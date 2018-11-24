Hill leads No. 13 Hokies in rout of St. Francis
BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) Ahmed Hill scored eight of his 19 points during a 24-6 run spanning halftime, and No. 13 Virginia Tech beat St. Francis, Pennsylvania, 75-37 on Saturday.
The Hokies (5-0) led 23-20 when a 3-pointer by Ty Outlaw sparked a 10-2 run to end the first half. Nickeil Alexander-Walker made another 3-pointer right after halftime, one of 14 for Virginia Tech, and two 3s and a basket from Hill and a three-point play by Justin Robinson pushed the lead to 47-26.
Myles Thompson led the Red Flash (1-4) with 14 points. St. Francis shot just 25.9 percent (15 for 58) and committed 22 turnovers.
The Red Flash went nearly eight minutes without a point in the second half as the Hokies scored 15 straight to open a 62-30 lead.
Outlaw added 15 points, all on 3-pointers. Alexander-Walker scored 11 for the Hokies, and Robinson finished with 10 points and seven assists.
BIG PICTURE
St. Francis: The Red Flash are the preseason favorites in the Northeast Conference with 93 percent of their scoring back from last season, and they are preparing for conference play with a tough early schedule. The Hokies were the third straight ranked team to beat the Red Flash this season, and they've now lost 50 games in a row against ranked opponents since they beat a ranked St. Bonaventure team 92-81 on Jan. 25, 1959.
Virginia Tech: One of the Hokies' weaknesses in recent seasons has been on the defensive end, which forced them to often just have to outscore teams. That appears to have improved early in the season. They held teams to 66.5 points and 46.1 percent shooting in their first four games. Those numbers only got better against the Red Flash.
UP NEXT
St. Francis: The Red Flash return home to face Bloomsburg on Tuesday night.
Virginia Tech: The Hokies head back on the road to face Penn State in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge on Tuesday night.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Defensive rebound by Isaiah Wilkins
|19.0
|A.J. Labriola missed 3-pt. jump shot
|21.0
|Offensive rebound by St. Francis (Pa.)
|27.0
|Randall Gaskins Jr. missed jump shot
|29.0
|+ 2
|Isaiah Wilkins made layup
|39.0
|Offensive rebound by Isaiah Wilkins
|55.0
|Wabissa Bede missed 3-pt. jump shot
|57.0
|Defensive rebound by Isaiah Wilkins
|1:03
|Randall Gaskins Jr. missed jump shot
|1:05
|+ 3
|Ty Outlaw made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Wabissa Bede
|1:12
|Defensive rebound by Isaiah Wilkins
|1:19
|Team Stats
|Points
|37
|75
|Field Goals
|15-58 (25.9%)
|27-57 (47.4%)
|3-Pointers
|4-22 (18.2%)
|14-31 (45.2%)
|Free Throws
|3-3 (100.0%)
|7-9 (77.8%)
|Total Rebounds
|37
|35
|Offensive
|13
|7
|Defensive
|20
|25
|Team
|4
|3
|Assists
|6
|20
|Steals
|6
|7
|Blocks
|2
|3
|Turnovers
|21
|14
|Fouls
|15
|10
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|St. Fran.-Pa. 1-4
|70.3 PPG
|45.5 RPG
|8.5 APG
|13 Virginia Tech 5-0
|84.3 PPG
|35 RPG
|17.5 APG
|Key Players
|
5
|M. Thompson F
|9.8 PPG
|5.0 RPG
|0.5 APG
|28.2 FG%
|
13
|A. Hill G
|14.5 PPG
|4.0 RPG
|1.0 APG
|51.2 FG%
|Top Scorers
|M. Thompson F
|14 PTS
|7 REB
|0 AST
|A. Hill G
|19 PTS
|0 REB
|1 AST
|
|25.9
|FG%
|47.4
|
|
|18.2
|3PT FG%
|45.2
|
|
|100.0
|FT%
|77.8
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Thompson
|26
|14
|7
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|6/10
|2/4
|0/0
|4
|3
|K. Braxton
|30
|8
|5
|1
|0
|2
|3
|3
|3/8
|0/4
|2/2
|0
|5
|A. Wolford
|23
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1/7
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. King
|27
|2
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|2
|1/8
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|1
|L. Laporal
|19
|2
|8
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|4
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Hill
|33
|19
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7/11
|5/6
|0/0
|0
|0
|N. Alexander-Walker
|30
|11
|4
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3/7
|2/5
|3/4
|0
|4
|J. Robinson
|31
|10
|2
|7
|2
|0
|2
|0
|4/8
|1/3
|1/1
|0
|2
|K. Blackshear Jr.
|20
|4
|5
|0
|1
|1
|4
|4
|2/7
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|5
|W. Bede
|24
|0
|2
|3
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0/4
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|2
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Hill
|33
|19
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7/11
|5/6
|0/0
|0
|0
|N. Alexander-Walker
|30
|11
|4
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3/7
|2/5
|3/4
|0
|4
|J. Robinson
|31
|10
|2
|7
|2
|0
|2
|0
|4/8
|1/3
|1/1
|0
|2
|K. Blackshear Jr.
|20
|4
|5
|0
|1
|1
|4
|4
|2/7
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|5
|W. Bede
|24
|0
|2
|3
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0/4
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Outlaw
|24
|15
|7
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|5/9
|5/9
|0/0
|1
|6
|P. Horne
|20
|8
|4
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|4/6
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|1
|I. Wilkins
|13
|8
|8
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2/4
|1/2
|3/4
|3
|5
|J. Kabongo
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|C. Clarke
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Nolley II
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Radford
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Palmer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|75
|32
|20
|7
|3
|14
|10
|27/57
|14/31
|7/9
|7
|25
-
EVAN
BALLST59
78
2nd 4:29 ESP3
-
CHIST
BRAD54
80
2nd 4:37 ESP3
-
JVILLE
WCAR62
73
2nd 2:35
-
VALPO
WVU76
88
2nd 0.0 ATSN
-
STNYBRK
RI58
46
2nd 5:45 ESP+
-
CIT
SFLA78
79
2nd 2:06 ESP3
-
SACHRT
BING71
75
2nd 46.0 ESP+
-
CALBPTST
HOW84
85
2nd 1.0
-
WARNEN
WINTHR76
116
2nd 0.0 ESP+
-
STOCKTON
PENN63
112
2nd 0.0
-
WKY
INDST54
63
2nd 0.0 ESP+
-
PEAY
OHIO77
77
2nd 3.0
-
DTROIT
EMICH71
67
2nd 1:15 ESP+
-
ORAL
OAK49
57
2nd 13:21 ESP3
-
AVILA
UMKC32
39
1st 2:23
-
PRINCE
MNMTH20
27
1st 0.0 ESP+
-
LONGWD
DENVER20
30
1st 0.0
-
LINDER
ILLST22
36
1st 0.0 ESP3
-
STHRN
NCCU71
83
Final
-
CAMP
GTOWN85
93
Final
-
NH
UCONN66
91
Final
-
DEPAUL
ND70
95
Final
-
NILL
JMAD74
78
Final
-
NALAB
TROY58
77
Final
-
GSU
NORL53
97
Final
-
SFTRPA
13VATECH37
75
Final
-
NEAST
DAVID69
78
Final
-
AMER
UMBC73
69
Final
-
WMICH
NICHST61
62
Final/OT
-
NJTECH
LIU77
70
Final
-
RIDER
WAGNER89
65
Final
-
WNE
HARTFD53
93
Final
-
COLG
SIENA84
79
Final
-
MONST
NEBOM65
89
Final
-
MARIST
22BUFF49
76
Final
-
WILL
NEB49
73
Final
-
SAV
ALCORN80
75
Final
-
ARMY
MIAOH55
82
Final
-
STPETE
NTEXAS0
0130.5 O/U
-12
4:00pm
-
NDAKST
ETNST0
0137 O/U
-9.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
GMASON
BAYLOR0
0141 O/U
-9.5
4:00pm
-
BELMONT
KENSAW0
0149 O/U
+13.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
GRAM
IUPUI0
0143 O/U
-5.5
4:00pm
-
MANH
GWASH0
0127.5 O/U
-5
4:00pm ESP+
-
CARK
STLOU0
0142.5 O/U
-16.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
CPENN
UMES0
0
4:00pm
-
IONA
PROV0
0154 O/U
-9.5
4:00pm
-
STJOES
WMMARY0
0155 O/U
+4.5
4:00pm
-
WISPARK
ILLCHI0
0
4:12pm ESP+
-
LEHIGH
12KSTATE0
0142.5 O/U
-16.5
4:30pm ESP3
-
ARKPB
ARKLR0
0144 O/U
-13
4:30pm
-
HIGHPT
ECU0
0135.5 O/U
-2.5
5:00pm ESP3
-
EILL
ARKST0
0141.5 O/U
+2
5:00pm
-
NCGRN
LATECH0
0140.5 O/U
+3.5
5:00pm
-
DART
SANFRAN0
0143 O/U
-18.5
5:00pm
-
USCUP
CPOLY0
0135.5 O/U
-2.5
5:30pm
-
NCOLO
TXTECH0
0140 O/U
-17.5
5:30pm
-
MERCER
NCST0
0149.5 O/U
-19.5
5:30pm ESP3
-
SNCLRA
SJST0
0136 O/U
-2
6:00pm
-
NDAK
UTVALL0
0147 O/U
-9
6:00pm
-
NKY
UCF0
0134 O/U
-10
6:00pm ESP3
-
FAIR
SEATTLE0
0141.5 O/U
-6.5
6:00pm
-
COLO
AF0
0139.5 O/U
+5
6:00pm ATSN
-
HOU
BYU0
0150.5 O/U
-1.5
6:00pm
-
STFRAN
NIAGARA0
0
7:00pm
-
CINCY
MISS0
0137.5 O/U
+3.5
7:00pm CBSSN
-
NWNAZ
PORTST0
0
7:00pm
-
HOFSTRA
VCU0
0144 O/U
-4
7:00pm ESP+
-
NCWILM
GWEBB0
0147.5 O/U
+1
7:30pm
-
UTEP
NMEX0
0155 O/U
-16
7:30pm
-
TEXST
PORT0
0135 O/U
+1.5
8:00pm
-
UCSB
IDAHO0
0143 O/U
+6.5
8:00pm
-
MOST
MURYST0
0142.5 O/U
-8
8:00pm ESP+
-
UCRIV
ABIL0
0132 O/U
+10.5
8:30pm
-
HARV
MARYCA0
0135 O/U
-9
9:00pm
-
JACKST
USD0
0131.5 O/U
-25
10:00pm
-
CSFULL
SACST0
0140 O/U
+2.5
10:05pm
-
DELST
WASHST0
0
10:30pm PACN
-
FAMU
LOYMRY0
0133.5 O/U
-20
10:30pm
-
ELON
UOP0
0145 O/U
-9.5
11:00pm