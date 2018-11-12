STNFRD
UNC

No Text

No. 7 North Carolina beats Stanford 90-72 in 1st home game

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 12, 2018

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) Kenny Williams scored 12 points after starting the season by missing his first 10 shots, and No. 7 North Carolina dominated the first half to beat Stanford 90-72 on Monday night in its home opener.

Cameron Johnson had 17 points to lead four players in double figures for the Tar Heels (3-0), who shot 60 percent in the first half to take a 52-26 lead on Luke Maye's 3-pointer just before the buzzer.

Stanford (2-1) got no closer than 15 points after halftime.

It was a good sign for Williams, a senior starting guard whose 0-for-10 shooting start through two games included missing all eight of his 3-point tries. But he scored on a layup less than 90 seconds in Monday, then followed with 3 a few minutes later to finally break through.

KZ Okpala scored 16 points to lead the Cardinal.

BIG PICTURE

Stanford: The Cardinal won at UNC Wilmington on Friday night, part of an opening-month schedule that has them crisscrossing time zones with stops in the Bahamas for the Battle 4 Atlantis and at No. 2 Kansas on Dec. 1. Coach Jerod Haase, a former Kansas player and UNC assistant under Tar Heels coach Roy Williams, acknowledged Friday the slate is ''pretty insane'' but will prepare his players for handling road games. Still, this was a reminder of how difficult that can be, with the Cardinal starting 1 for 12 in a first half that quickly got away from them.

UNC: The Tar Heels opened the season with wins at Wofford and Elon, marking the first time the program had opened with two road games since 1986-87. One avenged a stunning December home loss from last year, while the other ended up being North Carolina's best scoring output since November 2008. That bumped the Tar Heels up a spot in Monday's latest AP Top 25 poll, then they built a big lead against a team picked to finish ninth in the Pac-12 before coasting to the finish.

UP NEXT

Stanford: The Cardinal return home to host Wofford on Friday.

UNC: The Tar Heels stay home for a Friday night visit from Tennessee Tech.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Follow Aaron Beard on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/aaronbeardap

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
K. Okpala
0 F
L. Maye
32 F
30.0 Min. Per Game 30.0
16.0 Pts. Per Game 16.0
3.0 Ast. Per Game 3.0
8.5 Reb. Per Game 8.5
53.8 Field Goal % 48.4
50.0 Three Point % 30.0
79.3 Free Throw % 75.0
  Defensive rebound by Walker Miller 13.0
  Rodney Herenton missed 3-pt. jump shot 15.0
  Offensive rebound by Trevor Stanback 22.0
  Jaiden Delaire missed jump shot 24.0
  Defensive rebound by Jaiden Delaire 38.0
  Walker Miller missed free throw 38.0
  Personal foul on Lukas Kisunas 38.0
  Lost ball turnover on Jaiden Delaire, stolen by Caleb Ellis 48.0
  Defensive rebound by Stanford 1:08
  Brandon Huffman missed hook shot 1:08
  Defensive rebound by Brandon Huffman 1:15
Team Stats
Points 72 90
Field Goals 27-67 (40.3%) 35-71 (49.3%)
3-Pointers 7-22 (31.8%) 6-13 (46.2%)
Free Throws 11-15 (73.3%) 14-21 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 37 46
Offensive 9 10
Defensive 23 31
Team 5 5
Assists 17 19
Steals 8 7
Blocks 5 5
Turnovers 14 12
Fouls 18 18
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
0
K. Okpala F
16 PTS, 9 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
13
C. Johnson G
17 PTS, 7 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Stanford 2-1 264672
home team logo 7 North Carolina 3-0 523890
O/U 157.5, UNC -18
Dean Smith Center Chapel Hill, NC
O/U 157.5, UNC -18
Dean Smith Center Chapel Hill, NC
Team Stats
away team logo Stanford 2-1 84.0 PPG 39.5 RPG 8.0 APG
home team logo 7 North Carolina 3-0 97.0 PPG 50 RPG 19.5 APG
Key Players
0
K. Okpala F 26.0 PPG 6.5 RPG 2.5 APG 57.7 FG%
13
C. Johnson G 19.0 PPG 6.5 RPG 1.5 APG 65.0 FG%
Top Scorers
0
K. Okpala F 16 PTS 9 REB 2 AST
13
C. Johnson G 17 PTS 7 REB 1 AST
40.3 FG% 49.3
31.8 3PT FG% 46.2
73.3 FT% 66.7
Stanford
Starters
K. Okpala
C. Ryan
O. Da Silva
J. Sharma
D. Davis
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Okpala 32 16 9 2 2 1 1 1 6/13 1/2 3/5 2 7
C. Ryan 33 14 5 6 2 0 1 2 4/12 4/11 2/2 0 5
O. Da Silva 20 11 7 3 1 1 3 4 5/11 1/2 0/1 1 6
J. Sharma 12 9 2 0 1 0 1 2 4/5 0/0 1/1 2 0
D. Davis 28 7 2 4 0 1 1 3 2/7 0/1 3/4 1 1
Starters
K. Okpala
C. Ryan
O. Da Silva
J. Sharma
D. Davis
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Okpala 32 16 9 2 2 1 1 1 6/13 1/2 3/5 2 7
C. Ryan 33 14 5 6 2 0 1 2 4/12 4/11 2/2 0 5
O. Da Silva 20 11 7 3 1 1 3 4 5/11 1/2 0/1 1 6
J. Sharma 12 9 2 0 1 0 1 2 4/5 0/0 1/1 2 0
D. Davis 28 7 2 4 0 1 1 3 2/7 0/1 3/4 1 1
Bench
M. Sheffield
B. Wills
J. Delaire
L. Kisunas
T. Stanback
R. Herenton
I. White
K. Pugh
S. Beskind
K. Fitzmorris
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Sheffield 18 7 0 1 1 0 2 0 2/6 1/4 2/2 0 0
B. Wills 19 4 1 1 1 1 3 0 2/3 0/0 0/0 0 1
J. Delaire 16 2 1 0 0 0 2 3 1/6 0/1 0/0 0 1
L. Kisunas 13 2 4 0 0 1 0 3 1/1 0/0 0/0 2 2
T. Stanback 6 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 0
R. Herenton 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
I. White 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
K. Pugh - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Beskind - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Fitzmorris - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 72 32 17 8 5 14 18 27/67 7/22 11/15 9 23
North Carolina
Starters
C. Johnson
L. Maye
K. Williams
G. Brooks
C. White
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Johnson 26 17 7 1 0 0 0 0 7/11 3/4 0/1 0 7
L. Maye 25 16 8 3 0 1 1 1 5/9 1/3 5/9 1 7
K. Williams 23 12 0 4 2 0 1 1 4/6 2/3 2/2 0 0
G. Brooks 16 12 8 1 0 1 1 3 5/8 0/0 2/2 2 6
C. White 21 9 1 4 1 0 3 2 2/8 0/0 5/6 0 1
Starters
C. Johnson
L. Maye
K. Williams
G. Brooks
C. White
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Johnson 26 17 7 1 0 0 0 0 7/11 3/4 0/1 0 7
L. Maye 25 16 8 3 0 1 1 1 5/9 1/3 5/9 1 7
K. Williams 23 12 0 4 2 0 1 1 4/6 2/3 2/2 0 0
G. Brooks 16 12 8 1 0 1 1 3 5/8 0/0 2/2 2 6
C. White 21 9 1 4 1 0 3 2 2/8 0/0 5/6 0 1
Bench
N. Little
L. Black
S. Manley
B. Robinson
K. Smith
S. Rush
S. Woods
B. Huffman
W. Miller
A. Platek
C. Ellis
R. McAdoo
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
N. Little 22 8 5 0 1 1 1 2 4/10 0/3 0/0 3 2
L. Black 14 8 2 1 2 0 1 0 4/4 0/0 0/0 1 1
S. Manley 14 4 5 0 0 1 0 5 2/7 0/0 0/0 2 3
B. Robinson 12 2 1 0 0 0 1 3 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 1
K. Smith 2 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 1
S. Rush 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
S. Woods 13 0 1 4 0 0 3 1 0/3 0/0 0/0 1 0
B. Huffman 2 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 1
W. Miller 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0 1
A. Platek 5 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
C. Ellis 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
R. McAdoo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 199 90 41 19 7 5 12 18 35/71 6/13 14/21 10 31
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores