Da Silva, Sharma lead Stanford past Vikings, 79-67
STANFORD, Calif. (AP) Oscar da Silva scored 12 points, Bryce Wills added 10 and six others scored at least seven points in helping Stanford down Portland State 79-67 on Wednesday night.
Josh Sharma had a career-high seven rebounds for the Cardinal (4-3), who won their second straight following a three-game losing skid.
Michael Nuha scored 19 points to lead the Vikings (3-3), who had won three of their previous four games. Holland Woods added 18 points and Sal Nuhu recorded his first career double-double with 15 points and a career-best 13 rebounds.
Stanford took the lead for good during a 4:16 stretch of the second half in which the Vikings missed nine straight shots, allowing the Cardinal to build a 56-46 advantage.
The Cardinal had every opportunity to pull away from the Vikings in the opening minutes of the second half, scoring on four consecutive layups to open a 42-35 edge but a pair of turnovers and a spectacular missed dunk from freshman Bryce Wills gave Portland State the opportunity to pull even at 46.
Wills' dunk attempt bounced off the back of the rim and out to the free-throw line while Wills went sliding on his back into a row of chairs under the basket.
There were six lead changes in the first half, with Portland State enjoying a 35-34 advantage at halftime.
BIG PICTURE
Portland State: For the Vikings, Stanford is its second Pac-12 team on the schedule. The Vikings lost at then No. 14 Oregon by 27 points in their season opener. ... Portland State defeated the Cardinal in last season's PK80 Invitational in Portland. ... Vikings coach Barret Peery was on the coaching staff at Arizona State and Utah and spent a year at Santa Clara before taking the job in Portland.
Stanford: Played its first home game since its season opener against Seattle on Nov. 6. A scheduled game against Wofford on Nov. 16 was cancelled due to poor air quality from the Camp Fire in Butte County. It will be another 17 days before they play another home game (vs. Eastern Washington on Dec. 15) due to a two-week break for finals.
UP NEXT
Portland State: Hosts Portland Bible on Saturday.
Stanford: Plays at Kansas on Saturday.
---
|33.7
|Min. Per Game
|33.7
|17.7
|Pts. Per Game
|17.7
|1.7
|Ast. Per Game
|1.7
|6.2
|Reb. Per Game
|6.2
|35.5
|Field Goal %
|45.9
|11.8
|Three Point %
|43.8
|63.6
|Free Throw %
|81.3
|Defensive rebound by Josh Sharma
|1.0
|Holland Woods missed 3-pt. jump shot
|3.0
|Offensive rebound by Portland State
|7.0
|Holland Woods missed 3-pt. jump shot
|9.0
|Defensive rebound by Sal Nuhu
|14.0
|Cormac Ryan missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|14.0
|+ 1
|Cormac Ryan made 1st of 2 free throws
|14.0
|Personal foul on Juwan Williams
|14.0
|Defensive rebound by Cormac Ryan
|16.0
|Michael Nuga missed 3-pt. jump shot
|18.0
|+ 1
|KZ Okpala made 2nd of 2 free throws
|22.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|67
|79
|Field Goals
|26-82 (31.7%)
|28-52 (53.8%)
|3-Pointers
|2-24 (8.3%)
|2-16 (12.5%)
|Free Throws
|13-20 (65.0%)
|21-34 (61.8%)
|Total Rebounds
|52
|40
|Offensive
|19
|3
|Defensive
|26
|29
|Team
|7
|8
|Assists
|8
|12
|Steals
|9
|5
|Blocks
|2
|9
|Turnovers
|12
|19
|Fouls
|28
|21
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Portland State 3-3
|82.6 PPG
|48.4 RPG
|14.0 APG
|Stanford 4-3
|67.0 PPG
|40 RPG
|11.0 APG
|Key Players
|
1
|M. Nuga G
|12.4 PPG
|2.2 RPG
|0.8 APG
|55.8 FG%
|
13
|O. Da Silva F
|6.3 PPG
|6.3 RPG
|1.7 APG
|40.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|M. Nuga G
|19 PTS
|9 REB
|1 AST
|O. Da Silva F
|12 PTS
|4 REB
|4 AST
|
|31.7
|FG%
|53.8
|
|
|8.3
|3PT FG%
|12.5
|
|
|65.0
|FT%
|61.8
|
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Nuga
|27
|19
|9
|1
|2
|0
|1
|3
|8/17
|1/7
|2/3
|1
|8
|S. Nuhu
|26
|15
|14
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|6/15
|0/0
|3/6
|6
|8
|R. Goolsby
|24
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|3
|J. Williams
|8
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|M. Mayhew
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|V. Carter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Strickland
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Wood
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Greeley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|F. Fullerton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|67
|45
|8
|9
|2
|12
|28
|26/82
|2/24
|13/20
|19
|26
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|O. Da Silva
|32
|12
|4
|4
|1
|4
|2
|2
|6/9
|0/3
|0/1
|0
|4
|B. Wills
|26
|10
|3
|0
|1
|0
|3
|2
|3/5
|0/0
|4/7
|0
|3
|K. Okpala
|18
|8
|5
|2
|1
|0
|4
|4
|3/4
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|5
|C. Ryan
|33
|8
|5
|3
|0
|0
|3
|3
|2/10
|1/7
|3/5
|0
|5
|D. Davis
|16
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|5
|1/2
|0/1
|2/2
|0
|2
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|O. Da Silva
|32
|12
|4
|4
|1
|4
|2
|2
|6/9
|0/3
|0/1
|0
|4
|B. Wills
|26
|10
|3
|0
|1
|0
|3
|2
|3/5
|0/0
|4/7
|0
|3
|K. Okpala
|18
|8
|5
|2
|1
|0
|4
|4
|3/4
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|5
|C. Ryan
|33
|8
|5
|3
|0
|0
|3
|3
|2/10
|1/7
|3/5
|0
|5
|D. Davis
|16
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|5
|1/2
|0/1
|2/2
|0
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Sharma
|19
|9
|8
|0
|0
|3
|3
|3
|3/5
|0/0
|3/4
|1
|7
|J. Delaire
|18
|9
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3/6
|0/1
|3/7
|1
|1
|M. Sheffield
|11
|7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3/4
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|1
|K. Pugh
|10
|7
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3/6
|0/2
|1/2
|1
|0
|L. Kisunas
|8
|4
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|0
|I. White
|7
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|1
|T. Stanback
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Herenton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Beskind
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Fitzmorris
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|198
|79
|32
|12
|5
|9
|19
|21
|28/52
|2/16
|21/34
|3
|29
