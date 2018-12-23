DRAKE
Drake beats San Diego in 2 overtimes, wins Las Vegas Classic

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 23, 2018

LAS VEGAS (AP) Nick Norton scored 14 of his career-high 31 points in the second overtime and Drake beat San Diego 110-103 on Sunday night in the championship game of the Las Vegas Classic.

Brady Ellingson hit a 3-pointer for Drake in the closing seconds of regulation and San Diego's half-court heave went wide. The Bulldogs hit seven of their last eight shots of regulation. Anthony Murphy made 1 of 2 free throws to tie it at 93 in the first overtime and San Diego got to the other end for a shot but it didn't hit the rim at the buzzer.

Norton banked in a 3-pointer to give Drake a 103-100 lead and he made six straight free throws in the final minute.

Ellingson made four 3-pointers and scored 25 points for Drake (10-2). Norton made five 3s, hit all 10 of his free-throw attempts and also had six rebounds and seven assists.

Olin Carter III led the Toreros (10-4) with 30 points. Isaiah Wright had 25 points and six assists and Isaiah Pineiro added 20 points and eight rebounds.

Key Players
N. Norton
I. Wright
36.8 Min. Per Game 36.8
12.2 Pts. Per Game 12.2
4.9 Ast. Per Game 4.9
3.8 Reb. Per Game 3.8
47.8 Field Goal % 41.5
42.0 Three Point % 32.3
91.9 Free Throw % 86.0
+ 1 Nick Norton made 2nd of 2 free throws 1.0
+ 1 Nick Norton made 1st of 2 free throws 1.0
  Personal foul on Isaiah Wright 1.0
  Defensive rebound by Nick Norton 1.0
  Isaiah Pineiro missed 3-pt. jump shot 3.0
+ 1 Nick Norton made 2nd of 2 free throws 11.0
+ 1 Nick Norton made 1st of 2 free throws 11.0
  Personal foul on Isaiah Wright 11.0
+ 1 Olin Carter III made 2nd of 2 free throws 12.0
+ 1 Olin Carter III made 1st of 2 free throws 12.0
  Shooting foul on Anthony Murphy 12.0
Team Stats
Points 110 103
Field Goals 38-73 (52.1%) 39-71 (54.9%)
3-Pointers 13-28 (46.4%) 10-26 (38.5%)
Free Throws 21-31 (67.7%) 15-20 (75.0%)
Total Rebounds 31 34
Offensive 7 7
Defensive 22 25
Team 2 2
Assists 19 13
Steals 6 5
Blocks 3 2
Turnovers 9 14
Fouls 21 23
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
20
N. Norton G
31 PTS, 6 REB, 7 AST
home team logo
3
O. Carter III G
30 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST
12OT2OTT
away team logo Drake 10-2 33501017110
home team logo San Diego 10-4 41421010103
Drake
Starters
N. Norton
B. Ellingson
N. McGlynn
T. Murphy
D. Wilkins
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
N. Norton 46 31 6 7 1 0 1 2 8/18 5/9 10/10 0 6
B. Ellingson 42 25 5 3 0 0 0 1 8/11 4/6 5/5 0 5
N. McGlynn 37 20 9 0 0 1 2 5 9/13 1/3 1/4 2 7
T. Murphy 34 14 4 2 2 0 1 4 6/14 1/2 1/5 3 1
D. Wilkins 41 10 1 3 1 0 1 2 4/9 2/4 0/0 1 0
Bench
G. Sturtz
A. Murphy
N. Thomas
L. Robbins
C. Gholson
S. Jones
A. Pilipovic
R. Penn
M. Gray
L. Vaske
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
G. Sturtz 16 6 2 1 1 0 0 0 2/5 0/2 2/3 0 2
A. Murphy 11 4 1 1 1 0 3 4 1/2 0/1 2/4 1 0
N. Thomas 10 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
L. Robbins 13 0 1 2 0 2 1 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
C. Gholson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Pilipovic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Penn - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Gray - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Vaske - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 250 110 29 19 6 3 9 21 38/73 13/28 21/31 7 22
San Diego
Starters
O. Carter III
I. Wright
I. Pineiro
T. Williams
A. Floresca
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
O. Carter III 40 30 4 1 1 0 4 3 11/18 4/9 4/4 0 4
I. Wright 48 25 5 6 0 0 4 4 9/18 2/7 5/5 0 5
I. Pineiro 44 20 8 1 1 0 4 4 7/12 0/2 6/9 2 6
T. Williams 44 8 5 2 1 0 1 0 3/8 2/4 0/0 1 4
A. Floresca 31 5 3 2 0 0 0 5 2/4 1/3 0/0 0 3
Bench
Y. Massalski
J. Calcaterra
A. Ferguson
F. Sullivan
J. Martinez
B. Hartfield
M. Schafer
A. Nelson
E. Hylton
A. Jonah
J. Gilliam
S. Stringer
D. Moss
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
Y. Massalski 16 12 4 0 1 0 0 4 6/9 0/0 0/2 3 1
J. Calcaterra 15 3 0 0 1 2 1 1 1/2 1/1 0/0 0 0
A. Ferguson 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
F. Sullivan 11 0 2 1 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 1
J. Martinez - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Hartfield - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Schafer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Nelson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Hylton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Jonah - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Gilliam - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Stringer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Moss - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 250 103 32 13 5 2 14 23 39/71 10/26 15/20 7 25
