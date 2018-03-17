No Text
SETON
KANSAS
No Text
Key Players
A. Delgado
31 C
D. Graham
4 G
|37.6
|Min. Per Game
|37.6
|17.6
|Pts. Per Game
|17.6
|7.4
|Ast. Per Game
|7.4
|4.0
|Reb. Per Game
|4.0
|50.5
|Field Goal %
|39.7
|0.0
|Three Point %
|40.4
|61.2
|Free Throw %
|83.3
|+ 3
|Myles Powell made 3-pt. jump shot
|1.0
|+ 1
|Devonte' Graham made 2nd of 2 free throws
|6.0
|+ 1
|Devonte' Graham made 1st of 2 free throws
|6.0
|Personal foul on Eron Gordon
|6.0
|Turnover on Myles Powell
|6.0
|Offensive foul on Myles Powell
|6.0
|+ 1
|Malik Newman made 2nd of 2 free throws
|9.0
|+ 1
|Malik Newman made 1st of 2 free throws
|9.0
|Personal foul on Myles Cale
|9.0
|+ 2
|Khadeen Carrington made floating jump shot
|12.0
|+ 1
|Malik Newman made 2nd of 2 free throws
|16.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|79
|83
|Field Goals
|29-64 (45.3%)
|28-56 (50.0%)
|3-Pointers
|10-24 (41.7%)
|9-21 (42.9%)
|Free Throws
|11-16 (68.8%)
|18-26 (69.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|39
|32
|Offensive
|14
|6
|Defensive
|23
|19
|Team
|2
|7
|Assists
|9
|18
|Steals
|3
|7
|Blocks
|3
|3
|Turnovers
|15
|11
|Fouls
|24
|16
|Technicals
|0
|0
28 PTS, 2 AST
|Team Stats
|8 Seton Hall 22-12
|79.5 PPG
|40.9 RPG
|15.7 APG
|1 Kansas 29-7
|81.3 PPG
|37.9 RPG
|16.8 APG
|Key Players
|
0
|K. Carrington G
|15.2 PPG
|3.2 RPG
|4.5 APG
|40.9 FG%
|
14
|M. Newman G
|13.0 PPG
|4.9 RPG
|2.1 APG
|45.9 FG%
|Top Scorers
|K. Carrington G
|28 PTS
|0 REB
|2 AST
|M. Newman G
|28 PTS
|3 REB
|2 AST
|
|45.3
|FG%
|50.0
|
|
|41.7
|3PT FG%
|42.9
|
|
|68.8
|FT%
|69.2
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Carrington
|31
|28
|0
|2
|0
|1
|3
|3
|9/13
|5/8
|5/8
|0
|0
|A. Delgado
|38
|24
|23
|5
|0
|1
|4
|2
|10/17
|0/0
|4/4
|9
|14
|M. Powell
|30
|14
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|4
|5/15
|4/10
|0/0
|0
|2
|D. Rodriguez
|35
|6
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2/10
|1/4
|1/2
|0
|3
|I. Sanogo
|23
|0
|5
|1
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0/3
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Nzei
|16
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|E. Gordon
|9
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|M. Cale
|16
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0/1
|0/1
|1/2
|1
|1
|S. Mamukelashvili
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|P. Flory
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Gill
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Walker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Reynolds
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|79
|37
|9
|3
|3
|15
|24
|29/64
|10/24
|11/16
|14
|23
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Newman
|37
|28
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|8/14
|4/8
|8/8
|1
|2
|S. Mykhailiuk
|36
|16
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|3
|7/16
|2/5
|0/0
|1
|1
|L. Vick
|33
|13
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5/9
|3/4
|0/0
|1
|3
|D. Graham
|39
|8
|3
|9
|1
|0
|5
|0
|1/7
|0/4
|6/8
|0
|3
|M. Lightfoot
|14
|4
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|2/3
|0/0
|0/1
|1
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|U. Azubuike
|22
|10
|7
|2
|2
|2
|3
|4
|4/5
|0/0
|2/4
|1
|6
|M. Garrett
|15
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|2/5
|1
|2
|S. De Sousa
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|C. Young
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Cunliffe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Teahan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Sosinski
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|83
|25
|18
|7
|3
|11
|16
|28/56
|9/21
|18/26
|6
|19