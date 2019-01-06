MIAMI
LVILLE

No Text

Louisville rallies to wear down Miami 90-73 in ACC play

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 06, 2019

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) Jordan Nwora scored 18 of his 20 points before halftime, Malik Williams finished with a career-high 19 and Louisville overcame a 15-point deficit to rout Miami 90-73 on Sunday night to give coach Chris Mack his initial Atlantic Coast Conference victory.

The Cardinals (10-4, 1-0 ACC) battled back from a slow start against the short-handed Hurricanes to only trail 41-40 at halftime. Louisville started the second half just 5 of 13 from the field but eventually earned a 53-50 lead when Christen Cunningham made consecutive 3-pointers.

Williams - who topped his previous career best of 17 points - and Ryan McMahon (12 points) soon found their stroke to help the Cardinals build an 18-point lead. Louisville also shot 48 percent to remain unbeaten in five home meetings against Miami (8-6, 0-2).

Dejan Vasiljevic and Zach Johnson each had 19 points and Chris Lykes 18 for the `Canes, who shot 43 percent and missed another chance to earn its first Power 5 victory this season.

BIG PICTURE

Miami: Much like they did against N.C. State on Thursday, the Hurricanes jumped out to a double-digit lead behind a quick pace and sharp shooting, especially from beyond the arc. But fouls and depth quickly became a problem by halftime with Anthony Mack's three fouls leading four players with at least two apiece. Nobody fouled out, but the ending was familiar as Louisville wore them down in the second half.

Louisville: The Cardinals started sluggish after a weeklong break and needed the whole half to match Miami in pace and on the scoreboard. They eventually finished 13 of 31 from behind the arc (42 percent) and edged the `Canes 39-35 on the glass thanks to a little more depth. Dwayne Sutton added 13 points as five scored in double figures.

UP NEXT

Miami stays on the road to visit in-state rival Florida State on Wednesday.

Louisville begins a two-game road stretch on Wednesday at Pittsburgh.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/ Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
A. Lawrence II
J. Nwora
30.1 Min. Per Game 30.1
17.8 Pts. Per Game 17.8
1.2 Ast. Per Game 1.2
8.4 Reb. Per Game 8.4
46.1 Field Goal % 49.4
34.7 Three Point % 39.5
69.0 Free Throw % 75.0
  Defensive rebound by Khwan Fore 21.0
  Zach Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot 23.0
+ 1 Ryan McMahon made 2nd of 2 free throws 28.0
+ 1 Ryan McMahon made 1st of 2 free throws 28.0
  Shooting foul on Dejan Vasiljevic 28.0
  Personal foul on Chris Lykes 41.0
+ 3 Zach Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot 1:05
+ 2 Steven Enoch made dunk, assist by Christen Cunningham 1:20
+ 2 Zach Johnson made layup 1:48
+ 2 Steven Enoch made jump shot, assist by Jordan Nwora 2:15
  Defensive rebound by Steven Enoch 2:32
Team Stats
Points 73 90
Field Goals 24-56 (42.9%) 33-69 (47.8%)
3-Pointers 10-26 (38.5%) 13-31 (41.9%)
Free Throws 15-20 (75.0%) 11-15 (73.3%)
Total Rebounds 35 39
Offensive 10 14
Defensive 24 24
Team 1 1
Assists 7 19
Steals 4 1
Blocks 0 1
Turnovers 12 7
Fouls 16 16
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
5
Z. Johnson G
19 PTS, 4 REB
home team logo
33
J. Nwora F
20 PTS, 7 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Miami (Fla.) 8-6 413273
home team logo Louisville 10-4 405090
LVILLE -7, O/U 138.5
KFC Yum! Center Louisville, KY
LVILLE -7, O/U 138.5
KFC Yum! Center Louisville, KY
Team Stats
away team logo Miami (Fla.) 8-6 77.9 PPG 37.8 RPG 14.2 APG
home team logo Louisville 10-4 78.5 PPG 40.1 RPG 12.6 APG
Key Players
1
D. Vasiljevic G 12.0 PPG 4.5 RPG 1.8 APG 41.6 FG%
33
J. Nwora F 17.8 PPG 8.4 RPG 1.2 APG 49.4 FG%
Top Scorers
1
D. Vasiljevic G 19 PTS 4 REB 0 AST
33
J. Nwora F 20 PTS 7 REB 1 AST
42.9 FG% 47.8
38.5 3PT FG% 41.9
75.0 FT% 73.3
Miami (Fla.)
Starters
Z. Johnson
C. Lykes
E. Izundu
A. Lawrence II
A. Mack
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
Z. Johnson 37 19 4 0 3 0 3 1 7/14 1/4 4/6 0 4
C. Lykes 33 18 4 4 0 0 2 1 6/12 2/5 4/5 1 3
E. Izundu 26 8 10 0 0 0 3 3 1/5 0/0 6/7 5 5
A. Lawrence II 24 4 1 1 1 0 2 3 1/6 1/5 1/2 0 1
A. Mack 21 3 3 1 0 0 0 3 1/3 1/2 0/0 0 3
Starters
Z. Johnson
C. Lykes
E. Izundu
A. Lawrence II
A. Mack
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
Z. Johnson 37 19 4 0 3 0 3 1 7/14 1/4 4/6 0 4
C. Lykes 33 18 4 4 0 0 2 1 6/12 2/5 4/5 1 3
E. Izundu 26 8 10 0 0 0 3 3 1/5 0/0 6/7 5 5
A. Lawrence II 24 4 1 1 1 0 2 3 1/6 1/5 1/2 0 1
A. Mack 21 3 3 1 0 0 0 3 1/3 1/2 0/0 0 3
Bench
D. Vasiljevic
S. Waardenburg
W. Herenton
D. Hernandez
R. Miller Jr.
K. McGusty
D. Gak
D. Proctor
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Vasiljevic 32 19 4 0 0 0 0 3 7/11 5/8 0/0 0 4
S. Waardenburg 25 2 8 1 0 0 2 2 1/5 0/2 0/0 4 4
W. Herenton 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
D. Hernandez - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Miller Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. McGusty - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Gak - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Proctor - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 73 34 7 4 0 12 16 24/56 10/26 15/20 10 24
Louisville
Starters
J. Nwora
D. Sutton
C. Cunningham
S. Enoch
D. Perry
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Nwora 37 20 7 1 1 0 1 1 8/16 3/6 1/1 1 6
D. Sutton 34 13 7 2 0 0 1 1 4/9 1/5 4/5 4 3
C. Cunningham 35 11 4 5 0 0 1 2 4/8 3/5 0/1 0 4
S. Enoch 13 6 2 0 0 0 1 2 3/5 0/0 0/0 0 2
D. Perry 4 2 0 0 0 0 2 1 0/1 0/1 2/2 0 0
Starters
J. Nwora
D. Sutton
C. Cunningham
S. Enoch
D. Perry
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Nwora 37 20 7 1 1 0 1 1 8/16 3/6 1/1 1 6
D. Sutton 34 13 7 2 0 0 1 1 4/9 1/5 4/5 4 3
C. Cunningham 35 11 4 5 0 0 1 2 4/8 3/5 0/1 0 4
S. Enoch 13 6 2 0 0 0 1 2 3/5 0/0 0/0 0 2
D. Perry 4 2 0 0 0 0 2 1 0/1 0/1 2/2 0 0
Bench
M. Williams
R. McMahon
V. King
K. Fore
A. Agau
J. Griffin
J. Redding
W. Rainey
W. Battaile
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Williams 23 19 11 0 0 1 0 2 8/14 2/4 1/2 6 5
R. McMahon 28 12 3 9 0 0 0 2 3/10 3/9 3/4 0 3
V. King 10 4 3 1 0 0 0 2 2/3 0/0 0/0 3 0
K. Fore 13 3 1 1 0 0 0 2 1/2 1/1 0/0 0 1
A. Agau 3 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Griffin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Redding - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Rainey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Battaile - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 90 38 19 1 1 7 16 33/69 13/31 11/15 14 24
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores