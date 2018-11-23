KENTST
NASHVILLE, Tenn -- (AP) Vanderbilt star Darius Garland left early with an injury and Jaylin Walker scored 22 points as Kent State handed the Commodores their first loss with a 77-75 victory Friday at the Commodore Classic.

Jalen Avery and C.J. Williamson both scored 18 points for Kent State (5-1), which made 12 of 24 shots from 3-point range.

Walker and Avery both made four 3-pointers.

Simi Shittu led Vanderbilt (4-1) with 20 points and eight rebounds, and Joe Toye added 15 points.

The Commodores rallied in the second half, but couldn't catch the Golden Flashes.

Vanderbilt's Saben Lee scored 13 points, but missed two crucial foul shots during the final minutes.

Kent State scored 16 points off turnovers.

Garland, Vanderbilt's point guard who entered the game as the Southeastern Conference's third-leading scorer (19.8 points per game), left with a left knee injury two minutes into the first half.

The freshman NBA prospect appeared to injure the knee after a hard landing following a layup.

Garland scored a career-high 33 points in Monday's win over Liberty.

He was a five-star prospect and McDonald's All-American at nearby Brentwood Academy last season. Garland and Shittu formed the heart of Vanderbilt's best recruiting class in school history.

Powered by nine 3-pointers in the first half, Kent State took a 41-34 lead at the break.

BIG PICTURE

Kent State: The Flashes got a big road win against a highly touted SEC opponent.

Vanderbilt: The Commodores' biggest concern is the status of Garland, their versatile guard.

UP NEXT

Kent State: The Golden Flashes visit Detroit Mercy on Wednesday in the second of a two-game road trip.

Vanderbilt: The Commodores host Savannah State on Tuesday in the finale of a four-game homestand.

---

  Defensive rebound by Joe Toye 1.0
  C.J. Williamson missed 2nd of 2 free throws 1.0
+ 1 C.J. Williamson made 1st of 2 free throws 1.0
  Personal foul on Aaron Nesmith 1.0
+ 3 Saben Lee made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Matt Ryan 2.0
+ 1 Mitch Peterson made 2nd of 2 free throws 6.0
+ 1 Mitch Peterson made 1st of 2 free throws 6.0
  Personal foul on Simi Shittu 6.0
+ 3 Matt Ryan made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Saben Lee 9.0
+ 1 C.J. Williamson made 2nd of 2 free throws 15.0
+ 1 C.J. Williamson made 1st of 2 free throws 15.0
Kent State
Starters
J. Avery
C. Williamson
M. Peterson
A. Williams
P. Whittington
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Avery 39 18 1 2 1 0 0 1 6/13 4/8 2/2 0 1
C. Williamson 31 18 6 3 4 0 2 4 5/10 3/6 5/6 1 5
M. Peterson 23 9 1 3 1 0 1 1 3/4 1/1 2/2 0 1
A. Williams 29 8 3 2 2 1 1 4 2/5 0/0 4/4 0 3
P. Whittington 18 0 6 1 0 2 0 5 0/2 0/0 0/4 2 4
Bench
J. Walker
B. Duling
K. Harris
A. Roberts
D. Pippen
A. Frederick
T. Simons
D. Gholston
S. Norton
A. Givens
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Walker 30 22 4 2 1 1 2 0 8/18 4/7 2/2 0 4
B. Duling 15 2 3 2 4 1 1 3 1/2 0/1 0/0 1 2
K. Harris 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
A. Roberts 11 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
D. Pippen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Frederick - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Simons - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Gholston - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Norton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Givens - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 77 24 15 13 5 7 20 25/56 12/24 15/20 4 20
Vanderbilt
Starters
J. Toye
S. Lee
M. Ryan
D. Garland
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Toye 31 15 6 1 0 1 2 2 6/11 0/4 3/5 0 6
S. Lee 29 13 5 5 1 0 6 3 4/10 1/4 4/8 1 4
M. Ryan 31 8 5 2 0 0 0 0 3/5 2/4 0/0 1 4
D. Garland 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
Bench
S. Shittu
M. Evans
A. Nesmith
M. Moyer
Y. Wetzell
C. Brown
E. Obinna
I. Rice
M. Hunt
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
S. Shittu 32 20 8 3 0 0 5 3 8/15 0/1 4/5 2 6
M. Evans 21 8 4 1 0 0 0 0 3/7 1/1 1/4 3 1
A. Nesmith 23 5 6 2 1 0 1 4 1/5 1/3 2/3 1 5
M. Moyer 14 2 3 1 0 1 0 3 0/1 0/1 2/2 2 1
Y. Wetzell 11 2 2 0 0 0 1 2 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 1
C. Brown 6 0 3 0 0 0 0 1 0/2 0/0 0/0 3 0
E. Obinna - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Rice - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Hunt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 75 42 15 2 2 15 18 27/58 5/18 16/27 14 28
NCAA BB Scores