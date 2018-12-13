Santa Clara rolls past Mississippi Valley State 82-54
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) Josh Martin had 14 points and 12 rebounds and Santa Clara rolled to an 82-54 victory over Mississippi Valley State on Thursday night.
Santa Clara (5-6) has won four of its last five games since opening the season with four consecutive losses. Mississippi Valley State (2-10) has lost four straight and is 0-9 on the road.
Keshawn Justice scored 16 points to lead Santa Clara. Justice and Martin made eight of the Broncos' 12 3-pointers. Tahj Eaddy added 15 points, Josip Vrankic had 13 points and Trey Wertz 11.
Torico Simmons scored 12 of his 14 points in the second half for Mississippi Valley State.
It was just the second meeting between the schools. The Broncos beat the Delta Devils 73-70 in the first round of the Cable Car Classic on Dec. 27, 2002.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|34.8
|Min. Per Game
|34.8
|16.6
|Pts. Per Game
|16.6
|3.9
|Ast. Per Game
|3.9
|2.9
|Reb. Per Game
|2.9
|28.4
|Field Goal %
|40.8
|30.0
|Three Point %
|39.1
|79.3
|Free Throw %
|71.4
|Shot clock violation turnover on Santa Clara
|1.0
|Defensive rebound by Keshawn Justice
|30.0
|Kaleb Allison missed hook shot
|32.0
|Jordan Evans missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|41.0
|Jordan Evans missed 1st of 2 free throws
|41.0
|Shooting foul on Keshawn Justice
|41.0
|+ 3
|Keshawn Justice made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trey Wertz
|1:04
|Defensive rebound by Trey Wertz
|1:11
|Fritz Lucien missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:13
|Offensive rebound by Kaleb Allison
|1:28
|Jordan Evans missed layup
|1:30
|Team Stats
|Points
|54
|82
|Field Goals
|24-58 (41.4%)
|30-57 (52.6%)
|3-Pointers
|3-11 (27.3%)
|12-23 (52.2%)
|Free Throws
|3-9 (33.3%)
|10-12 (83.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|28
|39
|Offensive
|7
|9
|Defensive
|20
|30
|Team
|1
|0
|Assists
|15
|19
|Steals
|3
|4
|Blocks
|0
|5
|Turnovers
|10
|10
|Fouls
|10
|15
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Miss Valley St. 2-10
|64.2 PPG
|40.3 RPG
|10.4 APG
|Santa Clara 5-6
|70.5 PPG
|38.5 RPG
|14.6 APG
|Key Players
|
2
|T. Simmons G
|5.0 PPG
|1.5 RPG
|1.6 APG
|52.3 FG%
|
14
|K. Justice F
|10.3 PPG
|2.4 RPG
|1.5 APG
|43.5 FG%
|Top Scorers
|T. Simmons G
|14 PTS
|4 REB
|4 AST
|K. Justice F
|16 PTS
|5 REB
|3 AST
|
|41.4
|FG%
|52.6
|
|
|27.3
|3PT FG%
|52.2
|
|
|33.3
|FT%
|83.3
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Simmons
|30
|14
|4
|4
|1
|0
|2
|2
|6/11
|1/2
|1/2
|2
|2
|T. Eckwood
|26
|9
|3
|5
|2
|0
|1
|0
|4/6
|0/0
|1/3
|0
|3
|D. Scott
|30
|8
|4
|3
|0
|0
|2
|2
|4/9
|0/2
|0/1
|0
|4
|E. Ejeh
|20
|4
|6
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2/5
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|3
|A. Koracin
|17
|1
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0/2
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|4
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Simmons
|30
|14
|4
|4
|1
|0
|2
|2
|6/11
|1/2
|1/2
|2
|2
|T. Eckwood
|26
|9
|3
|5
|2
|0
|1
|0
|4/6
|0/0
|1/3
|0
|3
|D. Scott
|30
|8
|4
|3
|0
|0
|2
|2
|4/9
|0/2
|0/1
|0
|4
|E. Ejeh
|20
|4
|6
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2/5
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|3
|A. Koracin
|17
|1
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0/2
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|4
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Evans
|27
|8
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3/10
|2/4
|0/1
|0
|2
|M. Mitchell
|10
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2/4
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|M. Green
|13
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2/6
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|K. Allison
|6
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|L. Hunt
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|P. Rucker
|8
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|Z. Barnes
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|F. Lucien
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|0
|G. Holloway
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|L. Allen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Roberts
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Jones-Rollins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|54
|27
|15
|3
|0
|10
|10
|24/58
|3/11
|3/9
|7
|20
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Eaddy
|35
|15
|2
|5
|1
|0
|1
|1
|5/12
|3/8
|2/2
|0
|2
|J. Martin
|31
|14
|12
|4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|4/5
|4/5
|2/4
|2
|10
|J. Vrankic
|32
|13
|8
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|5/13
|0/1
|3/3
|1
|7
|T. Wertz
|27
|11
|3
|5
|0
|1
|2
|4
|4/8
|1/3
|2/2
|0
|3
|Z. Richards
|21
|2
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|0
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Eaddy
|35
|15
|2
|5
|1
|0
|1
|1
|5/12
|3/8
|2/2
|0
|2
|J. Martin
|31
|14
|12
|4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|4/5
|4/5
|2/4
|2
|10
|J. Vrankic
|32
|13
|8
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|5/13
|0/1
|3/3
|1
|7
|T. Wertz
|27
|11
|3
|5
|0
|1
|2
|4
|4/8
|1/3
|2/2
|0
|3
|Z. Richards
|21
|2
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Justice
|27
|16
|5
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|6/10
|4/6
|0/0
|1
|4
|H. Jadersten
|8
|7
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|3/3
|0/0
|1/1
|0
|3
|G. Caruso
|17
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|M. Dorward
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|F. Ndoye
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Feagin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Mitchell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Sawyer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Ducasse
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|82
|39
|19
|4
|5
|10
|15
|30/57
|12/23
|10/12
|9
|30
-
HUNTDON
NALAB58
90
Final
-
STEDW
RICE73
78
Final
-
KENSAW
GWEBB77
81
Final/OT
-
UMES
DUQ57
72
Final
-
BU
DART68
78
Final
-
UNF
FIU89
102
Final
-
MILW
UMKC69
66
Final
-
CPENN
CAMP53
100
Final
-
UNO
WRIGHT52
91
Final
-
AVER
LONGWD57
81
Final
-
MOREHD
SAMFORD72
77
Final/OT
-
NCCU
MCNSE61
77
Final
-
SAV
16WISC60
101
Final
-
NORL
TULSA60
70
Final
-
LAMAR
CSBAK65
86
Final
-
MVSU
SNCLRA54
82
Final
-
EWASH
SANFRAN63
85
Final
-
WCLIFF
SACST40
89
Final