Davidson's late rally tops Wichita State 57-53
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) - Jon Axel Gudmundsson scored 33 points including Davidson's final 12 to lift the Wildcats to a 57-53 victory over Wichita State on cap the opening round of the Charleston Classic on Thursday night.
Gudmundsson tied the game at 50-all on a three-point play with 2:34 to go. He put Davidson up for good on a 3-pointer with 51.2 seconds left.
Wichita State (1-2) could not recover.
Davidson (3-0) will take on No. 23 Purdue in Friday's semifinals. The Shockers play Appalachian State.
Markis McDuffie had 18 points to lead the Shockers, who held a 10-point lead early in the second half.
The loss spoiled the return to the College of Charleston campus of Wichita State coach Gregg Marshall. Marshall was a former assistant who accepted the Cougars head coaching job in 2007 before returning to his old job at Winthrop a day later.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|36.5
|Min. Per Game
|36.5
|20.0
|Pts. Per Game
|20.0
|5.0
|Ast. Per Game
|5.0
|7.5
|Reb. Per Game
|7.5
|34.1
|Field Goal %
|52.3
|28.6
|Three Point %
|56.3
|60.0
|Free Throw %
|78.3
|Defensive rebound by Luke Frampton
|1.0
|Ricky Torres missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1.0
|+ 1
|Jon Axel Gudmundsson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|3.0
|+ 1
|Jon Axel Gudmundsson made 1st of 2 free throws
|3.0
|Personal foul on Erik Stevenson
|3.0
|+ 3
|Samajae Haynes-Jones made 3-pt. jump shot
|5.0
|+ 1
|Jon Axel Gudmundsson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|12.0
|+ 1
|Jon Axel Gudmundsson made 1st of 2 free throws
|12.0
|Personal foul on Samajae Haynes-Jones
|12.0
|Defensive rebound by KiShawn Pritchett
|28.0
|Jaime Echenique missed jump shot
|30.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|53
|57
|Field Goals
|20-65 (30.8%)
|19-52 (36.5%)
|3-Pointers
|8-30 (26.7%)
|7-26 (26.9%)
|Free Throws
|5-8 (62.5%)
|12-14 (85.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|44
|35
|Offensive
|12
|3
|Defensive
|29
|29
|Team
|3
|3
|Assists
|11
|9
|Steals
|6
|4
|Blocks
|2
|4
|Turnovers
|12
|11
|Fouls
|19
|12
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Wichita State 1-2
|70.5 PPG
|37 RPG
|15.5 APG
|Davidson 3-0
|81.0 PPG
|46.5 RPG
|17.0 APG
|Key Players
|
1
|M. McDuffie F
|20.0 PPG
|2.5 RPG
|0.0 APG
|50.0 FG%
|
3
|J. Gudmundsson G
|20.0 PPG
|7.5 RPG
|5.0 APG
|46.7 FG%
|Top Scorers
|M. McDuffie F
|18 PTS
|6 REB
|0 AST
|J. Gudmundsson G
|33 PTS
|8 REB
|3 AST
|
|30.8
|FG%
|36.5
|
|
|26.7
|3PT FG%
|26.9
|
|
|62.5
|FT%
|85.7
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. McDuffie
|38
|18
|6
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|7/19
|3/6
|1/2
|2
|4
|S. Haynes-Jones
|36
|15
|3
|5
|1
|0
|4
|4
|6/14
|3/9
|0/0
|1
|2
|D. Dennis
|13
|5
|7
|2
|0
|0
|2
|4
|2/5
|1/2
|0/0
|3
|4
|J. Echenique
|15
|4
|6
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|1/3
|0/0
|2/4
|2
|4
|J. Burton
|27
|0
|5
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0/4
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|3
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. McDuffie
|38
|18
|6
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|7/19
|3/6
|1/2
|2
|4
|S. Haynes-Jones
|36
|15
|3
|5
|1
|0
|4
|4
|6/14
|3/9
|0/0
|1
|2
|D. Dennis
|13
|5
|7
|2
|0
|0
|2
|4
|2/5
|1/2
|0/0
|3
|4
|J. Echenique
|15
|4
|6
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|1/3
|0/0
|2/4
|2
|4
|J. Burton
|27
|0
|5
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0/4
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|3
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Stevenson
|32
|7
|8
|2
|3
|1
|2
|3
|2/14
|1/10
|2/2
|1
|7
|M. Udeze
|20
|2
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|R. Torres
|15
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/4
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|0
|A. Midtgaard
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|T. Allen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Brown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Bush
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Herrs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Poor Bear-Chandler
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Busse
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Farrakhan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Moore
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|53
|41
|11
|6
|2
|12
|19
|20/65
|8/30
|5/8
|12
|29
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Gudmundsson
|37
|33
|8
|3
|1
|0
|4
|2
|9/14
|3/4
|12/13
|0
|8
|K. Pritchett
|34
|10
|8
|3
|2
|0
|2
|2
|4/9
|2/6
|0/0
|0
|8
|L. Frampton
|34
|6
|4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|2/7
|2/7
|0/1
|1
|3
|K. Grady
|37
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1/11
|0/5
|0/0
|0
|3
|L. Brajkovic
|27
|2
|6
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1/6
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|5
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Gudmundsson
|37
|33
|8
|3
|1
|0
|4
|2
|9/14
|3/4
|12/13
|0
|8
|K. Pritchett
|34
|10
|8
|3
|2
|0
|2
|2
|4/9
|2/6
|0/0
|0
|8
|L. Frampton
|34
|6
|4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|2/7
|2/7
|0/1
|1
|3
|K. Grady
|37
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1/11
|0/5
|0/0
|0
|3
|L. Brajkovic
|27
|2
|6
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1/6
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|5
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Ekwu
|7
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|C. Collins
|13
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|D. Kovacevic
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|1
|D. Czerapowicz
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|C. Freundlich
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Wynter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Casey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Boachie-Yiadom
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|57
|32
|9
|4
|4
|11
|12
|19/52
|7/26
|12/14
|3
|29
-
STJOES
WAKE89
69
Final
-
BALLST
16VATECH64
73
Final
-
BOYCE
PRESBY49
102
Final
-
UCF
CSFULL68
52
Final
-
BAMA
NEAST52
68
Final
-
VALPO
WKY71
83
Final
-
23PURDUE
APPST92
70
Final
-
CSBAK
CMICH55
67
Final
-
HARTFD
QUINN68
54
Final
-
CARK
PITT71
97
Final
-
CARVER
TNST57
92
Final
-
USM
TROY81
66
Final
-
MLLGN
ELON71
98
Final
-
KWESL
EVAN72
92
Final
-
NGREEN
FURMAN67
107
Final
-
NCCU
BGREEN60
75
Final
-
FCC
BCU47
97
Final
-
15CUSE
UCONN76
83
Final
-
DEL
CORN73
56
Final
-
OHIOST
CREIGH69
60
Final
-
WICHST
DAVID53
57
Final
-
BELMONT
LPSCMB87
83
Final
-
MNMTH
WVU53
71
Final
-
WMMARY
ILLCHI95
100
Final/OT
-
MVSU
UTAH63
98
Final
-
SJST
WEBER77
85
Final
-
PSU
DEPAUL70
72
Final/OT
-
ABIL
DENVER67
61
Final
-
UOP
IDST83
76
Final
-
ORAL
BYU65
85
Final
-
FRESNO
21TCU69
77
Final
-
13OREG
IOWA69
77
Final
-
SDCC
USD47
95
Final
-
UCIRV
SNCLRA61
49
Final
-
TEXAM
3GONZAG71
94
Final
-
LINPA
MORGAN0
0
PPD
-
DTROIT
CAL0
0
PPD