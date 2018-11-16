Iowa tops No. 13 Oregon 77-69
NEW YORK (AP) - Jordan Bohannon scored 16 points to lead Iowa to a 77-69 upset of No. 13 Oregon in the second semifinal of the 2K Classic on Thursday night.
Luka Garza added 12, and Ryan Kriener finished with 11.
The Hawkeyes (3-0) will play UConn in the championship game tomorrow, while Oregon (2-1) will meet No. 15 Syracuse in the consolation game. Connecticut upset Syracuse, 83-76, in the first game.
Iowa led throughout. The Hawkeyes jumped out to an 8-0 lead in the first 2:36, and enjoyed a 39-28 advantage at halftime. The lead grew to 13, 52-39, on Kriener's dunk with 12:19 left in the second half.
Oregon closed with seven, 76-69, in the final 23.6 seconds, but that was as close as the Ducks would come.
Ehab Amin led all players with 25 points. Bol Bol chipped in with 14, and Victor Bailey Jr. had 12.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|30.5
|Min. Per Game
|30.5
|12.5
|Pts. Per Game
|12.5
|3.0
|Ast. Per Game
|3.0
|4.0
|Reb. Per Game
|4.0
|45.8
|Field Goal %
|37.5
|14.3
|Three Point %
|29.4
|82.4
|Free Throw %
|85.7
|Defensive rebound by Tyler Cook
|16.0
|Paul White missed 3-pt. jump shot
|18.0
|+ 1
|Jordan Bohannon made 2nd of 2 free throws
|23.0
|Jordan Bohannon missed 1st of 2 free throws
|23.0
|Personal foul on Payton Pritchard
|23.0
|+ 3
|Ehab Amin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Abu Kigab
|29.0
|+ 1
|Jordan Bohannon made 2nd of 2 free throws
|36.0
|+ 1
|Jordan Bohannon made 1st of 2 free throws
|36.0
|Personal foul on Victor Bailey Jr.
|36.0
|+ 2
|Victor Bailey Jr. made reverse layup
|39.0
|+ 1
|Nicholas Baer made 2nd of 2 free throws
|49.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|69
|77
|Field Goals
|23-62 (37.1%)
|19-53 (35.8%)
|3-Pointers
|6-18 (33.3%)
|10-28 (35.7%)
|Free Throws
|17-24 (70.8%)
|29-33 (87.9%)
|Total Rebounds
|33
|46
|Offensive
|8
|10
|Defensive
|21
|31
|Team
|4
|5
|Assists
|10
|8
|Steals
|7
|6
|Blocks
|6
|3
|Turnovers
|8
|14
|Fouls
|24
|20
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
4
|E. Amin G
|8.5 PPG
|4.5 RPG
|1.5 APG
|37.5 FG%
|
3
|J. Bohannon G
|12.5 PPG
|4.0 RPG
|3.0 APG
|42.9 FG%
|Top Scorers
|E. Amin G
|25 PTS
|1 REB
|0 AST
|J. Bohannon G
|16 PTS
|4 REB
|3 AST
|
|37.1
|FG%
|35.8
|
|
|33.3
|3PT FG%
|35.7
|
|
|70.8
|FT%
|87.9
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Amin
|30
|25
|1
|0
|3
|0
|3
|4
|7/16
|5/8
|6/7
|1
|0
|B. Bol
|25
|14
|5
|1
|1
|4
|0
|1
|5/10
|0/1
|4/6
|1
|4
|P. White
|36
|7
|7
|1
|1
|2
|0
|3
|3/13
|0/4
|1/2
|1
|6
|P. Pritchard
|33
|5
|6
|3
|1
|0
|2
|4
|1/9
|0/4
|3/6
|1
|5
|K. Wooten
|14
|2
|6
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|4
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Amin
|30
|25
|1
|0
|3
|0
|3
|4
|7/16
|5/8
|6/7
|1
|0
|B. Bol
|25
|14
|5
|1
|1
|4
|0
|1
|5/10
|0/1
|4/6
|1
|4
|P. White
|36
|7
|7
|1
|1
|2
|0
|3
|3/13
|0/4
|1/2
|1
|6
|P. Pritchard
|33
|5
|6
|3
|1
|0
|2
|4
|1/9
|0/4
|3/6
|1
|5
|K. Wooten
|14
|2
|6
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|4
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|V. Bailey Jr.
|20
|12
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|4/8
|1/1
|3/3
|1
|1
|A. Kigab
|20
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|F. Okoro
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|W. Richardson
|15
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|W. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Osborn
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. King
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Norris
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|69
|29
|10
|7
|6
|8
|24
|23/62
|6/18
|17/24
|8
|21
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Bohannon
|34
|16
|4
|3
|2
|0
|3
|1
|3/10
|1/6
|9/10
|1
|3
|L. Garza
|20
|12
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|3/5
|2/2
|4/4
|0
|4
|T. Cook
|28
|9
|11
|0
|1
|0
|3
|3
|3/8
|0/0
|3/4
|2
|9
|I. Moss
|18
|8
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2/4
|2/4
|2/2
|1
|3
|J. Wieskamp
|21
|4
|5
|2
|1
|0
|3
|2
|1/6
|1/4
|1/2
|1
|4
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Bohannon
|34
|16
|4
|3
|2
|0
|3
|1
|3/10
|1/6
|9/10
|1
|3
|L. Garza
|20
|12
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|3/5
|2/2
|4/4
|0
|4
|T. Cook
|28
|9
|11
|0
|1
|0
|3
|3
|3/8
|0/0
|3/4
|2
|9
|I. Moss
|18
|8
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2/4
|2/4
|2/2
|1
|3
|J. Wieskamp
|21
|4
|5
|2
|1
|0
|3
|2
|1/6
|1/4
|1/2
|1
|4
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Kriener
|18
|11
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4/8
|1/3
|2/2
|0
|3
|N. Baer
|21
|7
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|1/5
|1/5
|4/4
|2
|1
|C. McCaffery
|17
|7
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|4
|1/4
|1/2
|4/4
|0
|1
|M. Dailey
|15
|3
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1/3
|1/2
|0/1
|0
|3
|R. Till
|8
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|0
|C. Pemsl
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Ash
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Nunge
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Fredrick
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Baer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Hobbs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|77
|41
|8
|6
|3
|14
|20
|19/53
|10/28
|29/33
|10
|31
-
STJOES
WAKE89
69
Final
-
BALLST
16VATECH64
73
Final
-
BOYCE
PRESBY49
102
Final
-
UCF
CSFULL68
52
Final
-
BAMA
NEAST52
68
Final
-
VALPO
WKY71
83
Final
-
23PURDUE
APPST92
70
Final
-
CSBAK
CMICH55
67
Final
-
HARTFD
QUINN68
54
Final
-
CARK
PITT71
97
Final
-
CARVER
TNST57
92
Final
-
USM
TROY81
66
Final
-
MLLGN
ELON71
98
Final
-
KWESL
EVAN72
92
Final
-
NGREEN
FURMAN67
107
Final
-
NCCU
BGREEN60
75
Final
-
FCC
BCU47
97
Final
-
15CUSE
UCONN76
83
Final
-
DEL
CORN73
56
Final
-
OHIOST
CREIGH69
60
Final
-
WICHST
DAVID53
57
Final
-
BELMONT
LPSCMB87
83
Final
-
MNMTH
WVU53
71
Final
-
WMMARY
ILLCHI95
100
Final/OT
-
MVSU
UTAH63
98
Final
-
SJST
WEBER77
85
Final
-
PSU
DEPAUL70
72
Final/OT
-
ABIL
DENVER67
61
Final
-
UOP
IDST83
76
Final
-
ORAL
BYU65
85
Final
-
FRESNO
21TCU69
77
Final
-
13OREG
IOWA69
77
Final
-
SDCC
USD47
95
Final
-
UCIRV
SNCLRA61
49
Final
-
TEXAM
3GONZAG71
94
Final
-
LINPA
MORGAN0
0
PPD
-
DTROIT
CAL0
0
PPD