompson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Martin 39 27 9 1 0 0 5 1 9/16 5/11 4/4 0 9
K. Baldwin 36 24 9 5 1 0 1 3 9/17 2/3 4/4 1 8
S. McDermott 31 11 7 0 0 0 0 4 4/6 3/5 0/0 1 6
T. Wideman 25 7 9 1 1 0 2 4 3/8 0/1 1/2 5 4
A. Thompson 34 5 2 7 3 0 5 3 2/4 0/1 1/2 0 2
Bench
P. Jorgensen
N. Fowler
H. Baddley
J. Brunk
C. David
C. Donovan
J. Gillens-Butler
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
P. Jorgensen 10 3 1 0 0 0 0 2 1/4 1/4 0/0 0 1
N. Fowler 15 2 3 1 0 0 0 2 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 3
H. Baddley 10 0 1 0 0 0 1 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 1 0
J. Brunk - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. David - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Donovan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Gillens-Butler - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 79 41 15 5 0 14 20 29/59 11/26 10/12 8 33
Arkansas
Starters
J. Barford
D. Macon
D. Gafford
A. Beard
A. Bailey
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Barford 34 15 2 2 0 0 3 2 4/11 2/6 5/6 0 2
D. Macon 34 12 3 4 2 0 1 1 3/10 1/6 5/5 0 3
D. Gafford 21 7 5 0 0 3 0 2 2/9 0/0 3/4 2 3
A. Beard 25 6 0 0 0 0 1 2 1/4 0/1 4/5 0 0
A. Bailey 21 6 2 1 0 0 0 1 3/5 0/0 0/0 1 1
Starters
J. Barford
D. Macon
D. Gafford
A. Beard
A. Bailey
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Barford 34 15 2 2 0 0 3 2 4/11 2/6 5/6 0 2
D. Macon 34 12 3 4 2 0 1 1 3/10 1/6 5/5 0 3
D. Gafford 21 7 5 0 0 3 0 2 2/9 0/0 3/4 2 3
A. Beard 25 6 0 0 0 0 1 2 1/4 0/1 4/5 0 0
A. Bailey 21 6 2 1 0 0 0 1 3/5 0/0 0/0 1 1
Bench
T. Thompson
A. Cook
C. Jones
D. Hall
G. Osabuohien
D. Thomas
J. Holmes
K. Garland
J. Plummer
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Thompson 18 4 4 1 1 1 0 1 2/3 0/0 0/0 0 4
A. Cook 13 4 2 1 1 0 0 2 2/2 0/0 0/1 0 2
C. Jones 13 4 1 0 0 1 0 0 1/5 1/3 1/2 0 1
D. Hall 22 4 4 0 2 1 2 3 2/7 0/2 0/0 1 3
G. Osabuohien 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
D. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Holmes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Garland - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Plummer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 202 62 23 9 6 6 7 14 20/56 4/18 18/23 4 19
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores