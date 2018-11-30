JACKST
SNCLRA

No Text

Wertz scores career-high 33, Santa Clara beats Jackson State

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 30, 2018

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) Trey Wertz scored a career-high 33 points on 9-of-15 shooting Thursday night to help Santa Clara beat Jackson State 81-70.

Wertz made 4 of 6 from 3-point range and 11 of 13 at the foul line. Josip Vrankic added 19 points and Josh Martin had 14 rebounds to go with six points.

The Broncos (2-5) never trailed in the game and had their largest lead at 69-57. It was Santa Clara's second win in a row after opening the season with five straight losses.

Jontrell Walker scored 17 points, Chris Howell added 16, Justin Johnson and Venji Wallis had 10 each for the Tigers (1-7).

Jackson State closed the deficit to 39-36 with a 7-0 run spanning both halves. Keshawn Justice's 3-point play gave Santa Clara a 62-54 lead and the Broncos led by at least seven the rest of the way.

The Tigers lost their third in a row.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
C. Howell
T. Eaddy
34.5 Min. Per Game 34.5
15.7 Pts. Per Game 15.7
3.3 Ast. Per Game 3.3
3.2 Reb. Per Game 3.2
31.0 Field Goal % 38.4
0.0 Three Point % 34.8
75.0 Free Throw % 68.0
  Defensive rebound by Josh Martin 17.0
  Lemmie Howard missed 3-pt. jump shot 19.0
  Defensive rebound by Lemmie Howard 28.0
  Josip Vrankic missed 2nd of 2 free throws 28.0
+ 1 Josip Vrankic made 1st of 2 free throws 28.0
  Shooting foul on Hunter Shelton 28.0
+ 2 Chris Howell made layup 54.0
  Defensive rebound by Lemmie Howard 1:02
  Trey Wertz missed 2nd of 2 free throws 1:02
+ 1 Trey Wertz made 1st of 2 free throws 1:02
  Personal foul on Jeremiah Bozeman 1:02
Team Stats
Points 70 81
Field Goals 28-55 (50.9%) 24-49 (49.0%)
3-Pointers 5-18 (27.8%) 8-19 (42.1%)
Free Throws 9-11 (81.8%) 25-32 (78.1%)
Total Rebounds 23 35
Offensive 2 7
Defensive 16 25
Team 5 3
Assists 16 17
Steals 6 2
Blocks 2 2
Turnovers 10 13
Fouls 25 10
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
10
J. Walker G
17 PTS
home team logo
1
T. Wertz G
33 PTS, 3 REB, 5 AST
12T
away team logo Jackson State 1-7 323870
home team logo Santa Clara 2-5 394281
O/U 133.5, SNCLRA -14
Leavey Center Santa Clara, CA
O/U 133.5, SNCLRA -14
Leavey Center Santa Clara, CA
Team Stats
away team logo Jackson State 1-7 58.5 PPG 34.6 RPG 10.8 APG
home team logo Santa Clara 2-5 66.4 PPG 37.1 RPG 12.6 APG
Key Players
1
J. Walker G 8.3 PPG 1.5 RPG 0.8 APG 33.3 FG%
1
T. Wertz G 11.0 PPG 2.7 RPG 4.4 APG 38.6 FG%
Top Scorers
10
J. Walker G 17 PTS 0 REB 0 AST
1
T. Wertz G 33 PTS 3 REB 5 AST
50.9 FG% 49.0
27.8 3PT FG% 42.1
81.8 FT% 78.1
Jackson State
Starters
C. Howell
J. Johnson
J. McKinnis
D. Ross
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Howell 33 16 4 5 1 0 4 3 7/14 0/0 2/2 0 4
J. Johnson 23 10 2 4 0 1 2 0 5/8 0/0 0/0 1 1
J. McKinnis 15 4 2 0 3 0 0 3 2/2 0/0 0/0 0 2
D. Ross 32 3 1 4 1 0 2 3 1/4 1/4 0/0 0 1
Starters
C. Howell
J. Johnson
J. McKinnis
D. Ross
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Howell 33 16 4 5 1 0 4 3 7/14 0/0 2/2 0 4
J. Johnson 23 10 2 4 0 1 2 0 5/8 0/0 0/0 1 1
J. McKinnis 15 4 2 0 3 0 0 3 2/2 0/0 0/0 0 2
D. Ross 32 3 1 4 1 0 2 3 1/4 1/4 0/0 0 1
Bench
J. Walker
V. Wallis
L. Howard
H. Shelton
K. Spencer
J. Bozeman
W. Brown
J. Love
J. Berry
D. Clopton
T. Berryhill
J. Daughtry
J. Glenn
J. Jordan
P. Wilson
D. Wilson
C. McIntosh
J. Everett
J. Hankerson
K. Wesley
C. Dillard
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Walker 24 17 0 0 1 0 0 5 6/9 3/6 2/2 0 0
V. Wallis 28 10 1 2 0 1 1 5 3/8 0/2 4/5 1 0
L. Howard 24 7 5 1 0 0 1 2 3/6 0/2 1/2 0 5
H. Shelton 7 3 0 0 0 0 0 1 1/3 1/3 0/0 0 0
K. Spencer 8 0 2 0 0 0 0 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2
J. Bozeman 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
W. Brown 4 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1
J. Love - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Berry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Clopton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Berryhill - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Daughtry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Glenn - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Jordan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Wilson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Wilson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. McIntosh - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Everett - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hankerson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Wesley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Dillard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 70 18 16 6 2 10 25 28/55 5/18 9/11 2 16
Santa Clara
Starters
T. Wertz
J. Vrankic
Z. Richards
J. Martin
T. Eaddy
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Wertz 37 33 3 5 0 0 5 3 9/15 4/6 11/13 2 1
J. Vrankic 33 19 8 3 1 1 2 0 4/8 1/1 10/12 3 5
Z. Richards 22 9 4 3 0 1 2 2 4/6 0/0 1/2 1 3
J. Martin 34 6 14 2 1 0 2 4 2/5 2/4 0/0 1 13
T. Eaddy 30 5 1 2 0 0 2 0 1/6 1/4 2/2 0 1
Starters
T. Wertz
J. Vrankic
Z. Richards
J. Martin
T. Eaddy
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Wertz 37 33 3 5 0 0 5 3 9/15 4/6 11/13 2 1
J. Vrankic 33 19 8 3 1 1 2 0 4/8 1/1 10/12 3 5
Z. Richards 22 9 4 3 0 1 2 2 4/6 0/0 1/2 1 3
J. Martin 34 6 14 2 1 0 2 4 2/5 2/4 0/0 1 13
T. Eaddy 30 5 1 2 0 0 2 0 1/6 1/4 2/2 0 1
Bench
K. Justice
G. Caruso
H. Jadersten
F. Ndoye
K. Feagin
D. Mitchell
J. Sawyer
J. Ducasse
M. Dorward
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Justice 22 5 0 2 0 0 0 0 2/7 0/4 1/3 0 0
G. Caruso 18 4 2 0 0 0 0 1 2/2 0/0 0/0 0 2
H. Jadersten 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
F. Ndoye - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Feagin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Mitchell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Sawyer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Ducasse - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Dorward - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 81 32 17 2 2 13 10 24/49 8/19 25/32 7 25
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores