RICH
DAYTON

No Text

Cunningham, Dayton roll past Richmond in Atlantic 10 opener

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 06, 2019

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) Josh Cunningham scored 25 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and Dayton rolled past Richmond 72-48 on Sunday in an Atlantic 10 opener.

Cunningham was 11-of-14 shooting in reaching 1,000 career points and posting his first double-double this season and the 11th in the senior's career. The Flyers, the conference leaders in shooting percentage, shot 53 percent though they made only 3 of 20 3-point tries, but they dominated points in the paint 54-12.

Obi Toppin added 16 points and nine rebounds for Dayton (8-5), which won its fourth straight and is 8-1 at home on a day the UD Arena entertained its 10-millionth fan.

Jacob Gilyard tied a school record with eight 3-pointers and scored 24 points for the Spiders (6-8). Gilyard was 8-of-17 shooting but the team made only 29.5 percent.

Cunningham scored 16 points in the first half when Dayton took a 29-18 lead while the Spiders were shooting 23 percent.

An early 10-0 second-half run left Dayton ahead by 19, a lead that reached 33 with four minutes to go.

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Gilyard
J. Crutcher
35.5 Min. Per Game 35.5
14.1 Pts. Per Game 14.1
5.9 Ast. Per Game 5.9
3.8 Reb. Per Game 3.8
46.9 Field Goal % 44.4
35.6 Three Point % 40.9
70.6 Free Throw % 65.5
+ 2 Andre Gustavson made layup, assist by Nathan Cayo 11.0
+ 2 Jack Westerfield made driving layup, assist by Dwayne Cohill 28.0
+ 3 Jacob Gilyard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jake Wojcik 47.0
  Defensive rebound by Andre Gustavson 55.0
  Jack Westerfield missed 3-pt. jump shot 57.0
+ 2 Nathan Cayo made layup, assist by Jacob Gilyard 1:24
+ 3 Frankie Policelli made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Davis 1:53
+ 3 Jacob Gilyard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andre Gustavson 1:53
  Offensive rebound by Matt Grace 1:59
  Jake Wojcik missed 3-pt. jump shot 2:01
+ 1 Trey Landers made 1st of 2 free throws 2:16
Team Stats
Points 48 72
Field Goals 18-61 (29.5%) 31-58 (53.4%)
3-Pointers 11-38 (28.9%) 3-20 (15.0%)
Free Throws 1-7 (14.3%) 7-11 (63.6%)
Total Rebounds 32 43
Offensive 10 9
Defensive 18 34
Team 4 0
Assists 16 16
Steals 5 6
Blocks 1 3
Turnovers 11 10
Fouls 17 8
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
0
J. Gilyard G
24 PTS, 6 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
0
J. Cunningham F
25 PTS, 10 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Richmond 6-8 183048
home team logo Dayton 9-5 294372
DAYTON -9.5, O/U 144.5
UD Arena Dayton, OH
DAYTON -9.5, O/U 144.5
UD Arena Dayton, OH
Team Stats
away team logo Richmond 6-8 72.4 PPG 33.2 RPG 15.6 APG
home team logo Dayton 9-5 75.5 PPG 37.5 RPG 17.2 APG
Key Players
0
J. Gilyard G 14.9 PPG 2.5 RPG 6.2 APG 46.7 FG%
0
J. Cunningham F 16.0 PPG 5.8 RPG 2.2 APG 65.4 FG%
Top Scorers
0
J. Gilyard G 24 PTS 6 REB 4 AST
0
J. Cunningham F 25 PTS 10 REB 1 AST
29.5 FG% 53.4
28.9 3PT FG% 15.0
14.3 FT% 63.6
Richmond
Starters
J. Gilyard
N. Cayo
J. Wojcik
G. Golden
J. Johnson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Gilyard 40 24 6 4 3 0 3 2 8/17 8/16 0/2 1 5
N. Cayo 23 7 4 2 0 0 0 4 3/9 0/0 1/5 3 1
J. Wojcik 32 6 4 1 1 0 2 1 2/11 2/11 0/0 2 2
G. Golden 34 4 3 2 0 1 4 2 2/7 0/0 0/0 0 3
J. Johnson 18 0 4 3 0 0 1 3 0/3 0/2 0/0 0 4
Starters
J. Gilyard
N. Cayo
J. Wojcik
G. Golden
J. Johnson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Gilyard 40 24 6 4 3 0 3 2 8/17 8/16 0/2 1 5
N. Cayo 23 7 4 2 0 0 0 4 3/9 0/0 1/5 3 1
J. Wojcik 32 6 4 1 1 0 2 1 2/11 2/11 0/0 2 2
G. Golden 34 4 3 2 0 1 4 2 2/7 0/0 0/0 0 3
J. Johnson 18 0 4 3 0 0 1 3 0/3 0/2 0/0 0 4
Bench
A. Gustavson
N. Yates
M. Grace
S. Koureissi
K. Oddo
N. Sherod
B. Francis
J. Gaitley
S. Kulju
B. Schneider
T. Verbinskis
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Gustavson 21 4 4 4 0 0 1 2 2/6 0/3 0/0 3 1
N. Yates 20 3 1 0 0 0 0 0 1/6 1/6 0/0 0 1
M. Grace 6 0 2 0 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 1
S. Koureissi 6 0 0 0 1 0 0 2 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
K. Oddo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Sherod - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Francis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Gaitley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Kulju - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Schneider - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Verbinskis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 48 28 16 5 1 11 17 18/61 11/38 1/7 10 18
Dayton
Starters
J. Cunningham
R. Mikesell
T. Landers
J. Crutcher
J. Davis
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Cunningham 29 25 10 1 0 0 3 2 11/14 0/0 3/5 2 8
R. Mikesell 27 9 2 2 0 0 3 2 4/6 1/3 0/0 0 2
T. Landers 27 9 10 3 4 0 0 1 3/5 0/1 3/4 0 10
J. Crutcher 32 8 8 4 1 0 1 0 3/10 1/8 1/2 1 7
J. Davis 34 0 3 3 0 0 2 3 0/5 0/4 0/0 0 3
Starters
J. Cunningham
R. Mikesell
T. Landers
J. Crutcher
J. Davis
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Cunningham 29 25 10 1 0 0 3 2 11/14 0/0 3/5 2 8
R. Mikesell 27 9 2 2 0 0 3 2 4/6 1/3 0/0 0 2
T. Landers 27 9 10 3 4 0 0 1 3/5 0/1 3/4 0 10
J. Crutcher 32 8 8 4 1 0 1 0 3/10 1/8 1/2 1 7
J. Davis 34 0 3 3 0 0 2 3 0/5 0/4 0/0 0 3
Bench
O. Toppin
F. Policelli
J. Westerfield
D. Cohill
R. Chatman
I. Watson
J. Tshimanga
C. Greer
J. Matos
J. Leonard
C. Wilson
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
O. Toppin 29 16 9 2 1 3 1 0 8/14 0/1 0/0 6 3
F. Policelli 6 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 0
J. Westerfield 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 0
D. Cohill 14 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1
R. Chatman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Watson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Tshimanga - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Greer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Matos - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Leonard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Wilson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 72 43 16 6 3 10 8 31/58 3/20 7/11 9 34
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores