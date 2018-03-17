SETON
KANSAS

No Text

No Text
Key Players
A. Delgado
31 C
D. Graham
4 G
37.6 Min. Per Game 37.6
17.6 Pts. Per Game 17.6
7.4 Ast. Per Game 7.4
4.0 Reb. Per Game 4.0
50.5 Field Goal % 39.7
0.0 Three Point % 40.4
61.2 Free Throw % 83.3
+ 3 Myles Powell made 3-pt. jump shot 1.0
+ 1 Devonte' Graham made 2nd of 2 free throws 6.0
+ 1 Devonte' Graham made 1st of 2 free throws 6.0
  Personal foul on Eron Gordon 6.0
  Turnover on Myles Powell 6.0
  Offensive foul on Myles Powell 6.0
+ 1 Malik Newman made 2nd of 2 free throws 9.0
+ 1 Malik Newman made 1st of 2 free throws 9.0
  Personal foul on Myles Cale 9.0
+ 2 Khadeen Carrington made floating jump shot 12.0
+ 1 Malik Newman made 2nd of 2 free throws 16.0
Team Stats
Points 79 83
Field Goals 29-64 (45.3%) 28-56 (50.0%)
3-Pointers 10-24 (41.7%) 9-21 (42.9%)
Free Throws 11-16 (68.8%) 18-26 (69.2%)
Total Rebounds 39 32
Offensive 14 6
Defensive 23 19
Team 2 7
Assists 9 18
Steals 3 7
Blocks 3 3
Turnovers 15 11
Fouls 24 16
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
0
K. Carrington G
28 PTS, 2 AST
home team logo
14
M. Newman G
28 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo 8 Seton Hall 22-12 265379
home team logo 1 Kansas 29-7 315283
O/U 155.0, KANSAS -4.5
Intrust Bank Arena Wichita, KS
O/U 155.0, KANSAS -4.5
Intrust Bank Arena Wichita, KS
Team Stats
away team logo 8 Seton Hall 22-12 79.5 PPG 40.9 RPG 15.7 APG
home team logo 1 Kansas 29-7 81.3 PPG 37.9 RPG 16.8 APG
Key Players
0
K. Carrington G 15.2 PPG 3.2 RPG 4.5 APG 40.9 FG%
14
M. Newman G 13.0 PPG 4.9 RPG 2.1 APG 45.9 FG%
Top Scorers
0
K. Carrington G 28 PTS 0 REB 2 AST
14
M. Newman G 28 PTS 3 REB 2 AST
45.3 FG% 50.0
41.7 3PT FG% 42.9
68.8 FT% 69.2
Seton Hall
Starters
K. Carrington
A. Delgado
M. Powell
D. Rodriguez
I. Sanogo
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Carrington 31 28 0 2 0 1 3 3 9/13 5/8 5/8 0 0
A. Delgado 38 24 23 5 0 1 4 2 10/17 0/0 4/4 9 14
M. Powell 30 14 2 0 1 0 2 4 5/15 4/10 0/0 0 2
D. Rodriguez 35 6 3 0 1 0 1 3 2/10 1/4 1/2 0 3
I. Sanogo 23 0 5 1 1 1 1 5 0/3 0/0 0/0 3 2
Starters
K. Carrington
A. Delgado
M. Powell
D. Rodriguez
I. Sanogo
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Carrington 31 28 0 2 0 1 3 3 9/13 5/8 5/8 0 0
A. Delgado 38 24 23 5 0 1 4 2 10/17 0/0 4/4 9 14
M. Powell 30 14 2 0 1 0 2 4 5/15 4/10 0/0 0 2
D. Rodriguez 35 6 3 0 1 0 1 3 2/10 1/4 1/2 0 3
I. Sanogo 23 0 5 1 1 1 1 5 0/3 0/0 0/0 3 2
Bench
M. Nzei
E. Gordon
M. Cale
S. Mamukelashvili
P. Flory
R. Gill
J. Walker
S. Reynolds
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Nzei 16 4 2 0 0 0 1 1 2/3 0/0 0/0 1 1
E. Gordon 9 2 0 1 0 0 0 3 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 0
M. Cale 16 1 2 0 0 0 2 2 0/1 0/1 1/2 1 1
S. Mamukelashvili 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
P. Flory - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Gill - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Walker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Reynolds - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 79 37 9 3 3 15 24 29/64 10/24 11/16 14 23
Kansas
Starters
M. Newman
S. Mykhailiuk
L. Vick
D. Graham
M. Lightfoot
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Newman 37 28 3 2 1 0 0 0 8/14 4/8 8/8 1 2
S. Mykhailiuk 36 16 2 3 3 0 0 3 7/16 2/5 0/0 1 1
L. Vick 33 13 4 0 0 0 0 2 5/9 3/4 0/0 1 3
D. Graham 39 8 3 9 1 0 5 0 1/7 0/4 6/8 0 3
M. Lightfoot 14 4 3 1 0 1 1 3 2/3 0/0 0/1 1 2
Starters
M. Newman
S. Mykhailiuk
L. Vick
D. Graham
M. Lightfoot
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Newman 37 28 3 2 1 0 0 0 8/14 4/8 8/8 1 2
S. Mykhailiuk 36 16 2 3 3 0 0 3 7/16 2/5 0/0 1 1
L. Vick 33 13 4 0 0 0 0 2 5/9 3/4 0/0 1 3
D. Graham 39 8 3 9 1 0 5 0 1/7 0/4 6/8 0 3
M. Lightfoot 14 4 3 1 0 1 1 3 2/3 0/0 0/1 1 2
Bench
U. Azubuike
M. Garrett
S. De Sousa
C. Young
S. Cunliffe
C. Teahan
J. Sosinski
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
U. Azubuike 22 10 7 2 2 2 3 4 4/5 0/0 2/4 1 6
M. Garrett 15 2 3 1 0 0 2 2 0/0 0/0 2/5 1 2
S. De Sousa 4 2 0 0 0 0 0 2 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 0
C. Young - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Cunliffe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Teahan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Sosinski - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 83 25 18 7 3 11 16 28/56 9/21 18/26 6 19
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores