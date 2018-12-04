Oklahoma beats Notre Dame, 85-80 to open the Jimmy V Classic
NEW YORK (AP) Christian James scored a game-high 25 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead Oklahoma to an 85-80 win over Notre Dame in the first game of the Jimmy V Classic Tuesday at Madison Square Garden.
Oklahoma improved to 7-1 with its third straight win. Brady Manek chipped in with 17. Aaron Calixte finished with 12, and Matt Freeman had 11.
Despite an 18-point performance from TJ Gibbs, Notre Dame dropped to 6-2 with its first loss since Nov. 14. Juwan Durham and John Mooney had 15 each, and DJ Harvey finished with 11.
The first ever meeting between the programs was a back and forth affair throughout.
Leading by seven at the start of the second half, Oklahoma extended its lead to 47-36 after Calixte knocked down a jumper.
The Irish replied with a 21-9 run, capped by a Juwan Durham dunk to close within 57-56.
Seconds after Durham's jam, a James layup allowed Oklahoma to push its lead to three, and the Sooners would lead by as much as seven following a Freeman 3. But the Irish would not go away, cutting the deficit to 78-77 after Prentiss Hubb's layup with 2:26 left.
That was as close as Notre Dame would come.
James' jumper pushed the lead back to three, and he drilled a 3 to give the Sooners an 83-78 lead.
Oklahoma outscored Notre Dame 12-6 in the final 4:26 of the first half and led 43-36 at halftime.
BIG PICTURE:
NOTRE DAME: The NCAA ranked the Irish as the third best 3-point shooting team in men's college basketball since the turn of the century, trailing only Duke and Belmont. Notre Dame's marksmanship behind the arc did not carry over to Madison Square Garden, as the Irish shot 28.0 (7 for 25) percent from 3.
OKLAHOMA: Coaches value having a go-to scorer and scoring depth. In his ninth year at Oklahoma, Lon Kruger appears to have both. Entering Tuesday night's nationally televised game, senior guard Christian James led the team with 19.1 points per game, while Jamuni McNeace (9.9 PPG), Miles Reynolds (9.1 PPG), Aaron Calixte (9.0 PPG) and Brady Manek (8.9 PPG) have also contributed offensively.
UP NEXT:
NOTRE DAME: Travels to UCLA Saturday night.
OKLAHOMA: Hosts Wichita State Saturday.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|31.7
|Min. Per Game
|31.7
|19.1
|Pts. Per Game
|19.1
|2.1
|Ast. Per Game
|2.1
|3.9
|Reb. Per Game
|3.9
|34.9
|Field Goal %
|52.4
|28.8
|Three Point %
|42.6
|69.4
|Free Throw %
|83.9
|Defensive rebound by Aaron Calixte
|2.0
|Prentiss Hubb missed 3-pt. jump shot
|4.0
|Defensive rebound by Nate Laszewski
|7.0
|Aaron Calixte missed free throw
|7.0
|Shooting foul on Rex Pflueger
|8.0
|Defensive rebound by Aaron Calixte
|6.0
|T.J. Gibbs missed 3-pt. jump shot
|8.0
|+ 1
|Christian James made 2nd of 2 free throws
|18.0
|+ 1
|Christian James made 1st of 2 free throws
|18.0
|Personal foul on Prentiss Hubb
|18.0
|Personal foul on T.J. Gibbs
|19.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|80
|85
|Field Goals
|31-74 (41.9%)
|32-68 (47.1%)
|3-Pointers
|7-25 (28.0%)
|15-29 (51.7%)
|Free Throws
|11-19 (57.9%)
|6-8 (75.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|42
|43
|Offensive
|12
|7
|Defensive
|29
|32
|Team
|1
|4
|Assists
|13
|19
|Steals
|7
|3
|Blocks
|3
|4
|Turnovers
|3
|11
|Fouls
|13
|18
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Notre Dame 6-2
|77.7 PPG
|42.6 RPG
|12.4 APG
|Oklahoma 7-1
|73.4 PPG
|45.9 RPG
|12.4 APG
|
|41.9
|FG%
|47.1
|
|
|28.0
|3PT FG%
|51.7
|
|
|57.9
|FT%
|75.0
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Gibbs
|35
|18
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|6/16
|4/7
|2/3
|1
|2
|J. Mooney
|22
|15
|14
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6/12
|1/2
|2/2
|6
|8
|D. Harvey
|23
|11
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4/11
|0/4
|3/4
|0
|3
|P. Hubb
|32
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2/9
|0/4
|0/2
|0
|2
|R. Pflueger
|33
|2
|6
|6
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1/6
|0/3
|0/2
|1
|5
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Gibbs
|35
|18
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|6/16
|4/7
|2/3
|1
|2
|J. Mooney
|22
|15
|14
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6/12
|1/2
|2/2
|6
|8
|D. Harvey
|23
|11
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4/11
|0/4
|3/4
|0
|3
|P. Hubb
|32
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2/9
|0/4
|0/2
|0
|2
|R. Pflueger
|33
|2
|6
|6
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1/6
|0/3
|0/2
|1
|5
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Durham
|15
|15
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1
|1
|7/8
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|2
|D. Goodwin
|23
|8
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2/4
|1/1
|3/4
|2
|3
|N. Laszewski
|14
|7
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3/6
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|4
|R. Carmody
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|N. Djogo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Nelligan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Doherty
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|80
|41
|13
|7
|3
|3
|13
|31/74
|7/25
|11/19
|12
|29
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. James
|36
|25
|10
|3
|0
|0
|1
|4
|10/19
|3/8
|2/2
|1
|9
|B. Manek
|36
|17
|8
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|6/10
|5/8
|0/0
|1
|7
|A. Calixte
|25
|12
|3
|4
|0
|0
|4
|0
|5/5
|2/2
|0/1
|0
|3
|M. Reynolds
|29
|9
|4
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2/9
|1/3
|4/4
|2
|2
|K. Doolittle
|18
|6
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|4
|3/5
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. James
|36
|25
|10
|3
|0
|0
|1
|4
|10/19
|3/8
|2/2
|1
|9
|B. Manek
|36
|17
|8
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|6/10
|5/8
|0/0
|1
|7
|A. Calixte
|25
|12
|3
|4
|0
|0
|4
|0
|5/5
|2/2
|0/1
|0
|3
|M. Reynolds
|29
|9
|4
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2/9
|1/3
|4/4
|2
|2
|K. Doolittle
|18
|6
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|4
|3/5
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Freeman
|16
|11
|4
|1
|0
|2
|0
|3
|4/8
|3/6
|0/0
|0
|4
|J. Bieniemy
|16
|3
|1
|4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1/5
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|1
|R. Odomes
|14
|2
|5
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1/6
|0/0
|0/1
|3
|2
|T. Lazenby
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Polla
|10
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|J. McNeace
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Reaves
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Geha
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Streller
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Kuath
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Stephenson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|85
|39
|19
|3
|4
|11
|18
|32/68
|15/29
|6/8
|7
|32
-
EVAN
ARKST77
87
2nd 10.0
-
LAMAR
HOU56
79
2nd 0.0 ESP3
-
LPSCMB
BELMONT72
74
2nd 1:14
-
GAST
BAMA80
80
2nd 23.0 SECN+
-
CENTRY
GRAM38
66
2nd 7:29
-
UTEP
MARQET32
47
2nd 15:19 FS1
-
NMEX
NMEXST17
46
1st 1:41
-
WVU
FLA13
24
1st 8:04 ESPN
-
SDAKST
MEMP32
40
1st 0.0
-
SDAK
COLO28
41
1st 0.0 PACN
-
5MICH
NWEST36
30
1st 0.0 BTN
-
NH
SETON57
77
Final
-
CMICH
YOUNG100
94
Final/3OT
-
NKY
CINCY65
78
Final
-
JVILLE
PRESBY94
88
Final
-
ARMY
NJTECH72
77
Final
-
ND
OKLA80
85
Final
-
NEAST
CUSE49
72
Final
-
SFTRPA
AMER82
95
Final
-
MIAMI
PENN75
89
Final
-
FORD
MAINE68
75
Final/2OT
-
DTROIT
DAYTON59
98
Final
-
BUCK
LSALLE92
79
Final
-
HOW
APPST86
100
Final
-
PROV
BC100
95
Final/OT
-
RADFRD
JMAD66
73
Final
-
HOLY
UMASS82
78
Final
-
25FURMAN
ELON98
77
Final
-
WINTHR
DAVID81
99
Final
-
MASLOW
BU60
79
Final
-
STPETE
CLEM60
65
Final
-
IND
PSU64
62
Final
-
BRAD
ARKLR68
62
Final
-
PVAM
LATECH68
82
Final
-
TXARL
MIZZOU45
65
Final
-
MCNSE
22MISSST77
90
Final
-
NALAB
UAB67
73
Final
-
WOFF
2KANSAS47
72
Final
-
NCASHV
8AUBURN41
67
Final
-
HIGHPT
VALPO55
53
Final
-
CAMP
ABIL68
83
Final
-
TRNTX
UIW57
82
Final
-
SEMO
MVSU57
77
Final
-
FNTBNN
EILL37
90
Final
-
UCMERCED
CSBAK0
0
10:00pm
-
BCU
MARYCA0
0148 O/U
-19.5
10:00pm