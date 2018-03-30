SANFRAN
NTEXAS

No Text

Smart scores 25, North Texas beats USF 88-77 for CBI title

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 30, 2018

DENTON, Texas (AP) Roosevelt Smart scored 25 points and made all 14 of his free throws, leading North Texas over San Francisco 88-77 Friday night in the deciding Game 3 of the College Basketball Invitational finals.

The Mean Green (20-18) lost the opener in the best-of-three matchup, but won 69-55 Wednesday to set up the championship game.

Four of Smart's points came during an 8-1 run in the second half after USF rallied within 52-51. He was fouled while shooting for the first two free throws, then added two more when San Francisco coach Kyle Smith drew a technical foul.

Frankie Ferrari led the Dons (22-17) with 19 points. Nate Renfro added 18 and Chase Foster had 12.

North Texas led 45-31 before USF began its comeback.

Jorden Duffy scored 14 points and A.J. Lawson and Michael Miller each had 12.

San Francisco played without center Matt McCarthy, who was injured in Game 2.

BIG PICTURE

San Francisco: The Dons won their home game in the finals but lost both games at UNT. They stayed in the final game by making 12 3-pointers, bringing their season total to 333.

North Texas: The Mean Green had their first winning season since 2011-12. Their 20 wins were 12 more than a year ago. UNT had six 3-pointers for a season total of 302.

UP NEXT

San Francisco has had consecutive 20-win seasons for the first time since 1982. A third season wouldn't be a stretch. Foster is one of only two Dons seniors.

North Texas also has only two seniors, and neither scored in the two home games in the series. The CBI title could portend bigger things. The 2015 and 2016 champions, Loyola and Nevada, reached at least the Sweet 16 in this season's NCAA tournament.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
F. Ferrari
R. Woolridge
36.5 Min. Per Game 36.5
12.8 Pts. Per Game 12.8
5.8 Ast. Per Game 5.8
5.2 Reb. Per Game 5.2
41.1 Field Goal % 49.6
38.9 Three Point % 31.5
79.5 Free Throw % 50.6
  Defensive rebound by A.J. Lawson 9.0
  Souley Boum missed 3-pt. jump shot 11.0
+ 1 Jorden Duffy made 2nd of 2 free throws 15.0
+ 1 Jorden Duffy made 1st of 2 free throws 15.0
  Personal foul on Frankie Ferrari 15.0
+ 1 Souley Boum made 2nd of 2 free throws 20.0
  Souley Boum missed 1st of 2 free throws 20.0
  Shooting foul on Roosevelt Smart 20.0
+ 1 Roosevelt Smart made 2nd of 2 free throws 24.0
+ 1 Roosevelt Smart made 1st of 2 free throws 24.0
  Personal foul on Jordan Ratinho 24.0
Team Stats
Points 77 88
Field Goals 23-64 (35.9%) 25-48 (52.1%)
3-Pointers 12-32 (37.5%) 6-15 (40.0%)
Free Throws 19-30 (63.3%) 32-43 (74.4%)
Total Rebounds 37 40
Offensive 10 4
Defensive 22 31
Team 5 5
Assists 15 13
Steals 5 7
Blocks 3 5
Turnovers 8 11
Fouls 29 22
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
2
F. Ferrari G
19 PTS, 2 REB, 5 AST
home team logo
3
R. Smart G
25 PTS, 4 REB
12T
away team logo San Francisco 22-17 275077
home team logo North Texas 20-18 385088
O/U 140.0, NTEXAS -5.0
UNT Coliseum Denton, TX
O/U 140.0, NTEXAS -5.0
UNT Coliseum Denton, TX
Team Stats
away team logo San Francisco 22-17 68.6 PPG 38.2 RPG 13.4 APG
home team logo North Texas 20-18 74.1 PPG 41.2 RPG 12.5 APG
Key Players
2
F. Ferrari G 11.2 PPG 2.5 RPG 4.6 APG 41.6 FG%
3
R. Smart G 19.4 PPG 4.2 RPG 0.9 APG 39.8 FG%
Top Scorers
2
F. Ferrari G 19 PTS 2 REB 5 AST
3
R. Smart G 25 PTS 4 REB 0 AST
35.9 FG% 52.1
37.5 3PT FG% 40.0
63.3 FT% 74.4
San Francisco
Starters
F. Ferrari
N. Renfro
C. Foster
J. Ratinho
N. Loew
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
F. Ferrari 39 19 2 5 0 0 5 3 6/19 5/11 2/3 0 2
N. Renfro 38 18 11 3 1 1 1 4 6/12 1/4 5/7 4 7
C. Foster 29 12 5 4 0 0 1 4 3/8 1/3 5/5 2 3
J. Ratinho 36 7 5 2 3 0 1 5 2/7 2/5 1/4 2 3
N. Loew 12 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 0/3 0/0 0/0 1 0
Starters
F. Ferrari
N. Renfro
C. Foster
J. Ratinho
N. Loew
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
F. Ferrari 39 19 2 5 0 0 5 3 6/19 5/11 2/3 0 2
N. Renfro 38 18 11 3 1 1 1 4 6/12 1/4 5/7 4 7
C. Foster 29 12 5 4 0 0 1 4 3/8 1/3 5/5 2 3
J. Ratinho 36 7 5 2 3 0 1 5 2/7 2/5 1/4 2 3
N. Loew 12 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 0/3 0/0 0/0 1 0
Bench
J. Lull
R. Raitanen
S. Boum
J. Bouyea
M. Djordjevic
M. McCarthy
C. Minlend
T. Jurkatamm
M. Orlich
E. Poulsen
M. Pasache
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Lull 12 8 7 0 0 1 0 4 3/5 0/0 2/5 1 6
R. Raitanen 19 7 0 0 0 1 0 3 2/6 2/5 1/2 0 0
S. Boum 13 6 1 1 1 0 0 1 1/3 1/3 3/4 0 1
J. Bouyea 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
M. Djordjevic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. McCarthy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Minlend - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Jurkatamm - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Orlich - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Poulsen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Pasache - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 199 77 32 15 5 3 8 29 23/64 12/32 19/30 10 22
North Texas
Starters
R. Smart
J. Duffy
M. Miller
R. Woolridge
Z. Simmons
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
R. Smart 39 25 4 0 1 0 2 2 4/12 3/6 14/14 0 4
J. Duffy 31 14 4 2 0 0 2 4 4/9 2/3 4/6 0 4
M. Miller 21 12 6 1 0 1 1 4 4/6 1/3 3/4 0 6
R. Woolridge 39 9 5 8 1 0 5 2 3/8 0/3 3/7 1 4
Z. Simmons 18 8 5 0 2 3 0 4 4/4 0/0 0/2 2 3
Starters
R. Smart
J. Duffy
M. Miller
R. Woolridge
Z. Simmons
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
R. Smart 39 25 4 0 1 0 2 2 4/12 3/6 14/14 0 4
J. Duffy 31 14 4 2 0 0 2 4 4/9 2/3 4/6 0 4
M. Miller 21 12 6 1 0 1 1 4 4/6 1/3 3/4 0 6
R. Woolridge 39 9 5 8 1 0 5 2 3/8 0/3 3/7 1 4
Z. Simmons 18 8 5 0 2 3 0 4 4/4 0/0 0/2 2 3
Bench
A. Lawson
A. Holston
D. Draper
T. Arikawe
B. Jackson
K. Fuller
S. Temara
M. Tikhonenko
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Lawson 21 12 5 2 1 0 1 3 3/5 0/0 6/8 0 5
A. Holston 7 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 2/2 0/0 0/0 0 0
D. Draper 12 2 0 0 0 0 0 2 0/0 0/0 2/2 0 0
T. Arikawe 13 2 6 0 2 1 0 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 5
B. Jackson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Fuller - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Temara - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Tikhonenko - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 201 88 35 13 7 5 11 22 25/48 6/15 32/43 4 31
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores