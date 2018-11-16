OREG
IOWA

No Text

Iowa tops No. 13 Oregon 77-69

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 16, 2018

NEW YORK (AP) - Jordan Bohannon scored 16 points to lead Iowa to a 77-69 upset of No. 13 Oregon in the second semifinal of the 2K Classic on Thursday night.

Luka Garza added 12, and Ryan Kriener finished with 11.

The Hawkeyes (3-0) will play UConn in the championship game tomorrow, while Oregon (2-1) will meet No. 15 Syracuse in the consolation game. Connecticut upset Syracuse, 83-76, in the first game.

Iowa led throughout. The Hawkeyes jumped out to an 8-0 lead in the first 2:36, and enjoyed a 39-28 advantage at halftime. The lead grew to 13, 52-39, on Kriener's dunk with 12:19 left in the second half.

Oregon closed with seven, 76-69, in the final 23.6 seconds, but that was as close as the Ducks would come.

Ehab Amin led all players with 25 points. Bol Bol chipped in with 14, and Victor Bailey Jr. had 12.

Key Players
P. Pritchard
3 G
J. Bohannon
3 G
30.5 Min. Per Game 30.5
12.5 Pts. Per Game 12.5
3.0 Ast. Per Game 3.0
4.0 Reb. Per Game 4.0
45.8 Field Goal % 37.5
14.3 Three Point % 29.4
82.4 Free Throw % 85.7
  Defensive rebound by Tyler Cook 16.0
  Paul White missed 3-pt. jump shot 18.0
+ 1 Jordan Bohannon made 2nd of 2 free throws 23.0
  Jordan Bohannon missed 1st of 2 free throws 23.0
  Personal foul on Payton Pritchard 23.0
+ 3 Ehab Amin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Abu Kigab 29.0
+ 1 Jordan Bohannon made 2nd of 2 free throws 36.0
+ 1 Jordan Bohannon made 1st of 2 free throws 36.0
  Personal foul on Victor Bailey Jr. 36.0
+ 2 Victor Bailey Jr. made reverse layup 39.0
+ 1 Nicholas Baer made 2nd of 2 free throws 49.0
Team Stats
Points 69 77
Field Goals 23-62 (37.1%) 19-53 (35.8%)
3-Pointers 6-18 (33.3%) 10-28 (35.7%)
Free Throws 17-24 (70.8%) 29-33 (87.9%)
Total Rebounds 33 46
Offensive 8 10
Defensive 21 31
Team 4 5
Assists 10 8
Steals 7 6
Blocks 6 3
Turnovers 8 14
Fouls 24 20
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
4
E. Amin G
25 PTS, 1 REB
home team logo
3
J. Bohannon G
16 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo 13 Oregon 2-1 284169
home team logo Iowa 3-0 393877
O/U 148.5, IOWA +4
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Team Stats
away team logo 13 Oregon 2-1 82.5 PPG 45.5 RPG 15.0 APG
home team logo Iowa 3-0 85.0 PPG 41 RPG 15.5 APG
Key Players
4
E. Amin G 8.5 PPG 4.5 RPG 1.5 APG 37.5 FG%
3
J. Bohannon G 12.5 PPG 4.0 RPG 3.0 APG 42.9 FG%
Top Scorers
4
E. Amin G 25 PTS 1 REB 0 AST
3
J. Bohannon G 16 PTS 4 REB 3 AST
37.1 FG% 35.8
33.3 3PT FG% 35.7
70.8 FT% 87.9
Oregon
Starters
E. Amin
B. Bol
P. White
P. Pritchard
K. Wooten
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
E. Amin 30 25 1 0 3 0 3 4 7/16 5/8 6/7 1 0
B. Bol 25 14 5 1 1 4 0 1 5/10 0/1 4/6 1 4
P. White 36 7 7 1 1 2 0 3 3/13 0/4 1/2 1 6
P. Pritchard 33 5 6 3 1 0 2 4 1/9 0/4 3/6 1 5
K. Wooten 14 2 6 0 0 0 1 1 1/3 0/0 0/0 2 4
Bench
V. Bailey Jr.
A. Kigab
F. Okoro
W. Richardson
W. Johnson
L. Osborn
L. King
M. Norris
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
V. Bailey Jr. 20 12 2 1 0 0 0 5 4/8 1/1 3/3 1 1
A. Kigab 20 4 1 2 0 0 0 2 2/2 0/0 0/0 1 0
F. Okoro 7 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
W. Richardson 15 0 1 2 1 0 2 2 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 1
W. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Osborn - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. King - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Norris - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 69 29 10 7 6 8 24 23/62 6/18 17/24 8 21
Iowa
Starters
J. Bohannon
L. Garza
T. Cook
I. Moss
J. Wieskamp
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Bohannon 34 16 4 3 2 0 3 1 3/10 1/6 9/10 1 3
L. Garza 20 12 4 0 0 0 2 4 3/5 2/2 4/4 0 4
T. Cook 28 9 11 0 1 0 3 3 3/8 0/0 3/4 2 9
I. Moss 18 8 4 1 0 0 1 1 2/4 2/4 2/2 1 3
J. Wieskamp 21 4 5 2 1 0 3 2 1/6 1/4 1/2 1 4
Bench
R. Kriener
N. Baer
C. McCaffery
M. Dailey
R. Till
C. Pemsl
A. Ash
J. Nunge
C. Fredrick
M. Baer
N. Hobbs
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
R. Kriener 18 11 3 0 0 1 0 0 4/8 1/3 2/2 0 3
N. Baer 21 7 3 1 1 0 1 3 1/5 1/5 4/4 2 1
C. McCaffery 17 7 1 1 0 1 1 4 1/4 1/2 4/4 0 1
M. Dailey 15 3 3 0 1 1 0 1 1/3 1/2 0/1 0 3
R. Till 8 0 3 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 3 0
C. Pemsl - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Ash - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Nunge - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Fredrick - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Baer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Hobbs - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 77 41 8 6 3 14 20 19/53 10/28 29/33 10 31
NCAA BB Scores