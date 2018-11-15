PURDUE
APPST

No Text

Edwards, No. 23 Purdue top Appalachian St 92-70

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 15, 2018

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) - Carsen Edwards had 25 points, 17 in the first half, as No. 23 Purdue powered past Appalachian State 92-70 at the Charleston Classic on Thursday.

The Boilermakers improved to 3-0. They will face the winner of the final opening-round game here, either Wichita State or Davidson, on Friday for a spot in the tournament finals.

Purdue took a 46-32 lead by halftime and gradually grew the lead to 26 down the stretch.

Ryan Cline added 21 points for Purdue. Edwards and Cline each hit four of their team's 13 3-pointers.

Justin Forrest had 14 points to lead Appalachian State (1-2). The Mountaineers will take on the Wichita State-Davidson loser Friday.

Key Players
R. Cline
14 G
I. Johnson
0 F
36.0 Min. Per Game 36.0
22.0 Pts. Per Game 22.0
1.0 Ast. Per Game 1.0
13.0 Reb. Per Game 13.0
45.7 Field Goal % 52.6
34.8 Three Point % 0.0
100.0 Free Throw % 44.4
+ 3 Kevin Kerley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Hunter Seacat 29.0
+ 3 Tommy Luce made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric Hunter Jr. 42.0
+ 3 Bennett Holley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trey Ford 1:10
  Offensive rebound by Bennett Holley 1:16
  Nick Hough missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:18
  Offensive rebound by App. State 1:21
  Hunter Seacat missed 2nd of 2 free throws 1:21
  Hunter Seacat missed 1st of 2 free throws 1:21
  Flagrant foul on Trevion Williams 1:21
  Offensive rebound by App. State 1:22
  Joseph Battle missed 2nd of 2 free throws 1:23
Team Stats
Points 92 70
Field Goals 36-66 (54.5%) 23-56 (41.1%)
3-Pointers 13-31 (41.9%) 8-28 (28.6%)
Free Throws 7-10 (70.0%) 16-24 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 36 32
Offensive 10 6
Defensive 24 20
Team 2 6
Assists 16 12
Steals 8 4
Blocks 5 2
Turnovers 12 14
Fouls 19 12
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
3
C. Edwards G
25 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
1
J. Forrest G
14 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo 23 Purdue 3-0 464692
home team logo App. State 1-2 323870
O/U 152.5, APPST +13.5
TD Arena Charleston, SC
O/U 152.5, APPST +13.5
TD Arena Charleston, SC
Team Stats
away team logo 23 Purdue 3-0 87.0 PPG 43.5 RPG 17.0 APG
home team logo App. State 1-2 99.0 PPG 41.5 RPG 14.5 APG
Key Players
3
C. Edwards G 26.5 PPG 2.5 RPG 3.5 APG 46.2 FG%
1
J. Forrest G 18.5 PPG 3.0 RPG 2.5 APG 53.8 FG%
Top Scorers
3
C. Edwards G 25 PTS 3 REB 3 AST
1
J. Forrest G 14 PTS 4 REB 1 AST
54.5 FG% 41.1
41.9 3PT FG% 28.6
70.0 FT% 66.7
Purdue
Starters
C. Edwards
R. Cline
N. Eastern
M. Haarms
G. Eifert
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Edwards 28 25 3 3 1 0 2 1 9/16 4/10 3/3 0 3
R. Cline 29 21 2 3 2 0 2 0 8/13 4/8 1/1 1 1
N. Eastern 21 10 4 1 1 0 2 2 5/8 0/1 0/2 0 4
M. Haarms 20 10 5 1 0 4 3 1 5/6 0/1 0/0 2 3
G. Eifert 22 3 3 2 1 0 0 1 1/2 0/1 1/2 1 2
Bench
S. Stefanovic
A. Wheeler
E. Boudreaux
T. Luce
E. Hunter Jr.
T. Williams
K. King
E. Dowuona
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
S. Stefanovic 17 6 1 2 1 0 1 2 2/5 2/4 0/0 0 1
A. Wheeler 16 6 5 0 1 1 0 3 2/4 2/3 0/0 1 4
E. Boudreaux 15 4 8 0 0 0 1 3 2/4 0/1 0/0 5 3
T. Luce 2 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 0
E. Hunter Jr. 23 2 2 4 1 0 1 3 0/3 0/1 2/2 0 2
T. Williams 5 2 1 0 0 0 0 2 1/4 0/0 0/0 0 1
K. King 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
E. Dowuona - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 92 34 16 8 5 12 19 36/66 13/31 7/10 10 24
App. State
Starters
J. Forrest
R. Shabazz
T. Johnson
I. Johnson
H. Seacat
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Forrest 27 14 4 1 0 0 2 2 2/8 2/6 8/8 0 4
R. Shabazz 24 9 4 5 1 0 6 1 4/9 0/3 1/3 2 2
T. Johnson 19 6 1 0 0 1 1 2 2/4 0/1 2/2 0 1
I. Johnson 29 2 7 2 0 1 2 2 1/6 0/3 0/0 0 7
H. Seacat 14 1 1 2 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 1/4 1 0
Bench
J. Battle
A. Delph
B. Gylfason
O. Williams
B. Holley
K. Kerley
T. Ford
J. Wilson
N. Hough
M. Bibby
J. Lewis
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Battle 16 11 2 0 1 0 2 0 4/6 0/0 3/5 1 1
A. Delph 17 10 2 1 0 0 0 3 4/6 2/4 0/0 0 2
B. Gylfason 15 6 0 0 1 0 0 1 2/4 2/3 0/0 0 0
O. Williams 22 5 0 0 1 0 1 0 2/7 0/4 1/2 0 0
B. Holley 8 3 3 0 0 0 0 1 1/2 1/2 0/0 1 2
K. Kerley 1 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 0
T. Ford 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Wilson 6 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 1 1
N. Hough 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
M. Bibby - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Lewis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 70 26 12 4 2 14 12 23/56 8/28 16/24 6 20
