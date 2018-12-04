LAMAR
HOU

No Text

Robinson, Brooks lead Houston past Lamar 79-56

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 04, 2018

HOUSTON (AP) Galen Robinson Jr. matched his career high with 20 points and Armoni Brooks added 17 points and nine rebounds to propel Houston to a 79-56 victory over Lamar on Tuesday night.

Robinson, who shot 7 of 9 from the field, sank 2 of 4 from 3-point range and all four of his free throws. He added four assists and three rebounds. Nate Hinton had 12 points and five rebounds off the bench for the Cougars (7-0), who ran their home-court winning streak to 21.

Houston dominated the first half, hitting 17 of 34 shots from the floor and 8 of 19 from distance to take a 44-25 lead at halftime. The Cardinals (4-5) hit just 10 of 31 shots (32 percent) before intermission and were outrebounded 29-13.

Josh Nzeakor paced Lamar with 12 points and 12 rebounds for his second double-double of the season. Edwin Jeudy pitched in with 10 points and eight boards and Nick Garth hit two 3s and scored 10.

Key Players
M. Kolawole
1 G
C. Davis Jr.
36.0 Min. Per Game 36.0
18.0 Pts. Per Game 18.0
4.7 Ast. Per Game 4.7
3.0 Reb. Per Game 3.0
26.5 Field Goal % 35.7
11.1 Three Point % 22.6
52.2 Free Throw % 92.9
  Turnover on Mike Kolawole 29.0
  Offensive foul on Mike Kolawole 29.0
  Defensive rebound by T.J. Atwood 38.0
  Landon Goesling missed 3-pt. jump shot 40.0
  Defensive rebound by Brison Gresham 1:05
  Mike Kolawole missed 2nd of 2 free throws 1:05
  Mike Kolawole missed 1st of 2 free throws 1:05
  Personal foul on Landon Goesling 1:05
+ 2 Galen Robinson Jr. made layup 1:30
  Defensive rebound by Cedrick Alley Jr. 1:45
  T.J. Atwood missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:47
Team Stats
Points 56 79
Field Goals 20-66 (30.3%) 28-60 (46.7%)
3-Pointers 4-21 (19.0%) 9-32 (28.1%)
Free Throws 12-25 (48.0%) 14-17 (82.4%)
Total Rebounds 39 49
Offensive 20 10
Defensive 16 30
Team 3 9
Assists 11 16
Steals 8 3
Blocks 3 7
Turnovers 10 14
Fouls 16 21
Technicals 1 0
11
J. Nzeakor F
12 PTS, 12 REB
25
G. Robinson Jr. G
20 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST
12T
away team logo Lamar 4-5 253156
home team logo Houston 7-0 443579
Fertitta Center Houston, TX
Lamar
Starters
J. Nzeakor
E. Jeudy
N. Garth
T. Atwood
J. Hunter
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Nzeakor 24 12 12 0 0 0 2 2 4/9 0/0 4/7 9 3
E. Jeudy 37 11 8 1 0 0 1 2 4/14 2/7 1/2 4 4
N. Garth 20 10 1 1 1 0 2 1 3/8 2/6 2/3 0 1
T. Atwood 36 7 8 3 2 1 0 2 3/10 0/2 1/1 1 7
J. Hunter 15 0 0 2 1 0 1 0 0/6 0/3 0/0 0 0
Bench
V. Holmes
M. Kolawole
L. Paige
J. Foster
A. Sullivan
G. Easter
C. Barrett
D. Buster
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
V. Holmes 22 8 1 4 2 0 1 0 4/7 0/0 0/2 1 0
M. Kolawole 22 6 5 0 1 0 1 3 1/5 0/1 4/10 4 1
L. Paige 18 2 0 0 1 0 0 5 1/7 0/2 0/0 0 0
J. Foster 6 0 1 0 0 2 2 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 0
A. Sullivan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Easter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Barrett - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Buster - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 56 36 11 8 3 10 16 20/66 4/21 12/25 20 16
Houston
Starters
G. Robinson Jr.
A. Brooks
C. Alley Jr.
B. Brady
C. Davis Jr.
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
G. Robinson Jr. 37 20 3 4 1 0 3 1 7/9 2/4 4/4 0 3
A. Brooks 25 17 9 0 0 1 4 0 5/12 3/10 4/6 2 7
C. Alley Jr. 26 9 8 1 0 0 0 1 4/9 1/6 0/0 1 7
B. Brady 13 7 2 0 0 1 0 5 3/5 0/0 1/1 1 1
C. Davis Jr. 28 6 4 7 0 0 2 2 2/11 1/6 1/2 2 2
Bench
N. Hinton
B. Gresham
F. White Jr.
L. Goesling
C. Harris Jr.
D. Jarreau
J. Gorham
C. Broodo
N. VanBeck
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
N. Hinton 25 14 5 0 1 0 2 2 4/7 2/4 4/4 2 3
B. Gresham 25 4 5 1 0 3 1 4 2/2 0/0 0/0 2 3
F. White Jr. 16 2 4 2 1 2 2 5 1/3 0/0 0/0 0 4
L. Goesling 5 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 0
C. Harris Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Jarreau - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Gorham - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Broodo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. VanBeck - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 79 40 16 3 7 14 21 28/60 9/32 14/17 10 30
NCAA BB Scores