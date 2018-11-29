PORTST
Da Silva, Sharma lead Stanford past Vikings, 79-67

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 29, 2018

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) Oscar da Silva scored 12 points, Bryce Wills added 10 and six others scored at least seven points in helping Stanford down Portland State 79-67 on Wednesday night.

Josh Sharma had a career-high seven rebounds for the Cardinal (4-3), who won their second straight following a three-game losing skid.

Michael Nuha scored 19 points to lead the Vikings (3-3), who had won three of their previous four games. Holland Woods added 18 points and Sal Nuhu recorded his first career double-double with 15 points and a career-best 13 rebounds.

Stanford took the lead for good during a 4:16 stretch of the second half in which the Vikings missed nine straight shots, allowing the Cardinal to build a 56-46 advantage.

The Cardinal had every opportunity to pull away from the Vikings in the opening minutes of the second half, scoring on four consecutive layups to open a 42-35 edge but a pair of turnovers and a spectacular missed dunk from freshman Bryce Wills gave Portland State the opportunity to pull even at 46.

Wills' dunk attempt bounced off the back of the rim and out to the free-throw line while Wills went sliding on his back into a row of chairs under the basket.

There were six lead changes in the first half, with Portland State enjoying a 35-34 advantage at halftime.

BIG PICTURE

Portland State: For the Vikings, Stanford is its second Pac-12 team on the schedule. The Vikings lost at then No. 14 Oregon by 27 points in their season opener. ... Portland State defeated the Cardinal in last season's PK80 Invitational in Portland. ... Vikings coach Barret Peery was on the coaching staff at Arizona State and Utah and spent a year at Santa Clara before taking the job in Portland.

Stanford: Played its first home game since its season opener against Seattle on Nov. 6. A scheduled game against Wofford on Nov. 16 was cancelled due to poor air quality from the Camp Fire in Butte County. It will be another 17 days before they play another home game (vs. Eastern Washington on Dec. 15) due to a two-week break for finals.

UP NEXT

Portland State: Hosts Portland Bible on Saturday.

Stanford: Plays at Kansas on Saturday.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
H. Woods
K. Okpala
33.7 Min. Per Game 33.7
17.7 Pts. Per Game 17.7
1.7 Ast. Per Game 1.7
6.2 Reb. Per Game 6.2
35.5 Field Goal % 45.9
11.8 Three Point % 43.8
63.6 Free Throw % 81.3
  Defensive rebound by Josh Sharma 1.0
  Holland Woods missed 3-pt. jump shot 3.0
  Offensive rebound by Portland State 7.0
  Holland Woods missed 3-pt. jump shot 9.0
  Defensive rebound by Sal Nuhu 14.0
  Cormac Ryan missed 2nd of 2 free throws 14.0
+ 1 Cormac Ryan made 1st of 2 free throws 14.0
  Personal foul on Juwan Williams 14.0
  Defensive rebound by Cormac Ryan 16.0
  Michael Nuga missed 3-pt. jump shot 18.0
+ 1 KZ Okpala made 2nd of 2 free throws 22.0
Team Stats
Points 67 79
Field Goals 26-82 (31.7%) 28-52 (53.8%)
3-Pointers 2-24 (8.3%) 2-16 (12.5%)
Free Throws 13-20 (65.0%) 21-34 (61.8%)
Total Rebounds 52 40
Offensive 19 3
Defensive 26 29
Team 7 8
Assists 8 12
Steals 9 5
Blocks 2 9
Turnovers 12 19
Fouls 28 21
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
1
M. Nuga G
19 PTS, 9 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
13
O. Da Silva F
12 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST
12T
away team logo Portland State 3-3 353267
home team logo Stanford 4-3 344579
O/U 147.5, STNFRD -11.5
Maples Pavilion Stanford, CA
O/U 147.5, STNFRD -11.5
Maples Pavilion Stanford, CA
Team Stats
away team logo Portland State 3-3 82.6 PPG 48.4 RPG 14.0 APG
home team logo Stanford 4-3 67.0 PPG 40 RPG 11.0 APG
Key Players
1
M. Nuga G 12.4 PPG 2.2 RPG 0.8 APG 55.8 FG%
13
O. Da Silva F 6.3 PPG 6.3 RPG 1.7 APG 40.0 FG%
Top Scorers
1
M. Nuga G 19 PTS 9 REB 1 AST
13
O. Da Silva F 12 PTS 4 REB 4 AST
31.7 FG% 53.8
8.3 3PT FG% 12.5
65.0 FT% 61.8
Portland State
Starters
H. Woods
D. Brown
B. Rumel
R. McCoy
J. Orme
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
H. Woods 39 18 2 5 1 0 4 4 6/15 1/8 5/7 0 2
D. Brown 26 8 3 1 4 0 3 2 3/14 0/3 2/2 3 0
B. Rumel 8 2 3 0 0 0 2 4 1/3 0/0 0/0 3 0
R. McCoy 22 1 5 0 0 0 1 2 0/7 0/4 1/2 3 2
J. Orme 20 0 4 1 2 0 1 2 0/8 0/2 0/0 1 3
Bench
M. Nuga
S. Nuhu
R. Goolsby
J. Williams
M. Mayhew
V. Carter
D. Strickland
T. Wood
K. Greeley
F. Fullerton
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Nuga 27 19 9 1 2 0 1 3 8/17 1/7 2/3 1 8
S. Nuhu 26 15 14 0 0 2 0 3 6/15 0/0 3/6 6 8
R. Goolsby 24 4 4 0 0 0 0 3 2/3 0/0 0/0 1 3
J. Williams 8 0 1 0 0 0 0 5 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 0
M. Mayhew - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Carter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Strickland - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Wood - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Greeley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Fullerton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 67 45 8 9 2 12 28 26/82 2/24 13/20 19 26
Stanford
Starters
O. Da Silva
B. Wills
K. Okpala
C. Ryan
D. Davis
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
O. Da Silva 32 12 4 4 1 4 2 2 6/9 0/3 0/1 0 4
B. Wills 26 10 3 0 1 0 3 2 3/5 0/0 4/7 0 3
K. Okpala 18 8 5 2 1 0 4 4 3/4 0/0 2/2 0 5
C. Ryan 33 8 5 3 0 0 3 3 2/10 1/7 3/5 0 5
D. Davis 16 4 2 1 1 0 1 5 1/2 0/1 2/2 0 2
Bench
J. Sharma
J. Delaire
M. Sheffield
K. Pugh
L. Kisunas
I. White
T. Stanback
R. Herenton
S. Beskind
K. Fitzmorris
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Sharma 19 9 8 0 0 3 3 3 3/5 0/0 3/4 1 7
J. Delaire 18 9 2 0 0 0 1 0 3/6 0/1 3/7 1 1
M. Sheffield 11 7 1 0 0 0 0 0 3/4 1/2 0/0 0 1
K. Pugh 10 7 1 1 0 0 0 0 3/6 0/2 1/2 1 0
L. Kisunas 8 4 0 1 0 2 1 1 1/1 0/0 2/2 0 0
I. White 7 1 1 0 1 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 1/2 0 1
T. Stanback - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Herenton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Beskind - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Fitzmorris - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 198 79 32 12 5 9 19 21 28/52 2/16 21/34 3 29
NCAA BB Scores