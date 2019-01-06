Louisville rallies to wear down Miami 90-73 in ACC play
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) Jordan Nwora scored 18 of his 20 points before halftime, Malik Williams finished with a career-high 19 and Louisville overcame a 15-point deficit to rout Miami 90-73 on Sunday night to give coach Chris Mack his initial Atlantic Coast Conference victory.
The Cardinals (10-4, 1-0 ACC) battled back from a slow start against the short-handed Hurricanes to only trail 41-40 at halftime. Louisville started the second half just 5 of 13 from the field but eventually earned a 53-50 lead when Christen Cunningham made consecutive 3-pointers.
Williams - who topped his previous career best of 17 points - and Ryan McMahon (12 points) soon found their stroke to help the Cardinals build an 18-point lead. Louisville also shot 48 percent to remain unbeaten in five home meetings against Miami (8-6, 0-2).
Dejan Vasiljevic and Zach Johnson each had 19 points and Chris Lykes 18 for the `Canes, who shot 43 percent and missed another chance to earn its first Power 5 victory this season.
BIG PICTURE
Miami: Much like they did against N.C. State on Thursday, the Hurricanes jumped out to a double-digit lead behind a quick pace and sharp shooting, especially from beyond the arc. But fouls and depth quickly became a problem by halftime with Anthony Mack's three fouls leading four players with at least two apiece. Nobody fouled out, but the ending was familiar as Louisville wore them down in the second half.
Louisville: The Cardinals started sluggish after a weeklong break and needed the whole half to match Miami in pace and on the scoreboard. They eventually finished 13 of 31 from behind the arc (42 percent) and edged the `Canes 39-35 on the glass thanks to a little more depth. Dwayne Sutton added 13 points as five scored in double figures.
UP NEXT
Miami stays on the road to visit in-state rival Florida State on Wednesday.
Louisville begins a two-game road stretch on Wednesday at Pittsburgh.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/ Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|30.1
|Min. Per Game
|30.1
|17.8
|Pts. Per Game
|17.8
|1.2
|Ast. Per Game
|1.2
|8.4
|Reb. Per Game
|8.4
|46.1
|Field Goal %
|49.4
|34.7
|Three Point %
|39.5
|69.0
|Free Throw %
|75.0
|Defensive rebound by Khwan Fore
|21.0
|Zach Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|23.0
|+ 1
|Ryan McMahon made 2nd of 2 free throws
|28.0
|+ 1
|Ryan McMahon made 1st of 2 free throws
|28.0
|Shooting foul on Dejan Vasiljevic
|28.0
|Personal foul on Chris Lykes
|41.0
|+ 3
|Zach Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot
|1:05
|+ 2
|Steven Enoch made dunk, assist by Christen Cunningham
|1:20
|+ 2
|Zach Johnson made layup
|1:48
|+ 2
|Steven Enoch made jump shot, assist by Jordan Nwora
|2:15
|Defensive rebound by Steven Enoch
|2:32
|Team Stats
|Points
|73
|90
|Field Goals
|24-56 (42.9%)
|33-69 (47.8%)
|3-Pointers
|10-26 (38.5%)
|13-31 (41.9%)
|Free Throws
|15-20 (75.0%)
|11-15 (73.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|35
|39
|Offensive
|10
|14
|Defensive
|24
|24
|Team
|1
|1
|Assists
|7
|19
|Steals
|4
|1
|Blocks
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|12
|7
|Fouls
|16
|16
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Miami (Fla.) 8-6
|77.9 PPG
|37.8 RPG
|14.2 APG
|Louisville 10-4
|78.5 PPG
|40.1 RPG
|12.6 APG
|Key Players
|
1
|D. Vasiljevic G
|12.0 PPG
|4.5 RPG
|1.8 APG
|41.6 FG%
|
33
|J. Nwora F
|17.8 PPG
|8.4 RPG
|1.2 APG
|49.4 FG%
|Top Scorers
|D. Vasiljevic G
|19 PTS
|4 REB
|0 AST
|J. Nwora F
|20 PTS
|7 REB
|1 AST
|
|42.9
|FG%
|47.8
|
|
|38.5
|3PT FG%
|41.9
|
|
|75.0
|FT%
|73.3
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|Z. Johnson
|37
|19
|4
|0
|3
|0
|3
|1
|7/14
|1/4
|4/6
|0
|4
|C. Lykes
|33
|18
|4
|4
|0
|0
|2
|1
|6/12
|2/5
|4/5
|1
|3
|E. Izundu
|26
|8
|10
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|1/5
|0/0
|6/7
|5
|5
|A. Lawrence II
|24
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|3
|1/6
|1/5
|1/2
|0
|1
|A. Mack
|21
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1/3
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|3
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|Z. Johnson
|37
|19
|4
|0
|3
|0
|3
|1
|7/14
|1/4
|4/6
|0
|4
|C. Lykes
|33
|18
|4
|4
|0
|0
|2
|1
|6/12
|2/5
|4/5
|1
|3
|E. Izundu
|26
|8
|10
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|1/5
|0/0
|6/7
|5
|5
|A. Lawrence II
|24
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|3
|1/6
|1/5
|1/2
|0
|1
|A. Mack
|21
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1/3
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|3
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Vasiljevic
|32
|19
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|7/11
|5/8
|0/0
|0
|4
|S. Waardenburg
|25
|2
|8
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1/5
|0/2
|0/0
|4
|4
|W. Herenton
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|D. Hernandez
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Miller Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. McGusty
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Gak
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Proctor
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|73
|34
|7
|4
|0
|12
|16
|24/56
|10/26
|15/20
|10
|24
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Nwora
|37
|20
|7
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|8/16
|3/6
|1/1
|1
|6
|D. Sutton
|34
|13
|7
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4/9
|1/5
|4/5
|4
|3
|C. Cunningham
|35
|11
|4
|5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|4/8
|3/5
|0/1
|0
|4
|S. Enoch
|13
|6
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3/5
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|D. Perry
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|2/2
|0
|0
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Nwora
|37
|20
|7
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|8/16
|3/6
|1/1
|1
|6
|D. Sutton
|34
|13
|7
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4/9
|1/5
|4/5
|4
|3
|C. Cunningham
|35
|11
|4
|5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|4/8
|3/5
|0/1
|0
|4
|S. Enoch
|13
|6
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3/5
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|D. Perry
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|2/2
|0
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Williams
|23
|19
|11
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|8/14
|2/4
|1/2
|6
|5
|R. McMahon
|28
|12
|3
|9
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3/10
|3/9
|3/4
|0
|3
|V. King
|10
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|0
|K. Fore
|13
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1/2
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|A. Agau
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Griffin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Redding
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Rainey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Battaile
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|90
|38
|19
|1
|1
|7
|16
|33/69
|13/31
|11/15
|14
|24
-
STNFRD
USC46
46
2nd 11:13 ESPU
-
RICH
DAYTON48
72
Final
-
XAVIER
16MARQET52
70
Final
-
HOLY
NAVY48
50
Final
-
ILL
NWEST66
68
Final
-
SETON
DEPAUL74
75
Final
-
GWASH
STJOES70
56
Final
-
LOYMD
LEHIGH72
89
Final
-
AMER
COLG69
73
Final
-
DICKST
NDAKST53
85
Final
-
TEMPLE
WICHST85
81
Final/OT
-
RI
STLOU53
60
Final
-
STBON
GMASON53
68
Final
-
SDAKST
SDAK79
61
Final
-
21IND
2MICH63
74
Final
-
24NEB
25IOWA84
93
Final
-
MIAMI
LVILLE73
90
Final
-
MEMP
19HOU77
90
Final
-
22WISC
PSU71
52
Final
-
MCG
HARV0
0