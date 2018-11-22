Fresno State makes most of big first half in win
FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) - Fresno State went to work early with a fast, aggressive and efficient offense to build a big lead and never looked back in a 78-59 win over Northwestern in the first round of the Wooden Legacy at Cal State Fullerton's Titan Gym on Tuesday.
The Bulldogs (2-1) built a 42-28 lead by halftime, during which it shot 51.9 percent from the field.
Guard Braxton Huggins led Fresno State with 17 points. He went coast-to-coast with a slam dunk to give Fresno State a 71-49 lead. That play was emblematic of Northwestern's defensive miscues as it let Huggins into the lane with ease.
Fresno State had five players in double figures. Forward Sam Bittner scored 14 points and made 4 of 5 3-pointers and New Williams also had 14 points. The Bulldogs had 18 assists.
Northwestern (3-1) suffered its first loss of the season as its usually sturdy defense and fullcourt press couldn't slow Fresno State.
Vic Law led Northwestern with 13 points.
Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus was in attendance for this game at the Titan Gym. Her son, Charlie Hall, is on Northwestern's team.
|31.0
|Min. Per Game
|31.0
|2.0
|Pts. Per Game
|2.0
|5.0
|Ast. Per Game
|5.0
|7.0
|Reb. Per Game
|7.0
|55.2
|Field Goal %
|62.5
|0.0
|Three Point %
|57.1
|68.2
|Free Throw %
|100.0
|Defensive rebound by Nate Grimes
|21.0
|Pete Nance missed 3-pt. jump shot
|23.0
|+ 1
|Braxton Huggins made 2nd of 2 free throws
|32.0
|+ 1
|Braxton Huggins made 1st of 2 free throws
|32.0
|Shooting foul on Ryan Greer
|32.0
|Defensive rebound by Sam Bittner
|55.0
|Ryan Greer missed 3-pt. jump shot
|57.0
|+ 3
|Sam Bittner made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Noah Blackwell
|1:19
|+ 2
|Ryan Greer made jump shot, assist by Vic Law
|1:49
|Defensive rebound by Vic Law
|1:59
|Noah Blackwell missed jump shot
|2:01
|Team Stats
|Points
|59
|78
|Field Goals
|18-51 (35.3%)
|24-48 (50.0%)
|3-Pointers
|6-22 (27.3%)
|11-23 (47.8%)
|Free Throws
|17-23 (73.9%)
|19-25 (76.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|27
|33
|Offensive
|6
|5
|Defensive
|19
|22
|Team
|2
|6
|Assists
|11
|18
|Steals
|3
|4
|Blocks
|2
|1
|Turnovers
|15
|15
|Fouls
|23
|21
|Technicals
|1
|1
|Team Stats
|Northwestern 3-1
|75.7 PPG
|44.7 RPG
|17.0 APG
|Fresno State 2-1
|80.0 PPG
|41 RPG
|16.5 APG
|Key Players
|
4
|V. Law F
|19.3 PPG
|5.7 RPG
|3.0 APG
|51.3 FG%
|
4
|B. Huggins G
|20.5 PPG
|2.0 RPG
|2.0 APG
|51.7 FG%
|Top Scorers
|V. Law F
|13 PTS
|4 REB
|5 AST
|B. Huggins G
|17 PTS
|3 REB
|3 AST
|
|35.3
|FG%
|50.0
|
|
|27.3
|3PT FG%
|47.8
|
|
|73.9
|FT%
|76.0
|
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Nance
|12
|6
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2/3
|1/2
|1/2
|1
|0
|J. Ash
|11
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1/4
|1/3
|2/2
|0
|0
|R. Greer
|14
|5
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|2/5
|1/3
|0/1
|1
|1
|A. Gaines
|16
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|4
|0/1
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|3
|B. Benson
|7
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|A. Falzon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Hall
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Malnati
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Young
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|59
|25
|11
|3
|2
|15
|23
|18/51
|6/22
|17/23
|6
|19
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Huggins
|29
|17
|3
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|4/9
|2/4
|7/8
|1
|2
|N. Williams
|33
|14
|3
|4
|0
|0
|1
|3
|3/6
|3/5
|5/7
|0
|3
|S. Bittner
|31
|14
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|4/5
|4/5
|2/2
|1
|3
|D. Taylor
|35
|12
|3
|5
|1
|0
|5
|2
|4/12
|2/6
|2/4
|0
|3
|N. Grimes
|27
|12
|9
|1
|1
|0
|2
|3
|6/9
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|7
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Gray
|13
|7
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|2/3
|0/0
|3/4
|1
|2
|A. Agau
|9
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|N. Blackwell
|23
|0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0/3
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|1
|J. McWilliams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Rojas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Seeley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Fitzgerald-Warren
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Dhaliwal
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Diouf
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|78
|27
|18
|4
|1
|15
|21
|24/48
|11/23
|19/25
|5
|22
