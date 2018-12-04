Robinson, Brooks lead Houston past Lamar 79-56
HOUSTON (AP) Galen Robinson Jr. matched his career high with 20 points and Armoni Brooks added 17 points and nine rebounds to propel Houston to a 79-56 victory over Lamar on Tuesday night.
Robinson, who shot 7 of 9 from the field, sank 2 of 4 from 3-point range and all four of his free throws. He added four assists and three rebounds. Nate Hinton had 12 points and five rebounds off the bench for the Cougars (7-0), who ran their home-court winning streak to 21.
Houston dominated the first half, hitting 17 of 34 shots from the floor and 8 of 19 from distance to take a 44-25 lead at halftime. The Cardinals (4-5) hit just 10 of 31 shots (32 percent) before intermission and were outrebounded 29-13.
Josh Nzeakor paced Lamar with 12 points and 12 rebounds for his second double-double of the season. Edwin Jeudy pitched in with 10 points and eight boards and Nick Garth hit two 3s and scored 10.
|Turnover on Mike Kolawole
|29.0
|Offensive foul on Mike Kolawole
|29.0
|Defensive rebound by T.J. Atwood
|38.0
|Landon Goesling missed 3-pt. jump shot
|40.0
|Defensive rebound by Brison Gresham
|1:05
|Mike Kolawole missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:05
|Mike Kolawole missed 1st of 2 free throws
|1:05
|Personal foul on Landon Goesling
|1:05
|+ 2
|Galen Robinson Jr. made layup
|1:30
|Defensive rebound by Cedrick Alley Jr.
|1:45
|T.J. Atwood missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:47
|Team Stats
|Points
|56
|79
|Field Goals
|20-66 (30.3%)
|28-60 (46.7%)
|3-Pointers
|4-21 (19.0%)
|9-32 (28.1%)
|Free Throws
|12-25 (48.0%)
|14-17 (82.4%)
|Total Rebounds
|39
|49
|Offensive
|20
|10
|Defensive
|16
|30
|Team
|3
|9
|Assists
|11
|16
|Steals
|8
|3
|Blocks
|3
|7
|Turnovers
|10
|14
|Fouls
|16
|21
|Technicals
|1
|0
|Key Players
|
11
|J. Nzeakor F
|13.8 PPG
|7.3 RPG
|0.6 APG
|64.5 FG%
|
25
|G. Robinson Jr. G
|7.8 PPG
|3.3 RPG
|6.2 APG
|38.5 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Nzeakor F
|12 PTS
|12 REB
|0 AST
|G. Robinson Jr. G
|20 PTS
|3 REB
|4 AST
|
|30.3
|FG%
|46.7
|
|
|19.0
|3PT FG%
|28.1
|
|
|48.0
|FT%
|82.4
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Nzeakor
|24
|12
|12
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|4/9
|0/0
|4/7
|9
|3
|E. Jeudy
|37
|11
|8
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|4/14
|2/7
|1/2
|4
|4
|N. Garth
|20
|10
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|3/8
|2/6
|2/3
|0
|1
|T. Atwood
|36
|7
|8
|3
|2
|1
|0
|2
|3/10
|0/2
|1/1
|1
|7
|J. Hunter
|15
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0/6
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|V. Holmes
|22
|8
|1
|4
|2
|0
|1
|0
|4/7
|0/0
|0/2
|1
|0
|M. Kolawole
|22
|6
|5
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|1/5
|0/1
|4/10
|4
|1
|L. Paige
|18
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|5
|1/7
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Foster
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|A. Sullivan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Easter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Barrett
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Buster
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|56
|36
|11
|8
|3
|10
|16
|20/66
|4/21
|12/25
|20
|16
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|G. Robinson Jr.
|37
|20
|3
|4
|1
|0
|3
|1
|7/9
|2/4
|4/4
|0
|3
|A. Brooks
|25
|17
|9
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0
|5/12
|3/10
|4/6
|2
|7
|C. Alley Jr.
|26
|9
|8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4/9
|1/6
|0/0
|1
|7
|B. Brady
|13
|7
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|3/5
|0/0
|1/1
|1
|1
|C. Davis Jr.
|28
|6
|4
|7
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2/11
|1/6
|1/2
|2
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Hinton
|25
|14
|5
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|4/7
|2/4
|4/4
|2
|3
|B. Gresham
|25
|4
|5
|1
|0
|3
|1
|4
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|3
|F. White Jr.
|16
|2
|4
|2
|1
|2
|2
|5
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|L. Goesling
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|C. Harris Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Jarreau
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Gorham
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Broodo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. VanBeck
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|79
|40
|16
|3
|7
|14
|21
|28/60
|9/32
|14/17
|10
|30
