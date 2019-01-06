STBON
Kier, Livingston lead George Mason past St. Bonaventure

  • Jan 06, 2019

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) Justin Kier scored 15 points with 14 rebounds, Otis Livingston II scored 13 and George Mason beat St. Bonaventure 68-53 on Sunday for its first 2-0 start in Atlantic 10 play.

Livingston became the fourth-leading scorer in George Mason (8-7) history, moving past Robert Dykes with 1,647 career points.

The Patriots led 28-25 at halftime, but with 10:08 to go, Kyle Lofton made a layup to give the Bonnies (4-10, 0-1) a 44-42 lead. George Mason responded with 3-pointers from Jamal Hartwell II, Livingston and Javon Greene before Greg Calixte made a layup, and Ian Boyd converted a 3-point play for a 56-44 lead with 5:34 left.

St. Bonaventure narrowed the deficit to 56-50 when Nelson Caputo and Lofton each made 3s, but Boyd fired back with one, Kier added a pair of free throws and George Mason led by double figures the rest of the way.

Lofton led the Bonnies with 17 points on 8-of-12 shooting and Courtney Stockard scored 16.

Key Players
K. Lofton
J. Kier
34.1 Min. Per Game 34.1
15.0 Pts. Per Game 15.0
2.6 Ast. Per Game 2.6
5.5 Reb. Per Game 5.5
47.9 Field Goal % 50.0
33.3 Three Point % 37.5
83.7 Free Throw % 79.5
  Defensive rebound by Jarred Reuter 23.0
  Jalen Poyser missed layup 25.0
+ 1 Justin Kier made 2nd of 2 free throws 42.0
+ 1 Justin Kier made 1st of 2 free throws 42.0
  Personal foul on Courtney Stockard 36.0
+ 3 Courtney Stockard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Lofton 42.0
+ 3 Otis Livingston II made 3-pt. jump shot 52.0
  Defensive rebound by Ian Boyd 1:16
  Nelson Kaputo missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:18
  Defensive rebound by Jalen Poyser 1:22
  Jarred Reuter missed jump shot 1:24
Team Stats
Points 53 68
Field Goals 23-59 (39.0%) 23-52 (44.2%)
3-Pointers 5-20 (25.0%) 7-21 (33.3%)
Free Throws 2-3 (66.7%) 15-20 (75.0%)
Total Rebounds 24 44
Offensive 7 11
Defensive 14 29
Team 3 4
Assists 12 10
Steals 7 6
Blocks 2 1
Turnovers 10 13
Fouls 17 10
Technicals 0 0
K. Lofton G
17 PTS, 2 REB, 6 AST
J. Kier G
15 PTS, 14 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo St. Bonaventure 4-10 252853
home team logo George Mason 8-7 284068
EagleBank Arena Fairfax, VA
George Mason
Starters
J. Kier
O. Livingston II
J. Reuter
J. Greene
G. Mar
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Kier 38 15 14 1 1 0 5 2 4/14 0/3 7/8 1 13
O. Livingston II 31 13 2 1 1 0 1 0 5/11 3/8 0/0 0 2
J. Reuter 19 8 5 4 1 0 2 1 2/5 0/0 4/6 3 2
J. Greene 33 7 2 2 1 0 2 2 3/5 1/2 0/0 1 1
G. Mar 23 2 1 0 1 0 1 2 1/5 0/3 0/0 1 0
Starters
J. Kier
O. Livingston II
J. Reuter
J. Greene
G. Mar
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Kier 38 15 14 1 1 0 5 2 4/14 0/3 7/8 1 13
O. Livingston II 31 13 2 1 1 0 1 0 5/11 3/8 0/0 0 2
J. Reuter 19 8 5 4 1 0 2 1 2/5 0/0 4/6 3 2
J. Greene 33 7 2 2 1 0 2 2 3/5 1/2 0/0 1 1
G. Mar 23 2 1 0 1 0 1 2 1/5 0/3 0/0 1 0
Bench
I. Boyd
G. Calixte
A. Wilson
J. Hartwell II
J. Grayer
Z. Garrett
J. Tempchin
N. DiClementi
J. Miller
J. Douglas-Stanley
L. Samuels
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
I. Boyd 25 9 5 1 1 0 1 2 3/6 2/4 1/1 0 5
G. Calixte 19 8 9 0 0 1 0 1 3/4 0/0 2/3 4 5
A. Wilson 3 3 1 0 0 0 1 0 1/1 0/0 1/2 1 0
J. Hartwell II 9 3 1 1 0 0 0 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 1
J. Grayer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Garrett - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Tempchin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. DiClementi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Miller - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Douglas-Stanley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Samuels - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 68 40 10 6 1 13 10 23/52 7/21 15/20 11 29
