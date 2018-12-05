VMI
VATECH

No Text

Robinson leads No. 15 Hokies to easy win over VMI

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 05, 2018

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) Justin Robinson scored 18 points and No. 15 Virginia Tech cruised past the Virginia Military Institute 89-68 on Wednesday night.

Robinson hit a trio of 3-pointers for the Hokies (7-1), who won their 21st straight regular-season nonconference game at home. Virginia Tech topped VMI (5-5) for the seventh consecutive time.

Virginia Tech often beats opponents with torrid long-range shooting, ranking fourth in the country in 3-point shooting percentage (44.9) and seventh in 3s per game (11.9). The Hokies turned up the defense against the Keydets, using their length against a smaller team to limit them to eight field goals in the first half.

Virginia Tech broke open a close game midway through the first half when it went on a 13-0 run. P.J. Horne and Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored four points each in that span, and then Jonathan Kabongo finished the run with a corner 3 that gave the Hokies a 30-13 lead with 8:11 left in the half. The Hokies led 42-21 at halftime and never were threatened.

The Hokies led by as many as 37 in the second.

Alexander-Walker finished with 15 points, and the Hokies shot 51.7 percent from the floor (30 of 58) and made 11 3-pointers. Tech also got a solid game from Horne, who made just his second start of the season and scored 12 points, hitting all six of his shots.

Garrett Gilkeson paced VMI with 21 points.

TIP-INS

Virginia Tech: The past two blowout victories by the Hokies have afforded coach Buzz Williams the opportunity to work more players into the rotation to build depth for what has been a shallow squad so far. Freshmen Isaiah Wilkins and Kabongo both played in the first half. Behind Wilkins and Ty Outlaw, who scored 13 and nine points, respectively, the Hokies received 32 points and 17 rebounds from their bench.

VMI: VMI's cold start continued a recent trend after the Keydets shot less than 35 percent in back-to-back losses to American and Longwood. VMI may have broken its funk in the second half against the Hokies, shooting 54.5 percent (18 of 33). The Keydets will need to continue that warm shooting if they want to enjoy any success in Southern Conference play, which starts this weekend.

UP NEXT

Virginia Tech: The Hokies close out their three-game homestand when they take on South Carolina State on Sunday.

VMI: The Keydets play the third of four straight games on the road Sunday when they take on Chattanooga in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Key Players
G. Gilkeson
2 G
J. Robinson
5 G
32.4 Min. Per Game 32.4
14.4 Pts. Per Game 14.4
6.4 Ast. Per Game 6.4
3.0 Reb. Per Game 3.0
57.1 Field Goal % 49.3
45.5 Three Point % 47.2
85.7 Free Throw % 75.7
  Defensive rebound by Justin Robinson 25.0
  Bubba Parham missed 3-pt. jump shot 27.0
+ 2 Wabissa Bede made jump shot 40.0
  Bad pass turnover on Garrett Gilkeson 59.0
+ 1 Justin Robinson made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:13
+ 1 Justin Robinson made 1st of 2 free throws 1:13
  Personal foul on Ta'Vonne Bond 1:13
+ 3 Sarju Patel made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bubba Parham 1:13
+ 2 Isaiah Wilkins made layup, assist by Justin Robinson 1:26
+ 2 Garrett Gilkeson made layup, assist by Greg Parham 1:47
  Defensive rebound by Greg Parham 1:52
Team Stats
Points 68 89
Field Goals 26-60 (43.3%) 30-58 (51.7%)
3-Pointers 6-25 (24.0%) 11-25 (44.0%)
Free Throws 10-14 (71.4%) 18-25 (72.0%)
Total Rebounds 32 37
Offensive 3 8
Defensive 22 26
Team 7 3
Assists 9 19
Steals 5 4
Blocks 1 3
Turnovers 14 11
Fouls 22 16
Technicals 0 0
VMI
Starters
G. Gilkeson
B. Parham
G. Parham
M. Lewis
T. Creammer
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
G. Gilkeson 38 21 4 1 1 0 2 4 7/12 1/2 6/7 1 3
B. Parham 28 12 5 3 0 0 4 4 5/13 2/9 0/0 0 5
G. Parham 28 8 4 4 1 0 3 3 4/8 0/2 0/0 1 3
M. Lewis 30 6 6 0 0 0 1 3 3/11 0/1 0/2 0 6
T. Creammer 16 1 3 1 0 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 1/2 1 2
Bench
S. Patel
T. Bond
C. Arnold
J. Stephens
A. Vereen
W. Miller
T. Fahl
J. Ratliffe
R. Jenkins
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
S. Patel 29 13 2 0 1 0 1 3 4/8 3/7 2/2 0 2
T. Bond 19 5 0 0 1 0 0 5 2/3 0/1 1/1 0 0
C. Arnold 4 2 0 0 1 0 1 0 1/3 0/2 0/0 0 0
J. Stephens 9 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 1
A. Vereen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Miller - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Fahl - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Ratliffe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Jenkins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 201 68 25 9 5 1 14 22 26/60 6/25 10/14 3 22
Virginia Tech
Starters
J. Robinson
N. Alexander-Walker
P. Horne
K. Blackshear Jr.
A. Hill
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Robinson 33 18 3 5 1 0 3 1 3/8 3/5 9/12 0 3
N. Alexander-Walker 25 15 2 3 1 0 2 0 5/10 1/1 4/5 1 1
P. Horne 26 12 5 2 1 1 2 2 6/6 0/0 0/0 2 3
K. Blackshear Jr. 25 9 5 2 0 2 1 2 3/7 0/1 3/5 1 4
A. Hill 21 3 2 3 0 0 2 5 1/4 1/4 0/0 1 1
Bench
I. Wilkins
T. Outlaw
W. Bede
J. Kabongo
L. Nolley II
T. Radford
B. Palmer
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
I. Wilkins 15 13 2 2 1 0 1 1 5/7 1/3 2/3 1 1
T. Outlaw 29 9 11 1 0 0 0 3 3/8 3/6 0/0 2 9
W. Bede 19 7 3 0 0 0 0 2 3/6 1/3 0/0 0 3
J. Kabongo 8 3 1 1 0 0 0 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 1
L. Nolley II - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Radford - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Palmer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 201 89 34 19 4 3 11 16 30/58 11/25 18/25 8 26
