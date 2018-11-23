STNFRD
MTSU

No Text

Stanford tops Middle Tennessee at Atlantis

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 23, 2018

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) - KZ Okpala scored 22 points Friday to help Stanford beat Middle Tennessee 67-54 in the seventh-place game at the Battle 4 Atlantis.

Daejon Davis added nine points and 10 rebounds for the Cardinal (3-3), who had lost in the first round to No. 25 Wisconsin and then to Florida. That loss had left coach Jerod Haase saying he needed to ''deliver the message more effectively'' to get more out of his players offensively.

Stanford went ahead for good midway through the first half, led 32-23 at halftime and then shot 48 percent in the second half, when they pushed the lead to 18.

This is part of a demanding opening month for Stanford, which opened the season with a cross-country flight to visit UNC Wilmington and No. 7 North Carolina. There's also a game at No. 2 Kansas next week.

Antonio Green scored 21 points to lead the Blue Raiders (3-4), who shot 36 percent.

Key Players
K. Okpala
D. Sims
30.0 Min. Per Game 30.0
8.0 Pts. Per Game 8.0
2.5 Ast. Per Game 2.5
1.5 Reb. Per Game 1.5
44.3 Field Goal % 46.7
43.8 Three Point % 25.0
80.4 Free Throw % 100.0
+ 2 Antonio Green made layup 2.0
+ 1 Josh Sharma made 2nd of 2 free throws 18.0
+ 1 Josh Sharma made 2nd of 2 free throws 18.0
  Josh Sharma missed 1st of 2 free throws 18.0
  Personal foul on Karl Gamble 18.0
  Defensive rebound by Stanford 18.0
  Jayce Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot 20.0
+ 1 Daejon Davis made 2nd of 2 free throws 26.0
+ 1 Daejon Davis made 2nd of 2 free throws 26.0
  Daejon Davis missed 1st of 2 free throws 26.0
  Personal foul on Antonio Green 26.0
Team Stats
Points 67 54
Field Goals 21-55 (38.2%) 21-59 (35.6%)
3-Pointers 8-25 (32.0%) 0-7 (0.0%)
Free Throws 17-24 (70.8%) 12-18 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 43 35
Offensive 8 10
Defensive 29 20
Team 6 5
Assists 14 3
Steals 12 10
Blocks 7 6
Turnovers 21 22
Fouls 17 24
Technicals 0 1
0
K. Okpala F
22 PTS, 4 REB
55
A. Green G
21 PTS, 3 REB
12T
away team logo Stanford 3-3 323567
home team logo Middle Tenn. 3-4 233154
Team Stats
away team logo Stanford 3-3 67.0 PPG 38.2 RPG 10.4 APG
home team logo Middle Tenn. 3-4 74.5 PPG 44.5 RPG 12.3 APG
Key Players
0
K. Okpala F 16.8 PPG 6.6 RPG 2.0 APG 42.9 FG%
55
A. Green G 17.5 PPG 4.5 RPG 1.5 APG 39.1 FG%
Top Scorers
0
K. Okpala F 22 PTS 4 REB 0 AST
55
A. Green G 21 PTS 3 REB 0 AST
38.2 FG% 35.6
32.0 3PT FG% 0.0
70.8 FT% 66.7
Stanford
Starters
K. Okpala
D. Davis
C. Ryan
O. Da Silva
B. Wills
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Okpala 25 22 4 0 0 1 3 4 7/14 2/4 6/7 1 3
D. Davis 33 9 10 4 4 2 3 4 3/8 2/3 1/2 1 9
C. Ryan 35 9 8 2 2 0 4 2 1/7 0/5 7/8 1 7
O. Da Silva 30 6 2 1 1 2 2 3 2/7 1/6 1/2 0 2
B. Wills 26 0 3 5 4 1 3 0 0/3 0/0 0/1 1 2
Bench
J. Sharma
K. Pugh
I. White
J. Delaire
M. Sheffield
L. Kisunas
T. Stanback
R. Herenton
S. Beskind
K. Fitzmorris
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Sharma 21 10 4 0 0 1 1 1 4/6 0/1 2/4 3 1
K. Pugh 10 5 2 0 0 0 2 0 2/4 1/2 0/0 0 2
I. White 1 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 0
J. Delaire 4 3 2 1 0 0 0 2 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 2
M. Sheffield 13 0 0 1 1 0 3 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
L. Kisunas 2 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 1 1
T. Stanback - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Herenton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Beskind - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Fitzmorris - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 67 37 14 12 7 21 17 21/55 8/25 17/24 8 29
Middle Tenn.
Starters
A. Green
J. Hawthorne
R. Scurry
A. Crump
D. Sims
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Green 38 21 3 0 1 0 2 3 9/20 0/4 3/3 0 3
J. Hawthorne 38 8 8 0 1 4 5 3 2/9 0/0 4/4 2 6
R. Scurry 24 2 4 0 2 0 1 5 1/8 0/0 0/0 2 2
A. Crump 14 2 1 0 0 0 4 0 1/3 0/0 0/1 0 1
D. Sims 20 0 1 2 1 0 4 4 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 0
Bench
J. Johnson
J. Farquhar
K. Gamble
C. Miller
C. Jones
D. Dishman
T. Massenburg
D. Butler Jr.
L. Mosley
K. Lewis
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Johnson 26 14 5 0 2 2 4 4 5/8 0/1 4/8 1 4
J. Farquhar 23 4 3 1 2 0 2 2 2/4 0/1 0/0 0 3
K. Gamble 17 3 5 0 1 0 0 2 1/6 0/1 1/2 4 1
C. Miller - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Dishman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Massenburg - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Butler Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Mosley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Lewis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 54 30 3 10 6 22 24 21/59 0/7 12/18 10 20
NCAA BB Scores