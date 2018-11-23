UCLA
LAS VEGAS (AP) - Cassius Winston had 19 points and seven assists to help No. 11 Michigan State cruise past No. 17 UCLA 87-67 on Thursday night to reach the final of the Las Vegas Invitational.

Nick Ward scored 16 points, Joshua Langford had 14 and Josh McQuaid had 11 for Michigan State (4-1).

The Spartans will play Texas in the championship game Friday. The Bruins (4-1) take on No. 7 North Carolina in the consolation game. Texas stunned the Tar Heels earlier Thursday, 92-89.

Kris Wilkes had 15 points to lead UCLA. Jaylen Hands and Chris Smith each had 11 points for the Bruins, who shot 36 percent from the field.

Michigan State shot 52 percent from the field and led throughout, building a 29-point lead with 1:49 until halftime. The Spartans shot 10 of 17 from 3-point range in the session, while UCLA shot 24 percent.

Team Stats
Points 67 87
Field Goals 21-59 (35.6%) 32-62 (51.6%)
3-Pointers 5-17 (29.4%) 13-24 (54.2%)
Free Throws 20-28 (71.4%) 10-18 (55.6%)
Total Rebounds 33 37
Offensive 7 8
Defensive 23 28
Team 3 1
Assists 8 20
Steals 5 1
Blocks 6 5
Turnovers 9 12
Fouls 21 23
Technicals 1 0
UCLA
Starters
K. Wilkes
J. Hands
M. Brown
P. Ali
J. Hill
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Wilkes 32 15 1 0 1 1 2 3 5/12 2/4 3/4 0 1
J. Hands 26 11 4 3 1 0 1 1 4/12 2/5 1/1 0 4
M. Brown 21 5 10 0 0 3 2 2 2/5 0/0 1/4 2 8
P. Ali 22 3 1 1 0 0 2 2 0/5 0/2 3/4 1 0
J. Hill 12 2 0 0 1 0 0 3 0/1 0/0 2/2 0 0
Bench
C. Smith
C. Riley
D. Singleton
K. Nwuba
J. Bernard
A. Olesinski
A. Dodson
I. Wulff
J. Wallace
T. Campbell
S. O'Neal
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Smith 28 11 3 2 0 2 1 4 4/7 0/2 3/4 0 3
C. Riley 17 10 2 2 1 0 1 3 4/9 0/1 2/2 2 0
D. Singleton 19 5 3 0 1 0 0 0 1/1 1/1 2/3 0 3
K. Nwuba 6 4 3 0 0 0 0 0 1/1 0/0 2/2 1 2
J. Bernard 17 1 3 0 0 0 0 3 0/6 0/2 1/2 1 2
A. Olesinski - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Dodson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Wulff - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Wallace - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Campbell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. O'Neal - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 67 30 8 5 6 9 21 21/59 5/17 20/28 7 23
Michigan State
Starters
C. Winston
N. Ward
J. Langford
M. McQuaid
K. Goins
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Winston 26 19 2 7 0 0 1 4 8/15 3/6 0/1 0 2
N. Ward 22 16 5 2 0 1 0 2 6/10 0/0 4/4 2 3
J. Langford 25 14 2 1 1 0 5 3 5/10 3/7 1/3 0 2
M. McQuaid 28 11 3 2 0 0 2 3 4/7 3/5 0/0 2 1
K. Goins 20 6 13 1 0 2 0 3 3/5 0/0 0/1 3 10
Bench
K. Ahrens
M. Bingham
F. Loyer
T. Kithier
X. Tillman
G. Brown
A. Henry
C. George
B. Burke
J. Hoiberg
B. Washington
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Ahrens 21 8 2 3 0 0 0 2 3/3 2/2 0/0 0 2
M. Bingham 9 6 4 1 0 0 0 1 1/2 1/2 3/4 1 3
F. Loyer 5 5 1 1 0 0 1 1 1/2 1/1 2/2 0 1
T. Kithier 11 2 0 1 0 0 1 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 0
X. Tillman 18 0 2 1 0 2 2 3 0/2 0/0 0/3 0 2
G. Brown 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
A. Henry 10 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0/3 0/0 0/0 0 2
C. George - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Burke - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hoiberg - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Washington - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 87 36 20 1 5 12 23 32/62 13/24 10/18 8 28
