Brooks leads Houston in 79-68 win over cross-town rival Rice

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 14, 2018

HOUSTON (AP) Armoni Brooks scored 20 points, Corey Davis Jr. added 18 with six assists and Houston held off cross-town rival Rice 79-69 Wednesday night in the 81st meeting.

Nate Hinton and Galen Robinson Jr. scored 15 apiece for the Cougars (2-0), who scored 26 points off of fast breaks and shot 45 percent from the field. It was Brooks' second straight 20-point game.

Houston took a 7-6 lead on Brooks' jumper and stayed ahead the rest of the way. The Cougars led 40-29 at halftime and by as many as 18 points in the second half.

The Owls closed to 74-66 on Ako Adams' 3 with 57 seconds left, but Houston stopped the rally with five straight free throws.

Adams scored 19 points with five assists and Jack Williams added 11 points for the Owls (2-2).

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
+ 2 Quentin Millora-Brown made layup 14.0
  Offensive rebound by Quentin Millora-Brown 17.0
  Drew Peterson missed jump shot 19.0
+ 1 Corey Davis Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 30.0
+ 1 Corey Davis Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 30.0
  Personal foul on Drew Peterson 30.0
  Defensive rebound by Galen Robinson Jr. 33.0
  Ako Adams missed jump shot 35.0
  Defensive rebound by Robert Martin 44.0
  Galen Robinson Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws 44.0
+ 1 Galen Robinson Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 44.0
Team Stats
Points 68 79
Field Goals 25-54 (46.3%) 26-59 (44.1%)
3-Pointers 11-27 (40.7%) 9-20 (45.0%)
Free Throws 7-13 (53.8%) 18-25 (72.0%)
Total Rebounds 32 40
Offensive 7 12
Defensive 21 24
Team 4 4
Assists 13 15
Steals 2 8
Blocks 3 1
Turnovers 11 7
Fouls 21 18
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
3
A. Adams G
19 PTS, 2 REB, 5 AST
home team logo
3
A. Brooks G
20 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Rice 2-2 293968
home team logo Houston 2-0 403979
O/U 144.5, HOU -24
Health & PE Arena Houston, TX
Team Stats
away team logo Rice 2-2 76.3 PPG 37 RPG 11.7 APG
home team logo Houston 2-0 101.0 PPG 41 RPG 23.0 APG
Key Players
3
A. Adams G 15.0 PPG 4.0 RPG 2.7 APG 45.2 FG%
3
A. Brooks G 24.0 PPG 4.0 RPG 1.0 APG 69.2 FG%
Top Scorers
3
A. Adams G 19 PTS 2 REB 5 AST
3
A. Brooks G 20 PTS 5 REB 1 AST
46.3 FG% 44.1
40.7 3PT FG% 45.0
53.8 FT% 72.0
Rice
Starters
A. Adams
J. Williams
D. Peterson
J. Parrish
Q. Millora-Brown
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Adams 31 19 2 5 1 0 2 4 7/14 5/9 0/0 0 2
J. Williams 29 11 5 3 0 0 2 2 5/14 0/3 1/2 2 3
D. Peterson 20 10 5 0 0 0 4 1 3/6 2/4 2/2 1 4
J. Parrish 30 7 2 1 1 1 1 3 2/4 1/3 2/3 0 2
Q. Millora-Brown 18 4 5 2 0 1 0 4 2/3 0/0 0/1 3 2
Bench
R. Martin
C. Mullins
T. Murphy III
T. Harrison
P. Moore
D. Jones
O. Xu
A. Owen
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
R. Martin 32 8 6 2 0 0 0 1 3/6 1/3 1/2 1 5
C. Mullins 21 6 2 0 0 0 1 2 2/4 1/2 1/1 0 2
T. Murphy III 10 3 1 0 0 1 0 1 1/3 1/3 0/0 0 1
T. Harrison 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
P. Moore 9 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 0/0 0/0 0/2 0 0
D. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Xu - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Owen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 201 68 28 13 2 3 11 21 25/54 11/27 7/13 7 21
Houston
Starters
A. Brooks
C. Davis Jr.
G. Robinson Jr.
B. Brady
C. Alley Jr.
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Brooks 31 20 5 1 1 0 0 3 8/14 4/5 0/0 2 3
C. Davis Jr. 38 18 3 6 0 0 1 1 6/12 2/7 4/4 0 3
G. Robinson Jr. 36 15 3 6 2 0 1 1 4/8 2/4 5/7 0 3
B. Brady 16 8 5 0 2 0 0 5 2/4 0/0 4/6 3 2
C. Alley Jr. 30 3 7 1 1 0 1 2 1/6 1/4 0/0 1 6
Bench
N. Hinton
L. Goesling
C. Harris Jr.
B. Gresham
D. Jarreau
J. Gorham
F. White Jr.
C. Broodo
N. VanBeck
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
N. Hinton 23 15 2 0 1 0 1 2 5/9 0/0 5/6 0 2
L. Goesling 7 0 2 0 0 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2
C. Harris Jr. 5 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 0
B. Gresham 12 0 8 1 1 1 1 3 0/6 0/0 0/2 5 3
D. Jarreau - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Gorham - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. White Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Broodo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. VanBeck - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 198 79 36 15 8 1 7 18 26/59 9/20 18/25 12 24
