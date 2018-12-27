Creighton routs UMKC 89-53 in nonconference finale
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) Ty-Shon Alexander scored 19 points and Creighton routed UMKC 89-53 on Thursday night to complete nonconference play.
Fellow guard Davion Mintz added 13 points, and Martin Krampelj had 11 for the Bluejays (9-4). Brandon McKissic led the Kangaroos (5-10) with 11 points, and Xavier Bishop and Rob Whitfield each had 10.
Creighton shot 61.8 percent from the field, making 10 of 20 3-pointers, and had a 39-16 rebounding edge. Mintz was 3 for 4 from 3-point range, Alexander 3 for 6, and Krampelj 1 for 1.
UMKC was 4 of 19 on 3-pointers and shot 41.5 percent from the field.
UP NEXT
UMKC: Opens Western Athletic Conference schedule at home against Chicago State on Jan. 5.
Creighton: Opens Big East play Monday at Providence.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|32.8
|Min. Per Game
|32.8
|17.4
|Pts. Per Game
|17.4
|3.2
|Ast. Per Game
|3.2
|3.1
|Reb. Per Game
|3.1
|46.3
|Field Goal %
|46.4
|34.7
|Three Point %
|44.4
|73.5
|Free Throw %
|77.8
|Defensive rebound by Marvin Nesbitt Jr.
|4.0
|Samson Froling missed 3-pt. jump shot
|6.0
|+ 3
|Rob Whitfield made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marvin Nesbitt Jr.
|34.0
|Defensive rebound by Marvin Nesbitt Jr.
|41.0
|Samson Froling missed layup
|43.0
|Defensive rebound by Samson Froling
|58.0
|Aleer Leek missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:00
|Offensive rebound by UMKC
|1:04
|Kaleb Roy missed layup, blocked by Christian Bishop
|1:06
|+ 2
|Connor Cashaw made layup
|1:30
|Lost ball turnover on Marvin Nesbitt Jr., stolen by Christian Bishop
|1:30
|Team Stats
|Points
|53
|89
|Field Goals
|22-53 (41.5%)
|34-55 (61.8%)
|3-Pointers
|4-19 (21.1%)
|10-20 (50.0%)
|Free Throws
|5-10 (50.0%)
|11-14 (78.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|16
|39
|Offensive
|3
|8
|Defensive
|12
|27
|Team
|1
|4
|Assists
|9
|21
|Steals
|8
|8
|Blocks
|1
|4
|Turnovers
|14
|18
|Fouls
|15
|12
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
3
|B. McKissic G
|9.9 PPG
|3.1 RPG
|1.9 APG
|44.2 FG%
|
5
|T. Alexander G
|17.2 PPG
|2.9 RPG
|3.1 APG
|46.9 FG%
|Top Scorers
|B. McKissic G
|11 PTS
|2 REB
|1 AST
|T. Alexander G
|19 PTS
|2 REB
|3 AST
|
|41.5
|FG%
|61.8
|
|
|21.1
|3PT FG%
|50.0
|
|
|50.0
|FT%
|78.6
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|B. McKissic
|33
|11
|2
|1
|3
|1
|2
|1
|5/10
|0/2
|1/2
|1
|1
|X. Bishop
|30
|10
|0
|3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|4/12
|1/4
|1/2
|0
|0
|R. Whitfield
|32
|10
|1
|1
|3
|0
|2
|1
|4/11
|2/7
|0/0
|0
|1
|A. Leek
|16
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2/3
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|1
|J. Giles
|16
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|B. McKissic
|33
|11
|2
|1
|3
|1
|2
|1
|5/10
|0/2
|1/2
|1
|1
|X. Bishop
|30
|10
|0
|3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|4/12
|1/4
|1/2
|0
|0
|R. Whitfield
|32
|10
|1
|1
|3
|0
|2
|1
|4/11
|2/7
|0/0
|0
|1
|A. Leek
|16
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2/3
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|1
|J. Giles
|16
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Nesbitt Jr.
|15
|7
|8
|2
|0
|0
|4
|1
|3/5
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|7
|D. Dixon
|20
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|B. Suggs
|13
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|K. Roy
|7
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|0
|J. Allen
|18
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1/6
|0/4
|0/2
|1
|1
|S. Dulley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Jackson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Mangum
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Strawbridge
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|53
|15
|9
|8
|1
|14
|15
|22/53
|4/19
|5/10
|3
|12
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Alexander
|29
|19
|2
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|7/13
|3/6
|2/2
|1
|1
|D. Mintz
|26
|13
|3
|6
|1
|0
|2
|0
|3/7
|3/4
|4/4
|0
|3
|M. Krampelj
|20
|11
|8
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|5/6
|1/1
|0/1
|3
|5
|D. Jefferson
|14
|7
|6
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|3/6
|0/1
|1/1
|3
|3
|M. Ballock
|29
|2
|6
|5
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|5
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Alexander
|29
|19
|2
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|7/13
|3/6
|2/2
|1
|1
|D. Mintz
|26
|13
|3
|6
|1
|0
|2
|0
|3/7
|3/4
|4/4
|0
|3
|M. Krampelj
|20
|11
|8
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|5/6
|1/1
|0/1
|3
|5
|D. Jefferson
|14
|7
|6
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|3/6
|0/1
|1/1
|3
|3
|M. Ballock
|29
|2
|6
|5
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|5
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Cashaw
|15
|9
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4/5
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|C. Bishop
|14
|9
|1
|1
|2
|1
|3
|1
|4/4
|0/0
|1/3
|0
|1
|M. Zegarowski
|23
|9
|3
|3
|2
|0
|1
|0
|4/5
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|3
|K. Joseph
|17
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2/3
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|1
|S. Froling
|11
|5
|4
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2/4
|0/1
|1/1
|0
|4
|J. Scurry
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|D. Mahoney
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Epperson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Canfield
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|89
|35
|21
|8
|4
|18
|12
|34/55
|10/20
|11/14
|8
|27