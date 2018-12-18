PEPPER
Pepperdine
Waves
6-6
67
TF 12
FINAL
End
2nd
PACN
Mon Dec. 17
10:00pm
BONUS
82
TF 10
home team logo
OREGST
Oregon State
Beavers
7-3
ML: +828
OREGST -14, O/U 155.5
ML: -1245
PEPPER
OREGST

Tinkle scores 21, Oregon State beats Pepperdine 82-67

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 18, 2018

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) Kylor Kelley set a school record with nine blocks and added 10 points and nine rebounds as Oregon State beat Pepperdine 82-67 on Monday night.

Tres Tinkle had 21 points, seven assists and five steals and Stephen Thompson Jr. added 20 points for the Beavers (7-3), who broke a two-game skid.

Colbey Ross had 15 points and eight assists and Eric Cooper Jr. also scored 15 for the Waves (6-6).

Oregon State's marksmanship returned in a hurry after the team shot poorly in two losses away from Gill Coliseum. The Beavers shot 54 percent from the floor, including 8 of 19 on 3-pointers, compared to 37 percent for Pepperdine.

Oregon State also outrebounded the Waves 38-24.

The Beavers went on a 12-3 run, fueled by five straight points by Alfred Hollins, to take a 32-23 lead at the 5:39 mark. Hollins banked in a 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer to give Oregon State a 46-36 lead.

The Beavers took over the game with a 15-3 surge to start the second half, capped by a Kelley dunk with 12:25 remaining.

Hollins finished with 17 points and seven rebounds for Oregon State.

BIG PICTURE

Pepperdine: Lorenzo Romar returned to coach the Waves this year, and the squad's six wins already match their win total from last season. Romar also coached Pepperdine from 1997 to 1999, and he led a turnaround of the program back then. . Pepperdine is 0-4 on the road this season.

Oregon State: Ethan Thompson had scored 20-plus points in his previous three games, but was hampered by foul trouble and finished with one point in 13 minutes. . Kelley also set an Oregon State record with multiple blocked shots in 10 straight games. The junior college transfer entered Monday ranked third in the nation and first in the Pac-12 with 3.4 blocked shots per game.

UP NEXT

Pepperdine hosts Long Beach State on Thursday.

Oregon State hosts Kent State on Friday.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
C. Ross
T. Tinkle
35.2 Min. Per Game 35.2
19.7 Pts. Per Game 19.7
4.2 Ast. Per Game 4.2
9.3 Reb. Per Game 9.3
44.7 Field Goal % 48.3
37.3 Three Point % 30.4
79.8 Free Throw % 70.0
  Bad pass turnover on Colbey Ross, stolen by Alfred Hollins 26.0
  Defensive rebound by Pepperdine 27.0
  Alfred Hollins missed 3-pt. jump shot 29.0
+ 3 Andre Ball made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Darryl Polk Jr. 48.0
+ 1 Tres Tinkle made 2nd of 2 free throws 57.0
+ 1 Tres Tinkle made 1st of 2 free throws 57.0
  Personal foul on Darnell Dunn 57.0
  Offensive rebound by Tres Tinkle 1:01
  Jack Wilson missed hook shot 1:03
+ 3 Darryl Polk Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Colbey Ross 1:27
+ 1 Zach Reichle made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:41
Team Stats
Points 67 82
Field Goals 22-60 (36.7%) 26-48 (54.2%)
3-Pointers 7-23 (30.4%) 8-19 (42.1%)
Free Throws 16-21 (76.2%) 22-26 (84.6%)
Total Rebounds 24 38
Offensive 8 7
Defensive 12 28
Team 4 3
Assists 13 18
Steals 9 10
Blocks 0 10
Turnovers 13 19
Fouls 20 17
Technicals 0 0
21
E. Cooper Jr. G
15 PTS, 1 AST
3
T. Tinkle F
21 PTS, 5 REB, 7 AST
Gill Coliseum Corvallis, OR
Pepperdine
Starters
E. Cooper Jr.
C. Ross
J. Smith
D. Dunn
Ke. Edwards
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
E. Cooper Jr. 29 15 0 1 2 0 0 0 4/12 3/10 4/5 0 0
C. Ross 35 15 1 8 1 0 4 2 4/10 1/3 6/7 0 1
J. Smith 28 11 6 0 1 0 5 5 5/9 0/3 1/2 2 4
D. Dunn 29 8 3 0 1 0 2 4 3/9 1/1 1/2 2 1
Ke. Edwards 28 5 2 1 1 0 1 1 2/9 0/2 1/2 1 1
Bench
A. Ball
D. Polk Jr.
V. Ohia Obioha
J. Stormo
Ka. Edwards
M. Cage
K. Smith
K. Yee-Stephens
E. Mailliard
M. Wexler
J. Yoon
E. Perrot
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Ball 17 7 5 1 2 0 1 4 2/4 1/2 2/2 2 3
D. Polk Jr. 11 3 0 1 1 0 0 2 1/4 1/2 0/0 0 0
V. Ohia Obioha 16 3 3 0 0 0 0 2 1/2 0/0 1/1 1 2
J. Stormo 7 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
Ka. Edwards - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Cage - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Yee-Stephens - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Mailliard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Wexler - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Yoon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Perrot - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 67 20 13 9 0 13 20 22/60 7/23 16/21 8 12
Oregon State
Starters
T. Tinkle
S. Thompson Jr.
A. Hollins
K. Kelley
E. Thompson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Tinkle 35 21 5 7 5 1 4 4 6/11 2/6 7/8 1 4
S. Thompson Jr. 33 20 5 3 1 0 3 1 7/13 1/4 5/5 0 5
A. Hollins 28 17 7 2 3 0 2 0 6/9 2/4 3/4 2 5
K. Kelley 30 10 9 0 0 9 5 2 4/7 0/0 2/3 3 6
E. Thompson 13 1 3 1 0 0 3 5 0/1 0/0 1/2 0 3
Bench
Z. Reichle
W. Washington
J. Wilson
A. Vernon
K. Blaser
G. Rakocevic
P. Dastrup
I. Barnes
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
Z. Reichle 27 13 5 3 1 0 0 0 3/5 3/4 4/4 1 4
W. Washington 8 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Wilson 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
A. Vernon 22 0 1 2 0 0 2 2 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1
K. Blaser 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
G. Rakocevic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Dastrup - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Barnes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 82 35 18 10 10 19 17 26/48 8/19 22/26 7 28
