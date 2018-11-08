Ford, Fitts lead Saint Mary's past McNeese 87-65
MORAGA, Calif. (AP) Jordan Ford scored 23 points with five assists, Malik Fitts had a double-double and Saint Mary's pulled away from McNeese State for an 87-65 win on Wednesday night in the season opener for both teams.
Fitts, in his first game after transferring from South Florida and redshirting, had 19 points and 12 rebounds. Ford and Fitts combined to make 16 of 26 shots, with Fitts hitting three 3-pointers. Elijah Thomas hit four 3s and scored 12 points.
The Gaels, coming off the first 30-win season in school history, shot 53 percent, including 13 of 31 from 3-point range.
A 10-0 run in the middle of the first half put Saint Mary's up by 12. It was 34-23 at the half and after the Cowboys closed within eight early in the second half, a 13-0 run by the Gaels broke it open.
Malik Hines had 26 points for McNeese State, on 11 of 14 shooting. The rest of the Cowboys were 16 of 45.
Heath Schroyer was making his debut as the McNeese State head coach.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|+ 2
|Roydell Brown made layup
|0.0
|Offensive rebound by Roydell Brown
|0.0
|James Harvey missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1.0
|+ 2
|Jock Perry made layup, assist by Tommy Kuhse
|22.0
|+ 2
|Malik Hines made jump shot
|39.0
|+ 3
|Quinn Clinton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dan Fotu
|1:02
|Offensive rebound by Dan Fotu
|1:10
|Jock Perry missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:12
|Defensive rebound by Alex Mudronja
|1:21
|Roydell Brown missed layup
|1:23
|+ 3
|Dan Fotu made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alex Mudronja
|1:37
|Team Stats
|Points
|65
|87
|Field Goals
|27-59 (45.8%)
|32-60 (53.3%)
|3-Pointers
|4-14 (28.6%)
|13-31 (41.9%)
|Free Throws
|7-12 (58.3%)
|10-13 (76.9%)
|Total Rebounds
|33
|32
|Offensive
|11
|8
|Defensive
|19
|24
|Team
|3
|0
|Assists
|10
|17
|Steals
|2
|10
|Blocks
|0
|2
|Turnovers
|13
|5
|Fouls
|13
|18
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|McNeese State 0-1
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Saint Mary's 1-0
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|
|45.8
|FG%
|53.3
|
|
|28.6
|3PT FG%
|41.9
|
|
|58.3
|FT%
|76.9
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Hines
|29
|26
|6
|0
|1
|0
|2
|3
|11/14
|1/1
|3/5
|4
|2
|R. Brown
|37
|12
|13
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|5/11
|0/1
|2/4
|4
|9
|J. Harvey
|38
|10
|3
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0
|4/12
|2/6
|0/0
|2
|1
|W. Robinson
|31
|7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2/10
|1/3
|2/3
|1
|0
|K. Hunt
|27
|6
|3
|4
|0
|0
|3
|3
|3/6
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|3
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Hines
|29
|26
|6
|0
|1
|0
|2
|3
|11/14
|1/1
|3/5
|4
|2
|R. Brown
|37
|12
|13
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|5/11
|0/1
|2/4
|4
|9
|J. Harvey
|38
|10
|3
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0
|4/12
|2/6
|0/0
|2
|1
|W. Robinson
|31
|7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2/10
|1/3
|2/3
|1
|0
|K. Hunt
|27
|6
|3
|4
|0
|0
|3
|3
|3/6
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|3
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Kennedy
|9
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2/4
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|T. Touchet
|18
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|A. Brown
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Greenwood
|9
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|R. Laku
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Foley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Lawson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Hutchinson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Harrell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|65
|30
|10
|2
|0
|13
|13
|27/59
|4/14
|7/12
|11
|19
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Fitts
|27
|19
|12
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|7/12
|3/6
|2/2
|2
|10
|J. Perry
|19
|11
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|4/6
|2/3
|1/2
|0
|2
|T. Kuhse
|20
|4
|1
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2/6
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|1
|Q. Clinton
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|D. Fotu
|6
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1/2
|1/1
|0/0
|2
|0
|A. Mudronja
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|M. Tass
|7
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|A. Menzies
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Sheets
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Zoriks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|87
|32
|17
|10
|2
|5
|18
|32/60
|13/31
|10/13
|8
|24
-
OHIOST
CINCY64
56
Final
-
FCC
STETSON66
116
Final
-
MED
STFRAN42
92
Final
-
CLMBUN
HOW91
114
Final
-
WEBBER
FIU84
110
Final
-
WCAR
WRIGHT73
96
Final
-
BUCK
STBON88
85
Final/OT
-
HIGHPT
WMMARY69
79
Final
-
CARVER
GASOU51
139
Final
-
UNF
DAYTON70
78
Final
-
WILBER
OHIO61
97
Final
-
FLTECH
FAU52
98
Final
-
MRSHL
EKY105
77
Final
-
LAFAY
STPETE86
93
Final/OT
-
BCU
DEPAUL58
80
Final
-
HOWPN
TXAMCC34
81
Final
-
YCNE
SDAK58
83
Final
-
STEDW
TXSA77
76
Final
-
WISPARK
BRAD58
74
Final
-
OGLE
KENSAW57
68
Final
-
HOUBP
ARIZ60
90
Final
-
COLCHRI
COLOST66
100
Final
-
CSBAK
20TCU61
66
Final
-
SAV
TEXAM83
98
Final
-
CSDOMIN
PEPPER66
100
Final
-
MENLO
CPOLY75
82
Final
-
LIFEPAC
SJST72
89
Final
-
MCNSE
MARYCA65
87
Final