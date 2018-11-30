Wertz scores career-high 33, Santa Clara beats Jackson State
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) Trey Wertz scored a career-high 33 points on 9-of-15 shooting Thursday night to help Santa Clara beat Jackson State 81-70.
Wertz made 4 of 6 from 3-point range and 11 of 13 at the foul line. Josip Vrankic added 19 points and Josh Martin had 14 rebounds to go with six points.
The Broncos (2-5) never trailed in the game and had their largest lead at 69-57. It was Santa Clara's second win in a row after opening the season with five straight losses.
Jontrell Walker scored 17 points, Chris Howell added 16, Justin Johnson and Venji Wallis had 10 each for the Tigers (1-7).
Jackson State closed the deficit to 39-36 with a 7-0 run spanning both halves. Keshawn Justice's 3-point play gave Santa Clara a 62-54 lead and the Broncos led by at least seven the rest of the way.
The Tigers lost their third in a row.
|34.5
|Min. Per Game
|34.5
|15.7
|Pts. Per Game
|15.7
|3.3
|Ast. Per Game
|3.3
|3.2
|Reb. Per Game
|3.2
|31.0
|Field Goal %
|38.4
|0.0
|Three Point %
|34.8
|75.0
|Free Throw %
|68.0
|Defensive rebound by Josh Martin
|17.0
|Lemmie Howard missed 3-pt. jump shot
|19.0
|Defensive rebound by Lemmie Howard
|28.0
|Josip Vrankic missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|28.0
|+ 1
|Josip Vrankic made 1st of 2 free throws
|28.0
|Shooting foul on Hunter Shelton
|28.0
|+ 2
|Chris Howell made layup
|54.0
|Defensive rebound by Lemmie Howard
|1:02
|Trey Wertz missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:02
|+ 1
|Trey Wertz made 1st of 2 free throws
|1:02
|Personal foul on Jeremiah Bozeman
|1:02
|Team Stats
|Points
|70
|81
|Field Goals
|28-55 (50.9%)
|24-49 (49.0%)
|3-Pointers
|5-18 (27.8%)
|8-19 (42.1%)
|Free Throws
|9-11 (81.8%)
|25-32 (78.1%)
|Total Rebounds
|23
|35
|Offensive
|2
|7
|Defensive
|16
|25
|Team
|5
|3
|Assists
|16
|17
|Steals
|6
|2
|Blocks
|2
|2
|Turnovers
|10
|13
|Fouls
|25
|10
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Jackson State 1-7
|58.5 PPG
|34.6 RPG
|10.8 APG
|Santa Clara 2-5
|66.4 PPG
|37.1 RPG
|12.6 APG
|
|50.9
|FG%
|49.0
|
|
|27.8
|3PT FG%
|42.1
|
|
|81.8
|FT%
|78.1
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Howell
|33
|16
|4
|5
|1
|0
|4
|3
|7/14
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|4
|J. Johnson
|23
|10
|2
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|5/8
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|J. McKinnis
|15
|4
|2
|0
|3
|0
|0
|3
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|D. Ross
|32
|3
|1
|4
|1
|0
|2
|3
|1/4
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|1
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Wertz
|37
|33
|3
|5
|0
|0
|5
|3
|9/15
|4/6
|11/13
|2
|1
|J. Vrankic
|33
|19
|8
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|4/8
|1/1
|10/12
|3
|5
|Z. Richards
|22
|9
|4
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2
|4/6
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|3
|J. Martin
|34
|6
|14
|2
|1
|0
|2
|4
|2/5
|2/4
|0/0
|1
|13
|T. Eaddy
|30
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1/6
|1/4
|2/2
|0
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Justice
|22
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2/7
|0/4
|1/3
|0
|0
|G. Caruso
|18
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|H. Jadersten
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|F. Ndoye
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Feagin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Mitchell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Sawyer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Ducasse
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Dorward
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|81
|32
|17
|2
|2
|13
|10
|24/49
|8/19
|25/32
|7
|25
-
MARIST
DART76
58
Final
-
LIU
ALBANY80
77
Final
-
COPPST
JMAD71
81
Final/OT
-
HAMP
NORFLK89
94
Final/2OT
-
BAMA
UCF64
70
Final
-
TRNBPTST
CAMP29
79
Final
-
SACHRT
BC73
81
Final
-
CCTST
NCAT60
72
Final
-
BELMONT
SAMFORD99
93
Final/OT
-
MCNSE
SMU59
91
Final
-
UAB
ALAM67
57
Final
-
EW
CHIST67
90
Final
-
PEAY
TROY79
74
Final/OT
-
FAMU
UNF62
81
Final
-
HUSTON
TEXSO76
81
Final
-
SDCC
SUTAH64
111
Final
-
GASOU
ARIZ70
100
Final
-
MONSW
IDST66
74
Final
-
CALBPTST
UCRIV80
70
Final
-
JACKST
SNCLRA70
81
Final
-
BTHSDA
LOYMRY50
106
Final
-
NAU
UCDAV57
73
Final
-
SACST
UCSB58
75
Final