Texas A&M holds off Providence 73-69 in NCAA West 1st round
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) Admon Gilder scored 18 points to help Texas A&M hold off Providence 73-69 in Friday's first round of the NCAA Tournament.
Robert Williams and Tyler Davis both had double-doubles for the Aggies (21-12), the No. 7 seed in the West Region. The teams were tied at 50 with about 9 minutes left but Texas A&M responded with a 12-2 run to finally wrestle control away from the Friars.
Gilder hit a straightaway 3 with 2:49 left to cap that flurry for a 62-52 lead.
Davis had 14 points and 15 rebounds, while Williams added 13 points and 14 boards - including a highlight-reel windmill dunk with 39.2 seconds left as the Aggies did just enough to put it away.
Rodney Bullock scored 22 points with three 3-pointers for 10th-seeded Providence (21-14), which shot 44 percent but never recovered from A&M's critical-moment burst.
BIG PICTURE
Providence: The Friars were making their fifth straight tournament trip and had earned wins against 1-seeds Xavier (twice) and Villanova this season. But they couldn't speed the Aggies up nor keep them off the boards to take advantage of their guard play and advance.
Texas A&M: The Aggies were up and down all year, from hitting No. 5 in the AP Top 25 in December to starting 0-5 in the Southeastern Conference. But they came up with key baskets when they had to have them, and their game-long work on the boards - up 44-26 by the finish - was a heck of an advantage.
UP NEXT
Texas A&M: The Aggies advanced to play the Lipscomb-North Carolina winner in Sunday's second round.
More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25
Follow Aaron Beard on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/aaronbeardap
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|31.0
|Min. Per Game
|31.0
|11.3
|Pts. Per Game
|11.3
|2.6
|Ast. Per Game
|2.6
|5.2
|Reb. Per Game
|5.2
|42.7
|Field Goal %
|41.1
|37.6
|Three Point %
|38.1
|76.3
|Free Throw %
|72.5
|+ 2
|Tom Planek made layup, assist by Alpha Diallo
|5.0
|Defensive rebound by Providence
|13.0
|Tyler Davis missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|13.0
|Tyler Davis missed 1st of 2 free throws
|13.0
|Personal foul on Jalen Lindsey
|13.0
|+ 3
|Jalen Lindsey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alpha Diallo
|15.0
|+ 1
|T.J. Starks made 2nd of 2 free throws
|21.0
|T.J. Starks missed 1st of 2 free throws
|21.0
|Personal foul on Rodney Bullock
|21.0
|+ 1
|Alpha Diallo made free throw
|25.0
|Shooting foul on Tyler Davis
|25.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|69
|73
|Field Goals
|27-62 (43.5%)
|26-52 (50.0%)
|3-Pointers
|6-20 (30.0%)
|6-16 (37.5%)
|Free Throws
|9-12 (75.0%)
|15-26 (57.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|26
|44
|Offensive
|3
|9
|Defensive
|18
|31
|Team
|5
|4
|Assists
|17
|13
|Steals
|5
|2
|Blocks
|0
|8
|Turnovers
|4
|13
|Fouls
|24
|13
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|10 Providence 21-14
|73.7 PPG
|39.6 RPG
|13.8 APG
|7 Texas A&M 21-12
|75.0 PPG
|44.4 RPG
|15.5 APG
|Key Players
|
5
|R. Bullock F
|14.0 PPG
|5.8 RPG
|1.2 APG
|43.1 FG%
|
3
|A. Gilder G
|12.2 PPG
|4.2 RPG
|2.6 APG
|45.3 FG%
|Top Scorers
|R. Bullock F
|22 PTS
|5 REB
|1 AST
|A. Gilder G
|18 PTS
|2 REB
|3 AST
|
|43.5
|FG%
|50.0
|
|
|30.0
|3PT FG%
|37.5
|
|
|75.0
|FT%
|57.7
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Bullock
|38
|22
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|8/15
|3/7
|3/3
|1
|4
|A. Diallo
|37
|21
|7
|4
|1
|0
|0
|4
|8/19
|1/5
|4/5
|1
|6
|K. Cartwright
|40
|11
|1
|9
|2
|0
|3
|2
|5/12
|0/2
|1/2
|0
|1
|J. Lindsey
|31
|6
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2/5
|2/5
|0/0
|1
|2
|N. Watson
|17
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2/6
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Planek
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Young
|18
|2
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|I. Jackson
|13
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|D. Edwards
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|M. White
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|E. Holt
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Ashton-Langford
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Dickens
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Fonts
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|69
|21
|17
|5
|0
|4
|24
|27/62
|6/20
|9/12
|3
|18
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Gilder
|40
|18
|2
|3
|0
|1
|2
|3
|6/10
|1/4
|5/6
|1
|1
|T. Starks
|34
|15
|1
|8
|0
|0
|6
|2
|5/12
|2/5
|3/5
|0
|1
|T. Davis
|34
|14
|15
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|6/10
|0/0
|2/8
|5
|10
|R. Williams
|27
|13
|14
|1
|0
|2
|2
|3
|6/9
|0/0
|1/3
|1
|13
|D. Hogg
|33
|5
|6
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1/6
|1/4
|2/2
|2
|4
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Trocha-Morelos
|16
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1/4
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|1
|J. Chandler
|6
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|S. Flagg
|10
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|0
|D. Wilson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Collins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|F. Byers
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Caldwell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. French
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Alo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Jasey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Walker III
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|73
|40
|13
|2
|8
|13
|13
|26/52
|6/16
|15/26
|9
|31
