Saint Louis holds on late to edge Seton Hall 66-64

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 17, 2018

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) Dion Wiley scored 17 points and Saint Louis remained undefeated, edging Seton Hall 66-64 on Saturday night.

Wiley was 4 of 5 from the field - including 3 of 3 from long range - and was 6 of 9 from the line for the Billikens (4-0). Carte'Are Gordon added 14 points and four rebounds and Tramaine Isabell Jr. had 13 points, four rebounds and three steals. Javon Bess led the team with 13 rebounds.

The Billikens led 33-28 at halftime but the Pirates (1-2) closed early in the second half, cutting it to 54-50 with 7:49 to play. A Wiley 3-pointer helped stretch it out to 61-51 with 4:11 to go. Seton Hall's Myles Powell sank a 3-pointer with 11 seconds left to cut it to a point, 65-64, but Sandro Mamukelashvili missed another long shot in the final seconds.

Powell scored 16 points and had four steals for the Pirates. Quincy McKnight added 14 points and Mamukelashvili finished with 11 points and seven rebounds.

Key Players
H. French
S. Mamukelashvili
29.5 Min. Per Game 29.5
7.5 Pts. Per Game 7.5
1.0 Ast. Per Game 1.0
8.5 Reb. Per Game 8.5
66.7 Field Goal % 39.1
Three Point % 0.0
0.0 Free Throw % 53.3
  Defensive rebound by Saint Louis 0.0
  Sandro Mamukelashvili missed 3-pt. jump shot 0.0
  Defensive rebound by Quincy McKnight 8.0
  Dion Wiley missed 2nd of 2 free throws 8.0
+ 1 Dion Wiley made 1st of 2 free throws 8.0
  Personal foul on Myles Powell 8.0
+ 3 Myles Powell made 3-pt. jump shot 10.0
  Defensive rebound by Sandro Mamukelashvili 16.0
  Dion Wiley missed 2nd of 2 free throws 16.0
+ 1 Dion Wiley made 1st of 2 free throws 16.0
  Personal foul on Quincy McKnight 16.0
Team Stats
Points 66 64
Field Goals 20-42 (47.6%) 19-57 (33.3%)
3-Pointers 5-8 (62.5%) 4-17 (23.5%)
Free Throws 21-30 (70.0%) 22-31 (71.0%)
Total Rebounds 40 28
Offensive 7 5
Defensive 26 17
Team 7 6
Assists 8 4
Steals 8 8
Blocks 7 4
Turnovers 23 8
Fouls 28 20
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
4
D. Wiley G
17 PTS
home team logo
13
M. Powell G
16 PTS, 1 REB
12T
away team logo Saint Louis 4-0 333366
home team logo Seton Hall 1-2 283664
Prudential Center Newark, NJ
Team Stats
away team logo Saint Louis 4-0 68.7 PPG 40 RPG 17.0 APG
home team logo Seton Hall 1-2 73.0 PPG 43 RPG 11.5 APG
Key Players
4
D. Wiley G 6.0 PPG 1.3 RPG 1.0 APG 30.0 FG%
13
M. Powell G 27.0 PPG 3.0 RPG 1.5 APG 50.0 FG%
Top Scorers
4
D. Wiley G 17 PTS 0 REB 0 AST
13
M. Powell G 16 PTS 1 REB 0 AST
47.6 FG% 33.3
62.5 3PT FG% 23.5
70.0 FT% 71.0
Saint Louis
Starters
C. Gordon
T. Isabell
J. Bess
H. French
J. Goodwin
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Gordon 37 14 4 2 1 3 3 3 6/10 0/0 2/2 1 3
T. Isabell 29 13 4 2 3 0 6 5 4/6 1/1 4/5 2 2
J. Bess 35 8 13 1 2 0 2 3 1/6 0/2 6/6 2 11
H. French 14 2 2 0 1 0 2 4 1/2 0/0 0/1 0 2
J. Goodwin 27 2 5 3 1 2 6 2 1/5 0/0 0/2 2 3
Bench
D. Wiley
D. Foreman
F. Thatch Jr.
E. Welmer
J. Raboin
I. Gudmundsson
D. Jacobs
K. Hankton
B. Courtney
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Wiley 25 17 0 0 0 0 1 4 4/5 3/3 6/10 0 0
D. Foreman 15 7 4 0 0 1 2 4 2/6 0/0 3/4 0 4
F. Thatch Jr. 18 3 1 0 0 1 1 2 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 1
E. Welmer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Raboin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Gudmundsson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Jacobs - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Hankton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Courtney - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 66 33 8 8 7 23 28 20/42 5/8 21/30 7 26
Seton Hall
Starters
M. Powell
Q. McKnight
S. Mamukelashvili
M. Cale
M. Nzei
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Powell 37 16 1 0 4 0 4 4 4/13 2/7 6/7 0 1
Q. McKnight 24 14 4 1 2 0 0 2 4/8 1/3 5/6 0 4
S. Mamukelashvili 29 11 7 0 1 2 1 4 3/10 0/4 5/7 2 5
M. Cale 29 8 2 2 1 0 0 1 3/9 1/1 1/2 1 1
M. Nzei 35 2 3 0 0 0 1 3 0/2 0/0 2/4 0 3
Bench
R. Gill
A. Nelson
T. Thompson
S. Reynolds
J. Rhoden
I. Obiagu
D. Brodie
A. Avent
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
R. Gill 10 7 2 0 0 2 1 1 2/3 0/0 3/5 1 1
A. Nelson 21 4 1 0 0 0 1 2 2/6 0/1 0/0 0 1
T. Thompson 6 2 2 0 0 0 0 2 1/5 0/0 0/0 1 1
S. Reynolds 4 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
J. Rhoden 6 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
I. Obiagu - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Brodie - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Avent - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 201 64 22 4 8 4 8 20 19/57 4/17 22/31 5 17
NCAA BB Scores