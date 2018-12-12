NWST
TXTECH

No Text

No. 11 Texas Tech goes up big at half, beats NW State 79-44

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 12, 2018

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) Some down time did 11th-ranked Texas Tech well.

Coming off a six-day break for final exams, the Red Raiders rolled past Northwestern State 79-44 on Wednesday night, ignited by a dominant first half.

Jarrett Culver scored 15 points, Tariq Owens had 14 points and eight rebounds and Tech bolted to a 43-point halftime lead.

The Raiders (9-0) matched their best start since 2008-09 and all the wins have been by double digits. They had a 10-point lead less than five minutes into this rout and it grew to 21 before the 10-minute mark.

''Defensively we were executing the game plan,'' Tech coach Chris Beard said. ''Everybody was bringing energy. We hit a lot of shots early, and that always helps. That first half is about as well as we've played all season.''

Tech relied on a defense that ranks among the best in the country against the offensively challenged Demons (2-8).

DeAndre Love scored 11 points for Northwestern State, which shot 15 percent (4 of 27) in the first half and trailed 53-10 at halftime. The Demons warmed up a bit after halftime, outscoring the Red Raiders 34-26 while shooting 35 percent.

''Our thing this year is consistency,'' Beard said. ''(Wednesday) was a great example that we're not there yet. In the second half, you've got to give Northwestern State a lot of credit because you couldn't tell what the score was because of how hard they were playing.''

Early on, it was all Texas Tech.

Matt Mooney made all three of his 3-pointers within the first six minutes and scored 11 points along with Deshawn Corprew. Mooney was 3 of 4 from long range as the Red Raiders matched a season high with 10 3s on 23 attempts.

Culver had six rebounds and five assists, and Davide Moretti led the Red Raiders with six assists while scoring seven points.

Northwestern State had 14 of its 19 turnovers before halftime, and Texas Tech scored 17 points off turnovers in the first half.

The second half was more competitive, as the Demons found some offensive rhythm.

''First half, I felt like we were tentative, and they shot lights out,'' Northwestern State coach Mike McConathy said. ''We didn't guard and we didn't make anything happen on offense. ''The second half, the guys I had on the floor were competing at a much higher level.''

BIG PICTURE

Northwestern State: A bright spot in the second half was freshman Dalin Williams, who grew up in Stinnett in the Texas Panhandle and was an All-State player at West Texas High. He scored nine points and grabbed six rebounds, all in the second half.

Texas Tech: The second-half sputter is a trend the Raiders will have to solve with a schedule that includes Duke in New York City as a tuneup for the rugged Big 12 season.

OH-FER

Ishmael Lane, Northwestern State's leading scorer, missed all 11 field goal attempts and didn't score a point. The senior forward came in averaging 13.7 points.

SPREADING THE WEALTH

Six players hit 3-pointers for Tech, with Mooney and Corprew leading the way with three apiece. Culver, Moretti, Kyler Edwards and Brandone Francis had one apiece.

UP NEXT

Northwestern State: After seven road games in their first 10, the Demons play Southern-Shreveport on Saturday in the first of three consecutive home games before the start of Southland Conference play.

Texas Tech: The Red Raiders play a final game in their old home arena, the Lubbock Municipal Coliseum, on Saturday against Abilene Christian, the second straight year of a ''throwback'' game. Texas Tech's home from 1956-99 will shut down for good next summer.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
I. Lane
20 F
J. Culver
23 G
30.1 Min. Per Game 30.1
18.3 Pts. Per Game 18.3
4.4 Ast. Per Game 4.4
5.5 Reb. Per Game 5.5
32.8 Field Goal % 53.8
27.8 Three Point % 42.9
81.3 Free Throw % 68.5
+ 1 Dalin Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 30.0
  Dalin Williams missed 1st of 2 free throws 30.0
  Personal foul on Malik Ondigo 30.0
  Avery Benson missed jump shot 32.0
+ 1 Alex Comanita made 2nd of 2 free throws 48.0
  Alex Comanita missed 1st of 2 free throws 48.0
  Shooting foul on Malik Ondigo 48.0
  Defensive rebound by Jacob Guest 1:12
  Andrew Sorrells missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:14
+ 2 John Norvel made layup 1:36
  Defensive rebound by Northwestern State 2:02
Team Stats
Points 44 79
Field Goals 13-53 (24.5%) 29-60 (48.3%)
3-Pointers 4-19 (21.1%) 10-23 (43.5%)
Free Throws 14-22 (63.6%) 11-17 (64.7%)
Total Rebounds 33 41
Offensive 7 8
Defensive 19 30
Team 7 3
Assists 6 16
Steals 5 8
Blocks 4 6
Turnovers 18 12
Fouls 20 20
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
22
D. Love G
11 PTS, 2 REB
home team logo
23
J. Culver G
15 PTS, 6 REB, 5 AST
12T
away team logo Demons 2-8 103444
home team logo 11 Red Raiders 9-0 532679
TXTECH -36.5, O/U 134.5
United Supermarkets Arena Lubbock, TX
TXTECH -36.5, O/U 134.5
United Supermarkets Arena Lubbock, TX
Team Stats
away team logo Demons 2-8 63.8 PPG 39.4 RPG 9.6 APG
home team logo 11 Red Raiders 9-0 76.8 PPG 39.1 RPG 15.5 APG
Key Players
22
D. Love G 8.8 PPG 2.3 RPG 0.8 APG 45.8 FG%
23
J. Culver G 18.3 PPG 5.5 RPG 4.5 APG 52.0 FG%
Top Scorers
22
D. Love G 11 PTS 2 REB 0 AST
23
J. Culver G 15 PTS 6 REB 5 AST
24.5 FG% 48.3
21.1 3PT FG% 43.5
63.6 FT% 64.7
Demons
Starters
D. Love
C. Jones
I. Lane
D. Dixon
L. Reed
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Love 26 11 2 0 1 0 1 2 4/6 3/4 0/0 0 2
C. Jones 22 8 2 1 0 0 4 3 2/6 0/3 4/4 1 1
I. Lane 22 0 6 0 2 2 2 4 0/11 0/4 0/0 1 5
D. Dixon 12 0 3 0 0 0 0 2 0/1 0/0 0/2 0 3
L. Reed 24 0 3 1 1 0 3 0 0/9 0/4 0/1 1 2
Starters
D. Love
C. Jones
I. Lane
D. Dixon
L. Reed
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Love 26 11 2 0 1 0 1 2 4/6 3/4 0/0 0 2
C. Jones 22 8 2 1 0 0 4 3 2/6 0/3 4/4 1 1
I. Lane 22 0 6 0 2 2 2 4 0/11 0/4 0/0 1 5
D. Dixon 12 0 3 0 0 0 0 2 0/1 0/0 0/2 0 3
L. Reed 24 0 3 1 1 0 3 0 0/9 0/4 0/1 1 2
Bench
D. Williams
B. Hutton
L. Owens
J. Norvel
A. Comanita
M. Metoyer
J. Guest
L. Ott
B. White
C. Bile
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Williams 24 9 6 2 1 2 0 1 2/5 0/0 5/7 4 2
B. Hutton 18 8 0 0 0 0 3 3 3/6 1/2 1/2 0 0
L. Owens 13 5 1 1 0 0 3 3 1/3 0/0 3/4 0 1
J. Norvel 17 2 1 1 0 0 0 0 1/3 0/0 0/0 0 1
A. Comanita 6 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 1/2 0 0
M. Metoyer 7 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 1
J. Guest 6 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1
L. Ott 3 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
B. White - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Bile - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 44 26 6 5 4 18 20 13/53 4/19 14/22 7 19
Red Raiders
Starters
J. Culver
T. Owens
M. Mooney
D. Moretti
N. Odiase
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Culver 23 15 6 5 1 0 3 1 5/6 1/2 4/5 0 6
T. Owens 21 14 8 0 1 2 0 1 7/13 0/1 0/0 2 6
M. Mooney 25 11 4 2 2 1 1 0 3/7 3/4 2/2 0 4
D. Moretti 22 7 1 6 1 0 2 1 3/7 1/3 0/0 0 1
N. Odiase 18 4 7 0 0 2 1 2 2/2 0/0 0/0 3 4
Starters
J. Culver
T. Owens
M. Mooney
D. Moretti
N. Odiase
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Culver 23 15 6 5 1 0 3 1 5/6 1/2 4/5 0 6
T. Owens 21 14 8 0 1 2 0 1 7/13 0/1 0/0 2 6
M. Mooney 25 11 4 2 2 1 1 0 3/7 3/4 2/2 0 4
D. Moretti 22 7 1 6 1 0 2 1 3/7 1/3 0/0 0 1
N. Odiase 18 4 7 0 0 2 1 2 2/2 0/0 0/0 3 4
Bench
D. Corprew
K. Edwards
A. Sorrells
B. Francis
J. Mballa
P. Hicks
A. Benson
M. Ondigo
K. Moore
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Corprew 15 11 2 1 1 0 1 2 4/6 3/5 0/0 0 2
K. Edwards 14 7 4 0 0 0 3 4 2/5 1/1 2/2 1 3
A. Sorrells 9 4 2 0 0 0 0 2 1/4 0/2 2/3 0 2
B. Francis 20 3 3 2 2 0 0 2 1/4 1/3 0/2 1 2
J. Mballa 5 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 1/2 0/0 0/1 0 0
P. Hicks 6 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/2 0/2 1/2 0 0
A. Benson 7 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
M. Ondigo 15 0 1 0 0 1 1 4 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 0
K. Moore - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 79 38 16 8 6 12 20 29/60 10/23 11/17 8 30
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores