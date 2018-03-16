LPSCMB
Defending champ North Carolina opens up, tops Lipscomb 84-66

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 16, 2018

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) Kenny Williams scored 18 points and defending national champion North Carolina took its time before opening up, beating Lipscomb 84-66 Friday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Theo Pinson had 15 points and flirted with a triple-double for the Tar Heels (26-10), the No. 2 seed in the West Region.

Playing for the first time in the NCAA tourney, the 15th-seeded Bisons (23-10) shot well at the start and held an early six-point edge. They led 33-31 with under four minutes left in the first half before North Carolina went on a 12-1 run to take control by the break.

UNC won its 12th NCAA game in 13 tries going back to the 2016 tournament that ended with a title-game loss to Villanova.

Williams had played only spot duty that season and missed last year's title run due to an injury. He made 6 of 8 shots Friday and 4 of 5 3s, helping the Tar Heels shoot 52 percent while making nine 3s.

Kenny Cooper scored 14 points for the Bisons, who made just 7 of 28 3-pointers.

BIG PICTURE

Lipscomb: The Bisons beat Florida Gulf Coast in the Atlantic Sun Conference Tournament. Coach Casey Alexander - roaming the sideline as a head coach in the tournament for the first time - said he wanted his players to savor the experience even as they faced a daunting challenge. Lipscomb missed its last nine 3s of the first half as UNC surged ahead.

UNC: The Tar Heels were taking their first step toward becoming only the third repeat champion since UCLA's record run of seven straight ended in 1973. It certainly helps that they had again earned themselves a friendly opening site; UNC improved to 34-1 in NCAA games played in its home state with the last loss coming in 1979.

UP NEXT

The Tar Heels moved to Sunday's second round against 7-seed Texas A&M, which beat 10-seed Providence earlier Friday.

---

More AP college basketball: https://collegebasketball.ap.org; https://twitter.com/AP-Top25 and https://www.podcastone.com/ap-sports-special-events

---

Follow Aaron Beard on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/aaronbeardap

Key Players
M. Buckland
3 G
L. Maye
32 F
32.6 Min. Per Game 32.6
17.2 Pts. Per Game 17.2
2.4 Ast. Per Game 2.4
10.1 Reb. Per Game 10.1
38.1 Field Goal % 49.0
35.8 Three Point % 43.8
80.6 Free Throw % 62.4
+ 1 Andrew Fleming made 2nd of 2 free throws 17.0
+ 1 Andrew Fleming made 1st of 2 free throws 17.0
  Personal foul on Aaron Rohlman 23.0
  Defensive rebound by Andrew Fleming 11.0
  Brandon Huffman missed dunk 13.0
  Offensive rebound by Brandon Huffman 22.0
  Kane Ma missed layup 24.0
+ 3 Andrew Fleming made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zach Flener 30.0
+ 2 Shea Rush made dunk 34.0
  Bad pass turnover on Aaron Korn, stolen by Shea Rush 45.0
  Defensive rebound by Andrew Fleming 1:01
Team Stats
Points 66 84
Field Goals 23-64 (35.9%) 31-60 (51.7%)
3-Pointers 7-28 (25.0%) 9-22 (40.9%)
Free Throws 13-15 (86.7%) 13-18 (72.2%)
Total Rebounds 29 47
Offensive 6 10
Defensive 22 36
Team 1 1
Assists 14 19
Steals 9 8
Blocks 2 2
Turnovers 13 18
Fouls 18 17
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
21
K. Cooper G
14 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
24
K. Williams G
18 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo 15 Lipscomb 23-10 343266
home team logo 2 North Carolina 26-10 434184
Spectrum Center Charlotte, NC
O/U 166.0, UNC -22.0
Spectrum Center Charlotte, NC
Team Stats
away team logo 15 Lipscomb 23-10 82.6 PPG 41.6 RPG 15.7 APG
home team logo 2 North Carolina 26-10 82.0 PPG 46.1 RPG 18.2 APG
Key Players
21
K. Cooper G 9.9 PPG 2.5 RPG 4.0 APG 41.3 FG%
24
K. Williams G 11.4 PPG 3.7 RPG 2.5 APG 48.5 FG%
Top Scorers
21
K. Cooper G 14 PTS 2 REB 2 AST
24
K. Williams G 18 PTS 3 REB 1 AST
35.9 FG% 51.7
25.0 3PT FG% 40.9
86.7 FT% 72.2
Lipscomb
Starters
K. Cooper
R. Marberry
G. Mathews
M. Buckland
E. Pepper
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Cooper 29 14 2 2 1 0 3 4 5/10 3/4 1/2 0 2
R. Marberry 26 13 7 1 2 1 3 4 5/12 0/1 3/4 4 3
G. Mathews 29 8 3 4 3 0 1 2 3/14 1/7 1/1 1 2
M. Buckland 35 7 2 4 1 0 2 0 2/7 1/5 2/2 0 2
E. Pepper 28 5 7 2 1 1 2 4 2/6 1/3 0/0 0 7
Bench
A. Fleming
A. Korn
M. Rose
G. Brammeier
Z. Flener
G. Jones
J. Merritt
A. Duvall
N. Moran
A. Asadullah
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Fleming 4 9 2 0 0 0 0 0 2/2 1/1 4/4 0 2
A. Korn 19 4 3 0 0 0 2 0 1/3 0/2 2/2 0 3
M. Rose 16 4 1 0 0 0 0 2 2/8 0/5 0/0 0 1
G. Brammeier 7 2 1 0 1 0 0 2 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 0
Z. Flener 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
G. Jones 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Merritt 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
A. Duvall - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Moran - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Asadullah - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 66 28 14 9 2 13 18 23/64 7/28 13/15 6 22
North Carolina
Starters
K. Williams
T. Pinson
J. Berry II
C. Johnson
L. Maye
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Williams 28 18 3 1 1 0 2 2 6/8 4/5 2/2 0 3
T. Pinson 35 15 10 7 1 1 3 3 6/8 0/1 3/4 3 7
J. Berry II 37 14 2 3 3 0 3 1 6/15 2/9 0/0 0 2
C. Johnson 30 12 7 2 0 0 5 1 5/8 2/3 0/1 3 4
L. Maye 23 10 9 2 0 0 2 4 2/9 1/3 5/7 3 6
Bench
G. Brooks
S. Manley
S. Rush
B. Robinson
S. Woods
A. Rohlman
B. Huffman
W. Miller
A. Platek
K. Ma
J. Felton
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
G. Brooks 16 7 1 3 1 0 1 2 2/3 0/0 3/4 0 1
S. Manley 10 6 10 0 0 1 0 0 3/4 0/0 0/0 0 10
S. Rush 1 2 0 0 1 0 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
B. Robinson 7 0 0 0 1 0 0 2 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
S. Woods 2 0 1 0 0 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
A. Rohlman 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
B. Huffman 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 0
W. Miller 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
A. Platek 7 0 2 1 0 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2
K. Ma 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Felton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 84 46 19 8 2 18 17 31/60 9/22 13/18 10 36
