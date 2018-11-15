VALPO
Western Kentucky beats Valparaiso 83-71

  • Nov 15, 2018

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) - Jared Savage scored a career-high 25 points, including five 3-pointers, and Taveion Hollingsworth had 23 points and nine rebounds to help Western Kentucky beat Valparaiso 83-71 on Thursday night to advance to the semifinals of the Myrtle Beach Invitational.

The Hilltoppers (2-1) will play Monmouth or West Virginia on Friday for a place in the championship game.

Savage scored 11 points, including three 3-pointers, during a tie-breaking 13-4 run and, after Valpo's Deion Lavender hit two free throws, Hollingsworth made a 3 and then converted a 3-point play to give WKU a 44-31 lead late in the first half. Lavender's 3 capped a 10-2 spurt that pulled the Crusaders within 58-55 but the Hilltoppers scored 13 of the next 17 points to push their lead back into double figures and Valparaiso trailed by at least seven the rest of the way.

Markus Golder had 15 points, on 5-of-7 shooting, and eight rebounds for Valpo (1-1). The rest of the Crusaders made just 19 of 54 (35 percent) from the field.

Western Kentucky shot 51 percent overall, including 9 of 17 from 3-point range.

Team Stats
Points 71 83
Field Goals 24-61 (39.3%) 27-53 (50.9%)
3-Pointers 9-31 (29.0%) 9-17 (52.9%)
Free Throws 14-18 (77.8%) 20-33 (60.6%)
Total Rebounds 31 41
Offensive 11 13
Defensive 15 24
Team 5 4
Assists 15 13
Steals 5 8
Blocks 0 4
Turnovers 11 13
Fouls 24 19
Technicals 0 0
Team Stats
away team logo Valparaiso 1-1 121.0 PPG 48 RPG 23.0 APG
home team logo W. Kentucky 2-1 70.5 PPG 43 RPG 15.0 APG
Valparaiso
Starters
R. Fazekas
B. Evelyn
J. Freeman-Liberty
D. Lavender
D. Smits
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
R. Fazekas 29 14 4 1 1 0 0 3 5/14 2/10 2/3 0 4
B. Evelyn 29 11 4 4 0 0 3 3 4/15 3/8 0/0 2 2
J. Freeman-Liberty 23 10 1 2 2 0 2 4 4/9 2/6 0/0 0 1
D. Lavender 31 8 2 7 1 0 4 1 1/3 1/1 5/6 0 2
D. Smits 8 4 2 0 0 0 0 5 2/5 0/0 0/0 1 1
Bench
M. Golder
M. McMillan
J. Kiser
D. Sackey
N. Robinson
E. Gordon
M. Bradford
J. Sorolla
L. Stalling
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Golder 31 15 8 1 1 0 0 1 5/7 0/2 5/6 5 3
M. McMillan 26 7 3 0 0 0 0 4 2/5 1/2 2/2 2 1
J. Kiser 15 2 2 0 0 0 1 3 1/1 0/0 0/1 1 1
D. Sackey 8 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 0
N. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Gordon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Bradford - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Sorolla - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Stalling - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 71 26 15 5 0 11 24 24/61 9/31 14/18 11 15
W. Kentucky
Starters
J. Savage
T. Hollingsworth
D. Murray
J. Anderson
C. Bassey
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Savage 37 25 3 2 1 0 0 2 6/11 5/9 8/10 2 1
T. Hollingsworth 37 23 9 2 3 0 1 2 9/16 3/5 2/5 2 7
D. Murray 26 11 5 3 1 0 2 1 3/8 0/0 5/5 4 1
J. Anderson 31 9 7 3 3 1 3 2 4/8 1/1 0/2 2 5
C. Bassey 26 8 6 1 0 3 4 3 2/4 0/0 4/8 2 4
Bench
T. Smith
M. Nelson
D. Banton
J. Ohmer
M. Horton
L. Bearden
C. Williams
M. Diagne
P. Murphy
J. Gambrell
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Smith 12 4 2 0 0 0 2 4 2/3 0/0 0/0 0 2
M. Nelson 14 2 4 1 0 0 0 3 1/1 0/0 0/1 1 3
D. Banton 10 1 1 0 0 0 1 2 0/0 0/0 1/2 0 1
J. Ohmer 7 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 0
M. Horton 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
L. Bearden - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Diagne - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Murphy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Gambrell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 202 83 37 13 8 4 13 19 27/53 9/17 20/33 13 24
