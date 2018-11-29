HAWAII
UCLA

No Text

UCLA ends 2-game skid with 80-61 rout of Hawaii

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 29, 2018

LOS ANGELES (AP) Prince Ali slammed a one-handed dunk over 7-foot Dawson Carper and gave a look in the direction of Lonzo Ball sitting baseline.

Ball, the one-and-done UCLA star now with the Los Angeles Lakers, nodded.

''That's my guy,'' Ali said.

Ball and Indiana Pacers Aaron Holiday, TJ Leaf and Ike Anigbogu returned to their old stomping ground to see UCLA dismantle Hawaii 80-61 on Wednesday night. They visited the locker room before the game, even though only two current Bruins were on the same team as any of them.

''They're keeping an eye on us,'' Jaylen Hands said. ''Them being there meant a lot to us.''

Like Ball, Leaf and Anigbogu were in Westwood for one year before heading to the NBA. Holiday stuck around for three seasons.

''To have all those guys in the locker room, that's fun,'' coach Steve Alford said.

Ali scored a career-high 23 points and the Bruins (5-2) rebounded from consecutive losses to ranked opponents.

Kris Wilkes added 16 points for the Bruins, who made 10 3-pointers. They hit 11 in a 16-point loss to then-No. 7 North Carolina last week at the Las Vegas Invitational. That followed a 20-point loss to No. 11 Michigan State.

Hands had a career-high 11 of UCLA's 16 assists.

''We all feed off the point guard,'' Wilkes said of Hands. ''When he's making moves, we just fall right behind him. It's hard to beat us when we're all playing together.''

The Bruins led by 20 points in the first half, when Ali didn't miss a shot. He made all six of his field-goal attempts and was 4-of-4 from the free-throw line.

''I've been working on my game and it showed tonight,'' Ali said.

UCLA opened the game on an 18-5 run, hitting four of its eight first-half 3-pointers during the stretch.

''They really set the tone early with their shooting,'' Hawaii coach Eran Ganot said. ''They have really good depth.''

Wilkes had a highlight dunk with a one-handed jam late in the first half after 7-1 freshman Moses Brown and Jalen Hill dunked. Brown finished with 11 points and seven rebounds.

''They have talent from positions one through eight and they have guys that come off the bench and there's no drop-off,'' Hawaii's Jack Purchase said.

Owen Hulland scored 14 points for Hawaii (4-4) in the first meeting in 18 years between the teams. The Rainbow Warriors' first eight games have all been decided by double digits, with the Bruins handing them their worst loss so far.

The Rainbow Warriors were held to 27 percent shooting in the first half.

UCLA opened the second half in similarly dominant fashion. The Bruins outscored the Rainbow Warriors 17-9 and extended their lead to 62-35. They did it with balanced scoring: Cody Riley had six points, Ali added five and Wilkes four. Brown got things started with a putback dunk.

Purchase and Brocke Stepteau added 10 points each for Hawaii.

BIG PICTURE

Hawaii: The Rainbow Warriors return home to play seven straight home games after concluding a four-game visit to the mainland. They went 1-2 at the Wooden Legacy tournament over Thanksgiving.

UCLA: The Bruins were knocked out of the rankings after losing to Top 15-ranked teams in consecutive games at the Las Vegas Invitational for the first time since Nov. 22-23, 2011, at the Maui Invitational. They'll try to get back into the Top 25 with wins against four straight home opponents: Hawaii, Loyola Marymount, Notre Dame and Belmont, which owned a combined 21-4 record coming into this week. ''We passed the first test,'' Alford said.

BACK IN WESTWOOD

Ball and Holiday sat together on one baseline, while Leaf and Anigbogu sat together on the other. The Pacers are in town to play the Lakers on Thursday. Former Bruins great Jamaal Wilkes and Toby Bailey, who played on UCLA's last national championship team in 1995, were on hand, too.

RILEY'S REBOUND

Riley had eight points and seven rebounds in 23 minutes. He didn't play in the Bruins' first three games because of a jaw injury, but has gradually built his minutes up coming off the bench in his last four. ''He's a big body, he's a hard person to guard,'' Wilkes said. Riley was suspended all of his freshman season for his involvement in a shoplifting incident in China last fall.

UP NEXT

Hawaii: Hosts Hawaii-Hilo on Dec. 8.

UCLA: Hosts undefeated Loyola Marymount on Sunday. The teams last played in 2011.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Purchase
12 F
K. Wilkes
13 G
32.2 Min. Per Game 32.2
17.8 Pts. Per Game 17.8
2.0 Ast. Per Game 2.0
4.5 Reb. Per Game 4.5
40.0 Field Goal % 46.5
31.3 Three Point % 32.5
80.0 Free Throw % 66.7
+ 1 Brocke Stepteau made 2nd of 2 free throws 4.0
+ 1 Brocke Stepteau made 1st of 2 free throws 4.0
  Personal foul on Prince Ali 4.0
+ 2 Prince Ali made dunk 14.0
  Lost ball turnover on Leland Green, stolen by David Singleton 37.0
  Defensive rebound by Justin Hemsley 1:06
  Jules Bernard missed 2nd of 2 free throws 1:06
+ 1 Jules Bernard made 1st of 2 free throws 1:06
  Personal foul on Justin Hemsley 1:06
  Offensive rebound by Jules Bernard 1:09
  Kenneth Nwuba missed layup 1:11
Team Stats
Points 61 80
Field Goals 23-64 (35.9%) 31-63 (49.2%)
3-Pointers 9-31 (29.0%) 10-20 (50.0%)
Free Throws 6-7 (85.7%) 8-15 (53.3%)
Total Rebounds 35 43
Offensive 9 12
Defensive 23 28
Team 3 3
Assists 12 16
Steals 3 8
Blocks 2 5
Turnovers 10 8
Fouls 16 17
Technicals 1 1
away team logo
15
O. Hulland F
14 PTS, 4 REB
home team logo
23
P. Ali G
23 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Hawaii 4-4 263561
home team logo UCLA 5-2 453580
O/U 148.5, UCLA -13.5
Pauley Pavilion Los Angeles, CA
O/U 148.5, UCLA -13.5
Pauley Pavilion Los Angeles, CA
Team Stats
away team logo Hawaii 4-4 73.7 PPG 36 RPG 15.1 APG
home team logo UCLA 5-2 84.5 PPG 48.3 RPG 14.8 APG
Key Players
15
O. Hulland F 1.0 PPG 0.0 RPG 0.0 APG 100.0 FG%
23
P. Ali G 7.8 PPG 1.5 RPG 1.5 APG 37.0 FG%
Top Scorers
15
O. Hulland F 14 PTS 4 REB 0 AST
23
P. Ali G 23 PTS 5 REB 1 AST
35.9 FG% 49.2
29.0 3PT FG% 50.0
85.7 FT% 53.3
Hawaii
Starters
J. Purchase
B. Stepteau
S. Drammeh
D. Buggs
Z. Raimo
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Purchase 36 10 4 2 0 0 2 2 4/12 2/10 0/0 0 4
B. Stepteau 16 10 0 1 0 0 2 0 3/4 2/2 2/2 0 0
S. Drammeh 31 7 7 5 2 0 1 3 3/9 1/3 0/0 1 6
D. Buggs 27 2 5 2 1 1 1 2 1/5 0/3 0/0 2 3
Z. Raimo 11 1 2 0 0 0 0 2 0/3 0/0 1/2 2 0
Starters
J. Purchase
B. Stepteau
S. Drammeh
D. Buggs
Z. Raimo
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Purchase 36 10 4 2 0 0 2 2 4/12 2/10 0/0 0 4
B. Stepteau 16 10 0 1 0 0 2 0 3/4 2/2 2/2 0 0
S. Drammeh 31 7 7 5 2 0 1 3 3/9 1/3 0/0 1 6
D. Buggs 27 2 5 2 1 1 1 2 1/5 0/3 0/0 2 3
Z. Raimo 11 1 2 0 0 0 0 2 0/3 0/0 1/2 2 0
Bench
O. Hulland
S. Avea
M. Colina
E. Stansberry
L. Green
J. Hemsley
B. Thomas
D. Carper
H. Abdeljawad
Z. Nedd
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
O. Hulland 17 14 4 0 0 0 0 2 5/10 1/4 3/3 2 2
S. Avea 23 8 6 2 0 0 0 0 3/7 2/3 0/0 0 6
M. Colina 10 6 0 0 0 0 1 3 3/4 0/0 0/0 0 0
E. Stansberry 15 3 1 0 0 0 1 0 1/8 1/5 0/0 1 0
L. Green 4 0 1 0 0 0 2 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
J. Hemsley 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
B. Thomas 5 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 1 0
D. Carper 3 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
H. Abdeljawad - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Nedd - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 61 32 12 3 2 10 16 23/64 9/31 6/7 9 23
UCLA
Starters
P. Ali
K. Wilkes
M. Brown
C. Riley
J. Hands
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
P. Ali 33 23 5 1 2 0 0 2 9/11 5/6 0/0 0 5
K. Wilkes 29 16 3 3 1 0 1 3 6/14 1/5 3/4 2 1
M. Brown 19 11 7 0 0 2 2 0 5/11 0/0 1/2 5 2
C. Riley 23 8 7 1 0 0 0 1 4/7 0/0 0/3 2 5
J. Hands 29 4 6 11 2 0 2 2 1/6 0/3 2/2 0 6
Starters
P. Ali
K. Wilkes
M. Brown
C. Riley
J. Hands
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
P. Ali 33 23 5 1 2 0 0 2 9/11 5/6 0/0 0 5
K. Wilkes 29 16 3 3 1 0 1 3 6/14 1/5 3/4 2 1
M. Brown 19 11 7 0 0 2 2 0 5/11 0/0 1/2 5 2
C. Riley 23 8 7 1 0 0 0 1 4/7 0/0 0/3 2 5
J. Hands 29 4 6 11 2 0 2 2 1/6 0/3 2/2 0 6
Bench
C. Smith
J. Bernard
J. Hill
D. Singleton
K. Nwuba
A. Olesinski
A. Dodson
I. Wulff
J. Wallace
T. Campbell
S. O'Neal
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Smith 22 8 4 0 1 2 1 0 3/8 2/3 0/0 1 3
J. Bernard 14 7 3 0 0 0 1 4 2/4 2/3 1/2 1 2
J. Hill 14 2 3 0 1 1 1 3 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 2
D. Singleton 15 1 2 0 1 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 1/2 0 2
K. Nwuba 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
A. Olesinski - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Dodson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Wulff - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Wallace - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Campbell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. O'Neal - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 80 40 16 8 5 8 17 31/63 10/20 8/15 12 28
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores