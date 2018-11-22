DAYTON
UVA

No Text

No. 4 Virginia reaches Battle 4 Atlantis final

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 22, 2018

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) - De'Andre Hunter matched his career high with 23 points to help fourth-ranked Virginia hold off Dayton 66-59 on Thursday in the Battle 4 Atlantis semifinals.

Hunter made a 3-pointer with 53.1 seconds left and Virginia protecting a 60-56 lead. It turned out to provide just enough cushion to keep the Cavaliers (5-0) in control and send them into the championship game Friday against No. 25 Wisconsin.

Virginia shot 50 percent in the second half.

Ty Jerome added 15 points for Virginia, and Kyle Guy had 14.

Josh Cunningham led Dayton (4-1) with 15 points. The Flyers shot 55 percent in the second half and stayed within reach every time the Cavaliers threatened to stretch the lead into double figures.

Dayton will face Oklahoma on Friday in the third-place game.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Crutcher
10 G
T. Jerome
11 G
29.0 Min. Per Game 29.0
14.5 Pts. Per Game 14.5
5.0 Ast. Per Game 5.0
3.5 Reb. Per Game 3.5
47.2 Field Goal % 55.0
47.1 Three Point % 54.2
53.8 Free Throw % 72.7
  Offensive rebound by Ty Jerome 15.0
  Braxton Key missed 2nd of 2 free throws 15.0
+ 1 Braxton Key made 1st of 2 free throws 15.0
  Personal foul on Jordan Davis 15.0
+ 3 Jordan Davis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Crutcher 20.0
+ 1 Kihei Clark made 2nd of 2 free throws 26.0
  Kihei Clark missed 1st of 2 free throws 26.0
  Personal foul on Obi Toppin 26.0
  Defensive rebound by Kihei Clark 29.0
  Trey Landers missed 3-pt. jump shot 31.0
  Defensive rebound by Obi Toppin 38.0
Team Stats
Points 59 66
Field Goals 25-46 (54.3%) 21-49 (42.9%)
3-Pointers 5-14 (35.7%) 7-20 (35.0%)
Free Throws 4-8 (50.0%) 17-22 (77.3%)
Total Rebounds 27 30
Offensive 9 12
Defensive 18 15
Team 0 3
Assists 12 9
Steals 6 6
Blocks 2 0
Turnovers 12 9
Fouls 21 14
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
0
J. Cunningham F
15 PTS, 5 REB
home team logo
12
D. Hunter G
23 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Dayton 4-1 223759
home team logo 4 Virginia 5-0 273966
O/U 124.5, UVA -12.5
Imperial Arena Nassau,
O/U 124.5, UVA -12.5
Imperial Arena Nassau,
Team Stats
away team logo Dayton 4-1 78.5 PPG 39.5 RPG 15.5 APG
home team logo 4 Virginia 5-0 80.0 PPG 37.3 RPG 19.3 APG
Key Players
0
J. Cunningham F 19.0 PPG 8.0 RPG 1.5 APG 76.2 FG%
12
D. Hunter G 14.5 PPG 5.8 RPG 3.3 APG 59.5 FG%
Top Scorers
0
J. Cunningham F 15 PTS 5 REB 0 AST
12
D. Hunter G 23 PTS 6 REB 1 AST
54.3 FG% 42.9
35.7 3PT FG% 35.0
50.0 FT% 77.3
Dayton
Starters
J. Cunningham
J. Crutcher
T. Landers
J. Davis
R. Mikesell
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Cunningham 31 15 5 0 1 0 5 2 6/8 0/0 3/5 2 3
J. Crutcher 37 11 2 7 1 0 1 3 4/9 3/6 0/1 0 2
T. Landers 36 9 5 3 3 1 2 3 4/10 0/3 1/2 4 1
J. Davis 33 5 2 1 0 0 2 4 2/6 1/3 0/0 0 2
R. Mikesell 20 2 6 0 0 0 2 2 1/2 0/1 0/0 1 5
Starters
J. Cunningham
J. Crutcher
T. Landers
J. Davis
R. Mikesell
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Cunningham 31 15 5 0 1 0 5 2 6/8 0/0 3/5 2 3
J. Crutcher 37 11 2 7 1 0 1 3 4/9 3/6 0/1 0 2
T. Landers 36 9 5 3 3 1 2 3 4/10 0/3 1/2 4 1
J. Davis 33 5 2 1 0 0 2 4 2/6 1/3 0/0 0 2
R. Mikesell 20 2 6 0 0 0 2 2 1/2 0/1 0/0 1 5
Bench
O. Toppin
J. Matos
D. Cohill
J. Westerfield
R. Chatman
I. Watson
J. Tshimanga
C. Greer
F. Policelli
J. Leonard
C. Wilson
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
O. Toppin 25 13 4 1 0 1 0 2 6/7 1/1 0/0 1 3
J. Matos 14 2 0 0 1 0 0 4 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
D. Cohill 6 2 3 0 0 0 0 1 1/3 0/0 0/0 1 2
J. Westerfield - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Chatman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Watson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Tshimanga - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Greer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Policelli - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Leonard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Wilson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 202 59 27 12 6 2 12 21 25/46 5/14 4/8 9 18
Virginia
Starters
D. Hunter
T. Jerome
K. Guy
B. Key
M. Diakite
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Hunter 38 23 6 1 1 0 2 2 8/11 1/2 6/6 5 1
T. Jerome 27 15 1 2 1 0 1 2 3/10 2/6 7/10 1 0
K. Guy 38 14 3 1 0 0 1 0 5/11 2/6 2/2 2 1
B. Key 34 3 6 2 4 0 0 2 1/6 0/3 1/2 1 5
M. Diakite 8 0 1 0 0 0 0 3 0/2 0/0 0/0 1 0
Starters
D. Hunter
T. Jerome
K. Guy
B. Key
M. Diakite
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Hunter 38 23 6 1 1 0 2 2 8/11 1/2 6/6 5 1
T. Jerome 27 15 1 2 1 0 1 2 3/10 2/6 7/10 1 0
K. Guy 38 14 3 1 0 0 1 0 5/11 2/6 2/2 2 1
B. Key 34 3 6 2 4 0 0 2 1/6 0/3 1/2 1 5
M. Diakite 8 0 1 0 0 0 0 3 0/2 0/0 0/0 1 0
Bench
K. Clark
J. Salt
J. Huff
M. Anthony
F. Badocchi
A. Katstra
J. Nixon
F. Caffaro
K. Stattmann
G. Kersey
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Clark 29 9 5 2 0 0 3 1 3/7 2/3 1/2 1 4
J. Salt 20 2 4 0 0 0 1 4 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 3
J. Huff 5 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
M. Anthony - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Badocchi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Katstra - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Nixon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Caffaro - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Stattmann - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Kersey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 199 66 27 9 6 0 9 14 21/49 7/20 17/22 12 15
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores