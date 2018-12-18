Tinkle scores 21, Oregon State beats Pepperdine 82-67
CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) Kylor Kelley set a school record with nine blocks and added 10 points and nine rebounds as Oregon State beat Pepperdine 82-67 on Monday night.
Tres Tinkle had 21 points, seven assists and five steals and Stephen Thompson Jr. added 20 points for the Beavers (7-3), who broke a two-game skid.
Colbey Ross had 15 points and eight assists and Eric Cooper Jr. also scored 15 for the Waves (6-6).
Oregon State's marksmanship returned in a hurry after the team shot poorly in two losses away from Gill Coliseum. The Beavers shot 54 percent from the floor, including 8 of 19 on 3-pointers, compared to 37 percent for Pepperdine.
Oregon State also outrebounded the Waves 38-24.
The Beavers went on a 12-3 run, fueled by five straight points by Alfred Hollins, to take a 32-23 lead at the 5:39 mark. Hollins banked in a 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer to give Oregon State a 46-36 lead.
The Beavers took over the game with a 15-3 surge to start the second half, capped by a Kelley dunk with 12:25 remaining.
Hollins finished with 17 points and seven rebounds for Oregon State.
BIG PICTURE
Pepperdine: Lorenzo Romar returned to coach the Waves this year, and the squad's six wins already match their win total from last season. Romar also coached Pepperdine from 1997 to 1999, and he led a turnaround of the program back then. . Pepperdine is 0-4 on the road this season.
Oregon State: Ethan Thompson had scored 20-plus points in his previous three games, but was hampered by foul trouble and finished with one point in 13 minutes. . Kelley also set an Oregon State record with multiple blocked shots in 10 straight games. The junior college transfer entered Monday ranked third in the nation and first in the Pac-12 with 3.4 blocked shots per game.
UP NEXT
Pepperdine hosts Long Beach State on Thursday.
Oregon State hosts Kent State on Friday.
|35.2
|Min. Per Game
|35.2
|19.7
|Pts. Per Game
|19.7
|4.2
|Ast. Per Game
|4.2
|9.3
|Reb. Per Game
|9.3
|44.7
|Field Goal %
|48.3
|37.3
|Three Point %
|30.4
|79.8
|Free Throw %
|70.0
|Bad pass turnover on Colbey Ross, stolen by Alfred Hollins
|26.0
|Defensive rebound by Pepperdine
|27.0
|Alfred Hollins missed 3-pt. jump shot
|29.0
|+ 3
|Andre Ball made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Darryl Polk Jr.
|48.0
|+ 1
|Tres Tinkle made 2nd of 2 free throws
|57.0
|+ 1
|Tres Tinkle made 1st of 2 free throws
|57.0
|Personal foul on Darnell Dunn
|57.0
|Offensive rebound by Tres Tinkle
|1:01
|Jack Wilson missed hook shot
|1:03
|+ 3
|Darryl Polk Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Colbey Ross
|1:27
|+ 1
|Zach Reichle made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:41
|Team Stats
|Points
|67
|82
|Field Goals
|22-60 (36.7%)
|26-48 (54.2%)
|3-Pointers
|7-23 (30.4%)
|8-19 (42.1%)
|Free Throws
|16-21 (76.2%)
|22-26 (84.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|24
|38
|Offensive
|8
|7
|Defensive
|12
|28
|Team
|4
|3
|Assists
|13
|18
|Steals
|9
|10
|Blocks
|0
|10
|Turnovers
|13
|19
|Fouls
|20
|17
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Pepperdine 6-6
|80.4 PPG
|36.6 RPG
|14.5 APG
|Oregon State 7-3
|72.7 PPG
|41.9 RPG
|15.6 APG
|
|36.7
|FG%
|54.2
|
|
|30.4
|3PT FG%
|42.1
|
|
|76.2
|FT%
|84.6
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Cooper Jr.
|29
|15
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4/12
|3/10
|4/5
|0
|0
|C. Ross
|35
|15
|1
|8
|1
|0
|4
|2
|4/10
|1/3
|6/7
|0
|1
|J. Smith
|28
|11
|6
|0
|1
|0
|5
|5
|5/9
|0/3
|1/2
|2
|4
|D. Dunn
|29
|8
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|4
|3/9
|1/1
|1/2
|2
|1
|Ke. Edwards
|28
|5
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2/9
|0/2
|1/2
|1
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Ball
|17
|7
|5
|1
|2
|0
|1
|4
|2/4
|1/2
|2/2
|2
|3
|D. Polk Jr.
|11
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1/4
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|V. Ohia Obioha
|16
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1/2
|0/0
|1/1
|1
|2
|J. Stormo
|7
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|Ka. Edwards
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Cage
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Yee-Stephens
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Mailliard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Wexler
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Yoon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Perrot
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|67
|20
|13
|9
|0
|13
|20
|22/60
|7/23
|16/21
|8
|12
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Tinkle
|35
|21
|5
|7
|5
|1
|4
|4
|6/11
|2/6
|7/8
|1
|4
|S. Thompson Jr.
|33
|20
|5
|3
|1
|0
|3
|1
|7/13
|1/4
|5/5
|0
|5
|A. Hollins
|28
|17
|7
|2
|3
|0
|2
|0
|6/9
|2/4
|3/4
|2
|5
|K. Kelley
|30
|10
|9
|0
|0
|9
|5
|2
|4/7
|0/0
|2/3
|3
|6
|E. Thompson
|13
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|3
|5
|0/1
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|3
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|Z. Reichle
|27
|13
|5
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3/5
|3/4
|4/4
|1
|4
|W. Washington
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Wilson
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|A. Vernon
|22
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|K. Blaser
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|G. Rakocevic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Dastrup
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Barnes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|82
|35
|18
|10
|10
|19
|17
|26/48
|8/19
|22/26
|7
|28
