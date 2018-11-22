NWEST
Fresno State makes most of big first half in win

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 22, 2018

FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) - Fresno State went to work early with a fast, aggressive and efficient offense to build a big lead and never looked back in a 78-59 win over Northwestern in the first round of the Wooden Legacy at Cal State Fullerton's Titan Gym on Tuesday.

The Bulldogs (2-1) built a 42-28 lead by halftime, during which it shot 51.9 percent from the field.

Guard Braxton Huggins led Fresno State with 17 points. He went coast-to-coast with a slam dunk to give Fresno State a 71-49 lead. That play was emblematic of Northwestern's defensive miscues as it let Huggins into the lane with ease.

Fresno State had five players in double figures. Forward Sam Bittner scored 14 points and made 4 of 5 3-pointers and New Williams also had 14 points. The Bulldogs had 18 assists.

Northwestern (3-1) suffered its first loss of the season as its usually sturdy defense and fullcourt press couldn't slow Fresno State.

Vic Law led Northwestern with 13 points.

Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus was in attendance for this game at the Titan Gym. Her son, Charlie Hall, is on Northwestern's team.

Key Players
D. Pardon
S. Bittner
31.0 Min. Per Game 31.0
2.0 Pts. Per Game 2.0
5.0 Ast. Per Game 5.0
7.0 Reb. Per Game 7.0
55.2 Field Goal % 62.5
0.0 Three Point % 57.1
68.2 Free Throw % 100.0
  Defensive rebound by Nate Grimes 21.0
  Pete Nance missed 3-pt. jump shot 23.0
+ 1 Braxton Huggins made 2nd of 2 free throws 32.0
+ 1 Braxton Huggins made 1st of 2 free throws 32.0
  Shooting foul on Ryan Greer 32.0
  Defensive rebound by Sam Bittner 55.0
  Ryan Greer missed 3-pt. jump shot 57.0
+ 3 Sam Bittner made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Noah Blackwell 1:19
+ 2 Ryan Greer made jump shot, assist by Vic Law 1:49
  Defensive rebound by Vic Law 1:59
  Noah Blackwell missed jump shot 2:01
Team Stats
Points 59 78
Field Goals 18-51 (35.3%) 24-48 (50.0%)
3-Pointers 6-22 (27.3%) 11-23 (47.8%)
Free Throws 17-23 (73.9%) 19-25 (76.0%)
Total Rebounds 27 33
Offensive 6 5
Defensive 19 22
Team 2 6
Assists 11 18
Steals 3 4
Blocks 2 1
Turnovers 15 15
Fouls 23 21
Technicals 1 1
4
V. Law F
13 PTS, 4 REB, 5 AST
4
B. Huggins G
17 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST
12T
Team Stats
away team logo Northwestern 3-1 75.7 PPG 44.7 RPG 17.0 APG
home team logo Fresno State 2-1 80.0 PPG 41 RPG 16.5 APG
Key Players
4
V. Law F 19.3 PPG 5.7 RPG 3.0 APG 51.3 FG%
4
B. Huggins G 20.5 PPG 2.0 RPG 2.0 APG 51.7 FG%
Top Scorers
4
V. Law F 13 PTS 4 REB 5 AST
4
B. Huggins G 17 PTS 3 REB 3 AST
35.3 FG% 50.0
27.3 3PT FG% 47.8
73.9 FT% 76.0
Northwestern
Starters
V. Law
D. Pardon
A. Turner
R. Taylor
M. Kopp
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
V. Law 29 13 4 5 0 0 3 4 4/10 2/5 3/5 1 3
D. Pardon 33 11 7 0 0 1 1 3 3/5 0/0 5/7 1 6
A. Turner 29 8 3 1 0 1 2 2 3/12 0/5 2/2 1 2
R. Taylor 36 6 2 1 0 0 1 3 2/6 0/2 2/2 0 2
M. Kopp 13 3 2 0 0 0 2 1 1/5 1/2 0/0 1 1
Bench
P. Nance
J. Ash
R. Greer
A. Gaines
B. Benson
A. Falzon
C. Hall
T. Malnati
R. Young
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
P. Nance 12 6 1 0 2 0 0 1 2/3 1/2 1/2 1 0
J. Ash 11 5 0 1 0 0 2 1 1/4 1/3 2/2 0 0
R. Greer 14 5 2 1 0 0 2 3 2/5 1/3 0/1 1 1
A. Gaines 16 2 3 2 0 0 2 4 0/1 0/0 2/2 0 3
B. Benson 7 0 1 0 1 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
A. Falzon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Hall - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Malnati - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Young - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 59 25 11 3 2 15 23 18/51 6/22 17/23 6 19
Fresno State
Starters
B. Huggins
N. Williams
S. Bittner
D. Taylor
N. Grimes
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
B. Huggins 29 17 3 3 1 0 2 3 4/9 2/4 7/8 1 2
N. Williams 33 14 3 4 0 0 1 3 3/6 3/5 5/7 0 3
S. Bittner 31 14 4 1 1 0 2 2 4/5 4/5 2/2 1 3
D. Taylor 35 12 3 5 1 0 5 2 4/12 2/6 2/4 0 3
N. Grimes 27 12 9 1 1 0 2 3 6/9 0/1 0/0 2 7
Bench
C. Gray
A. Agau
N. Blackwell
J. McWilliams
L. Rojas
C. Seeley
M. Fitzgerald-Warren
A. Dhaliwal
A. Diouf
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Gray 13 7 3 1 0 0 2 3 2/3 0/0 3/4 1 2
A. Agau 9 2 1 0 0 1 1 3 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 1
N. Blackwell 23 0 1 3 0 0 0 2 0/3 0/2 0/0 0 1
J. McWilliams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Rojas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Seeley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Fitzgerald-Warren - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Dhaliwal - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Diouf - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 78 27 18 4 1 15 21 24/48 11/23 19/25 5 22
