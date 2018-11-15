WICHST
Davidson's late rally tops Wichita State 57-53

  • Nov 15, 2018

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) - Jon Axel Gudmundsson scored 33 points including Davidson's final 12 to lift the Wildcats to a 57-53 victory over Wichita State on cap the opening round of the Charleston Classic on Thursday night.

Gudmundsson tied the game at 50-all on a three-point play with 2:34 to go. He put Davidson up for good on a 3-pointer with 51.2 seconds left.

Wichita State (1-2) could not recover.

Davidson (3-0) will take on No. 23 Purdue in Friday's semifinals. The Shockers play Appalachian State.

Markis McDuffie had 18 points to lead the Shockers, who held a 10-point lead early in the second half.

The loss spoiled the return to the College of Charleston campus of Wichita State coach Gregg Marshall. Marshall was a former assistant who accepted the Cougars head coaching job in 2007 before returning to his old job at Winthrop a day later.

Key Players
S. Haynes-Jones
J. Gudmundsson
36.5 Min. Per Game 36.5
20.0 Pts. Per Game 20.0
5.0 Ast. Per Game 5.0
7.5 Reb. Per Game 7.5
34.1 Field Goal % 52.3
28.6 Three Point % 56.3
60.0 Free Throw % 78.3
  Defensive rebound by Luke Frampton 1.0
  Ricky Torres missed 3-pt. jump shot 1.0
+ 1 Jon Axel Gudmundsson made 2nd of 2 free throws 3.0
+ 1 Jon Axel Gudmundsson made 1st of 2 free throws 3.0
  Personal foul on Erik Stevenson 3.0
+ 3 Samajae Haynes-Jones made 3-pt. jump shot 5.0
+ 1 Jon Axel Gudmundsson made 2nd of 2 free throws 12.0
+ 1 Jon Axel Gudmundsson made 1st of 2 free throws 12.0
  Personal foul on Samajae Haynes-Jones 12.0
  Defensive rebound by KiShawn Pritchett 28.0
  Jaime Echenique missed jump shot 30.0
Team Stats
Points 53 57
Field Goals 20-65 (30.8%) 19-52 (36.5%)
3-Pointers 8-30 (26.7%) 7-26 (26.9%)
Free Throws 5-8 (62.5%) 12-14 (85.7%)
Total Rebounds 44 35
Offensive 12 3
Defensive 29 29
Team 3 3
Assists 11 9
Steals 6 4
Blocks 2 4
Turnovers 12 11
Fouls 19 12
Technicals 0 0
1
M. McDuffie F
18 PTS, 6 REB
3
J. Gudmundsson G
33 PTS, 8 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo Wichita State 1-2 322153
home team logo Davidson 3-0 273057
TD Arena Charleston, SC
away team logo Wichita State 1-2 70.5 PPG 37 RPG 15.5 APG
home team logo Davidson 3-0 81.0 PPG 46.5 RPG 17.0 APG
1
M. McDuffie F 20.0 PPG 2.5 RPG 0.0 APG 50.0 FG%
3
J. Gudmundsson G 20.0 PPG 7.5 RPG 5.0 APG 46.7 FG%
1
M. McDuffie F 18 PTS 6 REB 0 AST
3
J. Gudmundsson G 33 PTS 8 REB 3 AST
30.8 FG% 36.5
26.7 3PT FG% 26.9
62.5 FT% 85.7
Wichita State
Starters
M. McDuffie
S. Haynes-Jones
D. Dennis
J. Echenique
J. Burton
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. McDuffie 38 18 6 0 0 0 1 1 7/19 3/6 1/2 2 4
S. Haynes-Jones 36 15 3 5 1 0 4 4 6/14 3/9 0/0 1 2
D. Dennis 13 5 7 2 0 0 2 4 2/5 1/2 0/0 3 4
J. Echenique 15 4 6 0 0 1 2 3 1/3 0/0 2/4 2 4
J. Burton 27 0 5 2 1 0 0 2 0/4 0/1 0/0 2 3
Bench
E. Stevenson
M. Udeze
R. Torres
A. Midtgaard
T. Allen
R. Brown
B. Bush
J. Herrs
I. Poor Bear-Chandler
T. Busse
E. Farrakhan
C. Moore
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
E. Stevenson 32 7 8 2 3 1 2 3 2/14 1/10 2/2 1 7
M. Udeze 20 2 4 0 1 0 1 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 4
R. Torres 15 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 1/4 0/2 0/0 1 0
A. Midtgaard 4 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
T. Allen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Bush - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Herrs - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Poor Bear-Chandler - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Busse - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Farrakhan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Moore - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 53 41 11 6 2 12 19 20/65 8/30 5/8 12 29
Davidson
Starters
J. Gudmundsson
K. Pritchett
L. Frampton
K. Grady
L. Brajkovic
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Gudmundsson 37 33 8 3 1 0 4 2 9/14 3/4 12/13 0 8
K. Pritchett 34 10 8 3 2 0 2 2 4/9 2/6 0/0 0 8
L. Frampton 34 6 4 0 0 1 2 3 2/7 2/7 0/1 1 3
K. Grady 37 2 3 0 0 0 1 0 1/11 0/5 0/0 0 3
L. Brajkovic 27 2 6 2 0 0 1 2 1/6 0/1 0/0 1 5
Bench
N. Ekwu
C. Collins
D. Kovacevic
D. Czerapowicz
C. Freundlich
M. Wynter
B. Jones
P. Casey
N. Boachie-Yiadom
M. Jones
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
N. Ekwu 7 2 1 0 0 1 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 0
C. Collins 13 2 0 1 1 1 0 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 0
D. Kovacevic 6 0 1 0 0 1 0 3 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 1
D. Czerapowicz 5 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
C. Freundlich - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Wynter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Casey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Boachie-Yiadom - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 57 32 9 4 4 11 12 19/52 7/26 12/14 3 29
