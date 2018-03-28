Spight scores 40, Northern Colorado beats SHSU in CIT semis
GREELEY, Colo. (AP) Andre Spight scored 40 points with seven of Northern Colorado's 17 3-pointers and the Beats beat Sam Houston State 99-80 on Wednesday night in the CIT semifinals.
Northern Colorado made its first 10 shots from the field with four 3-pointers and Spight scored 16 points in the first half to help the Bears build a 42-39 lead after shooting 68 percent overall, including 8 of 14 from distance.
Spight was 15 of 24 from the floor to reach 1,000 career points and UNC shot 59 percent.
Jordan Davis added 18 points and Jonah Radebaugh 14 for Northern Colorado (25-12), which tied a program record for wins in a single season.
The Bears will face Illinois-Chicago in the championship game on Friday night.
Christopher Galbreath Jr. led Sam Houston State (21-15) with 24 points and eight rebounds before fouling out with 5:19 remaining.
The Bearkats took their first lead of the game at 46-45 on Galbreath's 17-footer but UNC answered with three straight 3-pointers for a 54-46 lead. The Bears' run reached 20-6 to make it 65-52.
---
More AP college basketball: https://collegebasketball.ap.org; https://twitter.com/AP-Top25 and https://www.podcastone.com/ap-sports-special-events
|33.7
|Min. Per Game
|33.7
|22.0
|Pts. Per Game
|22.0
|3.6
|Ast. Per Game
|3.6
|4.0
|Reb. Per Game
|4.0
|35.1
|Field Goal %
|44.8
|35.7
|Three Point %
|40.8
|84.1
|Free Throw %
|78.0
|Defensive rebound by Tyler Loose
|4.0
|Jamal Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot
|6.0
|Defensive rebound by Sam Houston State
|13.0
|Jordan Davis missed dunk
|15.0
|Lost ball turnover on Dajuan Jones, stolen by Jordan Davis
|21.0
|+ 3
|Andre Spight made 3-pt. jump shot
|51.0
|Defensive rebound by Anthony Johnson
|1:08
|Dajuan Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Andre Spight
|1:10
|+ 3
|Andre Spight made 3-pt. jump shot
|1:36
|+ 2
|Jamal Williams made layup
|1:57
|+ 2
|Andre Spight made layup
|2:20
|Team Stats
|Points
|80
|99
|Field Goals
|29-65 (44.6%)
|36-61 (59.0%)
|3-Pointers
|7-17 (41.2%)
|17-30 (56.7%)
|Free Throws
|15-24 (62.5%)
|10-18 (55.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|38
|34
|Offensive
|10
|2
|Defensive
|25
|27
|Team
|3
|5
|Assists
|14
|15
|Steals
|6
|6
|Blocks
|1
|6
|Turnovers
|14
|13
|Fouls
|21
|21
|Technicals
|1
|0
|Team Stats
|Sam Houston 21-15
|71.4 PPG
|41.3 RPG
|14.6 APG
|N. Colo. 25-12
|81.2 PPG
|40 RPG
|12.0 APG
|Key Players
|
23
|C. Galbreath Jr. F
|14.5 PPG
|8.0 RPG
|1.3 APG
|46.8 FG%
|
11
|A. Spight G
|22.0 PPG
|4.0 RPG
|3.6 APG
|44.1 FG%
|Top Scorers
|C. Galbreath Jr. F
|24 PTS
|8 REB
|1 AST
|A. Spight G
|40 PTS
|4 REB
|5 AST
|
|44.6
|FG%
|59.0
|
|
|41.2
|3PT FG%
|56.7
|
|
|62.5
|FT%
|55.6
|
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Williams
|32
|17
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|7/13
|1/2
|2/3
|1
|3
|F. Bitondo
|12
|6
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|3/4
|0/0
|0/1
|1
|1
|D. Jones
|20
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|3
|3
|1/4
|1/3
|1/2
|0
|2
|B. Furlong
|6
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|1
|M. Harris
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Almanza
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Van Pelt
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Edwards
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Gatkek
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Jackson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Ndu
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Todd
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|80
|35
|14
|6
|1
|14
|21
|29/65
|7/17
|15/24
|10
|25
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Johnson
|20
|9
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3/7
|3/6
|0/0
|0
|3
|C. Glotta
|9
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2/3
|2/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|K. Edwards
|7
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|T. Loose
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Sylla
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Vercellino
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Drgon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Reyes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|99
|29
|15
|6
|6
|13
|21
|36/61
|17/30
|10/18
|2
|27