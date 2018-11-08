MCNSE
Ford, Fitts lead Saint Mary's past McNeese 87-65

  • Nov 08, 2018

MORAGA, Calif. (AP) Jordan Ford scored 23 points with five assists, Malik Fitts had a double-double and Saint Mary's pulled away from McNeese State for an 87-65 win on Wednesday night in the season opener for both teams.

Fitts, in his first game after transferring from South Florida and redshirting, had 19 points and 12 rebounds. Ford and Fitts combined to make 16 of 26 shots, with Fitts hitting three 3-pointers. Elijah Thomas hit four 3s and scored 12 points.

The Gaels, coming off the first 30-win season in school history, shot 53 percent, including 13 of 31 from 3-point range.

A 10-0 run in the middle of the first half put Saint Mary's up by 12. It was 34-23 at the half and after the Cowboys closed within eight early in the second half, a 13-0 run by the Gaels broke it open.

Malik Hines had 26 points for McNeese State, on 11 of 14 shooting. The rest of the Cowboys were 16 of 45.

Heath Schroyer was making his debut as the McNeese State head coach.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
+ 2 Roydell Brown made layup 0.0
  Offensive rebound by Roydell Brown 0.0
  James Harvey missed 3-pt. jump shot 1.0
+ 2 Jock Perry made layup, assist by Tommy Kuhse 22.0
+ 2 Malik Hines made jump shot 39.0
+ 3 Quinn Clinton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dan Fotu 1:02
  Offensive rebound by Dan Fotu 1:10
  Jock Perry missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:12
  Defensive rebound by Alex Mudronja 1:21
  Roydell Brown missed layup 1:23
+ 3 Dan Fotu made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alex Mudronja 1:37
Team Stats
Points 65 87
Field Goals 27-59 (45.8%) 32-60 (53.3%)
3-Pointers 4-14 (28.6%) 13-31 (41.9%)
Free Throws 7-12 (58.3%) 10-13 (76.9%)
Total Rebounds 33 32
Offensive 11 8
Defensive 19 24
Team 3 0
Assists 10 17
Steals 2 10
Blocks 0 2
Turnovers 13 5
Fouls 13 18
Technicals 0 0
0
M. Hines C
26 PTS, 6 REB
3
J. Ford G
23 PTS, 1 REB, 5 AST
12T
away team logo McNeese State 0-1 234265
home team logo Saint Mary's 1-0 345387
McKeon Pavilion Moraga, CA
Team Stats
away team logo McNeese State 0-1 PPG RPG APG
home team logo Saint Mary's 1-0 PPG RPG APG
Key Players
0
M. Hines C 26.0 PPG 6.0 RPG 0.0 APG 78.6 FG%
3
J. Ford G 23.0 PPG 1.0 RPG 5.0 APG 64.3 FG%
Top Scorers
0
M. Hines C 26 PTS 6 REB 0 AST
3
J. Ford G 23 PTS 1 REB 5 AST
45.8 FG% 53.3
28.6 3PT FG% 41.9
58.3 FT% 76.9
McNeese State
Starters
M. Hines
R. Brown
J. Harvey
W. Robinson
K. Hunt
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Hines 29 26 6 0 1 0 2 3 11/14 1/1 3/5 4 2
R. Brown 37 12 13 2 0 0 2 1 5/11 0/1 2/4 4 9
J. Harvey 38 10 3 2 0 0 3 0 4/12 2/6 0/0 2 1
W. Robinson 31 7 1 0 0 0 1 3 2/10 1/3 2/3 1 0
K. Hunt 27 6 3 4 0 0 3 3 3/6 0/2 0/0 0 3
Bench
S. Kennedy
T. Touchet
A. Brown
J. Greenwood
R. Laku
S. Foley
A. Lawson
M. Hutchinson
T. Johnson
J. Harrell
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
S. Kennedy 9 4 2 0 0 0 1 0 2/4 0/0 0/0 0 2
T. Touchet 18 0 1 2 1 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1
A. Brown 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Greenwood 9 0 1 0 0 0 1 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 1
R. Laku - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Foley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Lawson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Hutchinson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Harrell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 65 30 10 2 0 13 13 27/59 4/14 7/12 11 19
Saint Mary's
Starters
J. Ford
E. Thomas
T. Krebs
J. Hunter
K. Clark
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Ford 34 23 1 5 2 0 0 0 9/14 1/4 4/4 1 0
E. Thomas 27 12 4 1 2 0 0 2 4/5 4/5 0/0 0 4
T. Krebs 30 8 3 1 0 0 1 2 3/9 1/6 1/1 0 3
J. Hunter 13 4 4 0 1 1 1 4 1/2 0/0 2/4 3 1
K. Clark 11 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 0
Bench
M. Fitts
J. Perry
T. Kuhse
Q. Clinton
D. Fotu
A. Mudronja
M. Tass
A. Menzies
D. Sheets
K. Zoriks
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Fitts 27 19 12 3 2 0 0 2 7/12 3/6 2/2 2 10
J. Perry 19 11 2 1 0 0 2 3 4/6 2/3 1/2 0 2
T. Kuhse 20 4 1 4 1 0 0 0 2/6 0/3 0/0 0 1
Q. Clinton 2 3 0 0 0 0 0 1 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 0
D. Fotu 6 3 2 1 0 1 0 0 1/2 1/1 0/0 2 0
A. Mudronja 4 0 1 1 1 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1
M. Tass 7 0 2 0 0 0 0 4 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2
A. Menzies - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Sheets - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Zoriks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 87 32 17 10 2 5 18 32/60 13/31 10/13 8 24
NCAA BB Scores