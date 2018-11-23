LAS VEGAS (AP) - Cassius Winston had 19 points and seven assists to help No. 11 Michigan State cruise past No. 17 UCLA 87-67 on Thursday night to reach the final of the Las Vegas Invitational.

Nick Ward scored 16 points, Joshua Langford had 14 and Josh McQuaid had 11 for Michigan State (4-1).

The Spartans will play Texas in the championship game Friday. The Bruins (4-1) take on No. 7 North Carolina in the consolation game. Texas stunned the Tar Heels earlier Thursday, 92-89.

Kris Wilkes had 15 points to lead UCLA. Jaylen Hands and Chris Smith each had 11 points for the Bruins, who shot 36 percent from the field.

Michigan State shot 52 percent from the field and led throughout, building a 29-point lead with 1:49 until halftime. The Spartans shot 10 of 17 from 3-point range in the session, while UCLA shot 24 percent.

