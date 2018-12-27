UMKC
UMKC
Kangaroos
5-10
away team logo
53
TF 7
FINAL
End
2nd
FS1
Thu Dec. 27
8:00pm
BONUS
89
TF 5
home team logo
CREIGH
Creighton
Bluejays
9-4
ML: +1200
CREIGH -18.5, O/U 156.5
ML: -2500
UMKC
CREIGH

No Text

Creighton routs UMKC 89-53 in nonconference finale

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 27, 2018

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) Ty-Shon Alexander scored 19 points and Creighton routed UMKC 89-53 on Thursday night to complete nonconference play.

Fellow guard Davion Mintz added 13 points, and Martin Krampelj had 11 for the Bluejays (9-4). Brandon McKissic led the Kangaroos (5-10) with 11 points, and Xavier Bishop and Rob Whitfield each had 10.

Creighton shot 61.8 percent from the field, making 10 of 20 3-pointers, and had a 39-16 rebounding edge. Mintz was 3 for 4 from 3-point range, Alexander 3 for 6, and Krampelj 1 for 1.

UMKC was 4 of 19 on 3-pointers and shot 41.5 percent from the field.

UP NEXT

UMKC: Opens Western Athletic Conference schedule at home against Chicago State on Jan. 5.

Creighton: Opens Big East play Monday at Providence.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
X. Bishop
0 G
T. Alexander
5 G
32.8 Min. Per Game 32.8
17.4 Pts. Per Game 17.4
3.2 Ast. Per Game 3.2
3.1 Reb. Per Game 3.1
46.3 Field Goal % 46.4
34.7 Three Point % 44.4
73.5 Free Throw % 77.8
  Defensive rebound by Marvin Nesbitt Jr. 4.0
  Samson Froling missed 3-pt. jump shot 6.0
+ 3 Rob Whitfield made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marvin Nesbitt Jr. 34.0
  Defensive rebound by Marvin Nesbitt Jr. 41.0
  Samson Froling missed layup 43.0
  Defensive rebound by Samson Froling 58.0
  Aleer Leek missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:00
  Offensive rebound by UMKC 1:04
  Kaleb Roy missed layup, blocked by Christian Bishop 1:06
+ 2 Connor Cashaw made layup 1:30
  Lost ball turnover on Marvin Nesbitt Jr., stolen by Christian Bishop 1:30
Team Stats
Points 53 89
Field Goals 22-53 (41.5%) 34-55 (61.8%)
3-Pointers 4-19 (21.1%) 10-20 (50.0%)
Free Throws 5-10 (50.0%) 11-14 (78.6%)
Total Rebounds 16 39
Offensive 3 8
Defensive 12 27
Team 1 4
Assists 9 21
Steals 8 8
Blocks 1 4
Turnovers 14 18
Fouls 15 12
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
3
B. McKissic G
11 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
5
T. Alexander G
19 PTS, 2 REB, 3 AST
UMKC
Starters
B. McKissic
X. Bishop
R. Whitfield
A. Leek
J. Giles
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
B. McKissic 33 11 2 1 3 1 2 1 5/10 0/2 1/2 1 1
X. Bishop 30 10 0 3 1 0 2 2 4/12 1/4 1/2 0 0
R. Whitfield 32 10 1 1 3 0 2 1 4/11 2/7 0/0 0 1
A. Leek 16 5 1 0 0 0 0 0 2/3 1/2 0/0 0 1
J. Giles 16 2 0 1 0 0 2 3 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
Creighton
Starters
T. Alexander
D. Mintz
M. Krampelj
D. Jefferson
M. Ballock
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Alexander 29 19 2 3 0 1 2 1 7/13 3/6 2/2 1 1
D. Mintz 26 13 3 6 1 0 2 0 3/7 3/4 4/4 0 3
M. Krampelj 20 11 8 1 0 0 3 2 5/6 1/1 0/1 3 5
D. Jefferson 14 7 6 0 1 0 2 2 3/6 0/1 1/1 3 3
M. Ballock 29 2 6 5 0 0 2 1 0/0 0/0 2/2 1 5
NCAA BB Scores