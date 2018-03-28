SAMHOU
Spight scores 40, Northern Colorado beats SHSU in CIT semis

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 28, 2018

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) Andre Spight scored 40 points with seven of Northern Colorado's 17 3-pointers and the Beats beat Sam Houston State 99-80 on Wednesday night in the CIT semifinals.

Northern Colorado made its first 10 shots from the field with four 3-pointers and Spight scored 16 points in the first half to help the Bears build a 42-39 lead after shooting 68 percent overall, including 8 of 14 from distance.

Spight was 15 of 24 from the floor to reach 1,000 career points and UNC shot 59 percent.

Jordan Davis added 18 points and Jonah Radebaugh 14 for Northern Colorado (25-12), which tied a program record for wins in a single season.

The Bears will face Illinois-Chicago in the championship game on Friday night.

Christopher Galbreath Jr. led Sam Houston State (21-15) with 24 points and eight rebounds before fouling out with 5:19 remaining.

The Bearkats took their first lead of the game at 46-45 on Galbreath's 17-footer but UNC answered with three straight 3-pointers for a 54-46 lead. The Bears' run reached 20-6 to make it 65-52.

---

More AP college basketball: https://collegebasketball.ap.org; https://twitter.com/AP-Top25 and https://www.podcastone.com/ap-sports-special-events

Key Players
J. Dewey III
A. Spight
33.7 Min. Per Game 33.7
22.0 Pts. Per Game 22.0
3.6 Ast. Per Game 3.6
4.0 Reb. Per Game 4.0
35.1 Field Goal % 44.8
35.7 Three Point % 40.8
84.1 Free Throw % 78.0
  Defensive rebound by Tyler Loose 4.0
  Jamal Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot 6.0
  Defensive rebound by Sam Houston State 13.0
  Jordan Davis missed dunk 15.0
  Lost ball turnover on Dajuan Jones, stolen by Jordan Davis 21.0
+ 3 Andre Spight made 3-pt. jump shot 51.0
  Defensive rebound by Anthony Johnson 1:08
  Dajuan Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Andre Spight 1:10
+ 3 Andre Spight made 3-pt. jump shot 1:36
+ 2 Jamal Williams made layup 1:57
+ 2 Andre Spight made layup 2:20
Team Stats
Points 80 99
Field Goals 29-65 (44.6%) 36-61 (59.0%)
3-Pointers 7-17 (41.2%) 17-30 (56.7%)
Free Throws 15-24 (62.5%) 10-18 (55.6%)
Total Rebounds 38 34
Offensive 10 2
Defensive 25 27
Team 3 5
Assists 14 15
Steals 6 6
Blocks 1 6
Turnovers 14 13
Fouls 21 21
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
23
C. Galbreath Jr. F
24 PTS, 8 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
11
A. Spight G
40 PTS, 4 REB, 5 AST
12T
away team logo Sam Houston 21-15 394180
home team logo N. Colo. 25-12 425799
Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center Greeley, CO
Team Stats
away team logo Sam Houston 21-15 71.4 PPG 41.3 RPG 14.6 APG
home team logo N. Colo. 25-12 81.2 PPG 40 RPG 12.0 APG
Key Players
23
C. Galbreath Jr. F 14.5 PPG 8.0 RPG 1.3 APG 46.8 FG%
11
A. Spight G 22.0 PPG 4.0 RPG 3.6 APG 44.1 FG%
Top Scorers
23
C. Galbreath Jr. F 24 PTS 8 REB 1 AST
11
A. Spight G 40 PTS 4 REB 5 AST
44.6 FG% 59.0
41.2 3PT FG% 56.7
62.5 FT% 55.6
Sam Houston
Starters
C. Galbreath Jr.
J. Delaney
J. Dewey III
C. Delaney
J. Boutte
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Galbreath Jr. 32 24 8 1 1 1 1 5 10/17 1/1 3/4 4 4
J. Delaney 33 15 5 2 0 0 3 1 3/8 3/6 6/8 0 5
J. Dewey III 31 5 6 3 1 0 4 5 2/9 1/3 0/0 2 4
C. Delaney 23 3 4 3 1 0 1 2 1/5 0/2 1/2 0 4
J. Boutte 11 3 2 0 0 0 0 1 1/4 0/0 1/2 1 1
Bench
J. Williams
F. Bitondo
D. Jones
B. Furlong
M. Harris
A. Almanza
J. Van Pelt
A. Edwards
M. Gatkek
D. Jackson
C. Ndu
D. Todd
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Williams 32 17 4 2 2 0 0 2 7/13 1/2 2/3 1 3
F. Bitondo 12 6 2 0 0 0 2 2 3/4 0/0 0/1 1 1
D. Jones 20 4 2 3 1 0 3 3 1/4 1/3 1/2 0 2
B. Furlong 6 3 2 0 0 0 0 0 1/1 0/0 1/2 1 1
M. Harris - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Almanza - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Van Pelt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Edwards - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Gatkek - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Jackson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Ndu - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Todd - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 80 35 14 6 1 14 21 29/65 7/17 15/24 10 25
N. Colo.
Starters
A. Spight
J. Davis
J. Radebaugh
J. Sanders
T. Morgan
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Spight 37 40 4 5 2 2 5 1 15/24 7/15 3/7 0 4
J. Davis 34 18 4 4 1 1 3 3 6/14 1/2 5/8 1 3
J. Radebaugh 37 14 4 2 1 0 3 3 5/6 4/4 0/0 0 4
J. Sanders 29 8 7 3 1 1 0 4 3/5 0/1 2/2 1 6
T. Morgan 27 2 5 0 0 2 0 3 1/1 0/0 0/1 0 5
Bench
A. Johnson
C. Glotta
K. Edwards
T. Loose
I. Sylla
R. Vercellino
M. Drgon
M. Johnson
J. Reyes
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Johnson 20 9 3 1 1 0 1 3 3/7 3/6 0/0 0 3
C. Glotta 9 6 0 0 0 0 1 3 2/3 2/2 0/0 0 0
K. Edwards 7 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 1
T. Loose - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Sylla - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Vercellino - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Drgon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Reyes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 99 29 15 6 6 13 21 36/61 17/30 10/18 2 27
NCAA BB Scores