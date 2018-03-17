CUSE
TCU

No Text

Syracuse tops TCU 57-52 to advance again in NCAA Tournament

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 17, 2018

DETROIT (AP) Forget the matchup between the Syracuse defense and TCU's offense. That was no contest.

The question was whether the Orange could score enough to take that smothering zone to another round.

''We just wanted to stay poised down the stretch,'' guard Frank Howard said. ''We didn't want to get frustrated or start to force anything.''

Howard's jumper with 1:27 remaining gave 11th-seeded Syracuse a five-point lead, and the Orange held on for a 57-52 victory over sixth-seeded TCU on Friday night in the Midwest Region of the NCAA Tournament. Marek Dolezaj scored 17 points before fouling out, and Syracuse imposed its will defensively.

The Orange (22-13) won for the second time in the tournament and advanced to face third-seeded Michigan State on Sunday.

TCU (21-12) is still without an NCAA Tournament victory since 1987, when coach Jamie Dixon was a player. This was the school's first appearance since 1998, and it was short-lived.

''We kind of made history this year getting in the tournament for the first time in 20 years,'' guard Kenrich Williams said. ''I mean, I learned a lot on and off the court, learned a lot from my teammates, from the coaches.''

There was little doubt who won the much-anticipated matchup between TCU's excellent offense and Syracuse's zone. The Horned Frogs were held 31 points below their season average.

''They didn't get any easy shots the whole game, and I thought that was the difference,'' Orange coach Jim Boeheim said. ''We did a good job on the boards and didn't turn the ball over. It was a really good win.''

Syracuse led 50-49 before mid-range shots by Tyus Battle and Howard pushed the lead to five. That margin was plenty in this game.

The Orange shot 39.6 percent from the field. TCU finished at 36.8.

''We're probably not going to shoot 50 percent against them,'' Dixon said. ''What they do, you've got to get second shots, you've got to get putbacks.''

TCU had only 11 second-chance points. Williams led the Horned Frogs with 14 points.

TCU did score eight straight points to finish the first half with a 28-27 lead.

BIG PICTURE

It's March, and Syracuse again looks like a threat after barely making the NCAAs as the last team selected for the field of 68. The Orange weren't impressive at all on offense, but it didn't matter. Now it'll be Michigan State coach Tom Izzo's turn to try to solve that 2-3 zone.

TCU had one real highlight on the night - an alley-oop pass from Alex Robinson to Williams near the end of the first half that traveled about three-quarters of the length of the court.

JUST ENOUGH

Howard, Battle and Oshae Brissett - Syracuse's top scoring threats - went a combined 10 of 39 from the field. Dolezaj picked up the slack with 13 points in the first half, but fouled out with 6:11 remaining.

''Marek was unbelievable,'' Boeheim said. ''The only reason we were in the game was the way he played early.''

DISTRACTION

A tight, compelling contest throughout, the game nevertheless had an odd feel, with Little Caesars Arena having mostly emptied out after the Michigan State-Bucknell game . TCU and Syracuse played in front of a handful of fans who at times seemed as interested in periodic Virginia-UMBC updates as what was going on in front of them on the court.

UMBC became the first No. 16 seed to beat a No. 1.

UP NEXT

Syracuse had to beat Arizona State in the First Four to start this tournament, so the game against Michigan State will be its third in five days.

The offseason comes earlier than TCU would like, but the program is clearly making progress under Dixon.

---

More AP college basketball: https://collegebasketball.ap.org; https://twitter.com/AP-Top25 and https://www.podcastone.com/ap-sports-special-events

---

Follow Noah Trister at www.Twitter.com/noahtrister

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
F. Howard
23 G
K. Williams
34 G
36.1 Min. Per Game 36.1
13.1 Pts. Per Game 13.1
4.0 Ast. Per Game 4.0
9.3 Reb. Per Game 9.3
37.6 Field Goal % 47.7
33.2 Three Point % 39.5
70.8 Free Throw % 68.8
+ 2 Alex Robinson made jump shot 1.0
+ 1 Paschal Chukwu made 2nd of 2 free throws 3.0
+ 1 Paschal Chukwu made 1st of 2 free throws 3.0
  Personal foul on Desmond Bane 3.0
  Defensive rebound by Paschal Chukwu 4.0
  Alex Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot 6.0
  Defensive rebound by Kenrich Williams 26.0
  Matthew Moyer missed 2nd of 2 free throws 26.0
+ 1 Matthew Moyer made 1st of 2 free throws 26.0
  Personal foul on Alex Robinson 26.0
  Defensive rebound by Matthew Moyer 30.0
Team Stats
Points 57 52
Field Goals 21-57 (36.8%) 19-48 (39.6%)
3-Pointers 3-14 (21.4%) 3-17 (17.6%)
Free Throws 12-15 (80.0%) 11-17 (64.7%)
Total Rebounds 37 34
Offensive 10 6
Defensive 23 23
Team 4 5
Assists 8 14
Steals 6 3
Blocks 5 4
Turnovers 6 13
Fouls 18 16
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
21
M. Dolezaj F
17 PTS, 4 REB
home team logo
34
K. Williams G
14 PTS, 8 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo 11 Syracuse 22-13 273057
home team logo 6 TCU 21-12 282452
O/U 135.5, TCU -4.5
Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI
O/U 135.5, TCU -4.5
Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI
Team Stats
away team logo 11 Syracuse 22-13 67.0 PPG 41.1 RPG 10.9 APG
home team logo 6 TCU 21-12 82.1 PPG 39.4 RPG 18.6 APG
Key Players
21
M. Dolezaj F 5.2 PPG 4.9 RPG 1.6 APG 52.1 FG%
34
K. Williams G 13.1 PPG 9.3 RPG 4.0 APG 47.7 FG%
Top Scorers
21
M. Dolezaj F 17 PTS 4 REB 0 AST
34
K. Williams G 14 PTS 8 REB 1 AST
36.8 FG% 39.6
21.4 3PT FG% 17.6
80.0 FT% 64.7
Syracuse
Starters
M. Dolezaj
O. Brissett
F. Howard
T. Battle
P. Chukwu
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Dolezaj 33 17 4 0 1 0 2 5 8/13 1/1 0/0 3 1
O. Brissett 40 15 9 1 1 3 0 2 5/17 0/3 5/6 1 8
F. Howard 40 7 5 3 2 0 2 4 3/11 1/4 0/0 1 4
T. Battle 40 7 2 3 1 0 0 0 3/12 1/6 0/0 1 1
P. Chukwu 32 6 10 0 0 2 0 4 0/1 0/0 6/6 3 7
Starters
M. Dolezaj
O. Brissett
F. Howard
T. Battle
P. Chukwu
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Dolezaj 33 17 4 0 1 0 2 5 8/13 1/1 0/0 3 1
O. Brissett 40 15 9 1 1 3 0 2 5/17 0/3 5/6 1 8
F. Howard 40 7 5 3 2 0 2 4 3/11 1/4 0/0 1 4
T. Battle 40 7 2 3 1 0 0 0 3/12 1/6 0/0 1 1
P. Chukwu 32 6 10 0 0 2 0 4 0/1 0/0 6/6 3 7
Bench
B. Sidibe
M. Moyer
A. Autry
S. Belbey
K. Feldman
B. Bayer
R. Featherston
P. Herlihy
H. Washington
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
B. Sidibe 8 4 2 0 0 0 1 3 2/2 0/0 0/0 1 1
M. Moyer 7 1 1 1 1 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 1/3 0 1
A. Autry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Belbey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Feldman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Bayer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Featherston - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Herlihy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Washington - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 57 33 8 6 5 6 18 21/57 3/14 12/15 10 23
TCU
Starters
K. Williams
V. Brodziansky
A. Robinson
K. Noi
D. Bane
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Williams 35 14 8 1 0 0 2 3 7/15 0/4 0/1 3 5
V. Brodziansky 29 13 4 1 0 2 0 2 5/7 0/0 3/4 1 3
A. Robinson 38 7 5 8 2 0 3 3 3/10 0/4 1/2 0 5
K. Noi 25 7 2 0 0 0 2 4 2/5 2/3 1/2 1 1
D. Bane 37 5 4 4 1 1 3 3 2/7 1/5 0/0 0 4
Starters
K. Williams
V. Brodziansky
A. Robinson
K. Noi
D. Bane
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Williams 35 14 8 1 0 0 2 3 7/15 0/4 0/1 3 5
V. Brodziansky 29 13 4 1 0 2 0 2 5/7 0/0 3/4 1 3
A. Robinson 38 7 5 8 2 0 3 3 3/10 0/4 1/2 0 5
K. Noi 25 7 2 0 0 0 2 4 2/5 2/3 1/2 1 1
D. Bane 37 5 4 4 1 1 3 3 2/7 1/5 0/0 0 4
Bench
J. Miller
A. Hamdy
S. Olden
D. Dry
A. Sottile
C. Crawford
L. Mayen
R. Nembhard
K. Samuel
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Miller 15 4 0 0 0 1 1 1 0/1 0/0 4/6 0 0
A. Hamdy 11 2 6 0 0 0 1 0 0/2 0/0 2/2 1 5
S. Olden 10 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
D. Dry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Sottile - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Crawford - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Mayen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Nembhard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Samuel - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 52 29 14 3 4 13 16 19/48 3/17 11/17 6 23
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores