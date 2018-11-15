Edwards, No. 23 Purdue top Appalachian St 92-70
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) - Carsen Edwards had 25 points, 17 in the first half, as No. 23 Purdue powered past Appalachian State 92-70 at the Charleston Classic on Thursday.
The Boilermakers improved to 3-0. They will face the winner of the final opening-round game here, either Wichita State or Davidson, on Friday for a spot in the tournament finals.
Purdue took a 46-32 lead by halftime and gradually grew the lead to 26 down the stretch.
Ryan Cline added 21 points for Purdue. Edwards and Cline each hit four of their team's 13 3-pointers.
Justin Forrest had 14 points to lead Appalachian State (1-2). The Mountaineers will take on the Wichita State-Davidson loser Friday.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|36.0
|Min. Per Game
|36.0
|22.0
|Pts. Per Game
|22.0
|1.0
|Ast. Per Game
|1.0
|13.0
|Reb. Per Game
|13.0
|45.7
|Field Goal %
|52.6
|34.8
|Three Point %
|0.0
|100.0
|Free Throw %
|44.4
|+ 3
|Kevin Kerley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Hunter Seacat
|29.0
|+ 3
|Tommy Luce made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric Hunter Jr.
|42.0
|+ 3
|Bennett Holley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trey Ford
|1:10
|Offensive rebound by Bennett Holley
|1:16
|Nick Hough missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:18
|Offensive rebound by App. State
|1:21
|Hunter Seacat missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:21
|Hunter Seacat missed 1st of 2 free throws
|1:21
|Flagrant foul on Trevion Williams
|1:21
|Offensive rebound by App. State
|1:22
|Joseph Battle missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:23
|Team Stats
|Points
|92
|70
|Field Goals
|36-66 (54.5%)
|23-56 (41.1%)
|3-Pointers
|13-31 (41.9%)
|8-28 (28.6%)
|Free Throws
|7-10 (70.0%)
|16-24 (66.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|36
|32
|Offensive
|10
|6
|Defensive
|24
|20
|Team
|2
|6
|Assists
|16
|12
|Steals
|8
|4
|Blocks
|5
|2
|Turnovers
|12
|14
|Fouls
|19
|12
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|23 Purdue 3-0
|87.0 PPG
|43.5 RPG
|17.0 APG
|App. State 1-2
|99.0 PPG
|41.5 RPG
|14.5 APG
|Key Players
|
3
|C. Edwards G
|26.5 PPG
|2.5 RPG
|3.5 APG
|46.2 FG%
|
1
|J. Forrest G
|18.5 PPG
|3.0 RPG
|2.5 APG
|53.8 FG%
|Top Scorers
|C. Edwards G
|25 PTS
|3 REB
|3 AST
|J. Forrest G
|14 PTS
|4 REB
|1 AST
|
|54.5
|FG%
|41.1
|
|
|41.9
|3PT FG%
|28.6
|
|
|70.0
|FT%
|66.7
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Edwards
|28
|25
|3
|3
|1
|0
|2
|1
|9/16
|4/10
|3/3
|0
|3
|R. Cline
|29
|21
|2
|3
|2
|0
|2
|0
|8/13
|4/8
|1/1
|1
|1
|N. Eastern
|21
|10
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|5/8
|0/1
|0/2
|0
|4
|M. Haarms
|20
|10
|5
|1
|0
|4
|3
|1
|5/6
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|3
|G. Eifert
|22
|3
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1/2
|0/1
|1/2
|1
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Stefanovic
|17
|6
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2/5
|2/4
|0/0
|0
|1
|A. Wheeler
|16
|6
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2/4
|2/3
|0/0
|1
|4
|E. Boudreaux
|15
|4
|8
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2/4
|0/1
|0/0
|5
|3
|T. Luce
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|E. Hunter Jr.
|23
|2
|2
|4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0/3
|0/1
|2/2
|0
|2
|T. Williams
|5
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1/4
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|K. King
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|E. Dowuona
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|92
|34
|16
|8
|5
|12
|19
|36/66
|13/31
|7/10
|10
|24
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Forrest
|27
|14
|4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2/8
|2/6
|8/8
|0
|4
|R. Shabazz
|24
|9
|4
|5
|1
|0
|6
|1
|4/9
|0/3
|1/3
|2
|2
|T. Johnson
|19
|6
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|2/4
|0/1
|2/2
|0
|1
|I. Johnson
|29
|2
|7
|2
|0
|1
|2
|2
|1/6
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|7
|H. Seacat
|14
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/4
|1
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Battle
|16
|11
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|4/6
|0/0
|3/5
|1
|1
|A. Delph
|17
|10
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4/6
|2/4
|0/0
|0
|2
|B. Gylfason
|15
|6
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2/4
|2/3
|0/0
|0
|0
|O. Williams
|22
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2/7
|0/4
|1/2
|0
|0
|B. Holley
|8
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|2
|K. Kerley
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|T. Ford
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Wilson
|6
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|N. Hough
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|M. Bibby
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Lewis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|70
|26
|12
|4
|2
|14
|12
|23/56
|8/28
|16/24
|6
|20
