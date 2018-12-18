Oregon tops Florida A&M behind Bailey's 16 points
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) Victor Bailey Jr. scored 16 points in his first start and Oregon finished a sweep of its four-game homestand by outlasting Florida A&M 71-64 on Tuesday night.
Paul White added 13 points for the Ducks (8-3) and Payton Pritchard had 10. Kenny Wooten's seven rebounds off the bench paced Oregon to a 40-24 edge on the boards.
Justin Ravenel led the Rattlers (3-10) with 15 points, Bryce Morange had 12 and M.J. Randolph 10. Florida A&M, which has lost 10 of its last 11 games, scored the final 13 points after trailing by as many as 23 in the second half.
After spotting the Rattlers, a 28 1/2-point underdog coming off a 93-64 loss at Utah on Monday night, an 18-10 lead after 10 minutes, the Ducks went on an 18-0 run sparked by six consecutive points from Bailey, who had 14 in the first half.
Bailey, a 6-foot-4 sophomore guard, made his first start after playing as a reserve for his first 46 games. He replaced sophomore Abu Kigab, who sprained his ankle against Boise State on Saturday night, in Oregon's second game without 7-foot-2 center Bol Bol, who has a foot injury.
The Ducks took a 38-23 lead into the break with eight straight points, including two 3-pointers by Bailey, to close on a 28-5 run after missing 11 of their first 13 shots. Freshman Miles Norris capped it with a rebound dunk for his first collegiate points.
The Rattlers shot 60 percent (15 of 25) in the second half to finish at 46 percent (24 of 52) for the game. Oregon came in ranked fourth in the nation in field-goal percentage defense at 36 percent.
BIG PICTURE
Florida A&M: The Rattlers showed they were ready for a second game in less than 24 hours for about 10 minutes before Oregon's talent and nine-man rotation proved to be too much. The Rattlers are in the midst of a seven-game stretch of road games and don't play at home again until Jan. 12.
Oregon: The Ducks made it look harder than it should have before putting the Rattlers in their place. The Ducks now face games at Baylor and Boise State before the start of Pac-12 play with the status of freshman phenom Bol Bol still unclear.
UP NEXT
Florida A&M plays at Portland on Friday night.
Oregon plays at Baylor on Friday night in its second true road game.
|34.3
|Min. Per Game
|34.3
|13.3
|Pts. Per Game
|13.3
|4.7
|Ast. Per Game
|4.7
|4.2
|Reb. Per Game
|4.2
|44.6
|Field Goal %
|45.8
|50.6
|Three Point %
|36.2
|77.8
|Free Throw %
|88.4
|+ 2
|Kamron Reaves made layup, assist by Bryce Moragne
|3.0
|Defensive rebound by Bryce Moragne
|8.0
|Victor Bailey Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|10.0
|+ 3
|Justin Ravenel made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nasir Core
|37.0
|Defensive rebound by Nasir Core
|1:03
|Ehab Amin missed free throw
|1:03
|Personal foul on Ifeanyi Umezurike
|1:03
|+ 2
|M.J. Randolph made layup, assist by Nasir Core
|1:31
|Lost ball turnover on Payton Pritchard, stolen by M.J. Randolph
|1:39
|+ 1
|Justin Ravenel made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:46
|+ 1
|Justin Ravenel made 1st of 2 free throws
|1:46
|Team Stats
|Points
|64
|71
|Field Goals
|24-52 (46.2%)
|25-55 (45.5%)
|3-Pointers
|5-13 (38.5%)
|7-25 (28.0%)
|Free Throws
|11-16 (68.8%)
|14-22 (63.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|24
|40
|Offensive
|3
|14
|Defensive
|17
|21
|Team
|4
|5
|Assists
|12
|15
|Steals
|7
|7
|Blocks
|1
|5
|Turnovers
|10
|15
|Fouls
|18
|15
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Florida A&M 3-10
|61.3 PPG
|33.7 RPG
|11.3 APG
|Oregon 8-3
|75.7 PPG
|39.2 RPG
|14.6 APG
|Key Players
|
21
|J. Ravenel G
|14.3 PPG
|1.8 RPG
|1.3 APG
|43.4 FG%
|
10
|V. Bailey Jr. G
|8.2 PPG
|2.6 RPG
|0.8 APG
|50.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Ravenel G
|15 PTS
|1 REB
|1 AST
|V. Bailey Jr. G
|16 PTS
|3 REB
|1 AST
|
|46.2
|FG%
|45.5
|
|
|38.5
|3PT FG%
|28.0
|
|
|68.8
|FT%
|63.6
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Ravenel
|35
|15
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|5/8
|3/5
|2/2
|0
|1
|M. Randolph
|23
|10
|2
|0
|1
|0
|3
|1
|5/8
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|K. Reaves
|26
|9
|1
|5
|3
|0
|2
|1
|3/9
|0/2
|3/3
|0
|1
|I. Umezurike
|23
|5
|5
|0
|1
|0
|1
|5
|1/3
|0/0
|3/4
|1
|4
|D. Jones
|15
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|V. Bailey Jr.
|33
|16
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|5/14
|2/9
|4/4
|2
|1
|P. White
|24
|13
|2
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|4/6
|1/2
|4/6
|1
|1
|P. Pritchard
|29
|10
|2
|4
|4
|0
|3
|1
|3/6
|2/3
|2/2
|0
|2
|L. King
|24
|9
|6
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|4/12
|1/5
|0/0
|3
|3
|W. Richardson
|19
|7
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3/4
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|1
