Cunningham, Dayton roll past Richmond in Atlantic 10 opener
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) Josh Cunningham scored 25 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and Dayton rolled past Richmond 72-48 on Sunday in an Atlantic 10 opener.
Cunningham was 11-of-14 shooting in reaching 1,000 career points and posting his first double-double this season and the 11th in the senior's career. The Flyers, the conference leaders in shooting percentage, shot 53 percent though they made only 3 of 20 3-point tries, but they dominated points in the paint 54-12.
Obi Toppin added 16 points and nine rebounds for Dayton (8-5), which won its fourth straight and is 8-1 at home on a day the UD Arena entertained its 10-millionth fan.
Jacob Gilyard tied a school record with eight 3-pointers and scored 24 points for the Spiders (6-8). Gilyard was 8-of-17 shooting but the team made only 29.5 percent.
Cunningham scored 16 points in the first half when Dayton took a 29-18 lead while the Spiders were shooting 23 percent.
An early 10-0 second-half run left Dayton ahead by 19, a lead that reached 33 with four minutes to go.
|35.5
|Min. Per Game
|35.5
|14.1
|Pts. Per Game
|14.1
|5.9
|Ast. Per Game
|5.9
|3.8
|Reb. Per Game
|3.8
|46.9
|Field Goal %
|44.4
|35.6
|Three Point %
|40.9
|70.6
|Free Throw %
|65.5
|+ 2
|Andre Gustavson made layup, assist by Nathan Cayo
|11.0
|+ 2
|Jack Westerfield made driving layup, assist by Dwayne Cohill
|28.0
|+ 3
|Jacob Gilyard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jake Wojcik
|47.0
|Defensive rebound by Andre Gustavson
|55.0
|Jack Westerfield missed 3-pt. jump shot
|57.0
|+ 2
|Nathan Cayo made layup, assist by Jacob Gilyard
|1:24
|+ 3
|Frankie Policelli made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Davis
|1:53
|+ 3
|Jacob Gilyard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andre Gustavson
|1:53
|Offensive rebound by Matt Grace
|1:59
|Jake Wojcik missed 3-pt. jump shot
|2:01
|+ 1
|Trey Landers made 1st of 2 free throws
|2:16
|Team Stats
|Points
|48
|72
|Field Goals
|18-61 (29.5%)
|31-58 (53.4%)
|3-Pointers
|11-38 (28.9%)
|3-20 (15.0%)
|Free Throws
|1-7 (14.3%)
|7-11 (63.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|32
|43
|Offensive
|10
|9
|Defensive
|18
|34
|Team
|4
|0
|Assists
|16
|16
|Steals
|5
|6
|Blocks
|1
|3
|Turnovers
|11
|10
|Fouls
|17
|8
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
0
|J. Gilyard G
|14.9 PPG
|2.5 RPG
|6.2 APG
|46.7 FG%
|
0
|J. Cunningham F
|16.0 PPG
|5.8 RPG
|2.2 APG
|65.4 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Gilyard G
|24 PTS
|6 REB
|4 AST
|J. Cunningham F
|25 PTS
|10 REB
|1 AST
|
|29.5
|FG%
|53.4
|
|
|28.9
|3PT FG%
|15.0
|
|
|14.3
|FT%
|63.6
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Gilyard
|40
|24
|6
|4
|3
|0
|3
|2
|8/17
|8/16
|0/2
|1
|5
|N. Cayo
|23
|7
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3/9
|0/0
|1/5
|3
|1
|J. Wojcik
|32
|6
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|2/11
|2/11
|0/0
|2
|2
|G. Golden
|34
|4
|3
|2
|0
|1
|4
|2
|2/7
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|J. Johnson
|18
|0
|4
|3
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0/3
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|4
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Gilyard
|40
|24
|6
|4
|3
|0
|3
|2
|8/17
|8/16
|0/2
|1
|5
|N. Cayo
|23
|7
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3/9
|0/0
|1/5
|3
|1
|J. Wojcik
|32
|6
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|2/11
|2/11
|0/0
|2
|2
|G. Golden
|34
|4
|3
|2
|0
|1
|4
|2
|2/7
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|J. Johnson
|18
|0
|4
|3
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0/3
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|4
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Gustavson
|21
|4
|4
|4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2/6
|0/3
|0/0
|3
|1
|N. Yates
|20
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/6
|1/6
|0/0
|0
|1
|M. Grace
|6
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|S. Koureissi
|6
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|K. Oddo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Sherod
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Francis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Gaitley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Kulju
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Schneider
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Verbinskis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|48
|28
|16
|5
|1
|11
|17
|18/61
|11/38
|1/7
|10
|18
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Cunningham
|29
|25
|10
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|11/14
|0/0
|3/5
|2
|8
|R. Mikesell
|27
|9
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|2
|4/6
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|2
|T. Landers
|27
|9
|10
|3
|4
|0
|0
|1
|3/5
|0/1
|3/4
|0
|10
|J. Crutcher
|32
|8
|8
|4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3/10
|1/8
|1/2
|1
|7
|J. Davis
|34
|0
|3
|3
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0/5
|0/4
|0/0
|0
|3
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Cunningham
|29
|25
|10
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|11/14
|0/0
|3/5
|2
|8
|R. Mikesell
|27
|9
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|2
|4/6
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|2
|T. Landers
|27
|9
|10
|3
|4
|0
|0
|1
|3/5
|0/1
|3/4
|0
|10
|J. Crutcher
|32
|8
|8
|4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3/10
|1/8
|1/2
|1
|7
|J. Davis
|34
|0
|3
|3
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0/5
|0/4
|0/0
|0
|3
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|O. Toppin
|29
|16
|9
|2
|1
|3
|1
|0
|8/14
|0/1
|0/0
|6
|3
|F. Policelli
|6
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Westerfield
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|D. Cohill
|14
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|R. Chatman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Watson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Tshimanga
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Greer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Matos
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Leonard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Wilson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|72
|43
|16
|6
|3
|10
|8
|31/58
|3/20
|7/11
|9
|34
-
TEMPLE
WICHST25
35
1st 4:58 ESPW
-
RI
STLOU24
25
1st 1:13 ESPU
-
STBON
GMASON23
21
1st 2:53
-
RICH
DAYTON48
72
Final
-
XAVIER
16MARQET52
70
Final
-
ILL
NWEST66
68
Final
-
SETON
DEPAUL74
75
Final
-
HOLY
NAVY48
50
Final
-
AMER
COLG69
73
Final
-
LOYMD
LEHIGH72
89
Final
-
GWASH
STJOES70
56
Final
-
DICKST
NDAKST53
85
Final
-
21IND
2MICH0
0130.5 O/U
-9
4:30pm CBS
-
SDAKST
SDAK0
0150 O/U
+4
4:30pm
-
24NEB
25IOWA0
0148 O/U
+2
5:30pm BTN
-
MEMP
19HOU0
0155.5 O/U
-8
6:00pm ESPW
-
MIAMI
LVILLE0
0138.5 O/U
-7
6:00pm ESPU
-
22WISC
PSU0
0128.5 O/U
+2
7:30pm BTN
-
STNFRD
USC0
0148 O/U
-6.5
8:00pm ESPU
-
MCG
HARV0
0