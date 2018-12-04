BUCK
LSALLE

No Text

Bucknell hands LaSalle its 9th straight loss, 92-79

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 04, 2018

PHILADELPHIA (AP) Nate Sestina scored 24 points and Bucknell cruised past LaSalle, handing the Explorers their ninth straight loss to start the season, 92-79 on Tuesday night.

Bucknell has won its first three road games of the season for the first time since the 2005-06. The Bison now take an 11-day break for finals and return to action Dec. 15 at Ohio State.

Sestina hit two free throws midway through the first half to put the Bison in front for good and took a 40-34 lead at the break. His jumper and dunk to start the second half pushed the lead to 44-34 with 17:05 left.

Kimbal Mackenzie knocked down 10 of 11 from the free-throw line and added 19 points for Bucknell (4-3). Avi Toomer contributed 17 points and dished six assists.

Jack Clark scored 21 points off the bench for LaSalle, with Miles Brookins and Jamir Moultrie each added 19.

Key Players
N. Sestina
P. Powell
0 G
33.1 Min. Per Game 33.1
18.3 Pts. Per Game 18.3
2.0 Ast. Per Game 2.0
3.9 Reb. Per Game 3.9
56.5 Field Goal % 40.8
50.0 Three Point % 29.3
84.6 Free Throw % 87.8
+ 2 Jamir Moultrie made driving layup, assist by Ed Croswell 1.0
  Lost ball turnover on Avi Toomer, stolen by Ed Croswell 2.0
  Lost ball turnover on Ed Croswell, stolen by Kimbal Mackenzie 10.0
  Offensive rebound by Ed Croswell 14.0
  David Beatty missed 3-pt. jump shot 16.0
+ 1 Kimbal Mackenzie made 2nd of 2 free throws 20.0
+ 1 Kimbal Mackenzie made 1st of 2 free throws 20.0
  Personal foul on Ed Croswell 20.0
  Defensive rebound by Avi Toomer 39.0
  Jamir Moultrie missed 3-pt. jump shot 41.0
  Defensive rebound by Jack Clark 52.0
Team Stats
Points 92 79
Field Goals 29-52 (55.8%) 22-65 (33.8%)
3-Pointers 11-24 (45.8%) 6-22 (27.3%)
Free Throws 23-32 (71.9%) 29-35 (82.9%)
Total Rebounds 32 43
Offensive 5 13
Defensive 24 20
Team 3 10
Assists 21 11
Steals 8 13
Blocks 5 5
Turnovers 18 18
Fouls 28 28
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
4
N. Sestina F
24 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
5
J. Clark G
21 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Bucknell 4-3 405292
home team logo La Salle 0-9 344579
Tom Gola Arena Philadelphia, PA
away team logo Bucknell 4-3 71.8 PPG 33.2 RPG 13.5 APG
home team logo La Salle 0-9 70.9 PPG 32.3 RPG 11.9 APG
4
N. Sestina F 15.3 PPG 9.8 RPG 0.5 APG 53.8 FG%
5
J. Clark G 9.0 PPG 1.0 RPG 1.0 APG 75.0 FG%
4
N. Sestina F 24 PTS 6 REB 1 AST
5
J. Clark G 21 PTS 5 REB 2 AST
55.8 FG% 33.8
45.8 3PT FG% 27.3
71.9 FT% 82.9
Bucknell
Starters
N. Sestina
K. Mackenzie
A. Toomer
B. Moore
J. Sotos
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
N. Sestina 33 24 6 1 0 1 1 2 8/12 1/2 7/9 1 5
K. Mackenzie 34 19 2 3 2 0 3 4 4/13 1/7 10/11 1 1
A. Toomer 28 17 6 6 3 0 2 4 5/8 4/6 3/5 2 4
B. Moore 18 8 3 1 1 0 2 4 2/2 1/1 3/4 1 2
J. Sotos 24 2 5 4 1 0 4 4 1/4 0/1 0/0 0 5
Bench
B. Robertson
A. Funk
N. Jones
W. Ellis
P. Newman
K. Spear
M. O'Reilly
J. Meeks
J. Sechan
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
B. Robertson 20 6 2 1 1 0 2 4 3/3 0/0 0/1 0 2
A. Funk 13 6 3 2 0 0 4 0 2/4 2/3 0/0 0 3
N. Jones 4 3 0 0 0 0 0 1 1/1 1/1 0/1 0 0
W. Ellis 16 3 1 2 0 1 0 2 1/3 1/3 0/0 0 1
P. Newman 9 2 1 1 0 3 0 3 1/1 0/0 0/1 0 1
K. Spear 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
M. O'Reilly - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Meeks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Sechan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 92 29 21 8 5 18 28 29/52 11/24 23/32 5 24
La Salle
Starters
M. Brookins
J. Moultrie
E. Croswell
T. Carter
D. Beatty
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Brookins 31 19 6 0 0 3 1 3 6/11 0/0 7/8 3 3
J. Moultrie 21 19 0 0 1 0 1 3 6/12 3/8 4/4 0 0
E. Croswell 26 11 14 2 3 0 3 2 4/11 0/0 3/6 10 4
T. Carter 36 5 6 4 5 0 5 5 1/9 0/3 3/3 0 6
D. Beatty 19 0 1 2 0 1 2 4 0/3 0/2 0/0 0 1
Bench
J. Clark
C. Mosely
C. Sullivan
I. Deas
P. Powell
S. Spencer
S. Phiri
J. Kimbrough
J. Brower
A. Lafond
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Clark 32 21 5 2 1 1 2 4 4/8 3/5 10/12 0 5
C. Mosely 20 4 1 0 2 0 1 3 1/9 0/4 2/2 0 1
C. Sullivan 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
I. Deas 14 0 0 1 1 0 3 4 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 0
P. Powell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Spencer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Phiri - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Kimbrough - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Brower - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Lafond - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 79 33 11 13 5 18 28 22/65 6/22 29/35 13 20
NCAA BB Scores