Defending champ North Carolina opens up, tops Lipscomb 84-66
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) Kenny Williams scored 18 points and defending national champion North Carolina took its time before opening up, beating Lipscomb 84-66 Friday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
Theo Pinson had 15 points and flirted with a triple-double for the Tar Heels (26-10), the No. 2 seed in the West Region.
Playing for the first time in the NCAA tourney, the 15th-seeded Bisons (23-10) shot well at the start and held an early six-point edge. They led 33-31 with under four minutes left in the first half before North Carolina went on a 12-1 run to take control by the break.
UNC won its 12th NCAA game in 13 tries going back to the 2016 tournament that ended with a title-game loss to Villanova.
Williams had played only spot duty that season and missed last year's title run due to an injury. He made 6 of 8 shots Friday and 4 of 5 3s, helping the Tar Heels shoot 52 percent while making nine 3s.
Kenny Cooper scored 14 points for the Bisons, who made just 7 of 28 3-pointers.
BIG PICTURE
Lipscomb: The Bisons beat Florida Gulf Coast in the Atlantic Sun Conference Tournament. Coach Casey Alexander - roaming the sideline as a head coach in the tournament for the first time - said he wanted his players to savor the experience even as they faced a daunting challenge. Lipscomb missed its last nine 3s of the first half as UNC surged ahead.
UNC: The Tar Heels were taking their first step toward becoming only the third repeat champion since UCLA's record run of seven straight ended in 1973. It certainly helps that they had again earned themselves a friendly opening site; UNC improved to 34-1 in NCAA games played in its home state with the last loss coming in 1979.
UP NEXT
The Tar Heels moved to Sunday's second round against 7-seed Texas A&M, which beat 10-seed Providence earlier Friday.
---
More AP college basketball: https://collegebasketball.ap.org; https://twitter.com/AP-Top25 and https://www.podcastone.com/ap-sports-special-events
---
Follow Aaron Beard on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/aaronbeardap
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|32.6
|Min. Per Game
|32.6
|17.2
|Pts. Per Game
|17.2
|2.4
|Ast. Per Game
|2.4
|10.1
|Reb. Per Game
|10.1
|38.1
|Field Goal %
|49.0
|35.8
|Three Point %
|43.8
|80.6
|Free Throw %
|62.4
|+ 1
|Andrew Fleming made 2nd of 2 free throws
|17.0
|+ 1
|Andrew Fleming made 1st of 2 free throws
|17.0
|Personal foul on Aaron Rohlman
|23.0
|Defensive rebound by Andrew Fleming
|11.0
|Brandon Huffman missed dunk
|13.0
|Offensive rebound by Brandon Huffman
|22.0
|Kane Ma missed layup
|24.0
|+ 3
|Andrew Fleming made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zach Flener
|30.0
|+ 2
|Shea Rush made dunk
|34.0
|Bad pass turnover on Aaron Korn, stolen by Shea Rush
|45.0
|Defensive rebound by Andrew Fleming
|1:01
|Team Stats
|Points
|66
|84
|Field Goals
|23-64 (35.9%)
|31-60 (51.7%)
|3-Pointers
|7-28 (25.0%)
|9-22 (40.9%)
|Free Throws
|13-15 (86.7%)
|13-18 (72.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|29
|47
|Offensive
|6
|10
|Defensive
|22
|36
|Team
|1
|1
|Assists
|14
|19
|Steals
|9
|8
|Blocks
|2
|2
|Turnovers
|13
|18
|Fouls
|18
|17
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|15 Lipscomb 23-10
|82.6 PPG
|41.6 RPG
|15.7 APG
|2 North Carolina 26-10
|82.0 PPG
|46.1 RPG
|18.2 APG
|Key Players
|
21
|K. Cooper G
|9.9 PPG
|2.5 RPG
|4.0 APG
|41.3 FG%
|
24
|K. Williams G
|11.4 PPG
|3.7 RPG
|2.5 APG
|48.5 FG%
|Top Scorers
|K. Cooper G
|14 PTS
|2 REB
|2 AST
|K. Williams G
|18 PTS
|3 REB
|1 AST
|
|35.9
|FG%
|51.7
|
|
|25.0
|3PT FG%
|40.9
|
|
|86.7
|FT%
|72.2
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Cooper
|29
|14
|2
|2
|1
|0
|3
|4
|5/10
|3/4
|1/2
|0
|2
|R. Marberry
|26
|13
|7
|1
|2
|1
|3
|4
|5/12
|0/1
|3/4
|4
|3
|G. Mathews
|29
|8
|3
|4
|3
|0
|1
|2
|3/14
|1/7
|1/1
|1
|2
|M. Buckland
|35
|7
|2
|4
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2/7
|1/5
|2/2
|0
|2
|E. Pepper
|28
|5
|7
|2
|1
|1
|2
|4
|2/6
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|7
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Cooper
|29
|14
|2
|2
|1
|0
|3
|4
|5/10
|3/4
|1/2
|0
|2
|R. Marberry
|26
|13
|7
|1
|2
|1
|3
|4
|5/12
|0/1
|3/4
|4
|3
|G. Mathews
|29
|8
|3
|4
|3
|0
|1
|2
|3/14
|1/7
|1/1
|1
|2
|M. Buckland
|35
|7
|2
|4
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2/7
|1/5
|2/2
|0
|2
|E. Pepper
|28
|5
|7
|2
|1
|1
|2
|4
|2/6
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|7
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Fleming
|4
|9
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2/2
|1/1
|4/4
|0
|2
|A. Korn
|19
|4
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1/3
|0/2
|2/2
|0
|3
|M. Rose
|16
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2/8
|0/5
|0/0
|0
|1
|G. Brammeier
|7
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|Z. Flener
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|G. Jones
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Merritt
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|A. Duvall
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Moran
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Asadullah
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|66
|28
|14
|9
|2
|13
|18
|23/64
|7/28
|13/15
|6
|22
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Williams
|28
|18
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|6/8
|4/5
|2/2
|0
|3
|T. Pinson
|35
|15
|10
|7
|1
|1
|3
|3
|6/8
|0/1
|3/4
|3
|7
|J. Berry II
|37
|14
|2
|3
|3
|0
|3
|1
|6/15
|2/9
|0/0
|0
|2
|C. Johnson
|30
|12
|7
|2
|0
|0
|5
|1
|5/8
|2/3
|0/1
|3
|4
|L. Maye
|23
|10
|9
|2
|0
|0
|2
|4
|2/9
|1/3
|5/7
|3
|6
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Williams
|28
|18
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|6/8
|4/5
|2/2
|0
|3
|T. Pinson
|35
|15
|10
|7
|1
|1
|3
|3
|6/8
|0/1
|3/4
|3
|7
|J. Berry II
|37
|14
|2
|3
|3
|0
|3
|1
|6/15
|2/9
|0/0
|0
|2
|C. Johnson
|30
|12
|7
|2
|0
|0
|5
|1
|5/8
|2/3
|0/1
|3
|4
|L. Maye
|23
|10
|9
|2
|0
|0
|2
|4
|2/9
|1/3
|5/7
|3
|6
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|G. Brooks
|16
|7
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2/3
|0/0
|3/4
|0
|1
|S. Manley
|10
|6
|10
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3/4
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|10
|S. Rush
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|B. Robinson
|7
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|S. Woods
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|A. Rohlman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|B. Huffman
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|W. Miller
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|A. Platek
|7
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|K. Ma
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Felton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|84
|46
|19
|8
|2
|18
|17
|31/60
|9/22
|13/18
|10
|36
-
9KSTATE
8CREIGH20
14
1st 7:21 TNT
-
14BUCK
3MICHST4
10
1st 15:47 CBS
-
10PROV
7TEXAM69
73
Final
-
15CSFULL
2PURDUE48
74
Final
-
13MRSHL
4WICHST81
75
Final
-
15GAST
2CINCY53
68
Final
-
15LPSCMB
2UNC66
84
Final
-
10BUTLER
7ARK79
62
Final
-
12MURYST
5WVU68
85
Final
-
10TEXAS
7NEVADA83
87
Final/OT
-
13CHARLS
4AUBURN0
0148.0 O/U
-9.0
7:30pm TRU
-
16TEXSO
1XAVIER0
0162.5 O/U
-19.0
7:45pm TBS
-
16UMBC
1UVA0
0120.0 O/U
-20.5
9:20pm TNT
-
11CUSE
6TCU0
0136.0 O/U
-5.0
9:40pm CBS
-
9FSU
8MIZZOU0
0146.5 O/U
+1.0
9:50pm TBS
-
12NMEXST
5CLEM0
0133.0 O/U
-3.5
9:57pm TRU