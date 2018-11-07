BUCK
Toomer, Mackenzie cap Bucknell's 88-85 comeback win in OT

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 07, 2018

SAINT BONAVENTURE, N.Y. (AP) Avi Toomer forced a tie in regulation, broke it to begin overtime and corralled the rebound of a missed 3-pointer as time expired in overtime, preserving Bucknell's 88-85 victory over Saint Bonaventure Wednesday in a season-opening game that pitted two teams from last season's NCAA Tournament.

Toomer scored nine points, Kimbal Mackenzie led the Bison with 28 points, including a pair of clutch free throws with three seconds left in regulation as Bucknell erased a 13-point deficit in the final 12 minutes to forge a 71-71 tie to end regulation.

Kimball was 10-of-15 from the field with four 3-pointers. Nate Sestina added 15 points with 16 rebounds, Jimmy Sotos scored 14 points and Paul Newman a career-high 10, which came all in a row to cut the Saint Bonaventure lead from 13 points to seven.

Kyle Lofton led the Bonnies with 18 points, 10 at the free throw line, while LaDarien Griffin and Jalen Poser added 13 each.

Trailing by three with three seconds on the clock, Saint Bonaventure called time but Poyser's attempt from distance was off the mark and Toomer wrapped up the rebound as the game ended.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Defensive rebound by Avi Toomer 0.0
  Jalen Poyser missed 3-pt. jump shot 1.0
+ 1 Kimbal Mackenzie made 2nd of 2 free throws 3.0
+ 1 Kimbal Mackenzie made 1st of 2 free throws 3.0
  Personal foul on Jalen Poyser 3.0
+ 1 Kyle Lofton made 3rd of 3 free throws 3.0
+ 1 Kyle Lofton made 2nd of 3 free throws 3.0
+ 1 Kyle Lofton made 1st of 3 free throws 3.0
  Shooting foul on Jimmy Sotos 4.0
+ 1 Jimmy Sotos made 2nd of 2 free throws 7.0
+ 1 Jimmy Sotos made 1st of 2 free throws 7.0
Team Stats
Points 88 85
Field Goals 28-58 (48.3%) 29-60 (48.3%)
3-Pointers 9-27 (33.3%) 4-19 (21.1%)
Free Throws 23-36 (63.9%) 23-31 (74.2%)
Total Rebounds 33 29
Offensive 9 7
Defensive 24 22
Team 0 0
Assists 12 13
Steals 1 8
Blocks 1 5
Turnovers 14 12
Fouls 23 28
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
1
K. Mackenzie G
28 PTS, 3 AST
home team logo
0
K. Lofton G
18 PTS, 2 REB, 4 AST
12OTT
away team logo Bucknell 1-0 31401788
home team logo St. Bonaventure 0-1 35361485
O/U 152.5, STBON -9.5
Reilly Center St. Bonaventure, NY
O/U 152.5, STBON -9.5
Reilly Center St. Bonaventure, NY
Team Stats
away team logo Bucknell 1-0 PPG RPG APG
home team logo St. Bonaventure 0-1 PPG RPG APG
Key Players
00
K. Mackenzie G PPG RPG APG FG%
00
K. Lofton G PPG RPG APG FG%
Top Scorers
1
K. Mackenzie G 28 PTS 0 REB 3 AST
0
K. Lofton G 18 PTS 2 REB 4 AST
48.3 FG% 48.3
33.3 3PT FG% 21.1
63.9 FT% 74.2
Bucknell
Starters
K. Mackenzie
N. Sestina
J. Sotos
B. Moore
A. Toomer
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Mackenzie 41 28 0 3 0 0 0 4 10/15 4/7 4/6 0 0
N. Sestina 39 15 16 1 0 0 1 1 5/11 1/2 4/4 5 11
J. Sotos 36 14 3 7 0 0 7 5 3/5 1/1 7/8 0 3
B. Moore 25 9 4 0 0 0 3 4 3/4 1/1 2/5 1 3
A. Toomer 36 9 6 1 0 0 1 3 3/9 1/6 2/6 1 5
Bench
P. Newman
W. Ellis
M. O'Reilly
B. Robertson
A. Funk
N. Jones
J. Meeks
J. Sechan
K. Spear
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
P. Newman 15 10 2 0 0 1 2 4 3/3 0/0 4/7 1 1
W. Ellis 9 3 2 0 0 0 0 0 1/5 1/5 0/0 1 1
M. O'Reilly 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
B. Robertson 11 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
A. Funk 11 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/4 0/3 0/0 0 0
N. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Meeks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Sechan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Spear - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 225 88 33 12 1 1 14 23 28/58 9/27 23/36 9 24
St. Bonaventure
Starters
K. Lofton
L. Griffin
J. Poyser
D. Welch
A. Ikpeze
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Lofton 35 18 2 4 0 0 5 2 4/8 0/1 10/11 0 2
L. Griffin 35 13 10 1 4 0 0 2 5/10 0/1 3/4 2 8
J. Poyser 42 13 5 4 0 1 3 4 4/14 0/6 5/5 2 3
D. Welch 32 10 0 1 1 1 1 1 4/8 1/4 1/2 0 0
A. Ikpeze 17 6 3 0 0 0 2 5 3/3 0/0 0/0 0 3
Bench
N. Kaputo
O. Osunniyi
T. Ngalakulondi
A. Okoli
C. Stockard
J. Galatio
B. Planutis
J. Lee
M. Moreaux
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
N. Kaputo 13 10 1 2 1 0 0 2 4/7 1/3 1/1 0 1
O. Osunniyi 15 8 5 0 0 3 0 5 3/6 0/0 2/4 3 2
T. Ngalakulondi 17 6 2 0 1 0 1 3 2/4 2/4 0/0 0 2
A. Okoli 18 1 1 1 1 0 0 3 0/0 0/0 1/4 0 1
C. Stockard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Galatio - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Planutis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Lee - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Moreaux - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 224 85 29 13 8 5 12 28 29/60 4/19 23/31 7 22
