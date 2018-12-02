Big start leads SMU to 79-67 win over Oral Roberts
DALLAS (AP) Ethan Chargois scored 17 points and Jahmal McMurray added 16 and SMU used a big first half to defeat Oral Roberts 79-67 on Sunday.
Jimmy Whitt Jr. and Isiaha Mike opened the game with 3-pointers and the Mustangs (6-3) led 14-4 when Mike knocked down his second trey 4 1/2 minutes in. McMurray had back-to-back layups to start a 10-0 run that made for a 26-10 lead and the Golden Eagles (3-7) trailed 42-23 at the half, shooting 30 percent to SMU's 55.
D.J. Weaver hit consecutive 3-pointers and Aidan Saunders converted a 3-point play that pulled Oral Roberts within 67-59 with 3:41 to play. Baskets by Emmanuel Nzekwesi twice cut the deficit to seven with more than two minutes to go, but a McMurray 3-pointer with 1:52 left put the lead back at 10.
Nzekwesi had 18 points for Oral Roberts, which shot 60 percent in the second half, making 9 of 15 3-pointers.
|32.4
|Min. Per Game
|32.4
|12.3
|Pts. Per Game
|12.3
|3.7
|Ast. Per Game
|3.7
|6.1
|Reb. Per Game
|6.1
|40.0
|Field Goal %
|52.7
|20.0
|Three Point %
|28.6
|75.0
|Free Throw %
|65.4
|+ 2
|Emmanuel Nzekwesi made dunk, assist by Kaelen Malone
|21.0
|+ 2
|Jimmy Whitt Jr. made jump shot
|38.0
|Defensive rebound by Jahmal McMurray
|1:01
|Francis Lacis missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:03
|+ 1
|Jimmy Whitt Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:11
|+ 1
|Jimmy Whitt Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws
|1:11
|Personal foul on Kaelen Malone
|1:11
|Lost ball turnover on Kaelen Malone, stolen by Jimmy Whitt Jr.
|1:14
|+ 1
|Nat Dixon made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:20
|+ 1
|Nat Dixon made 1st of 2 free throws
|1:20
|Personal foul on Francis Lacis
|1:20
|Team Stats
|Points
|67
|79
|Field Goals
|24-55 (43.6%)
|29-56 (51.8%)
|3-Pointers
|12-25 (48.0%)
|8-17 (47.1%)
|Free Throws
|7-8 (87.5%)
|13-17 (76.5%)
|Total Rebounds
|26
|36
|Offensive
|8
|13
|Defensive
|16
|23
|Team
|2
|0
|Assists
|16
|16
|Steals
|4
|5
|Blocks
|2
|4
|Turnovers
|10
|7
|Fouls
|18
|11
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Oral Roberts 3-7
|72.7 PPG
|42.1 RPG
|13.6 APG
|SMU 6-3
|76.6 PPG
|37.5 RPG
|15.3 APG
|Key Players
|
23
|E. Nzekwesi F
|14.4 PPG
|7.4 RPG
|0.9 APG
|53.5 FG%
|
25
|E. Chargois F
|14.6 PPG
|6.9 RPG
|1.8 APG
|46.5 FG%
|Top Scorers
|E. Nzekwesi F
|18 PTS
|8 REB
|0 AST
|E. Chargois F
|17 PTS
|9 REB
|1 AST
|
|43.6
|FG%
|51.8
|
|
|48.0
|3PT FG%
|47.1
|
|
|87.5
|FT%
|76.5
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Nzekwesi
|26
|18
|8
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|7/14
|0/0
|4/5
|2
|6
|S. Kearns
|32
|14
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|5/8
|4/6
|0/0
|0
|1
|D. Weaver
|16
|9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3/7
|3/5
|0/0
|1
|0
|K. Malone
|31
|5
|1
|8
|1
|0
|2
|2
|1/5
|1/4
|2/2
|0
|1
|K. Smith
|16
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|F. Lacis
|19
|9
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3/4
|3/4
|0/0
|1
|1
|A. Saunders
|27
|5
|3
|4
|1
|0
|2
|4
|2/5
|0/1
|1/1
|0
|3
|K. Obanor
|12
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2/5
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|1
|C. Jurgens
|15
|3
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1/5
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|2
|C. Miller
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|E. Ahmedic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Fuqua
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Milton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Schneider
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|67
|24
|16
|4
|2
|10
|18
|24/55
|12/25
|7/8
|8
|16
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Chargois
|34
|17
|9
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|6/10
|0/3
|5/7
|3
|6
|J. McMurray
|32
|16
|5
|4
|0
|0
|1
|3
|6/10
|2/4
|2/4
|0
|5
|I. Mike
|27
|14
|5
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|5/9
|2/4
|2/2
|2
|3
|J. Whitt Jr.
|32
|11
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|2
|4/9
|1/1
|2/2
|2
|2
|J. Foster
|29
|7
|2
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3/9
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Dixon
|23
|7
|3
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2/4
|1/2
|2/2
|1
|2
|F. Hunt
|16
|4
|7
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2/4
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|4
|C. White
|6
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|J. Young Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|G. Youngkin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Pyle
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Douglas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Ray
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Wilfong
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|79
|36
|16
|5
|4
|7
|11
|29/56
|8/17
|13/17
|13
|23
