Villanova stops 2-game skid, beats Canisius 83-56
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree had 15 points and 13 rebounds as defending national champion Villanova stopped a two-game skid by beating Canisius 83-56 on Thursday in the opening round of the AdvoCare Invitational at Disney World.
Phil Booth also scored 15 points for the Wildcats (3-2), who will play the winner of Memphis-Oklahoma State in the semifinals on Friday.
Villanova went from No. 8 to out of the AP Top 25 after losing to Michigan 73-46 in a rematch of last season's championship game and losing 76-68 in overtime to Furman last week.
Villanova's Mikal Bridges, Jalen Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo and Omari Spellman were all taken in the NBA draft after last year's championship run.
Canisius (1-3) got 19 points from Isaiah Reese. Takal Molson, who entered averaging 21.3 points, had 10.
The Golden Griffins got to within 63-52 with 4 1/2 minutes left before Villanova pulled away.
---
|34.0
|Min. Per Game
|34.0
|15.0
|Pts. Per Game
|15.0
|5.0
|Ast. Per Game
|5.0
|6.0
|Reb. Per Game
|6.0
|42.6
|Field Goal %
|29.0
|30.3
|Three Point %
|9.1
|72.7
|Free Throw %
|85.7
|+ 2
|Jalanni White made dunk, assist by Jibreel Faulkner
|19.0
|+ 3
|Cole Swider made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jermaine Samuels
|32.0
|Defensive rebound by Tim Delaney
|47.0
|Jordan Henderson missed free throw
|47.0
|Personal foul on Brandon Slater
|47.0
|+ 1
|Jahvon Quinerly made 2nd of 2 free throws
|59.0
|+ 1
|Jahvon Quinerly made 1st of 2 free throws
|59.0
|Personal foul on Isaiah Reese
|59.0
|Defensive rebound by Jahvon Quinerly
|1:01
|Malik Johnson missed jump shot
|1:03
|+ 2
|Jahvon Quinerly made layup
|1:12
|Team Stats
|Points
|83
|56
|Field Goals
|29-60 (48.3%)
|18-55 (32.7%)
|3-Pointers
|10-31 (32.3%)
|6-23 (26.1%)
|Free Throws
|15-20 (75.0%)
|14-17 (82.4%)
|Total Rebounds
|51
|24
|Offensive
|17
|6
|Defensive
|31
|12
|Team
|3
|6
|Assists
|12
|11
|Steals
|8
|9
|Blocks
|3
|4
|Turnovers
|14
|14
|Fouls
|20
|18
|Technicals
|0
|1
|Key Players
|
21
|D. Cosby-Roundtree F
|5.3 PPG
|7.0 RPG
|0.8 APG
|57.1 FG%
|
13
|I. Reese G
|12.0 PPG
|6.0 RPG
|2.0 APG
|34.9 FG%
|Top Scorers
|D. Cosby-Roundtree F
|15 PTS
|13 REB
|1 AST
|I. Reese G
|19 PTS
|7 REB
|3 AST
|
|48.3
|FG%
|32.7
|
|
|32.3
|3PT FG%
|26.1
|
|
|75.0
|FT%
|82.4
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Booth
|21
|15
|4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|5/8
|1/2
|4/7
|1
|3
|D. Cosby-Roundtree
|29
|15
|13
|1
|3
|1
|1
|4
|6/7
|0/0
|3/4
|8
|5
|S. Bey
|31
|11
|8
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|5/11
|1/5
|0/0
|2
|6
|E. Paschall
|27
|7
|6
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3/8
|1/6
|0/0
|3
|3
|C. Gillespie
|21
|7
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|2/4
|1/2
|2/3
|0
|1
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Booth
|21
|15
|4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|5/8
|1/2
|4/7
|1
|3
|D. Cosby-Roundtree
|29
|15
|13
|1
|3
|1
|1
|4
|6/7
|0/0
|3/4
|8
|5
|S. Bey
|31
|11
|8
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|5/11
|1/5
|0/0
|2
|6
|E. Paschall
|27
|7
|6
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3/8
|1/6
|0/0
|3
|3
|C. Gillespie
|21
|7
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|2/4
|1/2
|2/3
|0
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Swider
|18
|11
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3/7
|3/7
|2/2
|0
|2
|J. Quinerly
|15
|9
|3
|2
|0
|0
|4
|0
|3/5
|1/2
|2/2
|1
|2
|J. Cremo
|24
|8
|5
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2/7
|2/4
|2/2
|1
|4
|T. Delaney
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|J. Samuels
|8
|0
|5
|2
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|4
|B. Slater
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|D. Painter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Heck
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Saunders
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|83
|48
|12
|8
|3
|14
|20
|29/60
|10/31
|15/20
|17
|31
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Reese
|28
|19
|7
|3
|1
|0
|3
|5
|6/17
|4/9
|3/3
|1
|6
|T. Molson
|36
|10
|3
|4
|3
|0
|3
|0
|3/15
|1/5
|3/3
|2
|1
|M. Johnson
|29
|8
|2
|1
|4
|1
|3
|4
|3/9
|0/3
|2/2
|1
|1
|J. White
|14
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2/3
|0/0
|0/1
|0
|1
|S. Hitchon
|22
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|1
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Reese
|28
|19
|7
|3
|1
|0
|3
|5
|6/17
|4/9
|3/3
|1
|6
|T. Molson
|36
|10
|3
|4
|3
|0
|3
|0
|3/15
|1/5
|3/3
|2
|1
|M. Johnson
|29
|8
|2
|1
|4
|1
|3
|4
|3/9
|0/3
|2/2
|1
|1
|J. White
|14
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2/3
|0/0
|0/1
|0
|1
|S. Hitchon
|22
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. St. Louis
|12
|6
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|4/4
|1
|1
|J. Faulkner
|15
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2/3
|0/1
|1/1
|0
|0
|J. Sanks
|19
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|1/4
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|0
|M. Lotts
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Henderson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|0
|0
|S. Rautins
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|K. Johnson-Alls
|15
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|1
|G. Ford
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Evans
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Hadzic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|56
|18
|11
|9
|4
|14
|18
|18/55
|6/23
|14/17
|6
|12
