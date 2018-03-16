PROV
Texas A&M holds off Providence 73-69 in NCAA West 1st round

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 16, 2018

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) Admon Gilder scored 18 points to help Texas A&M hold off Providence 73-69 in Friday's first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Robert Williams and Tyler Davis both had double-doubles for the Aggies (21-12), the No. 7 seed in the West Region. The teams were tied at 50 with about 9 minutes left but Texas A&M responded with a 12-2 run to finally wrestle control away from the Friars.

Gilder hit a straightaway 3 with 2:49 left to cap that flurry for a 62-52 lead.

Davis had 14 points and 15 rebounds, while Williams added 13 points and 14 boards - including a highlight-reel windmill dunk with 39.2 seconds left as the Aggies did just enough to put it away.

Rodney Bullock scored 22 points with three 3-pointers for 10th-seeded Providence (21-14), which shot 44 percent but never recovered from A&M's critical-moment burst.

BIG PICTURE

Providence: The Friars were making their fifth straight tournament trip and had earned wins against 1-seeds Xavier (twice) and Villanova this season. But they couldn't speed the Aggies up nor keep them off the boards to take advantage of their guard play and advance.

Texas A&M: The Aggies were up and down all year, from hitting No. 5 in the AP Top 25 in December to starting 0-5 in the Southeastern Conference. But they came up with key baskets when they had to have them, and their game-long work on the boards - up 44-26 by the finish - was a heck of an advantage.

UP NEXT

Texas A&M: The Aggies advanced to play the Lipscomb-North Carolina winner in Sunday's second round.

More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

Follow Aaron Beard on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/aaronbeardap

Key Players
K. Cartwright
24 G
D. Hogg
1 F
31.0 Min. Per Game 31.0
11.3 Pts. Per Game 11.3
2.6 Ast. Per Game 2.6
5.2 Reb. Per Game 5.2
42.7 Field Goal % 41.1
37.6 Three Point % 38.1
76.3 Free Throw % 72.5
+ 2 Tom Planek made layup, assist by Alpha Diallo 5.0
  Defensive rebound by Providence 13.0
  Tyler Davis missed 2nd of 2 free throws 13.0
  Tyler Davis missed 1st of 2 free throws 13.0
  Personal foul on Jalen Lindsey 13.0
+ 3 Jalen Lindsey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alpha Diallo 15.0
+ 1 T.J. Starks made 2nd of 2 free throws 21.0
  T.J. Starks missed 1st of 2 free throws 21.0
  Personal foul on Rodney Bullock 21.0
+ 1 Alpha Diallo made free throw 25.0
  Shooting foul on Tyler Davis 25.0
Team Stats
Points 69 73
Field Goals 27-62 (43.5%) 26-52 (50.0%)
3-Pointers 6-20 (30.0%) 6-16 (37.5%)
Free Throws 9-12 (75.0%) 15-26 (57.7%)
Total Rebounds 26 44
Offensive 3 9
Defensive 18 31
Team 5 4
Assists 17 13
Steals 5 2
Blocks 0 8
Turnovers 4 13
Fouls 24 13
Technicals 0 0
5
R. Bullock F
22 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST
3
A. Gilder G
18 PTS, 2 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo 10 Providence 21-14 274269
home team logo 7 Texas A&M 21-12 284573
O/U 138.5, TEXAM -3.0
Spectrum Center Charlotte, NC
O/U 138.5, TEXAM -3.0
Spectrum Center Charlotte, NC
Team Stats
away team logo 10 Providence 21-14 73.7 PPG 39.6 RPG 13.8 APG
home team logo 7 Texas A&M 21-12 75.0 PPG 44.4 RPG 15.5 APG
Key Players
5
R. Bullock F 14.0 PPG 5.8 RPG 1.2 APG 43.1 FG%
3
A. Gilder G 12.2 PPG 4.2 RPG 2.6 APG 45.3 FG%
Top Scorers
5
R. Bullock F 22 PTS 5 REB 1 AST
3
A. Gilder G 18 PTS 2 REB 3 AST
43.5 FG% 50.0
30.0 3PT FG% 37.5
75.0 FT% 57.7
Providence
Starters
R. Bullock
A. Diallo
K. Cartwright
J. Lindsey
N. Watson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
R. Bullock 38 22 5 1 1 0 0 3 8/15 3/7 3/3 1 4
A. Diallo 37 21 7 4 1 0 0 4 8/19 1/5 4/5 1 6
K. Cartwright 40 11 1 9 2 0 3 2 5/12 0/2 1/2 0 1
J. Lindsey 31 6 3 0 0 0 0 1 2/5 2/5 0/0 1 2
N. Watson 17 5 1 0 0 0 0 3 2/6 0/0 1/2 0 1
Bench
T. Planek
K. Young
I. Jackson
D. Edwards
M. White
E. Holt
M. Ashton-Langford
D. Dickens
A. Fonts
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Planek - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Young 18 2 3 2 1 0 0 4 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 3
I. Jackson 13 0 1 0 0 0 1 4 0/3 0/1 0/0 0 1
D. Edwards 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
M. White 3 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
E. Holt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Ashton-Langford - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Dickens - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Fonts - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 69 21 17 5 0 4 24 27/62 6/20 9/12 3 18
Texas A&M
Starters
A. Gilder
T. Starks
T. Davis
R. Williams
D. Hogg
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Gilder 40 18 2 3 0 1 2 3 6/10 1/4 5/6 1 1
T. Starks 34 15 1 8 0 0 6 2 5/12 2/5 3/5 0 1
T. Davis 34 14 15 0 0 2 1 3 6/10 0/0 2/8 5 10
R. Williams 27 13 14 1 0 2 2 3 6/9 0/0 1/3 1 13
D. Hogg 33 5 6 0 1 2 1 0 1/6 1/4 2/2 2 4
Bench
T. Trocha-Morelos
J. Chandler
S. Flagg
D. Wilson
C. Collins
F. Byers
J. Caldwell
M. French
C. Alo
I. Jasey
J. Walker III
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Trocha-Morelos 16 3 1 1 0 1 0 2 1/4 1/2 0/0 0 1
J. Chandler 6 3 1 0 1 0 0 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 1
S. Flagg 10 2 0 0 0 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 2/2 0 0
D. Wilson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Collins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Byers - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Caldwell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. French - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Alo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Jasey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Walker III - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 73 40 13 2 8 13 13 26/52 6/16 15/26 9 31
NCAA BB Scores