Villanova stops 2-game skid, beats Canisius 83-56

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 22, 2018

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree had 15 points and 13 rebounds as defending national champion Villanova stopped a two-game skid by beating Canisius 83-56 on Thursday in the opening round of the AdvoCare Invitational at Disney World.

Phil Booth also scored 15 points for the Wildcats (3-2), who will play the winner of Memphis-Oklahoma State in the semifinals on Friday.

Villanova went from No. 8 to out of the AP Top 25 after losing to Michigan 73-46 in a rematch of last season's championship game and losing 76-68 in overtime to Furman last week.

Villanova's Mikal Bridges, Jalen Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo and Omari Spellman were all taken in the NBA draft after last year's championship run.

Canisius (1-3) got 19 points from Isaiah Reese. Takal Molson, who entered averaging 21.3 points, had 10.

The Golden Griffins got to within 63-52 with 4 1/2 minutes left before Villanova pulled away.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
P. Booth
5 G
T. Molson
15 G
34.0 Min. Per Game 34.0
15.0 Pts. Per Game 15.0
5.0 Ast. Per Game 5.0
6.0 Reb. Per Game 6.0
42.6 Field Goal % 29.0
30.3 Three Point % 9.1
72.7 Free Throw % 85.7
+ 2 Jalanni White made dunk, assist by Jibreel Faulkner 19.0
+ 3 Cole Swider made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jermaine Samuels 32.0
  Defensive rebound by Tim Delaney 47.0
  Jordan Henderson missed free throw 47.0
  Personal foul on Brandon Slater 47.0
+ 1 Jahvon Quinerly made 2nd of 2 free throws 59.0
+ 1 Jahvon Quinerly made 1st of 2 free throws 59.0
  Personal foul on Isaiah Reese 59.0
  Defensive rebound by Jahvon Quinerly 1:01
  Malik Johnson missed jump shot 1:03
+ 2 Jahvon Quinerly made layup 1:12
Team Stats
Points 83 56
Field Goals 29-60 (48.3%) 18-55 (32.7%)
3-Pointers 10-31 (32.3%) 6-23 (26.1%)
Free Throws 15-20 (75.0%) 14-17 (82.4%)
Total Rebounds 51 24
Offensive 17 6
Defensive 31 12
Team 3 6
Assists 12 11
Steals 8 9
Blocks 3 4
Turnovers 14 14
Fouls 20 18
Technicals 0 1
5
P. Booth G
15 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST
13
I. Reese G
19 PTS, 7 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo Villanova 3-2 384583
home team logo Canisius 1-3 263056
HP Field House Lake Buena Vista, FL
HP Field House Lake Buena Vista, FL
Team Stats
away team logo Villanova 3-2 75.0 PPG 46.8 RPG 15.5 APG
home team logo Canisius 1-3 69.7 PPG 35 RPG 11.7 APG
Key Players
21
D. Cosby-Roundtree F 5.3 PPG 7.0 RPG 0.8 APG 57.1 FG%
13
I. Reese G 12.0 PPG 6.0 RPG 2.0 APG 34.9 FG%
Top Scorers
21
D. Cosby-Roundtree F 15 PTS 13 REB 1 AST
13
I. Reese G 19 PTS 7 REB 3 AST
48.3 FG% 32.7
32.3 3PT FG% 26.1
75.0 FT% 82.4
Villanova
Starters
P. Booth
D. Cosby-Roundtree
S. Bey
E. Paschall
C. Gillespie
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
P. Booth 21 15 4 1 0 0 3 2 5/8 1/2 4/7 1 3
D. Cosby-Roundtree 29 15 13 1 3 1 1 4 6/7 0/0 3/4 8 5
S. Bey 31 11 8 0 1 1 1 1 5/11 1/5 0/0 2 6
E. Paschall 27 7 6 2 1 0 1 3 3/8 1/6 0/0 3 3
C. Gillespie 21 7 1 1 1 0 0 4 2/4 1/2 2/3 0 1
Bench
C. Swider
J. Quinerly
J. Cremo
T. Delaney
J. Samuels
B. Slater
D. Painter
P. Heck
T. Saunders
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Swider 18 11 2 1 0 0 1 2 3/7 3/7 2/2 0 2
J. Quinerly 15 9 3 2 0 0 4 0 3/5 1/2 2/2 1 2
J. Cremo 24 8 5 2 1 0 1 1 2/7 2/4 2/2 1 4
T. Delaney 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
J. Samuels 8 0 5 2 0 1 2 1 0/2 0/2 0/0 1 4
B. Slater 5 0 0 0 1 0 0 2 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
D. Painter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Heck - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Saunders - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 83 48 12 8 3 14 20 29/60 10/31 15/20 17 31
Canisius
Starters
I. Reese
T. Molson
M. Johnson
J. White
S. Hitchon
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
I. Reese 28 19 7 3 1 0 3 5 6/17 4/9 3/3 1 6
T. Molson 36 10 3 4 3 0 3 0 3/15 1/5 3/3 2 1
M. Johnson 29 8 2 1 4 1 3 4 3/9 0/3 2/2 1 1
J. White 14 4 1 0 0 1 0 2 2/3 0/0 0/1 0 1
S. Hitchon 22 1 1 1 0 1 1 0 0/1 0/0 1/2 0 1
Bench
D. St. Louis
J. Faulkner
J. Sanks
M. Lotts
J. Henderson
S. Rautins
K. Johnson-Alls
G. Ford
S. Evans
I. Hadzic
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. St. Louis 12 6 2 0 0 0 2 1 1/2 0/0 4/4 1 1
J. Faulkner 15 5 0 1 1 0 1 1 2/3 0/1 1/1 0 0
J. Sanks 19 3 0 1 0 0 1 4 1/4 1/4 0/0 0 0
M. Lotts 8 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Henderson 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0 0
S. Rautins 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
K. Johnson-Alls 15 0 2 0 0 1 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 1
G. Ford - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Evans - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Hadzic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 56 18 11 9 4 14 18 18/55 6/23 14/17 6 12
NCAA BB Scores