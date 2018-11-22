FLA
STNFRD

No Text

Florida beats Stanford in Battle 4 Atlantis

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 22, 2018

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) - Deaundrae Ballard scored a career-best 19 points to help Florida beat Stanford 72-49 in Thursday's consolation bracket at the Battle 4 Atlantis.

KeVaughn Allen added 13 points for the Gators (3-2), who arrived in the Bahamas with an offense that hadn't performed the way coach Mike White expected. Then they scored 60 points in a first-round loss to Oklahoma, leaving White to say confidence was an issue for his team.

Things went smoother against the Cardinal (2-3). Florida shot 52 percent, including making 7 of 15 3-pointers.

The Gators took control early as Stanford's offense sputtered. Florida led 32-13 by the break, the fewest points allowed in a half under its fourth-year coach.

Cormac Ryan scored 12 points for Stanford, which made 5 of 23 shots with 13 turnovers in an opening half that essentially decided this one.

Florida plays Friday in the fifth-place game, while Stanford plays for seventh.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
A. Nembhard
K. Okpala
36.0 Min. Per Game 36.0
19.8 Pts. Per Game 19.8
1.8 Ast. Per Game 1.8
7.5 Reb. Per Game 7.5
37.8 Field Goal % 42.9
36.4 Three Point % 41.7
55.6 Free Throw % 79.5
  Out of bounds turnover on Trevor Stanback 24.0
  Defensive rebound by Trevor Stanback 24.0
  Noah Locke missed jump shot 26.0
  Defensive rebound by Keyontae Johnson 39.0
  Trevor Stanback missed 2nd of 2 free throws 39.0
  Trevor Stanback missed 1st of 2 free throws 39.0
  Personal foul on Dontay Bassett 39.0
  Shot clock violation turnover on Florida 49.0
  Bad pass turnover on Marcus Sheffield 1:19
+ 2 Mike Okauru made layup 1:39
+ 1 Jaiden Delaire made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:49
Team Stats
Points 72 49
Field Goals 29-56 (51.8%) 16-43 (37.2%)
3-Pointers 7-15 (46.7%) 8-22 (36.4%)
Free Throws 7-10 (70.0%) 9-12 (75.0%)
Total Rebounds 31 26
Offensive 7 4
Defensive 23 18
Team 1 4
Assists 10 10
Steals 15 2
Blocks 3 2
Turnovers 9 19
Fouls 17 11
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
24
D. Ballard G
19 PTS, 2 REB
home team logo
23
C. Ryan G
12 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Florida 3-2 324072
home team logo Stanford 2-3 133649
O/U 135.5, STNFRD +6.5
Imperial Arena Nassau,
O/U 135.5, STNFRD +6.5
Imperial Arena Nassau,
Team Stats
away team logo Florida 3-2 69.5 PPG 36.8 RPG 13.0 APG
home team logo Stanford 2-3 71.5 PPG 40.3 RPG 10.5 APG
Key Players
24
D. Ballard G 7.8 PPG 2.0 RPG 0.5 APG 59.1 FG%
23
C. Ryan G 11.5 PPG 3.8 RPG 2.0 APG 40.0 FG%
Top Scorers
24
D. Ballard G 19 PTS 2 REB 0 AST
23
C. Ryan G 12 PTS 2 REB 1 AST
51.8 FG% 37.2
46.7 3PT FG% 36.4
70.0 FT% 75.0
Florida
Starters
K. Allen
N. Locke
A. Nembhard
K. Hayes
K. Stone
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Allen 25 13 0 1 4 0 2 1 4/7 1/2 4/4 0 0
N. Locke 21 11 2 2 0 0 0 2 4/11 3/6 0/0 1 1
A. Nembhard 28 8 3 5 2 0 2 1 4/7 0/1 0/1 0 3
K. Hayes 26 7 8 0 0 2 0 0 3/6 0/0 1/2 4 4
K. Stone 22 4 5 0 3 1 3 3 2/3 0/1 0/0 0 5
Starters
K. Allen
N. Locke
A. Nembhard
K. Hayes
K. Stone
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Allen 25 13 0 1 4 0 2 1 4/7 1/2 4/4 0 0
N. Locke 21 11 2 2 0 0 0 2 4/11 3/6 0/0 1 1
A. Nembhard 28 8 3 5 2 0 2 1 4/7 0/1 0/1 0 3
K. Hayes 26 7 8 0 0 2 0 0 3/6 0/0 1/2 4 4
K. Stone 22 4 5 0 3 1 3 3 2/3 0/1 0/0 0 5
Bench
D. Ballard
M. Okauru
K. Johnson
D. Bassett
J. Hudson
M. Krause
G. Gak
C. Johnson
I. Stokes
A. Fava
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Ballard 24 19 2 0 2 0 1 4 7/12 3/5 2/3 1 1
M. Okauru 11 4 1 1 1 0 0 2 2/3 0/0 0/0 0 1
K. Johnson 21 4 7 1 3 0 1 2 2/5 0/0 0/0 0 7
D. Bassett 14 2 0 0 0 0 0 2 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Hudson 7 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 1
M. Krause 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
G. Gak - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Stokes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Fava - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 72 30 10 15 3 9 17 29/56 7/15 7/10 7 23
Stanford
Starters
C. Ryan
B. Wills
K. Okpala
O. Da Silva
D. Davis
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Ryan 32 12 2 1 2 1 2 2 4/10 4/9 0/0 0 2
B. Wills 30 6 2 2 0 0 4 1 2/9 0/2 2/2 0 2
K. Okpala 33 5 3 3 0 1 2 1 1/5 1/4 2/2 0 3
O. Da Silva 23 4 4 2 0 0 3 2 1/3 1/3 1/2 0 4
D. Davis 9 0 0 0 0 0 3 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
Starters
C. Ryan
B. Wills
K. Okpala
O. Da Silva
D. Davis
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Ryan 32 12 2 1 2 1 2 2 4/10 4/9 0/0 0 2
B. Wills 30 6 2 2 0 0 4 1 2/9 0/2 2/2 0 2
K. Okpala 33 5 3 3 0 1 2 1 1/5 1/4 2/2 0 3
O. Da Silva 23 4 4 2 0 0 3 2 1/3 1/3 1/2 0 4
D. Davis 9 0 0 0 0 0 3 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
Bench
J. Sharma
M. Sheffield
J. Delaire
I. White
K. Pugh
L. Kisunas
T. Stanback
R. Herenton
S. Beskind
K. Fitzmorris
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Sharma 20 6 5 1 0 0 1 1 3/5 0/0 0/0 3 2
M. Sheffield 16 5 2 0 0 0 2 2 2/6 1/2 0/0 1 1
J. Delaire 10 4 1 0 0 0 0 0 1/2 0/0 2/2 0 1
I. White 4 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 0
K. Pugh 11 2 1 1 0 0 1 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 1
L. Kisunas 9 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 2/2 0 1
T. Stanback 2 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/2 0 1
R. Herenton 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
S. Beskind - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Fitzmorris - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 49 22 10 2 2 19 11 16/43 8/22 9/12 4 18
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores