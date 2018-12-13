MVSU
SNCLRA

No Text

Santa Clara rolls past Mississippi Valley State 82-54

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 13, 2018

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) Josh Martin had 14 points and 12 rebounds and Santa Clara rolled to an 82-54 victory over Mississippi Valley State on Thursday night.

Santa Clara (5-6) has won four of its last five games since opening the season with four consecutive losses. Mississippi Valley State (2-10) has lost four straight and is 0-9 on the road.

Keshawn Justice scored 16 points to lead Santa Clara. Justice and Martin made eight of the Broncos' 12 3-pointers. Tahj Eaddy added 15 points, Josip Vrankic had 13 points and Trey Wertz 11.

Torico Simmons scored 12 of his 14 points in the second half for Mississippi Valley State.

It was just the second meeting between the schools. The Broncos beat the Delta Devils 73-70 in the first round of the Cable Car Classic on Dec. 27, 2002.

Key Players
D. Scott
T. Eaddy
34.8 Min. Per Game 34.8
16.6 Pts. Per Game 16.6
3.9 Ast. Per Game 3.9
2.9 Reb. Per Game 2.9
28.4 Field Goal % 40.8
30.0 Three Point % 39.1
79.3 Free Throw % 71.4
  Shot clock violation turnover on Santa Clara 1.0
  Defensive rebound by Keshawn Justice 30.0
  Kaleb Allison missed hook shot 32.0
  Jordan Evans missed 2nd of 2 free throws 41.0
  Jordan Evans missed 1st of 2 free throws 41.0
  Shooting foul on Keshawn Justice 41.0
+ 3 Keshawn Justice made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trey Wertz 1:04
  Defensive rebound by Trey Wertz 1:11
  Fritz Lucien missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:13
  Offensive rebound by Kaleb Allison 1:28
  Jordan Evans missed layup 1:30
Team Stats
Points 54 82
Field Goals 24-58 (41.4%) 30-57 (52.6%)
3-Pointers 3-11 (27.3%) 12-23 (52.2%)
Free Throws 3-9 (33.3%) 10-12 (83.3%)
Total Rebounds 28 39
Offensive 7 9
Defensive 20 30
Team 1 0
Assists 15 19
Steals 3 4
Blocks 0 5
Turnovers 10 10
Fouls 10 15
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
2
T. Simmons G
14 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
14
K. Justice F
16 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo Miss Valley St. 2-10 183654
home team logo Santa Clara 5-6 424082
Leavey Center Santa Clara, CA
away team logo Miss Valley St. 2-10 64.2 PPG 40.3 RPG 10.4 APG
home team logo Santa Clara 5-6 70.5 PPG 38.5 RPG 14.6 APG
Key Players
2
T. Simmons G 5.0 PPG 1.5 RPG 1.6 APG 52.3 FG%
14
K. Justice F 10.3 PPG 2.4 RPG 1.5 APG 43.5 FG%
Top Scorers
2
T. Simmons G 14 PTS 4 REB 4 AST
14
K. Justice F 16 PTS 5 REB 3 AST
41.4 FG% 52.6
27.3 3PT FG% 52.2
33.3 FT% 83.3
Miss Valley St.
Starters
T. Simmons
T. Eckwood
D. Scott
E. Ejeh
A. Koracin
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Simmons 30 14 4 4 1 0 2 2 6/11 1/2 1/2 2 2
T. Eckwood 26 9 3 5 2 0 1 0 4/6 0/0 1/3 0 3
D. Scott 30 8 4 3 0 0 2 2 4/9 0/2 0/1 0 4
E. Ejeh 20 4 6 0 0 0 3 1 2/5 0/0 0/0 3 3
A. Koracin 17 1 4 1 0 0 1 3 0/2 0/0 1/2 0 4
Starters
T. Simmons
T. Eckwood
D. Scott
E. Ejeh
A. Koracin
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Simmons 30 14 4 4 1 0 2 2 6/11 1/2 1/2 2 2
T. Eckwood 26 9 3 5 2 0 1 0 4/6 0/0 1/3 0 3
D. Scott 30 8 4 3 0 0 2 2 4/9 0/2 0/1 0 4
E. Ejeh 20 4 6 0 0 0 3 1 2/5 0/0 0/0 3 3
A. Koracin 17 1 4 1 0 0 1 3 0/2 0/0 1/2 0 4
Bench
J. Evans
M. Mitchell
M. Green
K. Allison
L. Hunt
P. Rucker
Z. Barnes
F. Lucien
G. Holloway
L. Allen
M. Roberts
G. Jones-Rollins
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Evans 27 8 2 1 0 0 0 1 3/10 2/4 0/1 0 2
M. Mitchell 10 4 1 1 0 0 0 0 2/4 0/0 0/0 0 1
M. Green 13 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 2/6 0/1 0/0 0 0
K. Allison 6 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 0
L. Hunt 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
P. Rucker 8 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 1
Z. Barnes 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
F. Lucien 3 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 0
G. Holloway 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
L. Allen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Roberts - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Jones-Rollins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 54 27 15 3 0 10 10 24/58 3/11 3/9 7 20
