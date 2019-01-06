Kier, Livingston lead George Mason past St. Bonaventure
FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) Justin Kier scored 15 points with 14 rebounds, Otis Livingston II scored 13 and George Mason beat St. Bonaventure 68-53 on Sunday for its first 2-0 start in Atlantic 10 play.
Livingston became the fourth-leading scorer in George Mason (8-7) history, moving past Robert Dykes with 1,647 career points.
The Patriots led 28-25 at halftime, but with 10:08 to go, Kyle Lofton made a layup to give the Bonnies (4-10, 0-1) a 44-42 lead. George Mason responded with 3-pointers from Jamal Hartwell II, Livingston and Javon Greene before Greg Calixte made a layup, and Ian Boyd converted a 3-point play for a 56-44 lead with 5:34 left.
St. Bonaventure narrowed the deficit to 56-50 when Nelson Caputo and Lofton each made 3s, but Boyd fired back with one, Kier added a pair of free throws and George Mason led by double figures the rest of the way.
Lofton led the Bonnies with 17 points on 8-of-12 shooting and Courtney Stockard scored 16.
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|34.1
|Min. Per Game
|34.1
|15.0
|Pts. Per Game
|15.0
|2.6
|Ast. Per Game
|2.6
|5.5
|Reb. Per Game
|5.5
|47.9
|Field Goal %
|50.0
|33.3
|Three Point %
|37.5
|83.7
|Free Throw %
|79.5
|Defensive rebound by Jarred Reuter
|23.0
|Jalen Poyser missed layup
|25.0
|+ 1
|Justin Kier made 2nd of 2 free throws
|42.0
|+ 1
|Justin Kier made 1st of 2 free throws
|42.0
|Personal foul on Courtney Stockard
|36.0
|+ 3
|Courtney Stockard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Lofton
|42.0
|+ 3
|Otis Livingston II made 3-pt. jump shot
|52.0
|Defensive rebound by Ian Boyd
|1:16
|Nelson Kaputo missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:18
|Defensive rebound by Jalen Poyser
|1:22
|Jarred Reuter missed jump shot
|1:24
|Team Stats
|Points
|53
|68
|Field Goals
|23-59 (39.0%)
|23-52 (44.2%)
|3-Pointers
|5-20 (25.0%)
|7-21 (33.3%)
|Free Throws
|2-3 (66.7%)
|15-20 (75.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|24
|44
|Offensive
|7
|11
|Defensive
|14
|29
|Team
|3
|4
|Assists
|12
|10
|Steals
|7
|6
|Blocks
|2
|1
|Turnovers
|10
|13
|Fouls
|17
|10
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|St. Bonaventure 4-10
|67.4 PPG
|35.5 RPG
|11.6 APG
|George Mason 8-7
|73.4 PPG
|37.1 RPG
|12.6 APG
|
|39.0
|FG%
|44.2
|
|
|25.0
|3PT FG%
|33.3
|
|
|66.7
|FT%
|75.0
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Lofton
|40
|17
|2
|6
|2
|0
|4
|4
|8/12
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|1
|C. Stockard
|40
|16
|5
|2
|2
|0
|3
|2
|6/14
|2/6
|2/2
|1
|4
|L. Griffin
|28
|6
|3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|4
|3/8
|0/1
|0/1
|1
|2
|N. Kaputo
|31
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1/7
|1/6
|0/0
|0
|0
|A. Ikpeze
|10
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Lofton
|40
|17
|2
|6
|2
|0
|4
|4
|8/12
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|1
|C. Stockard
|40
|16
|5
|2
|2
|0
|3
|2
|6/14
|2/6
|2/2
|1
|4
|L. Griffin
|28
|6
|3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|4
|3/8
|0/1
|0/1
|1
|2
|N. Kaputo
|31
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1/7
|1/6
|0/0
|0
|0
|A. Ikpeze
|10
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|O. Osunniyi
|17
|8
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4/5
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|2
|J. Poyser
|17
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1/9
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|1
|T. Ngalakulondi
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|D. Welch
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|0
|A. Okoli
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|M. Moreaux
|9
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|J. Galatio
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Planutis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Lee
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|53
|21
|12
|7
|2
|10
|17
|23/59
|5/20
|2/3
|7
|14
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Kier
|38
|15
|14
|1
|1
|0
|5
|2
|4/14
|0/3
|7/8
|1
|13
|O. Livingston II
|31
|13
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|5/11
|3/8
|0/0
|0
|2
|J. Reuter
|19
|8
|5
|4
|1
|0
|2
|1
|2/5
|0/0
|4/6
|3
|2
|J. Greene
|33
|7
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|2
|3/5
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|1
|G. Mar
|23
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1/5
|0/3
|0/0
|1
|0
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Kier
|38
|15
|14
|1
|1
|0
|5
|2
|4/14
|0/3
|7/8
|1
|13
|O. Livingston II
|31
|13
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|5/11
|3/8
|0/0
|0
|2
|J. Reuter
|19
|8
|5
|4
|1
|0
|2
|1
|2/5
|0/0
|4/6
|3
|2
|J. Greene
|33
|7
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|2
|3/5
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|1
|G. Mar
|23
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1/5
|0/3
|0/0
|1
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Boyd
|25
|9
|5
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3/6
|2/4
|1/1
|0
|5
|G. Calixte
|19
|8
|9
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3/4
|0/0
|2/3
|4
|5
|A. Wilson
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|0
|J. Hartwell II
|9
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|J. Grayer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Garrett
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Tempchin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. DiClementi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Miller
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Douglas-Stanley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Samuels
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|68
|40
|10
|6
|1
|13
|10
|23/52
|7/21
|15/20
|11
|29
-
24NEB
25IOWA63
72
2nd 6:59 BTN
-
MIAMI
LVILLE41
40
1st 0.0 ESPU
-
MEMP
19HOU34
45
1st 0.0 ESPW
-
RICH
DAYTON48
72
Final
-
XAVIER
16MARQET52
70
Final
-
ILL
NWEST66
68
Final
-
SETON
DEPAUL74
75
Final
-
HOLY
NAVY48
50
Final
-
AMER
COLG69
73
Final
-
LOYMD
LEHIGH72
89
Final
-
GWASH
STJOES70
56
Final
-
DICKST
NDAKST53
85
Final
-
STBON
GMASON53
68
Final
-
TEMPLE
WICHST85
81
Final/OT
-
RI
STLOU53
60
Final
-
SDAKST
SDAK79
61
Final
-
21IND
2MICH63
74
Final
-
22WISC
PSU0
0128.5 O/U
+2
7:30pm BTN
-
STNFRD
USC0
0148 O/U
-6.5
8:00pm ESPU
-
MCG
HARV0
0