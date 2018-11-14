MONST
COLOST

No Text

Colorado State free throws hold off Montana State, 81-77

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 14, 2018

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) J.D. Paige scored 23 points and Anthony Masinton-Bonner added three of his 14 from the free throw line in the final minute as Colorado State moved to 3-0 by holding on to beat Montana State 81-77 on Wednesday night.

Tyler Hall hit a 3 and Keljin Blevins converted a layup to get Montana State within two in the first half, and after Ladan Ricketts hit a 3 the Bobcats took a 49-44 lead five minutes into the second half.

Colorado State retook the lead with 1:23 left when Masinton-Bonner hit a 3 to make it 74-71 and the Rams hit seven of eight from the line in the final minute to make it hold up.

Nico Carvacho had 15 points and 13 rebounds for the Rams, who were 21 of 28 from the free throw line.

Hall finished with 30 points for Montana State (1-3), with Harald Frey adding another 17 points.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
H. Frey
J. Paige
32.0 Min. Per Game 32.0
14.0 Pts. Per Game 14.0
6.0 Ast. Per Game 6.0
4.0 Reb. Per Game 4.0
32.4 Field Goal % 53.8
26.3 Three Point % 41.7
77.8 Free Throw % 80.0
  Defensive rebound by Sam Neumann 3.0
  Anthony Masinton-Bonner missed 2nd of 2 free throws 3.0
+ 1 Anthony Masinton-Bonner made 1st of 2 free throws 3.0
  Personal foul on Harald Frey 3.0
+ 2 Harald Frey made driving layup 3.0
  Defensive rebound by Devin Kirby 10.0
  Adam Thistlewood missed 2nd of 2 free throws 10.0
  Adam Thistlewood missed 1st of 2 free throws 10.0
  Personal foul on Tyler Hall 10.0
+ 2 Devin Kirby made layup, assist by Tyler Hall 12.0
+ 1 Anthony Masinton-Bonner made 2nd of 2 free throws 18.0
Team Stats
Points 77 81
Field Goals 27-58 (46.6%) 27-62 (43.5%)
3-Pointers 14-35 (40.0%) 6-30 (20.0%)
Free Throws 9-13 (69.2%) 21-28 (75.0%)
Total Rebounds 35 33
Offensive 9 11
Defensive 26 21
Team 0 1
Assists 14 9
Steals 3 8
Blocks 1 1
Turnovers 15 7
Fouls 27 16
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
3
T. Hall G
30 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
22
J. Paige G
23 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Montana State 1-3 324577
home team logo Colorado State 3-0 344781
O/U 153, COLOST -12.5
Moby Arena Fort Collins, CO
O/U 153, COLOST -12.5
Moby Arena Fort Collins, CO
Team Stats
away team logo Montana State 1-3 63.0 PPG 37 RPG 14.0 APG
home team logo Colorado State 3-0 96.0 PPG 45 RPG 21.0 APG
Key Players
3
T. Hall G 12.3 PPG 3.0 RPG 2.3 APG 31.7 FG%
22
J. Paige G 14.0 PPG 4.0 RPG 6.0 APG 50.0 FG%
Top Scorers
3
T. Hall G 30 PTS 6 REB 2 AST
22
J. Paige G 23 PTS 5 REB 2 AST
46.6 FG% 43.5
40.0 3PT FG% 20.0
69.2 FT% 75.0
Montana State
Starters
T. Hall
H. Frey
K. Blevins
D. Kirby
R. Daniels
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Hall 37 30 6 2 1 0 1 5 10/20 7/16 3/5 0 6
H. Frey 34 17 8 7 0 0 3 5 5/13 3/8 4/5 3 5
K. Blevins 31 7 5 0 0 0 2 5 3/6 0/1 1/1 1 4
D. Kirby 25 7 8 0 1 0 3 4 3/3 0/0 1/2 1 7
R. Daniels 7 0 0 1 1 0 1 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
Starters
T. Hall
H. Frey
K. Blevins
D. Kirby
R. Daniels
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Hall 37 30 6 2 1 0 1 5 10/20 7/16 3/5 0 6
H. Frey 34 17 8 7 0 0 3 5 5/13 3/8 4/5 3 5
K. Blevins 31 7 5 0 0 0 2 5 3/6 0/1 1/1 1 4
D. Kirby 25 7 8 0 1 0 3 4 3/3 0/0 1/2 1 7
R. Daniels 7 0 0 1 1 0 1 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
Bench
L. Ricketts
S. Neumann
L. Nikkarinen
U. Haruna
Q. Guliford
Z. Quinlan
M. Schuecker
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
L. Ricketts 28 12 2 2 0 0 3 3 4/9 4/7 0/0 2 0
S. Neumann 17 2 3 0 0 0 1 1 1/3 0/0 0/0 2 1
L. Nikkarinen 13 2 1 2 0 0 1 2 1/3 0/2 0/0 0 1
U. Haruna 8 0 2 0 0 1 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2
Q. Guliford - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Quinlan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Schuecker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 77 35 14 3 1 15 27 27/58 14/35 9/13 9 26
Colorado State
Starters
J. Paige
N. Carvacho
A. Masinton-Bonner
L. Jenkins
K. Moore
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Paige 35 23 5 2 0 0 0 1 9/16 1/7 4/5 0 5
N. Carvacho 28 15 13 0 1 1 2 4 6/10 0/0 3/5 4 9
A. Masinton-Bonner 32 14 3 1 3 0 1 4 4/10 1/5 5/6 3 0
L. Jenkins 25 12 1 0 2 0 0 1 4/8 4/6 0/0 1 0
K. Moore 35 11 1 2 2 0 2 3 2/9 0/6 7/7 0 1
Starters
J. Paige
N. Carvacho
A. Masinton-Bonner
L. Jenkins
K. Moore
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Paige 35 23 5 2 0 0 0 1 9/16 1/7 4/5 0 5
N. Carvacho 28 15 13 0 1 1 2 4 6/10 0/0 3/5 4 9
A. Masinton-Bonner 32 14 3 1 3 0 1 4 4/10 1/5 5/6 3 0
L. Jenkins 25 12 1 0 2 0 0 1 4/8 4/6 0/0 1 0
K. Moore 35 11 1 2 2 0 2 3 2/9 0/6 7/7 0 1
Bench
A. Thistlewood
L. Ryan
R. Berwick
K. Martin
D. James
J. Sabino II
Z. Tyson
H. Edwards
J. Schoemann
S. Bannec
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Thistlewood 27 5 4 3 0 0 0 3 2/5 0/3 1/3 1 3
L. Ryan 12 1 4 1 0 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 1/2 2 2
R. Berwick 6 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0/3 0/2 0/0 0 1
K. Martin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. James - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Sabino II - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Tyson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Edwards - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Schoemann - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Bannec - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 81 32 9 8 1 7 16 27/62 6/30 21/28 11 21
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores