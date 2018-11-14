Colorado State free throws hold off Montana State, 81-77
FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) J.D. Paige scored 23 points and Anthony Masinton-Bonner added three of his 14 from the free throw line in the final minute as Colorado State moved to 3-0 by holding on to beat Montana State 81-77 on Wednesday night.
Tyler Hall hit a 3 and Keljin Blevins converted a layup to get Montana State within two in the first half, and after Ladan Ricketts hit a 3 the Bobcats took a 49-44 lead five minutes into the second half.
Colorado State retook the lead with 1:23 left when Masinton-Bonner hit a 3 to make it 74-71 and the Rams hit seven of eight from the line in the final minute to make it hold up.
Nico Carvacho had 15 points and 13 rebounds for the Rams, who were 21 of 28 from the free throw line.
Hall finished with 30 points for Montana State (1-3), with Harald Frey adding another 17 points.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|32.0
|Min. Per Game
|32.0
|14.0
|Pts. Per Game
|14.0
|6.0
|Ast. Per Game
|6.0
|4.0
|Reb. Per Game
|4.0
|32.4
|Field Goal %
|53.8
|26.3
|Three Point %
|41.7
|77.8
|Free Throw %
|80.0
|Defensive rebound by Sam Neumann
|3.0
|Anthony Masinton-Bonner missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|3.0
|+ 1
|Anthony Masinton-Bonner made 1st of 2 free throws
|3.0
|Personal foul on Harald Frey
|3.0
|+ 2
|Harald Frey made driving layup
|3.0
|Defensive rebound by Devin Kirby
|10.0
|Adam Thistlewood missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|10.0
|Adam Thistlewood missed 1st of 2 free throws
|10.0
|Personal foul on Tyler Hall
|10.0
|+ 2
|Devin Kirby made layup, assist by Tyler Hall
|12.0
|+ 1
|Anthony Masinton-Bonner made 2nd of 2 free throws
|18.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|77
|81
|Field Goals
|27-58 (46.6%)
|27-62 (43.5%)
|3-Pointers
|14-35 (40.0%)
|6-30 (20.0%)
|Free Throws
|9-13 (69.2%)
|21-28 (75.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|35
|33
|Offensive
|9
|11
|Defensive
|26
|21
|Team
|0
|1
|Assists
|14
|9
|Steals
|3
|8
|Blocks
|1
|1
|Turnovers
|15
|7
|Fouls
|27
|16
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Montana State 1-3
|63.0 PPG
|37 RPG
|14.0 APG
|Colorado State 3-0
|96.0 PPG
|45 RPG
|21.0 APG
|
|46.6
|FG%
|43.5
|
|
|40.0
|3PT FG%
|20.0
|
|
|69.2
|FT%
|75.0
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Hall
|37
|30
|6
|2
|1
|0
|1
|5
|10/20
|7/16
|3/5
|0
|6
|H. Frey
|34
|17
|8
|7
|0
|0
|3
|5
|5/13
|3/8
|4/5
|3
|5
|K. Blevins
|31
|7
|5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|3/6
|0/1
|1/1
|1
|4
|D. Kirby
|25
|7
|8
|0
|1
|0
|3
|4
|3/3
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|7
|R. Daniels
|7
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Ricketts
|28
|12
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|3
|4/9
|4/7
|0/0
|2
|0
|S. Neumann
|17
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|1
|L. Nikkarinen
|13
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1/3
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|1
|U. Haruna
|8
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|Q. Guliford
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Quinlan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Schuecker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|77
|35
|14
|3
|1
|15
|27
|27/58
|14/35
|9/13
|9
|26
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Paige
|35
|23
|5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9/16
|1/7
|4/5
|0
|5
|N. Carvacho
|28
|15
|13
|0
|1
|1
|2
|4
|6/10
|0/0
|3/5
|4
|9
|A. Masinton-Bonner
|32
|14
|3
|1
|3
|0
|1
|4
|4/10
|1/5
|5/6
|3
|0
|L. Jenkins
|25
|12
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|4/8
|4/6
|0/0
|1
|0
|K. Moore
|35
|11
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|3
|2/9
|0/6
|7/7
|0
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Thistlewood
|27
|5
|4
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2/5
|0/3
|1/3
|1
|3
|L. Ryan
|12
|1
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|1/2
|2
|2
|R. Berwick
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/3
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|1
|K. Martin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. James
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Sabino II
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Tyson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Edwards
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Schoemann
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Bannec
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|81
|32
|9
|8
|1
|7
|16
|27/62
|6/30
|21/28
|11
|21
