ORAL
SMU

No Text

Big start leads SMU to 79-67 win over Oral Roberts

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 02, 2018

DALLAS (AP) Ethan Chargois scored 17 points and Jahmal McMurray added 16 and SMU used a big first half to defeat Oral Roberts 79-67 on Sunday.

Jimmy Whitt Jr. and Isiaha Mike opened the game with 3-pointers and the Mustangs (6-3) led 14-4 when Mike knocked down his second trey 4 1/2 minutes in. McMurray had back-to-back layups to start a 10-0 run that made for a 26-10 lead and the Golden Eagles (3-7) trailed 42-23 at the half, shooting 30 percent to SMU's 55.

D.J. Weaver hit consecutive 3-pointers and Aidan Saunders converted a 3-point play that pulled Oral Roberts within 67-59 with 3:41 to play. Baskets by Emmanuel Nzekwesi twice cut the deficit to seven with more than two minutes to go, but a McMurray 3-pointer with 1:52 left put the lead back at 10.

Nzekwesi had 18 points for Oral Roberts, which shot 60 percent in the second half, making 9 of 15 3-pointers.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
K. Malone
J. Whitt Jr.
32.4 Min. Per Game 32.4
12.3 Pts. Per Game 12.3
3.7 Ast. Per Game 3.7
6.1 Reb. Per Game 6.1
40.0 Field Goal % 52.7
20.0 Three Point % 28.6
75.0 Free Throw % 65.4
+ 2 Emmanuel Nzekwesi made dunk, assist by Kaelen Malone 21.0
+ 2 Jimmy Whitt Jr. made jump shot 38.0
  Defensive rebound by Jahmal McMurray 1:01
  Francis Lacis missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:03
+ 1 Jimmy Whitt Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:11
+ 1 Jimmy Whitt Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 1:11
  Personal foul on Kaelen Malone 1:11
  Lost ball turnover on Kaelen Malone, stolen by Jimmy Whitt Jr. 1:14
+ 1 Nat Dixon made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:20
+ 1 Nat Dixon made 1st of 2 free throws 1:20
  Personal foul on Francis Lacis 1:20
Team Stats
Points 67 79
Field Goals 24-55 (43.6%) 29-56 (51.8%)
3-Pointers 12-25 (48.0%) 8-17 (47.1%)
Free Throws 7-8 (87.5%) 13-17 (76.5%)
Total Rebounds 26 36
Offensive 8 13
Defensive 16 23
Team 2 0
Assists 16 16
Steals 4 5
Blocks 2 4
Turnovers 10 7
Fouls 18 11
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
23
E. Nzekwesi F
18 PTS, 8 REB
home team logo
25
E. Chargois F
17 PTS, 9 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Oral Roberts 3-7 234467
home team logo SMU 6-3 423779
O/U 144.5, SMU -18.5
Moody Coliseum Dallas, TX
O/U 144.5, SMU -18.5
Moody Coliseum Dallas, TX
Team Stats
away team logo Oral Roberts 3-7 72.7 PPG 42.1 RPG 13.6 APG
home team logo SMU 6-3 76.6 PPG 37.5 RPG 15.3 APG
Key Players
23
E. Nzekwesi F 14.4 PPG 7.4 RPG 0.9 APG 53.5 FG%
25
E. Chargois F 14.6 PPG 6.9 RPG 1.8 APG 46.5 FG%
Top Scorers
23
E. Nzekwesi F 18 PTS 8 REB 0 AST
25
E. Chargois F 17 PTS 9 REB 1 AST
43.6 FG% 51.8
48.0 3PT FG% 47.1
87.5 FT% 76.5
Oral Roberts
Starters
E. Nzekwesi
S. Kearns
D. Weaver
K. Malone
K. Smith
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
E. Nzekwesi 26 18 8 0 0 1 0 4 7/14 0/0 4/5 2 6
S. Kearns 32 14 1 3 1 0 1 1 5/8 4/6 0/0 0 1
D. Weaver 16 9 1 0 0 0 0 1 3/7 3/5 0/0 1 0
K. Malone 31 5 1 8 1 0 2 2 1/5 1/4 2/2 0 1
K. Smith 16 0 1 0 0 0 2 2 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 0
Starters
E. Nzekwesi
S. Kearns
D. Weaver
K. Malone
K. Smith
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
E. Nzekwesi 26 18 8 0 0 1 0 4 7/14 0/0 4/5 2 6
S. Kearns 32 14 1 3 1 0 1 1 5/8 4/6 0/0 0 1
D. Weaver 16 9 1 0 0 0 0 1 3/7 3/5 0/0 1 0
K. Malone 31 5 1 8 1 0 2 2 1/5 1/4 2/2 0 1
K. Smith 16 0 1 0 0 0 2 2 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 0
Bench
F. Lacis
A. Saunders
K. Obanor
C. Jurgens
C. Miller
E. Ahmedic
R. Fuqua
K. Milton
C. Schneider
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
F. Lacis 19 9 2 1 0 0 0 1 3/4 3/4 0/0 1 1
A. Saunders 27 5 3 4 1 0 2 4 2/5 0/1 1/1 0 3
K. Obanor 12 4 4 0 0 0 1 0 2/5 0/1 0/0 3 1
C. Jurgens 15 3 2 0 1 1 0 0 1/5 1/4 0/0 0 2
C. Miller 6 0 1 0 0 0 2 3 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 1
E. Ahmedic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Fuqua - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Milton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Schneider - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 67 24 16 4 2 10 18 24/55 12/25 7/8 8 16
SMU
Starters
E. Chargois
J. McMurray
I. Mike
J. Whitt Jr.
J. Foster
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
E. Chargois 34 17 9 1 0 0 1 3 6/10 0/3 5/7 3 6
J. McMurray 32 16 5 4 0 0 1 3 6/10 2/4 2/4 0 5
I. Mike 27 14 5 1 1 0 2 2 5/9 2/4 2/2 2 3
J. Whitt Jr. 32 11 4 2 2 1 1 2 4/9 1/1 2/2 2 2
J. Foster 29 7 2 1 0 2 1 1 3/9 1/2 0/0 2 0
Starters
E. Chargois
J. McMurray
I. Mike
J. Whitt Jr.
J. Foster
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
E. Chargois 34 17 9 1 0 0 1 3 6/10 0/3 5/7 3 6
J. McMurray 32 16 5 4 0 0 1 3 6/10 2/4 2/4 0 5
I. Mike 27 14 5 1 1 0 2 2 5/9 2/4 2/2 2 3
J. Whitt Jr. 32 11 4 2 2 1 1 2 4/9 1/1 2/2 2 2
J. Foster 29 7 2 1 0 2 1 1 3/9 1/2 0/0 2 0
Bench
N. Dixon
F. Hunt
C. White
J. Young Jr.
G. Youngkin
J. Pyle
W. Douglas
E. Ray
L. Wilfong
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
N. Dixon 23 7 3 5 0 0 0 0 2/4 1/2 2/2 1 2
F. Hunt 16 4 7 0 2 1 1 0 2/4 0/0 0/0 3 4
C. White 6 3 1 2 0 0 0 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 1
J. Young Jr. 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
G. Youngkin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Pyle - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Douglas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Ray - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Wilfong - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 79 36 16 5 4 7 11 29/56 8/17 13/17 13 23
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores