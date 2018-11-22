No. 4 Virginia reaches Battle 4 Atlantis final
PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) - De'Andre Hunter matched his career high with 23 points to help fourth-ranked Virginia hold off Dayton 66-59 on Thursday in the Battle 4 Atlantis semifinals.
Hunter made a 3-pointer with 53.1 seconds left and Virginia protecting a 60-56 lead. It turned out to provide just enough cushion to keep the Cavaliers (5-0) in control and send them into the championship game Friday against No. 25 Wisconsin.
Virginia shot 50 percent in the second half.
Ty Jerome added 15 points for Virginia, and Kyle Guy had 14.
Josh Cunningham led Dayton (4-1) with 15 points. The Flyers shot 55 percent in the second half and stayed within reach every time the Cavaliers threatened to stretch the lead into double figures.
Dayton will face Oklahoma on Friday in the third-place game.
|29.0
|Min. Per Game
|29.0
|14.5
|Pts. Per Game
|14.5
|5.0
|Ast. Per Game
|5.0
|3.5
|Reb. Per Game
|3.5
|47.2
|Field Goal %
|55.0
|47.1
|Three Point %
|54.2
|53.8
|Free Throw %
|72.7
|Offensive rebound by Ty Jerome
|15.0
|Braxton Key missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|15.0
|+ 1
|Braxton Key made 1st of 2 free throws
|15.0
|Personal foul on Jordan Davis
|15.0
|+ 3
|Jordan Davis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Crutcher
|20.0
|+ 1
|Kihei Clark made 2nd of 2 free throws
|26.0
|Kihei Clark missed 1st of 2 free throws
|26.0
|Personal foul on Obi Toppin
|26.0
|Defensive rebound by Kihei Clark
|29.0
|Trey Landers missed 3-pt. jump shot
|31.0
|Defensive rebound by Obi Toppin
|38.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|59
|66
|Field Goals
|25-46 (54.3%)
|21-49 (42.9%)
|3-Pointers
|5-14 (35.7%)
|7-20 (35.0%)
|Free Throws
|4-8 (50.0%)
|17-22 (77.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|27
|30
|Offensive
|9
|12
|Defensive
|18
|15
|Team
|0
|3
|Assists
|12
|9
|Steals
|6
|6
|Blocks
|2
|0
|Turnovers
|12
|9
|Fouls
|21
|14
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
0
|J. Cunningham F
|19.0 PPG
|8.0 RPG
|1.5 APG
|76.2 FG%
|
12
|D. Hunter G
|14.5 PPG
|5.8 RPG
|3.3 APG
|59.5 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Cunningham F
|15 PTS
|5 REB
|0 AST
|D. Hunter G
|23 PTS
|6 REB
|1 AST
|
|54.3
|FG%
|42.9
|
|
|35.7
|3PT FG%
|35.0
|
|
|50.0
|FT%
|77.3
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Cunningham
|31
|15
|5
|0
|1
|0
|5
|2
|6/8
|0/0
|3/5
|2
|3
|J. Crutcher
|37
|11
|2
|7
|1
|0
|1
|3
|4/9
|3/6
|0/1
|0
|2
|T. Landers
|36
|9
|5
|3
|3
|1
|2
|3
|4/10
|0/3
|1/2
|4
|1
|J. Davis
|33
|5
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|2/6
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|2
|R. Mikesell
|20
|2
|6
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|5
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Hunter
|38
|23
|6
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|8/11
|1/2
|6/6
|5
|1
|T. Jerome
|27
|15
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3/10
|2/6
|7/10
|1
|0
|K. Guy
|38
|14
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5/11
|2/6
|2/2
|2
|1
|B. Key
|34
|3
|6
|2
|4
|0
|0
|2
|1/6
|0/3
|1/2
|1
|5
|M. Diakite
|8
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Clark
|29
|9
|5
|2
|0
|0
|3
|1
|3/7
|2/3
|1/2
|1
|4
|J. Salt
|20
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|3
|J. Huff
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|M. Anthony
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|F. Badocchi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Katstra
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Nixon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|F. Caffaro
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Stattmann
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Kersey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|199
|66
|27
|9
|6
|0
|9
|14
|21/49
|7/20
|17/22
|12
|15
