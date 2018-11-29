MCNSE
Whitt has triple-double, SMU dominates McNeese 91-59

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 29, 2018

DALLAS (AP) Jimmy Whitt Jr. had a triple-double as SMU overwhelmed McNeese 91-59 on Thursday night for its third straight win.

Whitt had 12 points and 10 rebounds to go with 10 assists to record SMU's first triple-double since 1999. He was 6 of 9 from the field with three steals.

Jahmal McMurray led the scoring for the Mustangs (5-3), knocking down five from distance to total 19 points. Isiaha Mike was 3 of 6 from long range for 18 points as SMU drilled 11 of 29 from beyond the arc. Ethan Chargois contributed 11 points as all 10 Mustangs put points on the board. Feron Hunt posted seven points while grabbing eight rebounds as SMU won the rebound battle 38-23.

The Mustangs never trailed, taking a 40-24 lead into the half. Whitt hit a jumper to start the second half and SMU won that period 51-35.

James Harvey came off the bench to score 16 points for McNeese (2-4). Roydell Brown added 13.

Key Players
R. Brown
22 G
J. Whitt Jr.
32.4 Min. Per Game 32.4
12.3 Pts. Per Game 12.3
3.7 Ast. Per Game 3.7
6.1 Reb. Per Game 6.1
50.0 Field Goal % 55.4
25.0 Three Point % 12.5
53.8 Free Throw % 62.5
  Defensive rebound by Feron Hunt 8.0
  Kevin Hunt missed layup 10.0
+ 2 Nat Dixon made layup, assist by CJ White 26.0
  Defensive rebound by Nat Dixon 37.0
  James Harvey missed 3-pt. jump shot 39.0
+ 2 Feron Hunt made dunk, assist by CJ White 1:02
  Bad pass turnover on Kevin Hunt, stolen by Jahmar Young Jr. 1:07
+ 1 CJ White made free throw 1:22
  Shooting foul on Trey Johnson 1:22
+ 2 CJ White made jump shot, assist by Nat Dixon 1:22
+ 2 Roydell Brown made layup 1:41
Team Stats
Points 59 91
Field Goals 23-49 (46.9%) 35-67 (52.2%)
3-Pointers 4-17 (23.5%) 11-29 (37.9%)
Free Throws 9-12 (75.0%) 10-11 (90.9%)
Total Rebounds 23 38
Offensive 6 14
Defensive 14 21
Team 3 3
Assists 15 24
Steals 2 10
Blocks 3 3
Turnovers 15 6
Fouls 14 13
Technicals 1 1
J. Harvey G
16 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST
J. McMurray G
19 PTS, 3 AST
12T
away team logo McNeese State 2-4 243559
home team logo SMU 5-3 405191
O/U 140.5, SMU -20.5
Moody Coliseum Dallas, TX
Team Stats
away team logo McNeese State 2-4 69.8 PPG 42.2 RPG 13.6 APG
home team logo SMU 5-3 74.6 PPG 37 RPG 14.0 APG
Key Players
2
J. Harvey G 11.0 PPG 2.2 RPG 1.4 APG 34.6 FG%
0
J. McMurray G 19.0 PPG 1.9 RPG 3.1 APG 44.8 FG%
Top Scorers
2
J. Harvey G 16 PTS 2 REB 1 AST
0
J. McMurray G 19 PTS 0 REB 3 AST
46.9 FG% 52.2
23.5 3PT FG% 37.9
75.0 FT% 90.9
McNeese State
Bench
J. Harvey
R. Brown
A. Brown
W. Robinson
T. Touchet
R. Laku
M. Hutchinson
T. Johnson
S. Foley
A. Lawson
J. Harrell
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Harvey 26 16 2 1 0 1 1 1 5/11 1/6 5/6 1 1
R. Brown 18 13 2 1 0 1 3 3 5/7 1/1 2/3 1 1
A. Brown 13 6 3 1 0 0 0 2 3/4 0/0 0/1 2 1
W. Robinson 8 5 3 0 0 0 1 0 2/5 0/1 1/1 1 2
T. Touchet 16 3 2 3 2 0 1 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 2
R. Laku 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
M. Hutchinson 3 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
T. Johnson 11 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
S. Foley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Lawson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Harrell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 59 20 15 2 3 15 14 23/49 4/17 9/12 6 14
SMU
Starters
J. McMurray
I. Mike
J. Whitt Jr.
E. Chargois
N. Dixon
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. McMurray 31 19 0 3 0 0 0 1 7/13 5/10 0/0 0 0
I. Mike 28 18 4 1 1 0 0 2 7/11 3/6 1/1 2 2
J. Whitt Jr. 31 12 10 10 3 0 1 0 6/9 0/2 0/0 1 9
E. Chargois 21 11 4 3 2 1 1 3 4/9 1/4 2/2 2 2
N. Dixon 22 9 2 2 1 0 1 2 4/6 1/3 0/0 1 1
Bench
J. Foster
F. Hunt
J. Young Jr.
C. White
W. Douglas
G. Youngkin
J. Pyle
E. Ray
L. Wilfong
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Foster 19 7 4 2 0 1 1 2 3/9 1/2 0/0 2 2
F. Hunt 27 7 8 1 1 0 1 0 2/6 0/0 3/4 5 3
J. Young Jr. 4 3 2 0 1 1 0 2 1/1 0/0 1/1 1 1
C. White 6 3 1 2 0 0 0 0 1/1 0/0 1/1 0 1
W. Douglas 11 2 0 0 1 0 1 1 0/2 0/2 2/2 0 0
G. Youngkin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Pyle - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Ray - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Wilfong - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 91 35 24 10 3 6 13 35/67 11/29 10/11 14 21
NCAA BB Scores