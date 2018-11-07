Toomer, Mackenzie cap Bucknell's 88-85 comeback win in OT
SAINT BONAVENTURE, N.Y. (AP) Avi Toomer forced a tie in regulation, broke it to begin overtime and corralled the rebound of a missed 3-pointer as time expired in overtime, preserving Bucknell's 88-85 victory over Saint Bonaventure Wednesday in a season-opening game that pitted two teams from last season's NCAA Tournament.
Toomer scored nine points, Kimbal Mackenzie led the Bison with 28 points, including a pair of clutch free throws with three seconds left in regulation as Bucknell erased a 13-point deficit in the final 12 minutes to forge a 71-71 tie to end regulation.
Kimball was 10-of-15 from the field with four 3-pointers. Nate Sestina added 15 points with 16 rebounds, Jimmy Sotos scored 14 points and Paul Newman a career-high 10, which came all in a row to cut the Saint Bonaventure lead from 13 points to seven.
Kyle Lofton led the Bonnies with 18 points, 10 at the free throw line, while LaDarien Griffin and Jalen Poser added 13 each.
Trailing by three with three seconds on the clock, Saint Bonaventure called time but Poyser's attempt from distance was off the mark and Toomer wrapped up the rebound as the game ended.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|Points
|88
|85
|Field Goals
|28-58 (48.3%)
|29-60 (48.3%)
|3-Pointers
|9-27 (33.3%)
|4-19 (21.1%)
|Free Throws
|23-36 (63.9%)
|23-31 (74.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|33
|29
|Offensive
|9
|7
|Defensive
|24
|22
|Team
|0
|0
|Assists
|12
|13
|Steals
|1
|8
|Blocks
|1
|5
|Turnovers
|14
|12
|Fouls
|23
|28
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Bucknell 1-0
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|St. Bonaventure 0-1
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Key Players
|
00
|K. Mackenzie G
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|FG%
|
00
|K. Lofton G
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|FG%
|Top Scorers
|K. Mackenzie G
|28 PTS
|0 REB
|3 AST
|K. Lofton G
|18 PTS
|2 REB
|4 AST
|
|48.3
|FG%
|48.3
|
|
|33.3
|3PT FG%
|21.1
|
|
|63.9
|FT%
|74.2
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Mackenzie
|41
|28
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|4
|10/15
|4/7
|4/6
|0
|0
|N. Sestina
|39
|15
|16
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|5/11
|1/2
|4/4
|5
|11
|J. Sotos
|36
|14
|3
|7
|0
|0
|7
|5
|3/5
|1/1
|7/8
|0
|3
|B. Moore
|25
|9
|4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4
|3/4
|1/1
|2/5
|1
|3
|A. Toomer
|36
|9
|6
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|3/9
|1/6
|2/6
|1
|5
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Lofton
|35
|18
|2
|4
|0
|0
|5
|2
|4/8
|0/1
|10/11
|0
|2
|L. Griffin
|35
|13
|10
|1
|4
|0
|0
|2
|5/10
|0/1
|3/4
|2
|8
|J. Poyser
|42
|13
|5
|4
|0
|1
|3
|4
|4/14
|0/6
|5/5
|2
|3
|D. Welch
|32
|10
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|4/8
|1/4
|1/2
|0
|0
|A. Ikpeze
|17
|6
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|3/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
