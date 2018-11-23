Stanford tops Middle Tennessee at Atlantis
PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) - KZ Okpala scored 22 points Friday to help Stanford beat Middle Tennessee 67-54 in the seventh-place game at the Battle 4 Atlantis.
Daejon Davis added nine points and 10 rebounds for the Cardinal (3-3), who had lost in the first round to No. 25 Wisconsin and then to Florida. That loss had left coach Jerod Haase saying he needed to ''deliver the message more effectively'' to get more out of his players offensively.
Stanford went ahead for good midway through the first half, led 32-23 at halftime and then shot 48 percent in the second half, when they pushed the lead to 18.
This is part of a demanding opening month for Stanford, which opened the season with a cross-country flight to visit UNC Wilmington and No. 7 North Carolina. There's also a game at No. 2 Kansas next week.
Antonio Green scored 21 points to lead the Blue Raiders (3-4), who shot 36 percent.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|30.0
|Min. Per Game
|30.0
|8.0
|Pts. Per Game
|8.0
|2.5
|Ast. Per Game
|2.5
|1.5
|Reb. Per Game
|1.5
|44.3
|Field Goal %
|46.7
|43.8
|Three Point %
|25.0
|80.4
|Free Throw %
|100.0
|+ 2
|Antonio Green made layup
|2.0
|+ 1
|Josh Sharma made 2nd of 2 free throws
|18.0
|+ 1
|Josh Sharma made 2nd of 2 free throws
|18.0
|Josh Sharma missed 1st of 2 free throws
|18.0
|Personal foul on Karl Gamble
|18.0
|Defensive rebound by Stanford
|18.0
|Jayce Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|20.0
|+ 1
|Daejon Davis made 2nd of 2 free throws
|26.0
|+ 1
|Daejon Davis made 2nd of 2 free throws
|26.0
|Daejon Davis missed 1st of 2 free throws
|26.0
|Personal foul on Antonio Green
|26.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|67
|54
|Field Goals
|21-55 (38.2%)
|21-59 (35.6%)
|3-Pointers
|8-25 (32.0%)
|0-7 (0.0%)
|Free Throws
|17-24 (70.8%)
|12-18 (66.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|43
|35
|Offensive
|8
|10
|Defensive
|29
|20
|Team
|6
|5
|Assists
|14
|3
|Steals
|12
|10
|Blocks
|7
|6
|Turnovers
|21
|22
|Fouls
|17
|24
|Technicals
|0
|1
|Team Stats
|Stanford 3-3
|67.0 PPG
|38.2 RPG
|10.4 APG
|Middle Tenn. 3-4
|74.5 PPG
|44.5 RPG
|12.3 APG
|
|38.2
|FG%
|35.6
|
|
|32.0
|3PT FG%
|0.0
|
|
|70.8
|FT%
|66.7
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Okpala
|25
|22
|4
|0
|0
|1
|3
|4
|7/14
|2/4
|6/7
|1
|3
|D. Davis
|33
|9
|10
|4
|4
|2
|3
|4
|3/8
|2/3
|1/2
|1
|9
|C. Ryan
|35
|9
|8
|2
|2
|0
|4
|2
|1/7
|0/5
|7/8
|1
|7
|O. Da Silva
|30
|6
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|3
|2/7
|1/6
|1/2
|0
|2
|B. Wills
|26
|0
|3
|5
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0/3
|0/0
|0/1
|1
|2
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Okpala
|25
|22
|4
|0
|0
|1
|3
|4
|7/14
|2/4
|6/7
|1
|3
|D. Davis
|33
|9
|10
|4
|4
|2
|3
|4
|3/8
|2/3
|1/2
|1
|9
|C. Ryan
|35
|9
|8
|2
|2
|0
|4
|2
|1/7
|0/5
|7/8
|1
|7
|O. Da Silva
|30
|6
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|3
|2/7
|1/6
|1/2
|0
|2
|B. Wills
|26
|0
|3
|5
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0/3
|0/0
|0/1
|1
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Sharma
|21
|10
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|4/6
|0/1
|2/4
|3
|1
|K. Pugh
|10
|5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2/4
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|2
|I. White
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Delaire
|4
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|2
|M. Sheffield
|13
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|L. Kisunas
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|T. Stanback
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Herenton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Beskind
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Fitzmorris
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|67
|37
|14
|12
|7
|21
|17
|21/55
|8/25
|17/24
|8
|29
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Green
|38
|21
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|3
|9/20
|0/4
|3/3
|0
|3
|J. Hawthorne
|38
|8
|8
|0
|1
|4
|5
|3
|2/9
|0/0
|4/4
|2
|6
|R. Scurry
|24
|2
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|5
|1/8
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|2
|A. Crump
|14
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|0/1
|0
|1
|D. Sims
|20
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|4
|4
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Green
|38
|21
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|3
|9/20
|0/4
|3/3
|0
|3
|J. Hawthorne
|38
|8
|8
|0
|1
|4
|5
|3
|2/9
|0/0
|4/4
|2
|6
|R. Scurry
|24
|2
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|5
|1/8
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|2
|A. Crump
|14
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|0/1
|0
|1
|D. Sims
|20
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|4
|4
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Johnson
|26
|14
|5
|0
|2
|2
|4
|4
|5/8
|0/1
|4/8
|1
|4
|J. Farquhar
|23
|4
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|2
|2/4
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|3
|K. Gamble
|17
|3
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1/6
|0/1
|1/2
|4
|1
|C. Miller
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Dishman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Massenburg
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Butler Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Mosley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Lewis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|54
|30
|3
|10
|6
|22
|24
|21/59
|0/7
|12/18
|10
|20
-
ABIL
UOP67
60
2nd 4:10
-
GC
UTAH43
46
2nd 11:20 ESP3
-
BAYLOR
MISS19
22
1st 7:49 CBSSN
-
NWNAZ
IDAHO19
19
1st 6:32
-
5TENN
2KANSAS23
25
1st 4:04 ESP2
-
SUTAH
UNLV14
12
1st 12:06
-
UMASS
6NEVADA17
19
1st 11:52 FS1
-
CPOLY
PORT5
10
1st 11:36
-
FLA
BUTLER32
27
1st 0.0 ESPU
-
OKLA
DAYTON65
54
Final
-
NOVA
OKLAST77
58
Final
-
ORAL
NILL66
87
Final
-
STHRN
WMICH70
85
Final
-
VMI
STETSON87
79
Final/OT
-
MARS
WOFF46
97
Final
-
CAN
MEMP63
71
Final
-
25WISC
4UVA46
53
Final
-
ROBERT
24PURDUE46
84
Final
-
CALBPTST
ARKPB107
115
Final/3OT
-
HOUBP
WAKE93
91
Final/OT
-
ALCORN
LIB54
76
Final
-
BU
RUT44
54
Final
-
MASBOS
MASLOW59
88
Final
-
MIAMI
FRESNO78
76
Final
-
JMAD
OAK69
77
Final
-
NICHST
NCCU77
63
Final
-
DENVER
SEATTLE63
82
Final
-
COPPST
CHARSO67
93
Final
-
PVAM
GATECH54
65
Final
-
GRAM
NIAGARA74
68
Final
-
CHATT
9MICH55
83
Final
-
7UNC
17UCLA94
78
Final
-
19LSU
14FSU76
79
Final/OT
-
LSALLE
NWEST74
91
Final
-
KENTST
VANDY77
75
Final
-
AMU
FIU84
104
Final
-
GWEBB
EILL78
79
Final
-
HOW
ARKLR76
97
Final
-
MRSHL
MD67
104
Final
-
FAIR
LONGWD65
67
Final
-
TEXAS
11MICHST68
78
Final
-
STFRAN
IUPUI48
68
Final
-
PORTST
UCSB69
76
Final
-
TNST
10UK62
77
Final
-
NIOWA
ODU65
72
Final
-
SAMFORD
IPFW74
66
Final
-
UCDAV
IND62
76
Final
-
LVILLE
MARQET74
77
Final/OT
-
STNFRD
MTSU67
54
Final
-
GMASON
CINCY55
71
Final
-
NCGRN
DEL84
65
Final
-
LAMON
TNTECH73
79
Final
-
CHARLS
UAB74
51
Final
-
MISSCOL
MCNSE42
80
Final
-
NCWILM
ARKST78
64
Final
-
TEXST
USCUP82
50
Final
-
ALAM
NWST66
70
Final/OT
-
SALAB
TEXAM62
74
Final
-
LAMAR
TEXPA75
77
Final
-
CLEVST
23OHIOST62
89
Final
-
TXARL
ARK60
78
Final
-
ALBANY
MILW70
79
Final
-
UCRIV
ELON0
0135 O/U
+5.5
11:00pm
-
SETON
HAWAII0
0142.5 O/U
+9.5
11:30pm ESP2
-
SILL
TULSA0
0141 O/U
+1.5
12:30am FS1