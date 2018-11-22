Florida beats Stanford in Battle 4 Atlantis
PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) - Deaundrae Ballard scored a career-best 19 points to help Florida beat Stanford 72-49 in Thursday's consolation bracket at the Battle 4 Atlantis.
KeVaughn Allen added 13 points for the Gators (3-2), who arrived in the Bahamas with an offense that hadn't performed the way coach Mike White expected. Then they scored 60 points in a first-round loss to Oklahoma, leaving White to say confidence was an issue for his team.
Things went smoother against the Cardinal (2-3). Florida shot 52 percent, including making 7 of 15 3-pointers.
The Gators took control early as Stanford's offense sputtered. Florida led 32-13 by the break, the fewest points allowed in a half under its fourth-year coach.
Cormac Ryan scored 12 points for Stanford, which made 5 of 23 shots with 13 turnovers in an opening half that essentially decided this one.
Florida plays Friday in the fifth-place game, while Stanford plays for seventh.
|36.0
|Min. Per Game
|36.0
|19.8
|Pts. Per Game
|19.8
|1.8
|Ast. Per Game
|1.8
|7.5
|Reb. Per Game
|7.5
|37.8
|Field Goal %
|42.9
|36.4
|Three Point %
|41.7
|55.6
|Free Throw %
|79.5
|Out of bounds turnover on Trevor Stanback
|24.0
|Defensive rebound by Trevor Stanback
|24.0
|Noah Locke missed jump shot
|26.0
|Defensive rebound by Keyontae Johnson
|39.0
|Trevor Stanback missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|39.0
|Trevor Stanback missed 1st of 2 free throws
|39.0
|Personal foul on Dontay Bassett
|39.0
|Shot clock violation turnover on Florida
|49.0
|Bad pass turnover on Marcus Sheffield
|1:19
|+ 2
|Mike Okauru made layup
|1:39
|+ 1
|Jaiden Delaire made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:49
|Team Stats
|Points
|72
|49
|Field Goals
|29-56 (51.8%)
|16-43 (37.2%)
|3-Pointers
|7-15 (46.7%)
|8-22 (36.4%)
|Free Throws
|7-10 (70.0%)
|9-12 (75.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|31
|26
|Offensive
|7
|4
|Defensive
|23
|18
|Team
|1
|4
|Assists
|10
|10
|Steals
|15
|2
|Blocks
|3
|2
|Turnovers
|9
|19
|Fouls
|17
|11
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
24
|D. Ballard G
|7.8 PPG
|2.0 RPG
|0.5 APG
|59.1 FG%
|
23
|C. Ryan G
|11.5 PPG
|3.8 RPG
|2.0 APG
|40.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|D. Ballard G
|19 PTS
|2 REB
|0 AST
|C. Ryan G
|12 PTS
|2 REB
|1 AST
|
|51.8
|FG%
|37.2
|
|
|46.7
|3PT FG%
|36.4
|
|
|70.0
|FT%
|75.0
|
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Ballard
|24
|19
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|4
|7/12
|3/5
|2/3
|1
|1
|M. Okauru
|11
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|K. Johnson
|21
|4
|7
|1
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2/5
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|7
|D. Bassett
|14
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Hudson
|7
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|M. Krause
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|G. Gak
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Stokes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Fava
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|72
|30
|10
|15
|3
|9
|17
|29/56
|7/15
|7/10
|7
|23
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Ryan
|32
|12
|2
|1
|2
|1
|2
|2
|4/10
|4/9
|0/0
|0
|2
|B. Wills
|30
|6
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|1
|2/9
|0/2
|2/2
|0
|2
|K. Okpala
|33
|5
|3
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1/5
|1/4
|2/2
|0
|3
|O. Da Silva
|23
|4
|4
|2
|0
|0
|3
|2
|1/3
|1/3
|1/2
|0
|4
|D. Davis
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Sharma
|20
|6
|5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3/5
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|2
|M. Sheffield
|16
|5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2/6
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|1
|J. Delaire
|10
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|1
|I. White
|4
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|K. Pugh
|11
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|L. Kisunas
|9
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|1
|T. Stanback
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/2
|0
|1
|R. Herenton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|S. Beskind
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Fitzmorris
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|49
|22
|10
|2
|2
|19
|11
|16/43
|8/22
|9/12
|4
|18
