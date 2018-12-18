FAMU
Oregon tops Florida A&M behind Bailey's 16 points

  • Dec 18, 2018

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) Victor Bailey Jr. scored 16 points in his first start and Oregon finished a sweep of its four-game homestand by outlasting Florida A&M 71-64 on Tuesday night.

Paul White added 13 points for the Ducks (8-3) and Payton Pritchard had 10. Kenny Wooten's seven rebounds off the bench paced Oregon to a 40-24 edge on the boards.

Justin Ravenel led the Rattlers (3-10) with 15 points, Bryce Morange had 12 and M.J. Randolph 10. Florida A&M, which has lost 10 of its last 11 games, scored the final 13 points after trailing by as many as 23 in the second half.

After spotting the Rattlers, a 28 1/2-point underdog coming off a 93-64 loss at Utah on Monday night, an 18-10 lead after 10 minutes, the Ducks went on an 18-0 run sparked by six consecutive points from Bailey, who had 14 in the first half.

Bailey, a 6-foot-4 sophomore guard, made his first start after playing as a reserve for his first 46 games. He replaced sophomore Abu Kigab, who sprained his ankle against Boise State on Saturday night, in Oregon's second game without 7-foot-2 center Bol Bol, who has a foot injury.

The Ducks took a 38-23 lead into the break with eight straight points, including two 3-pointers by Bailey, to close on a 28-5 run after missing 11 of their first 13 shots. Freshman Miles Norris capped it with a rebound dunk for his first collegiate points.

The Rattlers shot 60 percent (15 of 25) in the second half to finish at 46 percent (24 of 52) for the game. Oregon came in ranked fourth in the nation in field-goal percentage defense at 36 percent.

BIG PICTURE

Florida A&M: The Rattlers showed they were ready for a second game in less than 24 hours for about 10 minutes before Oregon's talent and nine-man rotation proved to be too much. The Rattlers are in the midst of a seven-game stretch of road games and don't play at home again until Jan. 12.

Oregon: The Ducks made it look harder than it should have before putting the Rattlers in their place. The Ducks now face games at Baylor and Boise State before the start of Pac-12 play with the status of freshman phenom Bol Bol still unclear.

UP NEXT

Florida A&M plays at Portland on Friday night.

Oregon plays at Baylor on Friday night in its second true road game.

Key Players
J. Ravenel
P. Pritchard
34.3 Min. Per Game 34.3
13.3 Pts. Per Game 13.3
4.7 Ast. Per Game 4.7
4.2 Reb. Per Game 4.2
44.6 Field Goal % 45.8
50.6 Three Point % 36.2
77.8 Free Throw % 88.4
+ 2 Kamron Reaves made layup, assist by Bryce Moragne 3.0
  Defensive rebound by Bryce Moragne 8.0
  Victor Bailey Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot 10.0
+ 3 Justin Ravenel made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nasir Core 37.0
  Defensive rebound by Nasir Core 1:03
  Ehab Amin missed free throw 1:03
  Personal foul on Ifeanyi Umezurike 1:03
+ 2 M.J. Randolph made layup, assist by Nasir Core 1:31
  Lost ball turnover on Payton Pritchard, stolen by M.J. Randolph 1:39
+ 1 Justin Ravenel made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:46
+ 1 Justin Ravenel made 1st of 2 free throws 1:46
Team Stats
Points 64 71
Field Goals 24-52 (46.2%) 25-55 (45.5%)
3-Pointers 5-13 (38.5%) 7-25 (28.0%)
Free Throws 11-16 (68.8%) 14-22 (63.6%)
Total Rebounds 24 40
Offensive 3 14
Defensive 17 21
Team 4 5
Assists 12 15
Steals 7 7
Blocks 1 5
Turnovers 10 15
Fouls 18 15
Technicals 0 0
21
J. Ravenel G
15 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST
10
V. Bailey Jr. G
16 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Florida A&M 3-10 234164
home team logo Oregon 8-3 383371
Matthew Knight Arena Eugene, OR
Team Stats
away team logo Florida A&M 3-10 61.3 PPG 33.7 RPG 11.3 APG
home team logo Oregon 8-3 75.7 PPG 39.2 RPG 14.6 APG
Key Players
21
J. Ravenel G 14.3 PPG 1.8 RPG 1.3 APG 43.4 FG%
10
V. Bailey Jr. G 8.2 PPG 2.6 RPG 0.8 APG 50.0 FG%
Top Scorers
21
J. Ravenel G 15 PTS 1 REB 1 AST
10
V. Bailey Jr. G 16 PTS 3 REB 1 AST
46.2 FG% 45.5
38.5 3PT FG% 28.0
68.8 FT% 63.6
Florida A&M
Starters
J. Ravenel
M. Randolph
K. Reaves
I. Umezurike
D. Jones
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Ravenel 35 15 1 1 0 0 1 2 5/8 3/5 2/2 0 1
M. Randolph 23 10 2 0 1 0 3 1 5/8 0/1 0/0 0 2
K. Reaves 26 9 1 5 3 0 2 1 3/9 0/2 3/3 0 1
I. Umezurike 23 5 5 0 1 0 1 5 1/3 0/0 3/4 1 4
D. Jones 15 2 1 0 0 1 0 5 1/3 0/0 0/0 0 1
Oregon
Starters
V. Bailey Jr.
P. White
P. Pritchard
L. King
W. Richardson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
V. Bailey Jr. 33 16 3 1 1 0 0 1 5/14 2/9 4/4 2 1
P. White 24 13 2 4 1 1 1 0 4/6 1/2 4/6 1 1
P. Pritchard 29 10 2 4 4 0 3 1 3/6 2/3 2/2 0 2
L. King 24 9 6 0 0 1 0 1 4/12 1/5 0/0 3 3
W. Richardson 19 7 2 3 0 0 1 2 3/4 1/2 0/0 1 1
Bench
F. Okoro
K. Wooten
M. Norris
E. Amin
W. Johnson
A. Kigab
B. Bol
L. Osborn
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
F. Okoro 19 7 6 0 0 1 2 3 2/3 0/0 3/5 3 3
K. Wooten 17 4 7 1 0 2 4 4 2/3 0/0 0/2 3 4
M. Norris 16 4 4 0 0 0 0 1 2/3 0/1 0/0 1 3
E. Amin 19 1 3 2 1 0 4 2 0/4 0/3 1/3 0 3
W. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Kigab - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Bol - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Osborn - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 71 35 15 7 5 15 15 25/55 7/25 14/22 14 21
NCAA BB Scores