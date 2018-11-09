EWASH
OREG

No Text

Bol Bol's double-double leads No. 14 Oregon over E. Wash.

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 09, 2018

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) Freshman Bol Bol had 23 points and 12 rebounds as No. 14 Oregon rode its stifling defense to an 81-47 victory over Eastern Washington on Friday night.

Bol's double-double, his second for the Ducks (2-0), was capped by a spinning drive from the left wing that sent his defender sprawling and led to a rim-hanging, two-hand dunk for a technical foul.

Paul White and Ehab Amin each added 11 points, and Payton Pritchard had 10 points and eight assists.

Oregon outscored the Eagles 24-0 during an early 11-minute run and held them to 14.7 percent shooting in the first half. The 7-foot-2 Bol, whose late father was 7-foot-7 NBA player Manute Bol, made the difference early with 11 points and five rebounds in the first 10 minutes, and the Ducks led 35-15 at the break.

Oregon's largest lead was 42 points late in the second half.

Cody Benzel led Eastern Washington (0-2) with 16 points. The Eagles were 15 of 65 overall for 23.1 percent after shooting 22 percent in their opening loss to No. 16 Syracuse.

Oregon was 30 for 61 (49.2 percent) and had a 50-34 edge in rebounds. The Ducks also held a 30-2 margin in points in the paint as 13 of the Eagles' 15 made field goals came from 3-point range, including nine in the second half.

BIG PICTURE

Oregon's quality of competition ramps up with two games in New York, especially if the Ducks face No. 16 Syracuse next Friday night, in what is otherwise a soft 13-game nonconference schedule reflecting coach Dana Altman's roster turnover this season.

Eastern Washington, picked fourth in the Big Sky Conference preseason polls, will try to find some offensive spark after falling to 1-26 all-time against ranked opponents. The Eagles have two home games before hitting the road again for their next five.

UP NEXT

Oregon faces Iowa in Madison Square Garden on Thursday night at the 2K Empire Classic and then either UConn or Syracuse in its only games on back-to-back nights of the regular season.

Eastern Washington opens its home season against Green Bay on Friday. The Eagles will host only four of their 11 nonconference games.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
L. Vulikic
13 G
P. Pritchard
3 G
30.0 Min. Per Game 30.0
22.0 Pts. Per Game 22.0
3.0 Ast. Per Game 3.0
3.0 Reb. Per Game 3.0
13.3 Field Goal % 66.7
0.0 Three Point % 33.3
37.5 Free Throw % 100.0
  Defensive rebound by Eastern Washington 5.0
  Will Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot 6.0
+ 3 Cody Benzel made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyler Kidd 36.0
+ 1 Ehab Amin made 2nd of 2 free throws 47.0
+ 1 Ehab Amin made 1st of 2 free throws 47.0
  Personal foul on Tyler Kidd 47.0
+ 3 Cody Benzel made 3-pt. jump shot 1:03
  Defensive rebound by Jesse Hunt 1:17
  Francis Okoro missed jump shot 1:19
+ 3 Cody Benzel made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Austin Fadal 1:55
  Offensive rebound by Eastern Washington 2:06
Team Stats
Points 47 81
Field Goals 15-65 (23.1%) 30-61 (49.2%)
3-Pointers 13-45 (28.9%) 10-25 (40.0%)
Free Throws 4-6 (66.7%) 11-17 (64.7%)
Total Rebounds 34 50
Offensive 8 12
Defensive 21 38
Team 5 0
Assists 13 18
Steals 2 4
Blocks 2 6
Turnovers 8 7
Fouls 20 6
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
20
C. Benzel G
16 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
1
B. Bol C
23 PTS, 12 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo E. Washington 0-2 153247
home team logo 14 Oregon 2-0 354681
O/U 145.5, OREG -23
Matthew Knight Arena Eugene, OR
O/U 145.5, OREG -23
Matthew Knight Arena Eugene, OR
Team Stats
away team logo E. Washington 0-2 34.0 PPG 54 RPG 11.0 APG
home team logo 14 Oregon 2-0 84.0 PPG 41 RPG 12.0 APG
Key Players
20
C. Benzel G 0.0 PPG 1.0 RPG 1.0 APG 0.0 FG%
1
B. Bol C 12.0 PPG 12.0 RPG 1.0 APG 33.3 FG%
Top Scorers
20
C. Benzel G 16 PTS 2 REB 1 AST
1
B. Bol C 23 PTS 12 REB 1 AST
23.1 FG% 49.2
28.9 3PT FG% 40.0
66.7 FT% 64.7
E. Washington
Starters
C. Benzel
J. Hunt
J. Perry
L. Vulikic
K. Aiken Jr.
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Benzel 22 16 2 1 0 0 0 1 5/11 5/11 1/1 1 1
J. Hunt 24 9 8 1 0 1 0 4 3/7 3/5 0/0 1 7
J. Perry 28 6 0 1 0 0 1 1 2/6 2/6 0/0 0 0
L. Vulikic 36 3 8 6 0 0 4 2 1/9 0/4 1/2 1 7
K. Aiken Jr. 21 2 5 1 0 0 2 2 0/8 0/5 2/3 3 2
Starters
C. Benzel
J. Hunt
J. Perry
L. Vulikic
K. Aiken Jr.
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Benzel 22 16 2 1 0 0 0 1 5/11 5/11 1/1 1 1
J. Hunt 24 9 8 1 0 1 0 4 3/7 3/5 0/0 1 7
J. Perry 28 6 0 1 0 0 1 1 2/6 2/6 0/0 0 0
L. Vulikic 36 3 8 6 0 0 4 2 1/9 0/4 1/2 1 7
K. Aiken Jr. 21 2 5 1 0 0 2 2 0/8 0/5 2/3 3 2
Bench
T. Groves
E. Jackson
T. Kidd
A. Fadal
T. Gibson
S. Beo
J. Davison
M. Peatling
J. Thomas
R. Orizu
C. Rouse
M. Meadows
J. Veening
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Groves 14 6 1 0 0 1 0 4 2/5 2/4 0/0 1 0
E. Jackson 17 5 2 0 1 0 0 1 2/3 1/2 0/0 1 1
T. Kidd 16 0 1 1 1 0 0 3 0/7 0/2 0/0 0 1
A. Fadal 22 0 2 2 0 0 1 2 0/9 0/6 0/0 0 2
T. Gibson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Beo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Davison - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Peatling - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Orizu - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Rouse - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Meadows - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Veening - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 47 29 13 2 2 8 20 15/65 13/45 4/6 8 21
Oregon
Starters
B. Bol
E. Amin
P. White
P. Pritchard
K. Wooten
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
B. Bol 29 23 12 1 0 4 1 0 9/16 1/3 4/6 1 11
E. Amin 21 13 3 2 1 0 0 1 4/10 3/8 2/2 0 3
P. White 24 11 6 1 0 0 2 2 4/6 3/5 0/0 1 5
P. Pritchard 28 10 4 8 2 0 1 0 4/8 0/2 2/2 1 3
K. Wooten 24 6 9 1 0 0 0 1 2/4 0/0 2/2 2 7
Starters
B. Bol
E. Amin
P. White
P. Pritchard
K. Wooten
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
B. Bol 29 23 12 1 0 4 1 0 9/16 1/3 4/6 1 11
E. Amin 21 13 3 2 1 0 0 1 4/10 3/8 2/2 0 3
P. White 24 11 6 1 0 0 2 2 4/6 3/5 0/0 1 5
P. Pritchard 28 10 4 8 2 0 1 0 4/8 0/2 2/2 1 3
K. Wooten 24 6 9 1 0 0 0 1 2/4 0/0 2/2 2 7
Bench
V. Bailey Jr.
W. Richardson
F. Okoro
A. Kigab
W. Johnson
L. Osborn
L. King
M. Norris
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
V. Bailey Jr. 22 7 5 2 1 0 1 2 2/6 2/4 1/1 2 3
W. Richardson 12 5 1 2 0 1 1 0 2/2 1/1 0/1 0 1
F. Okoro 18 4 5 0 0 1 0 0 2/6 0/0 0/3 3 2
A. Kigab 20 2 5 1 0 0 1 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 2 3
W. Johnson 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
L. Osborn 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
L. King - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Norris - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 81 50 18 4 6 7 6 30/61 10/25 11/17 12 38
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores