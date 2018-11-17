Saint Louis holds on late to edge Seton Hall 66-64
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) Dion Wiley scored 17 points and Saint Louis remained undefeated, edging Seton Hall 66-64 on Saturday night.
Wiley was 4 of 5 from the field - including 3 of 3 from long range - and was 6 of 9 from the line for the Billikens (4-0). Carte'Are Gordon added 14 points and four rebounds and Tramaine Isabell Jr. had 13 points, four rebounds and three steals. Javon Bess led the team with 13 rebounds.
The Billikens led 33-28 at halftime but the Pirates (1-2) closed early in the second half, cutting it to 54-50 with 7:49 to play. A Wiley 3-pointer helped stretch it out to 61-51 with 4:11 to go. Seton Hall's Myles Powell sank a 3-pointer with 11 seconds left to cut it to a point, 65-64, but Sandro Mamukelashvili missed another long shot in the final seconds.
Powell scored 16 points and had four steals for the Pirates. Quincy McKnight added 14 points and Mamukelashvili finished with 11 points and seven rebounds.
|29.5
|Min. Per Game
|29.5
|7.5
|Pts. Per Game
|7.5
|1.0
|Ast. Per Game
|1.0
|8.5
|Reb. Per Game
|8.5
|66.7
|Field Goal %
|39.1
|Three Point %
|0.0
|0.0
|Free Throw %
|53.3
|Defensive rebound by Saint Louis
|0.0
|Sandro Mamukelashvili missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0.0
|Defensive rebound by Quincy McKnight
|8.0
|Dion Wiley missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|8.0
|+ 1
|Dion Wiley made 1st of 2 free throws
|8.0
|Personal foul on Myles Powell
|8.0
|+ 3
|Myles Powell made 3-pt. jump shot
|10.0
|Defensive rebound by Sandro Mamukelashvili
|16.0
|Dion Wiley missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|16.0
|+ 1
|Dion Wiley made 1st of 2 free throws
|16.0
|Personal foul on Quincy McKnight
|16.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|66
|64
|Field Goals
|20-42 (47.6%)
|19-57 (33.3%)
|3-Pointers
|5-8 (62.5%)
|4-17 (23.5%)
|Free Throws
|21-30 (70.0%)
|22-31 (71.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|40
|28
|Offensive
|7
|5
|Defensive
|26
|17
|Team
|7
|6
|Assists
|8
|4
|Steals
|8
|8
|Blocks
|7
|4
|Turnovers
|23
|8
|Fouls
|28
|20
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Saint Louis 4-0
|68.7 PPG
|40 RPG
|17.0 APG
|Seton Hall 1-2
|73.0 PPG
|43 RPG
|11.5 APG
|
|47.6
|FG%
|33.3
|
|
|62.5
|3PT FG%
|23.5
|
|
|70.0
|FT%
|71.0
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Gordon
|37
|14
|4
|2
|1
|3
|3
|3
|6/10
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|3
|T. Isabell
|29
|13
|4
|2
|3
|0
|6
|5
|4/6
|1/1
|4/5
|2
|2
|J. Bess
|35
|8
|13
|1
|2
|0
|2
|3
|1/6
|0/2
|6/6
|2
|11
|H. French
|14
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|4
|1/2
|0/0
|0/1
|0
|2
|J. Goodwin
|27
|2
|5
|3
|1
|2
|6
|2
|1/5
|0/0
|0/2
|2
|3
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Wiley
|25
|17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|4/5
|3/3
|6/10
|0
|0
|D. Foreman
|15
|7
|4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|4
|2/6
|0/0
|3/4
|0
|4
|F. Thatch Jr.
|18
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|1
|E. Welmer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Raboin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Gudmundsson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Jacobs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Hankton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Courtney
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|66
|33
|8
|8
|7
|23
|28
|20/42
|5/8
|21/30
|7
|26
