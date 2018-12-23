LAS VEGAS (AP) Nick Norton scored 14 of his career-high 31 points in the second overtime and Drake beat San Diego 110-103 on Sunday night in the championship game of the Las Vegas Classic.

Brady Ellingson hit a 3-pointer for Drake in the closing seconds of regulation and San Diego's half-court heave went wide. The Bulldogs hit seven of their last eight shots of regulation. Anthony Murphy made 1 of 2 free throws to tie it at 93 in the first overtime and San Diego got to the other end for a shot but it didn't hit the rim at the buzzer.

Norton banked in a 3-pointer to give Drake a 103-100 lead and he made six straight free throws in the final minute.

Ellingson made four 3-pointers and scored 25 points for Drake (10-2). Norton made five 3s, hit all 10 of his free-throw attempts and also had six rebounds and seven assists.

Olin Carter III led the Toreros (10-4) with 30 points. Isaiah Wright had 25 points and six assists and Isaiah Pineiro added 20 points and eight rebounds.

