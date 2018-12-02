UCF
Geist takes a turn as hero as Missouri beats UCF

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 02, 2018

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) Missouri senior point guard Jordan Geist has never been afraid of big moments. Last year, he took the blame when late-game passes and shots went awry. On Sunday, Geist played the hero as he led the Tigers to a 64-62 overtime victory over UCF.

Geist scored a team-high 18 points, including a contested 3-pointer at the buzzer to send the game into overtime.

''It feels good to finally get one to fall,'' said Geist, who missed last-second shots against Arkansas and Mississippi and had a late pass intercepted against Florida as a junior. ''Last year, I took a couple of them that rattled out. To get one to fall, especially a shot like that, I love it.''

Javon Pickett added 13 points and Jeremiah Tilmon had 10 for Missouri (4-3). Tilmon's up-and-under layup around UCF's 7-foot-6, 310-pound Tacko Fall with 1:32 left in OT provided the winning margin.

The Knights (6-2) had a chance to win it at the buzzer, but Collin Smith's desperation shot from just inside the halfcourt line hit the backboard and rimmed out.

Aubrey Dawkins made 5 of 8 shots from 3-point range and led UCF with 22 points.

''He was good,'' UCF coach Johnny Dawkins said of his son. ''He gave us a chance to win, made some good plays for us.''

B.J. Taylor scored 12 and Smith added 11 for the Knights.

The Tigers had the ball with a chance to take the lead with 15 seconds left in regulation, but Pickett couldn't inbound the ball within five seconds. That gave the ball back to UCF. When Dawkins hit two free throws, Missouri trailed 57-54. The Tigers had one more chance, and Geist made it count.

''I would rather have the ball in his hands, because he embraces those challenges,'' Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin said. ''He can deal with whatever goes with it - if it goes in or it doesn't go in.''

The tying play didn't go as planned. Martin didn't divulge how the play was supposed to work.

''Hopefully you'll see it again and you'll see it clearly,'' Martin said. ''I think guys kind of got boggled up.''

TO FOUL OR NOT?

At the end of regulation, Johnny Dawkins faced the eternal coaching question of whether to foul in the final seconds with a three-point lead. UCF didn't, and Geist made the Knights pay.

''We talked about fouling if the opportunity presented itself, and the young man on the ball didn't think the opportunity was really there,'' Dawkins said. ''So he just stayed locked in on him. And you give (Geist) credit, he made a tough, tough 3 - leaning, fading.''

TAKING ON TACKO

Fall wasn't much of an offensive factor, scoring six points, but he was a game-changer defensively, blocking six shots. He got into Missouri players' heads, especially in the first half, when the Tigers scored just 21 points on 23 percent shooting.

''He's a giant,'' Missouri sophomore forward Mitchell Smith said. ''I'm 6-10, and when I walked by him, I was looking up.''

BIG PICTURE

UCF: The Knights saw their five-game winning streak end, but they continue to play suffocating defense. UCF has held its last six opponents to an average of 58.7 points. The Knights apply heavy pressure on the perimeter and have Fall inside to protect the rim.

Missouri: The Tigers got an unexpected boost from Mitchell Smith, who entered the game averaging just 3.2 points. Smith scored nine points and grabbed seven rebounds. He played 23 minutes before fouling out with 2:16 left in regulation. Smith started the second half in place of senior Kevin Puryear, who went scoreless, and stretched the UCF defense by making both of shots from 3-point range.

''Mitchell is one of our better flashers in the lane, and he can shoot the 3-point shot,'' Martin said. ''It's a different element, and he presented some different matchups for us in a positive way on defense.''

UP NEXT

UCF: The Knights return to Orlando for five straight home games, beginning with Saturday's game against Grambling.

Missouri: The Tigers will play UT Arlington on Tuesday at Mizzou Arena.

Key Players
T. Allen
J. Geist
29.8 Min. Per Game 29.8
12.5 Pts. Per Game 12.5
2.7 Ast. Per Game 2.7
4.0 Reb. Per Game 4.0
51.1 Field Goal % 37.7
56.3 Three Point % 41.2
63.2 Free Throw % 77.1
  Defensive rebound by Jordan Geist 0.0
  Collin Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot 0.0
  Defensive rebound by Aubrey Dawkins 7.0
  Javon Pickett missed free throw 7.0
  Personal foul on Dayon Griffin 7.0
  Out of bounds turnover on Chad Brown 11.0
  Offensive rebound by Chad Brown 11.0
  BJ Taylor missed 3-pt. jump shot 13.0
  Offensive rebound by Aubrey Dawkins 22.0
  BJ Taylor missed 3-pt. jump shot 24.0
  Defensive rebound by Terrell Allen 44.0
Team Stats
Points 62 64
Field Goals 19-40 (47.5%) 23-63 (36.5%)
3-Pointers 6-20 (30.0%) 12-29 (41.4%)
Free Throws 18-23 (78.3%) 6-11 (54.5%)
Total Rebounds 32 33
Offensive 7 15
Defensive 23 15
Team 2 3
Assists 9 7
Steals 5 6
Blocks 8 0
Turnovers 13 10
Fouls 18 21
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
15
A. Dawkins G
22 PTS, 4 REB
home team logo
15
J. Geist G
18 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST
12OTT
away team logo UCF 6-2 2730562
home team logo Missouri 4-3 2136764
O/U 128.5, MIZZOU +3
Mizzou Arena Columbia, MO
O/U 128.5, MIZZOU +3
Mizzou Arena Columbia, MO
Team Stats
away team logo UCF 6-2 74.6 PPG 46 RPG 14.3 APG
home team logo Missouri 4-3 65.8 PPG 38.2 RPG 11.3 APG
Key Players
15
A. Dawkins G 15.3 PPG 5.1 RPG 1.3 APG 44.7 FG%
15
J. Geist G 12.5 PPG 4.0 RPG 2.7 APG 35.1 FG%
Top Scorers
15
A. Dawkins G 22 PTS 4 REB 0 AST
15
J. Geist G 18 PTS 5 REB 1 AST
47.5 FG% 36.5
30.0 3PT FG% 41.4
78.3 FT% 54.5
UCF
Starters
A. Dawkins
B. Taylor
C. Smith
T. Allen
T. Fall
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Dawkins 39 22 4 0 2 0 3 4 6/9 4/7 6/6 1 3
B. Taylor 32 12 2 4 0 0 3 4 2/10 1/7 7/7 0 2
C. Smith 28 11 4 0 1 0 1 3 4/7 0/1 3/3 1 3
T. Allen 38 6 3 4 1 0 1 3 2/5 1/3 1/2 1 2
T. Fall 37 6 4 0 0 6 3 2 3/3 0/0 0/3 2 2
Bench
D. Griffin
C. Brown
C. DeJesus
F. Bertz
C. McSpadden
R. Ulvydas
A. Catotti
I. Famouke Doumbia
M. Douglas
X. Grant
L. Renaud
R. Anders
D. Fuller Jr.
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Griffin 19 2 2 1 1 0 1 1 1/3 0/2 0/0 0 2
C. Brown 24 2 8 0 0 2 1 1 1/3 0/0 0/0 2 6
C. DeJesus 6 1 3 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 1/2 0 3
F. Bertz 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
C. McSpadden - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Ulvydas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Catotti - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Famouke Doumbia - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Douglas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
X. Grant - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Renaud - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Anders - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Fuller Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 225 62 30 9 5 8 13 18 19/40 6/20 18/23 7 23
Missouri
Starters
J. Geist
J. Pickett
J. Tilmon
Ma. Smith
K. Puryear
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Geist 40 18 5 1 3 0 0 2 6/12 5/8 1/2 2 3
J. Pickett 39 13 4 3 2 0 2 2 6/15 1/5 0/1 3 1
J. Tilmon 29 10 1 1 0 0 1 2 4/6 0/0 2/2 0 1
Ma. Smith 40 8 3 1 0 0 3 3 2/8 2/7 2/4 2 1
K. Puryear 26 0 4 1 0 0 0 1 0/6 0/2 0/0 1 3
Bench
Mi. Smith
X. Pinson
R. Suggs
R. Nikko
T. Watson
C. VanLeer
A. Wolf
D. Smith
K. Santos
J. Porter
E. Yerkes
B. Ford
C. Guess
P. Braun
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
Mi. Smith 23 9 7 0 1 0 1 5 3/8 2/2 1/2 4 3
X. Pinson 6 6 4 0 0 0 0 3 2/3 2/3 0/0 2 2
R. Suggs 8 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/4 0/2 0/0 0 0
R. Nikko 12 0 1 0 0 0 2 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 1
T. Watson 2 0 1 0 0 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 0
C. VanLeer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Wolf - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Santos - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Porter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Yerkes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Ford - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Guess - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Braun - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 225 64 30 7 6 0 10 21 23/63 12/29 6/11 15 15
