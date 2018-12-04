Bucknell hands LaSalle its 9th straight loss, 92-79
PHILADELPHIA (AP) Nate Sestina scored 24 points and Bucknell cruised past LaSalle, handing the Explorers their ninth straight loss to start the season, 92-79 on Tuesday night.
Bucknell has won its first three road games of the season for the first time since the 2005-06. The Bison now take an 11-day break for finals and return to action Dec. 15 at Ohio State.
Sestina hit two free throws midway through the first half to put the Bison in front for good and took a 40-34 lead at the break. His jumper and dunk to start the second half pushed the lead to 44-34 with 17:05 left.
Kimbal Mackenzie knocked down 10 of 11 from the free-throw line and added 19 points for Bucknell (4-3). Avi Toomer contributed 17 points and dished six assists.
Jack Clark scored 21 points off the bench for LaSalle, with Miles Brookins and Jamir Moultrie each added 19.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|+ 2
|Jamir Moultrie made driving layup, assist by Ed Croswell
|1.0
|Lost ball turnover on Avi Toomer, stolen by Ed Croswell
|2.0
|Lost ball turnover on Ed Croswell, stolen by Kimbal Mackenzie
|10.0
|Offensive rebound by Ed Croswell
|14.0
|David Beatty missed 3-pt. jump shot
|16.0
|+ 1
|Kimbal Mackenzie made 2nd of 2 free throws
|20.0
|+ 1
|Kimbal Mackenzie made 1st of 2 free throws
|20.0
|Personal foul on Ed Croswell
|20.0
|Defensive rebound by Avi Toomer
|39.0
|Jamir Moultrie missed 3-pt. jump shot
|41.0
|Defensive rebound by Jack Clark
|52.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|92
|79
|Field Goals
|29-52 (55.8%)
|22-65 (33.8%)
|3-Pointers
|11-24 (45.8%)
|6-22 (27.3%)
|Free Throws
|23-32 (71.9%)
|29-35 (82.9%)
|Total Rebounds
|32
|43
|Offensive
|5
|13
|Defensive
|24
|20
|Team
|3
|10
|Assists
|21
|11
|Steals
|8
|13
|Blocks
|5
|5
|Turnovers
|18
|18
|Fouls
|28
|28
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
4
|N. Sestina F
|15.3 PPG
|9.8 RPG
|0.5 APG
|53.8 FG%
|
5
|J. Clark G
|9.0 PPG
|1.0 RPG
|1.0 APG
|75.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|N. Sestina F
|24 PTS
|6 REB
|1 AST
|J. Clark G
|21 PTS
|5 REB
|2 AST
|
|55.8
|FG%
|33.8
|
|
|45.8
|3PT FG%
|27.3
|
|
|71.9
|FT%
|82.9
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Sestina
|33
|24
|6
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|8/12
|1/2
|7/9
|1
|5
|K. Mackenzie
|34
|19
|2
|3
|2
|0
|3
|4
|4/13
|1/7
|10/11
|1
|1
|A. Toomer
|28
|17
|6
|6
|3
|0
|2
|4
|5/8
|4/6
|3/5
|2
|4
|B. Moore
|18
|8
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|4
|2/2
|1/1
|3/4
|1
|2
|J. Sotos
|24
|2
|5
|4
|1
|0
|4
|4
|1/4
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|5
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Brookins
|31
|19
|6
|0
|0
|3
|1
|3
|6/11
|0/0
|7/8
|3
|3
|J. Moultrie
|21
|19
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|6/12
|3/8
|4/4
|0
|0
|E. Croswell
|26
|11
|14
|2
|3
|0
|3
|2
|4/11
|0/0
|3/6
|10
|4
|T. Carter
|36
|5
|6
|4
|5
|0
|5
|5
|1/9
|0/3
|3/3
|0
|6
|D. Beatty
|19
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|2
|4
|0/3
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|1
-
NH
SETON57
77
Final
-
HOLY
UMASS82
78
Final
-
RADFRD
JMAD66
73
Final
-
25FURMAN
ELON98
77
Final
-
ND
OKLA80
85
Final
-
IND
PSU64
62
Final
-
NKY
CINCY65
78
Final
-
ARMY
NJTECH72
77
Final
-
CMICH
YOUNG100
94
Final/3OT
-
JVILLE
PRESBY94
88
Final
-
WINTHR
DAVID81
99
Final
-
STPETE
CLEM60
65
Final
-
FORD
MAINE68
75
Final/2OT
-
BUCK
LSALLE92
79
Final
-
DTROIT
DAYTON59
98
Final
-
MIAMI
PENN75
89
Final
-
NEAST
CUSE49
72
Final
-
PROV
BC100
95
Final/OT
-
HOW
APPST86
100
Final
-
SFTRPA
AMER82
95
Final
-
MASLOW
BU60
79
Final
-
BRAD
ARKLR68
62
Final
-
PVAM
LATECH68
82
Final
-
LAMAR
HOU56
79
Final
-
FNTBNN
EILL37
90
Final
-
HIGHPT
VALPO55
53
Final
-
SEMO
MVSU77
57
Final
-
TRNTX
UIW57
82
Final
-
LPSCMB
BELMONT74
76
Final
-
WOFF
2KANSAS47
72
Final
-
NALAB
UAB67
73
Final
-
GAST
BAMA83
80
Final
-
CAMP
ABIL68
83
Final
-
MCNSE
22MISSST77
90
Final
-
TXARL
MIZZOU45
65
Final
-
NCASHV
8AUBURN41
67
Final
-
EVAN
ARKST77
87
Final
-
UTEP
MARQET69
76
Final
-
CENTRY
GRAM57
81
Final
-
SDAK
COLO58
82
Final
-
SDAKST
MEMP80
88
Final
-
5MICH
NWEST62
60
Final
-
NMEX
NMEXST65
100
Final
-
WVU
FLA56
66
Final
-
UCMERCED
CSBAK53
67
Final
-
BCU
MARYCA61
93
Final